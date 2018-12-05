201
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska on December 27, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., MST:
Township 32 North, Range 49 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska
Section 4: W1/2
Section 10: E1/2
Section 15: E1/2
Section 22: E1/NW1/4
Township 33 North, Range 49 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska
Section 34: W1/2, W1/2SE1/4
All announcements on the date of sale will control.
David W. Pederson, Successor Trustee to AgriBank, FCB
Publish Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2018
218
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska on January 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., MST:
Lot 101, Block 2, West Hills First Addition, a Replat of Lots 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, Block 2, West Hills First Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, commonly known as 755 Microtel Dr., Chadron, NE 69337,
All announcements on the date of sale will control.
First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee
Publish Nov. 28, and Dec. 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2018
226
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Traci Didier, dated October 6, 2011, and recorded on October 7, 2011, Document No. 2011-01143 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on January 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
A tract of land in the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, more particularly described as follows: All that part of the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, lying east of the east line of Seventh Street in the City of Crawford in said Dawes County, and south of a line extended east in a straight lineand at right angles with said Seventh Street and from the center of Fremont Street in said City of Crawford, excepting therefrom all that portion of said SE1/4NE1/4 of said Section 10 lying south of the North line of McPherson Street in said City of Crawford extended east in a straight line, and also excepting therefrom the land heretofore conveyed by J.E. Porter and wife, to the State of Nebraska for highway purposes and junctional facilities of Highways 2 and 20, as more particularly described in the Deed recorded in Book 53, Page 414 of the Deed Records of said Dawes County, and as now laid out and established through and upon said SE1/4NE1/4 of said Section 10.
A parcel of land bounded and enclosed by a line commencing at an iron and concrete post situated on the east boundary line of Seventh Street of the City of Crawford, Nebraska, at a point due east of the north boundary line of Fremont Street; thence 40 feet due south to a point that would be due east of the center line of said Fremont Street if extended east; thence due east along said line to the west boundary line of the existing U.S. Highway No. 20; thence along said highway boundary in a north-easterly direction to a point due east of the north line of Fremont Street if extended east; thence due west to the point of beginning, being a strip of land 40 feet in width extending from the east line of Seventh Street of the City of Crawford to the west line of U.S. Highway No. 20, all situate in the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, commonly known as 1104 7th Street, Crawford, NE, 69339
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 214963). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 2019