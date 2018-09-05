112
Special Board Meeting
August 27, 2018
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on August 27, 2018 by President Menke at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, and Jim O’Rourke
Absent: Amanda Bannan, Sandy Roes
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room next to the entrance. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. O’Rourke, to approve the agenda for the Special Board Meeting for August 27, 2018. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on August 13, 2018. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke
Voting No:
Abstain: O’Rourke
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 3-0-1-2
Awards and/or Honors
The following BOE members will be receiving NASB Awards of Achievement: Amanda Bannan, Level II; Boone Hoffman, Level II; Tom Menke, Level IV; and Jim O’Rourke, Level IV.
High Fives
The City of Chadron and Scott Schremmer for lending CPS a mower while ours was in the shop. KCSR and United Way for their donation of school supplies. Deb Kuskie and Creative Dining for leading and implementing a plastic bottle recycling drive starting September 1. Thank you to the maintenance staff (Joey, Carol, Will, Steve, Cynthia, Jay, Chadd, Shelly) for their prompt response to the flooding in the MS on a Sunday evening. Their cleanup efforts enabled the MS to have school on Monday and prevented further damage.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
None
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of August 23, 2018
Fund, Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Transfers/Others, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 8.24.17
General Fund 3,089,130.65 142,337.58 899,175.62 (14.56) (1,4,11.88) 2,330,866.17 1,567,291.93
Depreciation Fund 199,474.13 199,474.13 99,474.13
Lunch Fund 73,144.31 15,430.75 7,664.68 80,910.38 57,806.77
Special Building Fund 266,965.82 2,292.24 4,821.64 264,436.42 223,989.19
Cooperative Fund (3,635.72) 8,525.95 1,216.53 3,673.70 3,625.81
Total 3,625,079.19 168,586.52 912,878.47 (1,426.44) 2,879,360.80 1,952,187.83
Prior to this meeting the District is under budget by 15.49% or $1,951,805
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $342,985.08 the Lunch Fund in the amount of $59.90, and the Cooperative Fund in the amount of $166.55 and transfers from the General Fund to the Activity Fund in the amount of $74,000.00 and the Depreciation Fund in the amount of $339,000.00. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman Menke,
Voting No: O’Rourke
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 3-1-2
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $14,970.37. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman Menke,
Voting No: O’Rourke
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 3-1-2
Old Business
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Menke, to approve on second reading Policy 1102 Recording of Others. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve on second reading Policy 3270 Sale and Disposal of Books, Equipment, and Supplies. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
First reading of the following policies: Policy 3271 Lease, Sale, or Disposal of School District Buildings & Sites; Policy 6140 Curriculum; Policy 6161.2 Guidelines for Care of Instructional Materials; Policy 6161 Equipment, Books, and Materials-DELETE-moved to 6140 & 6161.2; Policy 6145.5 Nondiscrimination-DELETE-included in 6140; and Policy 6145.9 Insurance
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Huffman, that Policy 3280 Income from School Sales and/or Services was reviewed and no changes were made. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Second reading of Policy 9250 Remuneration and Reimbursement.
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve on first reading Policy 6145.41 Physical Examinations. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to delete on first reading Policy 6145.6 Public Performances and Exhibitions. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. O’Rourke, to delete on first reading Policy 6145.7 Organizations/Associations. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Policy 6146 Graduation Requirements was reviewed - no changes made.
New Business
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to purchase the Ex Mark mower for $12,550 from Modern Farm because of past experience with performance and longevity. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester reported on the volleyball jamboree hosted by CSC. The preschool program is approved by NDE for 2018-19. The Chadron Chamber will provide a link to the Activity Calendar in its August newsletter. An update on the MS roof/flooding and repairs was given.
Board Member Roundtable (Non-Action)
Approving bills is something the Board did tonight for student learning.
The Board reviewed the AdvancED Leadership Capacity Domain, section 1.11.
Dr. Winchester reviewed the 2018-19 budget.
The Board reviewed the friendly version of Chain of Command.that is posted on the website. The next step is to take all of the action plans and incorporate them in our CIP goals.
