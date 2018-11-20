182
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at the East Door of the County Courthouse in Chadron, County of Dawes, Nebraska, on December 10, 2018, at 10:00 a.m.:
Lot 101, Block 2, West Hills First Addition, a Replat of Lots 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, Block 2, West Hills First Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
SUBJECT TO any and all easements, rights of way, and other restrictions of record.
The property is also known as the Motel 6 Chadron Inn & Suites.
The terms of the sale will be twenty percent (20%) of the bid payable by check at the close of the sale on December 10, 2018, with the balance due not less than thirty (30) days thereafter. Conveyance will be by Trustee’s Deed. At closing, the successful bidder will be responsible to pay the documentary stamps, if any, together with all recording fees. This sale, and its closing is made without any warranties as to title or the condition of the property.
Dated: October 23, 2018.
Brendan J. Rice, Trustee
Chaloupka, Holyoke, Snyder,
Chaloupka & Longoria, PC, LLO
1714 Second Avenue, P.O. Box 2424
Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69363-2424
Telephone: (308) 635-5000
Facsimile: (308) 635-8000
E-mail: bjr@chhsclaw.net
The following described property will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska on December 27, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., MST:
Township 32 North, Range 49 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska
Section 4: W1/2
Section 10: E1/2
Section 15: E1/2
Section 22: E1/NW1/4
Township 33 North, Range 49 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska
Section 34: W1/2, W1/2SE1/4
All announcements on the date of sale will control.
David W. Pederson, Successor Trustee to AgriBank, FCB
