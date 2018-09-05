090
NOTICE
OF CORPORATE AMENDMENT
Pursuant to the provisions of Nebraska Revised Statutes §21-2,229 of the Nebraska Model Business Corporation Act, notice is hereby given that the corporate name of Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Cullers, P.C., L.L.O., has been changed to Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras, Cullers & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
/s/ Amy L. Patras, President
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras, Cullers & Watson, P.C. L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Aug. 22, 29 and Sept. 5, 2018