Advance Planning
Curriculum Committee Meeting, September 17, 2018 at Noon
Policy Committee Meeting-September 17, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-October 1, 2018 @ Noon
Personnel Meeting-September 10, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Finance Committee Meeting – September 10, 2018 at Noon
Regular Board Meeting–September 10, 2018 at 5:30 PM
Chadron Record & KCSR Election Candidate Forum-October 4, 2018 at 6:30 PM in City Hall
November 6, 2018 Statewide General Election
NASB/NCSA State Conference-November 14-16 in LaVista
AdvancED Engagement Review-November 26-29, 2018
NASB New BOE Member Workshop-November 27, 2018 in Gering
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Vote to Excuse Absent Board Member
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Hoffman to excuse board member Roes from the meeting. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
No motion was made to excuse board member Bannan.
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 7:07 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke
Voting No:
Absent: Bannan, Roes
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Bills 8.27.18
Apple Inc. 1,920.00 ARROW BUILDING CENTER 298.97 Black Hills Energy 704.79 BLACK HILLS WEEKLY GROUP 7.00 Brad’s Truck Service, LLC 3,496.61 BSN SPORTS 672.97 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS 1,281.00 CCS PRESENTATIONS SYSTEMS 522.90 Chadron Ace Hardware 44.82 CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Transfer to Activity 74,000.00 Chadron Public Schools - Transfer to Depreciation 339,000.00 DAS State Accounting-Central Finance, 229.49 DJ Construction 342.00 Engravers 388.80 ESU Coordinating Council 534.54 Fire & Ice Mechanical 2,912.50 First National Bank - Omaha 89,619.44 Follett School Solutions, Inc. 104.08 GovConnection, Inc 259.60 GRANT, DEEDRA 100.00 HENCEY PLUMBING 19.95 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 83.04 John Deere Financial 27.75 Lee’s Handyman Service 180.00 LifeGuard MD, Inc 195.60 LITTREL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, LLC. 75.00 Maan Inc. 339.92 MCGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS LLC 12,180.96 MODERN FARM EQUIPMENT 12,550.00 MOORE, MARIBETH 45.00 MORFORD’S DECORATING CENTER 10,863.75 NASB Alicap 166,510.00 NCSA 100.00 Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services 60.00 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 5,836.11 NEOPOST 1,000.00 Olson, Brooke 100.00 OUTLAW PRINTERS 25.00 Pests Go, LLC 1,200.00 Print Express 507.75 PROTEX CENTRAL 1,524.23 RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 5,082.45 REGION I 109.53 ROBERT’S ELECTRIC 23.86 SAFEWAY STORES 174.42 Scholastic Reading Club 53.00 School Specialty Inc. 233.45 Service Really Matters Cleaning 511.50 Skeeter’s NAPA Auto Parts 4.68 SOLID WASTE AGENCY OF NORTHWEST NEBRASKA 10.00 TOOF DIESEL REPAIR 422.76 U.S. Bank 18,473.62 Verizon Wireless 195.80 WAL-MART 761.44 Woods, Danielle 65.00 General Fund 755,985.08 Gremm, Leah 36.10 THOMPSON, SHELLY 23.80 Lunch Fund 59.90 Barry, Heather 30.00 U.S. Bank 109.00 Verizon Wireless 27.55 Coop Fund 166.55 Total 756,211.53
Publish Sept. 5, 2018
113
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
August 28, 2018
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:02 A.M. on the 28th day of August, 2018 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Stewart. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Stewart and Johnson. Commissioner Rivera was excused. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, adding PILT lawsuit and Mandy Brice, HR Department, re: Veteran Service Officer hire recommendation. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving the minutes of the August 14, 2018 meeting and the August 21, 2018 minutes removing repeated second of a motion by Commissioner Stewart and adding Commissioner Stewart announcing open meeting laws and where the poster is located. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, to approve all claims as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. There being no correspondence, Public Comment ensued with Commissioner Stewart reading aloud a Thank You from the Deadhorse community. Board reports were presented to wit: Johnson: Area Aging-Business as usual; RC&D-No meeting; PADD-Daniel Benett tenured his resignation and a replacement has been found; OHD-Held first meeting with new Executive Director. Stewart: No Board meeting reports as Commissioner Stewart was in Washington, D.C. attending a meeting and participating in a tour of the White House. In other business the Board reviewed the 2018 Inventory of the County Assessor. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to approve the Assessor’s 2018 Inventory. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. The PILT lawsuit was discussed with counsel. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to direct counsel to participate in the PILT lawsuit on behalf of Dawes County. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution No. 2018-16 was introduced by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, authorizing the 2018-2019 property tax requests of the Agricultural Society, Chadron Rural Fire Department and Crawford Rural Fire Department. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 9:40 A.M. Mandy Brice, HR Department, met with the Board regarding the Veteran Service Officer job. Eight (8) applications were received. Two (2) applicants didn’t meet the residency requirements and one (1) application was requested to be pulled. Five (5) individuals were interviewed for the Veteran Service Officer job, then the top two (2) were again interviewed. The Veterans Board met and came back with a recommendation to hire Darin Crowell for the Veterans Service Officer. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to hire Darin Crowell as the VSO (Veteran’s Service Officer) with a start date of September 12, 2018. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 9:44 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. Road Updates included the following to wit: District 1-scraper being moved to Long Road; District 2-crews continuing work on Squaw Mound Road; District 3-All of Faulk Road is built, then crews are moving to Lone Tree Road to work from the Whitney area up to Ferguson Road; Crusher-still out at Bartlett’s pit. West Dakota Junction Road was discussed and Dave Coe has proposals ready to go for the Egan Road project. All crews have been blading roads as well.
