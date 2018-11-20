206
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
November 13, 2018
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:00 A.M. on the 13th day of November, 2018 and published pursuant to public notice as required by law and or posted. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Stewart. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney and Karl Dailey, Sheriff. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Johnson, seconded by Rivera, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the October 09, 2018 minutes as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. No correspondence was received. Lindy Coleman presented tax correction # 5054 for the Boards review. Upon review of said tax correction, Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to approve tax correction #5054. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Sam Wellnitz, Karl Dailey and Shellie Decker joined the meeting. Mobile home disposal was discussed at length. According to County Assessor, Lindy Coleman, the County paid delinquent taxes on several mobile homes per Resolution No. 2016-23. The Assessor questioned this action taken by the Board as these same mobile homes still remain on the tax rolls. Removal of the mobile homes from the tax rolls was also discussed at length. A possible Sheriff’s auction was discussed. Twila Satchell joined the meeting. Mr. Dailey will look into statutes pertaining to Sheriff’s auctions and report back. Shellie Decker presented two vehicle exemption applications for Bethel Lutheran Church and First Baptist Church. Upon review of the applications a motion was made by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the vehicle exemption applications of Bethel Lutheran Church and First Baptist Church. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
There being no further business to be conducted by the Dawes County Board of Equalization the Chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:25 A.M. The next meeting will be held on December 11, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 06, 2018. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public.
Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board of Equalization is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
Regular Board Meeting
November 12, 2018
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on November 12, 2018 by President Menke at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, Maddie Nitsch, and Jim O’Rourke
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
New Board Member Maddie Nitsch took the oath of office.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the agenda for the Regular Board Meeting for November 12, 2018. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on October 8, 2018. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Awards and/or Honors
Edward Chance Award Rural Dissertation Award presented to Julie Downing by the National Rural Education Association. Chadron Public Schools 100 Years of Accreditation from AdvancED. Sandy Roes and WCHR received the Society of Health and Physical Educators of Nebraska (SHAPE) 2018 Nebraska Service award. Tye Pourier voted as new school board member and Board Members Menke and Montague-Roes retaining their positions.
High Fives
Congratulations to all fall coaches and their teams for successful seasons. Thank you to Will White for the after midnight run to pick up sponsors and students after the school van hit a deer. High fives to staff for their caring responses to recent tragedy touching the lives of a number of CPS students. Thank you to Mr. Rischling for playing at the Chamber Flag Raising Ceremony. Heather Barry and Loni Watson on a successful Teammates fundraiser. The business office on a clean audit. Thanks to Joseph Johndreau for running for the school board.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
Renae Noble on item 5a.
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of October 31, 2018
Fund, Beginning Balance, Expenditures, Transfers/Others, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 10.31.17
General Fund 2,492,975.95 881,086.70 958,937.77 (14.56) 615.82 2,415,729.14 2,270,071.95
Depreciation Fund 449,574.13 449,574.13 199,474.13
Lunch Fund 124,364.00 49,954.21 1,318.24 172,999.97 111,198.08
Special Building Fund 296,802.65 10,851.06 128,491.64 179,162.07 187,534.00
Cooperative Fund 3,405.06 4,434.79 (1,029.73) (1,394.00)
Total 3,367,121.79 941,891.97 1,093,182.44 601.26 3,216,435.58 2,766,884.16
After two months the General Fund expenses are under budget by 2.47% or $319,173.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $170,516.93, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $94,547.14, the Special Building Fund in the amount of $4,821.64, and the Cooperative Fund in the amount of $168.45. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $29,679.67. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
New Business
Fourth reading of Policy 9250 Remuneration and Reimbursement.
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to approve Policy 6163.1 Libraries/Media Centers and Addendum on second reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve Policy 5125 Student Records on first reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Menke, to approve Policy 6146.2 Equivalency High School Diploma (GED) on first reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
The following policies were reviewed, no changes made: Policy 6146.3 Graduation Options for Students with Disabilities; Policy 6146.4 Exemption of High School Credit for Initial Placement; Policy 6147 Upward Bound Credits & Addendum; and Policy 6153 School Sponsored Trips.
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, second by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve Policy 6163.3 Technology Education on first reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
First reading of Policy 6164.1 Health Services.
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to not replace a wrecked van and look at car/van rentals when needed. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by the Finance Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the 2017-18 Fiscal Audit as presented by the audit firm. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Personnel
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to approve the 2019-20 and 2020-21 Teacher’s Negotiated Agreement as presented. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: O’Rourke
Motion Carried: 5-1
Student Performance and Program Reports
Administrator Reports Including: Building Principals, Technology Director, Curriculum Director, and Maintenance Supervisor can be found on the district’s website at chadronschools.org.
