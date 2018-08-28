084
NOTICE
OF NAME CHANGE
Pursuant to the provisions of Nebraska Revised Statutes §21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, notice is hereby given that the name of the Limited Liability Company of Connealy, Patras & Cullers, L.L.C. has been changed to Crites & Shaffer Holdings, L.L.C. The address of the designated office for business of the Company is 201 E. Third Street, Chadron, NE 69337. The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is Randy D. Cullers, 201 E. Third Street, PO Box 1070, Chadron, NE 69337.
Publish Aug. 15, 22, 29, 2018