At 10:01 A.M. Mandy Brice, HR Department, met with the Board regarding a recent salary study. Three comparable counties were used in the study. Proposed salaries were discussed. The Board informed those present Elected Officials can increase salaries at their discretion, however; cannot increase their 2018/2019 budgets to offer higher salaries. The Board also noted for the record that Elected Officials can increase salaries of their employees at any time without Board approval. The Official will remain responsible for the bottom line in their budget.
At 10:30 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be September 11, 2018 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization Meeting, followed by the Commissioner Meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. Both meetings will be held in the former County Courtroom located in the basement of the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., September 06, 2018. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
August 28, 2018 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=Hwy Bridge Buyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation & Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,450.64 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $9,437.52 100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $32.61 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $33,533.03 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $1,558.18 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CLERK $14.80 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CO ATTORNEY $20.18 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COMMISSIONERS $5.08 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COUNTY COURT $22.35 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DISTRICT CT $21.95 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-EXTENSION $23.98 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-PUBLIC DEFEND $37.27 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-SHERIFF $43.88 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-TREASURER $28.38 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-WEED $5.08 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $7.73 100 CHILDREN’S SPECIALTY PHYSICIANS $2,691.96 100 LOIS J CHIZEK $570.00 100 CULLIGAN-DIST COURT $17.25 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $1,292.97 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $296.04 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00 100 EXPRESS AUTO SALVAGE $340.00 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $15,588.88 100 FORENSIC BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INC $1,850.00 100 GRANT-MILLER COMMUNICATIONS,INC $362.45 100 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $180.00 100 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY,INC $121.08 100 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-WEED $127.76 100 LA SIGN & SCREEN PRINTING $310.00 100 LARRY MILLER,ATTY AT LAW $602.63 100 MOBILE BINDERS $655.21 100 NE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SYSTEM $93.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,722.12 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE/LEVY $25.00 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-WEED $159.20 100 OMAHA WORLD-HERALD $599.00 100 PARIS FISHER AUTO SALES $45.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $212.00 100 RITA’S TRAVEL CONNECTION,LLC $20.00 100 RUSHVILLE CLINIC $151.94 100 SMITH,KING AND SIMMONS,PC $322.44 100 SPRING CREEK SERVICE $72.00 100 JACOB STEWART $25.48 100 UNIVERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN CAR RENTAL $91.27 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/SHERIFF $328.17 100 VIAERO WIRELESS-WEED $89.69 100 VSP VISION PLAN $228.73 100 WAHLSTROM FORD INC $184.45 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-TREASURER $106.28 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-VETERANS $40.52 100 WALMART COMMUNITY/CLERK $35.72 100 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $462.50 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $24.44 100 XEROX CORPORATION/VETERANS OFFICE $14.14 200 AFLAC $295.74 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,224.09 200 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $74.05 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,226.34 200 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DIST #1 ROADS $22.22 200 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $125.00 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FERN R ELESON ESTATE $4,995.00 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $3,641.64 200 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-ROADS $215.34 200 MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. $85.05 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $712.57 200 NEBRASKALAND TIRE $118.00 200 T CONNELL TRUCKING $2,952.00 200 VSP VISION PLAN $115.39 200 XEROX CORPORATION/ROADS $107.96 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $68.27 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $193.16 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $39.23 990 NEBRASKA MINORITY RESOURCE CENTER $1,155.66 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 995 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $38.41 995 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $4.83 1900 VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE $357.70 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 CENTURYLINK $61.56 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.14 2910 GIS WORKSHOP,INC $698.25 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.26 2910 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $890.00 2913 CENTURYLINK $262.45 2913 GIS WORKSHOP,INC $2,976.75
Publish Sept. 5, 2018
116
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
AUGUST 6, 2018
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 6th day of August, 2018, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following individuals were present: John Coates, Miles Bannan, Mark Werner, George Klein and Keith Crofutt. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: Chief of Police Tim Lordino.
