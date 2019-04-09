374
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID:
The Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges doing business as Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, will receive sealed proposals for the High Rise Dormitory Shower Piping Modification Project at Chadron State College, until 2:00 PM, Mountain Time on April 19, 2019 at the Office of Ms. Kari Gaswick, VP for Finance & Administration, Room 224, Sparks Hall. Proposals will be publicly opened. Bidders should take caution if U.S. mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids, Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the College, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Bid response must be in a sealed envelope. Chadron State College reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted.
Project Description: The High Rise Dormitory Shower Piping Modification Project consists of changing the existing galvanized steel piping serving the shower units in the dormitory to copper tubing with soldered connections. The piping change will also include adding isolation valves in each shower unit (hot & cold services). The project will involve the removal of CMU sections to gain access to the piping. The CMU sections removed shall be covered with a steel, lockable access door covering the void created with the removal of the CMU sections. The High Rise Dormitory has 119 two student room combinations with one shower unit serving the two student rooms. There is also an ADA student room which will require the removal of CMU wall sections and the addition of a steel access door, but no piping modifications will be required in the ADA student room. The High Rise Dormitory has eleven stories; ten of which provide student living quarters. There are 12 shower units on each floor. Work is anticipated to begin late spring of 2019 with completion in fall of 2019 for use by the college at the beginning of the fall semester of 2019. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the High Rise Dormitory at 11:00 a.m. (local time), April 12, 2019. Bidders interested in attending the pre-bid meeting should meet at the above date and time in the main lobby of the High Rise Dormitory. All Bidders are encouraged to attend.
Bidding documents may be obtained from Harold Mowry’s office. A nonrefundable mailing fee of $10 will be required for a set of plans and specification. A digital file of the bidding documents is available at no cost. Please make an appointment to obtain specification and drawings. Bidding documents may be examined at the following locations:
*Chadron State College, Director of Facilities Office – Harold Mowry at the college maintenance bldg.
*Coe Engineering, 740 Pine Crest Drive, Chadron, Nebraska 69337 (308)-430-5386.
*Construction Industry Center, 2771 Plant Street, Rapid City, SD 57702
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID:
The Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges doing business as Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, will receive sealed proposals for the Rita King Library ADA Bathroom Modification Project at Chadron State College, until 2:30 PM, Mountain Time on April 19, 2019 at the Office of Ms. Kari Gaswick, VP for Finance & Administration, Room 224, Sparks Hall. Proposals will be publicly opened. Bidders should take caution if U.S. mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids, Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the College, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Bid response must be in a sealed envelope. Chadron State College reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted.
Project Description: The Rita King Library ADA restroom modification project requires the removal of the existing restroom features and the reconstruction of the restrooms to meet ADA requirements. New fixture units are planned for all restrooms. There are four restrooms involved in the project. New floor and wall tile and new doors are required in the four restrooms. A new roof top exhaust fan is required. The project will require modification of the existing plumbing to address the ADA layout of the restrooms. The existing plumbing is located in a CMU chase walls. Work is anticipated to begin late spring of 2019 with completion in fall of 2019 for use by the college at the beginning of the fall semester of 2019.
A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Rita King Library at 1:30 p.m. (local time), April 12, 2019. Bidders interested in attending the pre-bid meeting should meet at the above date and time in the main lobby of the Rita King Library. All Bidders are encouraged to attend.
Bidding documents may be obtained from Harold Mowry’s office. A nonrefundable mailing fee of $10 will be required for a set of plans and specification. A digital file of the bidding documents is available at no cost. Please make an appointment to obtain specification and drawings. Bidding documents may be examined at the following locations:
*Chadron State College, Director of Facilities Office – Harold Mowry at the college maintenance bldg.
*Coe Engineering, 740 Pine Crest Drive, Chadron, Nebraska 69337 (308)-430-5386. *Construction Industry Center, 2771 Plant Street, Rapid City, SD 57702
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
Notice of Incorporation
of
Diamond DP, Inc.
