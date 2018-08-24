091
Notice of Organization
of
Agcredit Consulting, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Steven T. Cleveland has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the company shall be Agcredit Consulting, LLC
2. Duration. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The company is organized to carry on all business of software development and data storage, facilitate online credit inquiries and applications, provide education resources, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the company in Nebraska is:
421 Cedar Street
Chadron, NE 69337
5. Designated Agent: The name and address of the company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is:
Steven T. Cleveland
421 Cedar Street
Chadron, NE 69337
6. Management. Management of the company shall be vested in a Manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name of the initial Manager is Steven T. Cleveland.
Andrew M. Pope #25956
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras,
Cullers & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 5, 2018