Mayor Coates called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Coates, Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-16, July 16, 2018
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
The Council received information regarding the annual meeting of the Heartland Expressway Association, scheduled for August 16, 2018, in Scottsbluff.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Minutes for the Problem Resolution Team meeting held June 27, 2018, as approved by the PRT on July 25, 2018, were distributed.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Coates, Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1404 on its first reading:
AN ORDINANCE amending the Chadron Municipal Code, Chapter 12, Article II and Chapter 17, Article 1, and to provide for the repeal of conflicting ordinances and to provide for an effective date.
City Manager Yanker explained the proposed ordinance. The second reading of Ordinance No. 1404 will be on August 20, 2018.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1405 on its first reading:
AN ORDINANCE to establish the amount of certain fees and taxes charged by the City of Chadron for various services including but not limited to Building and Use, Zoning, Library, Occupation Licensing, and Pet Licensing, Water, Sewer, Drainage Systems and Facilities of the City for Residential Users and Commercial Users (Including Industrial Users) of the City of Chadron for the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year, to provide for the repeal of conflicting ordinances; to provide for an effective date.
City Manager Yanker and Councilmembers reviewed the proposed ordinance changes, including the projected changes in water and sewer rate increases. The second reading of Ordinance 1405 will be on August 20, 2018.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1406 on its first reading.
AN ORDINANCE to adopt the 2018-2019 budget statement to be termed the Annual Appropriations Bill, to appropriate sums for necessary expenses and liabilities; directing the publication of this Ordinance and prescribing the time when this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect.
The second reading of Ordinance No. 1406 will be on August 20, 2018.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-84, which Resolution approves the Plans and Specifications for the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Facility Revisions Project (Stair Screen Room Rehabilitation). The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Coates, Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-84 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made, seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Coates, Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
A&M Aviation LLC, Reimb, 752.07; Arrow Building Center, Su, 759.23; Axon Enterprise, Inc., Su, 2,922.00; Baker & Associates, Inc., Tank Rehab, 607.50; Baker & Associates, Inc., Se, 4,100.00; Baker & Associates, Inc., Se, 465.00; Bauerkempers, Inc., Su, 267.64; Black Hills Energy, Se, 1,048.48; Black Hills Weekly Group, Subscr, 85.30; Burbach Aquatics, Inc., Final, 31,811.35; Business Connection, Su, 494.36; CCP Industries, Inc., Su, 63.60; Century Link, Se, 1,069.97; Chadrad Communications, Se, 200.00; Chadron Lock, Se/keys, 357.50; Chadron Lumber Company, Su, 44.09; Chadron Motor Company, Se/Su, 631.63; Chadron Rotary Club, Dues/Meals, 60.00; Chadron, City of, 8/18 Dental Ins Side Fund, 1,261.52; Chadron, City of, 8/18 Health Ins Side Fund, 23,817.01; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 7/24/18, 7,567.95; Chadron, City of Payroll thru 7/24/18, 103,459.51; CityServiceValcon, Maint, 30.00; CityServiceValcon, Fuel, 21,211.91; CityServiceValcon, Fuel, 11,393.28; Consolidated Management Co., Meals, 211.59; Contractors Materials, Inc., Su, 783.12; Croell Inc., Concrete, 