Notice is hereby given that David W. Feddersen and Paige M. Feddersen have formed a corporation under the laws of the State of Nebraska:
1. The name of the Corporation is Diamond DP, Inc.
2. The name and address of the Incorporators are David W. Feddersen and Paige M. Feddersen, 202 West 2nd Street,
3. The address of the initial registered office is: 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
4. The name and address of the registered agent is: David W. Feddersen, 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. The general nature of the business to be transacted is:
5.1. To carry on all business of managing and operating a coffee house and restaurant, including, but not limited to the sale of beverages, bagels, pastries, sandwiches, soup, snacks, and other food or beverage items, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, and to engage in all activities and to render all services incidental or related thereto or of use therein.
5.2. To do everything necessary, proper, advisable or convenient for the accomplishment of the purposes hereinabove set forth, and to do all other things incidental thereto or connected therewith, and any additional lawful business which are not forbidden by the laws of the State of Nebraska or by these Articles of Incorporation.
6. The authorized capital stock of the Corporation is 10,000 shares with a par value of $1.00 each, of which may be issued for any medium permissible under the laws of the State of Nebraska, and as is determined by the Board of Directors.
7. The Corporation commenced existence on the filing and recording of its Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State and shall have perpetual duration.
8. The affairs of the Corporation shall be conducted by the Board of Directors, President, Secretary, Treasurer, and such other officers, subordinate officers, and agents as may be prescribed by the By-laws, or appointed by the Board of Directors.
Matthew R. Watson - NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
Notice of Organization
of
Diamond DP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that David W. Feddersen and Paige M. Feddersen, as Organizers, have formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Diamond DP, LLC
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain real estate and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired, and to engage in all activities incidental or all purposes related thereto.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is: 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent. The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: David W. Feddersen, 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members.
Matthew R. Watson NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
April 3, 10, 17, 2019
In the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Juan Ramos American Horse, Petitioner,
Vs.
Josephine Lynn Ramos, Respondent
And
Martin Ramos,
Respondent
Case No. CI 19-16
Notice of Emancipation Proceeding
To: Martin Ramos, whose whereabouts are unknown, upon whom personal service of summons cannot be had, and is the Respondent in said proceeding:
You are notified that on March 7, 2019, Petitioner, Juan Ramos American Horse filed a Petition, including you as a Respondent in District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, at Case Number CI 19-16, the object of which being to obtain a Judgment of Emancipation for Petitioner, Juan Ramos American Horse.
There is a hearing on May 7, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Dawes County District Court located at 451 Main St., B, Chadron, NE, 69337.
You may file an objection within thirty (30) days of service of the notice of the hearing.
Juan Ramos American Horse, Petitioner
By Adam Harper, #25763
Legal Aid of Nebraska
1423 First Avenue
P.O. Box 1365
Scottsbluff, NE 69363-1365
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Tyson Hill, Deceased
Case No. PR 18-26
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement after Formal Testate Proceeding has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located in Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, on the 23rd day of April, 2019, at 9:30 o’clock a.m.
/s/ County Court Judge
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
Attorneys for the Estate
201 East 3rd St. | P. O. Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
Legal Notice for Name Change
of a Minor Child
In the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, RE: Name Change of Zakurey Bentley Charles Bates
Case No. CI19-22
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2019, a petition was filed in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is to change a minor child’s or children’s name from Zakurey Bentley Charles Bates to Bentley Daniel Bates.
A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable O’Gorman in the Courtroom at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska on the 7th day of May, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the Court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the minor child’s name will be changed from that of Zakurey Bentley Charles Bates to Bentley Daniel Bates.
Justin Bates
930 E. 8th St.
Chadron, Nebraska, 69337
Publish April 3, 10, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, April 15 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Published April 10, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m., April 18, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working days following the meeting. They may be obtained from our Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth
Executive Director
Publish April 10, 17, 2019
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on May 24, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337 subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: April 10, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish April 10, 17, 24, May 1, May 8, 2019
NOTICE OF REGISTRATION
OF TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub
Name of Applicant: Diamond DP, Inc.
Address: 202 West 2nd St., Chadron, NE 69337
Applicant is: a Corporation
State under whose laws entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in Nebraska: March 29, 2019
General nature of business: Coffee house and pub
/s/ Matthew R. Watson
Legal Representative
Publish April 10, 2019