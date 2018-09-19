109
Notice of Organization
of
Pinnacle Opportunities, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Nathan Heine, as Organizer, has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Pinnacle Opportunities, LLC.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to operate and maintain a car wash, and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired, and all purposes related thereto, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is: 1400 Missouri Street, Whitney, NE, 69367.
5. Designated Agent. The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Nathan Heine, 1400 Missouri Street, PO Box 152, Whitney, NE, 69367.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.
Matthew R. Watson NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras, Cullers & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2018
110
Notice of Organization
of
N.H. Opportunities, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Nathan Heine, as Organizer, has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be N.H. Opportunities, LLC
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain real estate and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is: 1400 Missouri Street, Whitney, NE 69367.
5. Designated Agent. The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Nathan Heine, 1400 Missouri Street, PO Box 152, Whitney, NE, 69367.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.
Matthew R. Watson NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras, Cullers & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2018
121
Notice of Organization
of
Dexter Livestock, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Larry A. Dexter and Brenda Dexter have formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Dexter Livestock, LLC.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to carry on all business of managing and operating ranch and farm properties by purchase, lease or otherwise, and to cultivate and harvest grains, hay and other farm products of all kinds, and to breed, raise, buy, pasture, prepare for market, sell or deal in cattle and livestock of all kinds and all services related thereto, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability Company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is: 2170 Table Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent . The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Larry A. Dexter, 2170 Table Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras, Cullers & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070 | Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339 | mwatson@chadronlaw.com
Publish Sept. 12, 19, 26, 2018