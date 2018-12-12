230
Notice of Organization
of
Genesis 1-12 Holdings, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Angela S. Lollar has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Genesis 1-12 Holdings, L.L.C.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. To acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain buildings and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired and to engage in all activities and to render services incidental or related thereto, or of use therein; and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is 1002 E. 3rd Street Chadron, NE 69337
5. Designated Agent The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in a Manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial Manager is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
Matthew R. Watson - #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Publish Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018
231
Notice of Organization
of
Lollar Landing, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Angela S. Lollar and Phillip L. Lollar have formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Lollar Landing, L.L.C.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The company is organized to engage in the business of growing, harvesting, buying, selling and dealing in, at wholesale and retail, flowers, ferns, shrubs and plants of all kinds; to make and perform contracts for designing, arranging and furnishing floral pieces and floral decorations of all kinds; to build, maintain and operate greenhouses and to acquire by purchase, lease or otherwise, hold, improve, develop, let, sell and generally deal in real property; to carry on all business of managing and operating a coffee house / restaurant, including, but not limited to the sale of beverages, bagels, pastries, sandwiches, soup, snacks, and other food or beverage items; to sell new, used, or resale clothing; and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
5. Designated Agent The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in a Manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial Manager is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
Matthew R. Watson - #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Publish Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018