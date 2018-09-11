126
ORDINANCE NO. 1404
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CHADRON MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 12, ARTICLE 2 AND CHAPTER 17, ARTICLE 1 AND TO PROVIDE FOR THE REPEAL OF CONFLICTING ORDINANCES AND TO PROVIDE FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA:
Section 12-209
There is hereby assessed a Franchise Fee to the City of Chadron for the processing of wastewater in an amount established by the Chadron Fee Ordinance based upon the gross operating revenues which are hereby defined to mean all amounts of money which the Department receives or becomes lawfully entitled to receive (whether collected or not) derived from the business of processing wastewater. Payment shall be made to the City Treasurer on a monthly basis.
Section 17-120
There is hereby assessed a Franchise Fee to the City of Chadron for the distribution of water for sale in an amount established by the Chadron Fee Ordinance based upon the gross operating revenues which are hereby defined to mean all amounts of money which the Department receives or becomes lawfully entitled to receive (whether collected or not) derived from the business of distributing and selling water. Payment shall be made to the City Treasurer on a monthly basis.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ John Coates
Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
(S E A L)
Publish Sept. 12, 2018
NOTICE
On the 4th day of September, 2018, the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska adopted an Ordinance entitled:
ORDINANCE NO. 1405
AN ORDINANCE to establish the amount of certain fees and taxes charged by the City of Chadron for various services including but not limited to Building and Use, Zoning, Library, Occupation Licensing, and Pet Licensing, Water, Sewer and Drainage Systems and Facilities of the City for Residential Users and Commercial Users (Including Industrial Users) of the City of Chadron for the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year, to provide for the repeal of conflicting ordinances and to provide for an effective date.
Said Ordinance was published in pamphlet form and copies thereof are available at the office of the City Clerk.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Sept. 12, 2018
ORDINANCE NO. 1406
AN ORDINANCE to adopt the 2018-2019 budget statement to be termed the Annual Appropriations Bill; to appropriate sums for necessary expenses and liabilities; directing the publication of this Ordinance and prescribing the time when this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA:
Section 1. That after complying with all procedures required by law, the budget presented and set forth in the budget statement as attached is hereby approved as the Annual Appropriations Bill for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2018, through September 30, 2019. All sums of money contained in the budget statement are hereby appropriated for the necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Chadron. A copy of the budget document shall be forwarded as provided by law to the Auditor of Public Accounts, State Capitol, Lincoln, Nebraska, and to the County Clerk of Dawes County, Nebraska, for use by the levying authority.
Section 2. That an estimate of the probable money necessary for the purposes to be raised in said City during the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2018 and ending September 30, 2019, for which appropriation is to be made, shall be as follows:
FUND, ALL SOURCES EST., AD VALOREM EST.
GENERAL FUND $4,277,578.00 $998,302.00
CITY RESERVES FUND 515,093.00
CAPITAL PROJECT RESERVES FUND 203,522.00
OPAL MUSSER (WILSON PARK) RESTRICTED 117,131.00
AMBULANCE FUND 305,806.00
PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE EQUIPMENT/APPARATUS 365,868.00 38,000.00
AQUATIC CENTER CONSTRUCTION/DEBT SERV 1,163,354.00
LB840 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM 258,980.00
LB840 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM 69,145.00
KENO (LOTTERY) FUND 12,112.00
ALLIANCE COMMUNITY ENERGY (ACE) 19,291.00
DEBT SERVICE FUND 949,508.00
INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS FUND 70,794.00
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (TIF) 89,100.00
BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 16,645.00
STREETS FUND 1,065,649.00
STREETS CAPITAL RESERVE FUND 155,429.00
GRANTS FUNDS 778,965.00
WATER FUND 1,354,327.00
WATER CAPITAL RESERVE FUND 183,566.00
WASTEWATER FUND 958,220.00
WASTEWATER CAPITAL RESERVE FUND 1,218,946.00
INTERNAL HEALTH SERVICE FUND 1,645,624.00
FIDUCIARY FUND (150th CELEBRATION) 10,260.00
SUBTOTAL $15,804,913.00 $1,036,302.00
COUNTY TREASURER’S COLLECTION FEE AT 1% $ 10,363.00
TOTALS $15,804,913.00 $1,046,665.00
Section 3. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage, approval, and publication as required by law.
Passed, approved, and ordered published this 4th day of September, 2018.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ John Coates
Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
(S E A L)
Publish Sept. 12, 2018