2,831.72; Culligan Water Conditioning, Su, 415.00; DAS State Acctg. Se, 534.52; Eagle Chevrolet, Se, 25.50; EMC Insurance Companies, Deductible, 647.67; Estate of Mona Hunter, Utility Deposit Refund, 60.00; Ferguson, Rob, Utility Deposit Refund, 25.84; Fire Programs, Se/Upgrade, 613.00; First National Bank NP, HSA thru 7/24/18, 987.08; First National Bank Omaha, Tr Exp/Su, 6,588.49; First National Financial Svc. Ins, 22.00; Galls, LLC, Uniforms, 716.59; Hach Company, Su, 842.11; Hawkins, Inc., Su, 703.17; Holiday Inn – Kearney, Lodging, 299.85; Hutt, Matthew Martin Ph.D., Se, 450.00; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 559.91; International Code Council, Inc., Dues, 135.00; International Code Council, Inc., Su, 255.00; John Deere Financial, Su, 693.70; Kelly-Creswell Co, Inc., Su, 210.97; Keep Chadron beautiful, Support, 937.50; LA Signs, LLC, Decals, 72.00; Lincoln National Life Ins. Co., Premium, 542.97; Metal Products Company, Su/Se, 112.70; Midwest Laboratories, Su, 61.59; Moon, Rowdy, Utility Deposit Refund, 46.91; Municipal Supply, Inc. of NE, Su, 4,098.51; NE Code Officials Association, Conference, 250.00; NE Dept. Env. Quality, Se, 150.00; NE Dept. health/Human Svc., Fee, 1,660.50; NE Dept. Env. Quality, Ins, 1,025.33; NE Department of Revenue, Tax, 8,190.87; NE Law Enforcement Training, Se, 150.00; Nebraska Public Health Lab, Se, 1,452.50; Nebraskaland Tire, Tires/Se, 1,232.54; NMC Exchange LLC, Se/Su, 1,778.93; Olsson Associates, Pay Est. #4, 13,660.00; Power Plan, Su, 122.33; Quality Tire, Se, 25.00; R&J Industries Plus, Inc., LB840 Sidewalk, 1,560.00; R&J Industries Plus, Inc., Se, 1,920.00; Rapid City Journal, Se, 1,452.87; Regional Care, Inc., 8/18 Dental Ins. Premium, 32.00; Regional Care, Inc., 8/18 Health Ins. Premium, 21,754.20; Schremmer, Scott, Reimb, 27.52; Scott Roberts Electric, Se, 2,515.11; Skeeter’s Napa Auto Parts, Su, 11.97; Solid Waste Agency of NW NE, 7/18 Collections, 58,074.71; Steve’s Truck & Equipment, Su, 85.00; Sturdevant’s auto Parts, Su, 24.38; Tyler Technologies, Se, 200.00; USA BlueBook, Su, 189.69; US Postmaster, Postage, 468.16; US Treasury, Fee, 236.61; Valley Bank, HSA thru 7/24/18, 80.34; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 7/24/18, 3,514.81; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 7/24/18, 1,602.21; Verizon Wireless, Se, 593.45; Vintage Masonry LLC, Se, 1,944.00; Vulcan Industries Inc., Su, 4,446.00; Wahlstrom Ford, Inc., Se, 92.18; Walmart Community, Su, 935.50; West 2nd Appliance, Se, 415.67; Western Communications, Inc., Maint/Se, 485.00; Wex Bank (Pump & Pantry), Fuel, 6,647.09; Win-911, Maint, 495.00; Xerox Corporation, Lease, 116.10; Zuver, Don, Se, 1,276.00. TOTAL: $379,858.84.
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
Councilmember Werner inquired on the status of the renovation of the office space in the barrel hangar at the Chadron Municipal Airport for TSA. City Manager Yanker provided an update.
Councilmember Bannan asked about the status of negotiations with Chadron City Employees Association and with the Fraternal Order of Police. He also inquired about changes in the Public Safety budget for next fiscal year. City Manager Yanker responded to the questions.
Mayor Coates stated that he liked the format of the 2018-2019 budget.
Councilmember Bannan thanked City staff for their efforts involving fiscal responsibilities for the City. He also invited everyone to participate in the Chadron Clue Live Scavenger Hunt, which is a fund-raiser for Fur Trade Days.
Councilmember Werner commented on the City budget and the Dawes County Fair.
Councilmember Klein commented on weeds that are growing in the sidewalk cracks.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 7:32 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Coates, Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Sept. 5, 2018