MS Principal Dressel reported on the successful Veteran’s Day Program. CIS Principal Cogdill thanked the Board for the resurfaced playground and improved safety. Primary Principal Uhing thanked the district staff and community for support of a family that suffered a tragedy. HS Principal Mack commented that there was a great fall sports season, FFA hosted a successful Haunted House and congratulations to One Acts on their Western Conference Championship. Building and Grounds reported on the auditorium project and many other projects that are on the horizon. The Legislative Committee will be meeting with Senator Brewer on December 19.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester reported on several meetings she attended. The audit, AFR and Rule 10 reports have been submitted. The Johnson Controls Energy report was shared.
Board Member Roundtable (Non-Action)
Approving the Teacher Negotiated Agreement was something the Board did for student learning.
Dr. Winchester reviewed the AdvancED Engagement process.
The AdvancED Engagement schedule was discussed.
Strategic Planning Action Plans & CIP were reviewed.
Advance Planning
Curriculum Committee Meeting, November 19, 2018 at Noon
Policy Committee Meeting-November 19, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-December 3, 2018 @ Noon
Personnel Meeting-December 10, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Finance Committee Meeting – December 10, 2018 at Noon
Regular Board Meeting–December 10, 2018 at 5:30 PM
Legislative Committee - Meeting with Sen. Brewer-December 19 @ 3 PM in Chadron
Foundation-November 14 @ 7 AM
AdvancED Engagement Review-November 25-28, 2018
NASB New BOE Member Workshop-November 27, 2018 in Gering-8:45 AM to 4:30 PM
Auditorium Rehab-December 19-Volunteers and power tools needed
NASB Legislative Issues Conference-January 27 & 28, 2019 in Lincoln
NRCSA Legislative Forum-March 5, 2019 in Lincoln
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to enter executive session at 7:10 PM to discuss the Superintendent evaluation. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Menke, to exit executive session at 8:10 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 8:11 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
November 13, 2018
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:26 A.M. on the 13th day of October, 2018 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Stewart. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney and Twila Satchell. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Connie Shell joined the meeting in progress. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the minutes of the October 23, 2018 meeting as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, approving all claims as submitted. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Correspondences acknowledged by the Board included the NCAP newsletter and a “Thank You” re: endorsement of Next Horizon for a new math/science building at Chadron State College. There was no one from the public wishing to comment during Public Comment. The Board reviewed a surplus request from the Communications Department. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to approve the surplus request of the Communications Department. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart requested an email go out to all departments regarding the surplus equipment for sale. Sealed bids will be accepted in the Clerk’s Office until December 10, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. The following bid was received from Service Really Matters to clean carpet/tiles to wit: Carpet cleaning at 451 Main St-$1520.00 and 250 Main St-$1147.25. Tile bid at 451 Main, (Clerk’s Vault)-$170.40. Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, moved to accept the bids received from Service Really Matters to clean carpets and tile flooring and directed the Custodian to contact Service Really Matters to schedule appointments. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board recessed at 9:47 A.M. and reconvened to regular session at 10:00 A.M. Andy Snyder, D.A. Davidson, joined the meeting in progress.
At 10:01 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. Road Updates included the following: District 1-1/2 mile left on Long Road; ¼ mile of Ormesher Road done; Red rock coming in; Egan project-culverts are in. District 2-Flag Butte Road work starting, then to Squaw Mound; Hollibaugh Road bladed. District 3-hauling rock to Lone Tree Road. Mr. Hankin shared several bids re: Motor Grader repair and the 966 Scraper. Andy Snyder, D.A. Davidson approached the Board to discuss the Dunlap project and possible refunding of the current County bond. Several options were discussed at length. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting. It was the consensus of the Board to pay off the existing bond before bonding the Dunlap project. The County will need to go to bid on the Dunlap project so accurate figures are available for bonding. Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, moved to direct and authorize the Highway Superintendent to sign the Mainelli, Wagner & Associates contract for engineering services on the Dunlap project. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, authorizing the Highway Superintendent to go to bid on the Dunlap project with bids to be received by 3:00 P.M. on December 10, 2018. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Bid packets can be picked up at the Highway Superintendents Office during normal business hours.
At 10:45 A.M. Connie Shell and Jamie Rivera-Haas met with the Board regarding silent railroad crossings in Crawford, NE. Ms. Shell reported the Crawford City Council passed a resolution to get one or more silent crossings. They requested help from Dawes County in finding funding options or grants for the project. Several different options were discussed.
At 10:50 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be November 27, 2018 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner room located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., November 21, 2018 due to the Holiday. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
