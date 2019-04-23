397
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Maxine Bump, Deceased. Case No. PR19-13
Notice is hereby given that on April 4th, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Bruce L. Bump was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative(s) of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 17, 2019, or be forever barred.
Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate / Registrar
County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish April 17, 24, May 1, 2019
386
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on May 24, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337 subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: April 10, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish April 10, 17, 24, May 1, May 8, 2019
399
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Chadron is seeking qualified CPA firms to submit proposals for Financial and Compliance Audit Services for the Fiscal Years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Interested CPA firms should obtain a formal Request for Proposal packet by visiting chadron-nebraska.com under Government/Bid Opportunities or by contacting the office of the City Clerk at (308) 432-0505, 234 Main Street, PO Box 390, Chadron, NE 69337. Interested firms shall submit sealed proposals to the City Clerk’s Office no later than May 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm (Mountain Daylight Time).
The City of Chadron reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any informalities in the proposals received.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish April 24, May 1, 2019
400
PUBLIC NOTICE
DBE PROGRAM
The City of Chadron hereby announces its proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation goal of 0% for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funded contracts/agreements. The proposed goal pertains to federal fiscal years 2019 through 2021.
The DEB goal and methodology is available for inspection until 30 days following the date of the notice. These items may be seen at the Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska 69337, during regular office hours.
A meeting could be arranged with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics (NDOT) office for the purpose of obtaining information relevant to the goal-setting process through the phone number (402 471-2371). Comments will be accepted until 30 days following the date of the notice and can be sent to the following:
Airport Manager
City of Chadron
PO Box 390
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Compliance Specialist
Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program
FAA Office of Civil Rights
777 S. Aviation Blvd, Suite #150
El Segundo, California 90245
Dated this 16th day of April, 2019.
Publish April 24, 2019
404
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF GUARDIANSHIP
OF:
HUNTER W. HUGHES, and
EMMA J. HUGHES
Minor children.
Case No. PR 19-12
NOTICE
YOU ARE HEREBY notified that Lucius W. Johnson III has filed a Petition for Appointment of Guardian of the aforementioned juveniles. Hearing to appoint Guardian will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m., in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska. You may appear at this hearing if you so choose. If you fail to appear the Court may grant the relief requested by the Petitioner and appoint a Guardian for the above name juveniles.
DATED this 15th day of April, 2019.
LUCIUS JOHNSON III, Petitioner
By:
Rebecca R. Chasek, #26426
Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl and Snyder, P.C.
271 Ann, Ste. 2
Chadron, NE 69337
308-432-6641
Publish April 24, May 1, 8, 2019
401
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 4th day of April, 2019, the City of Chadron received from the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission the application of Helen’s Restaurant & The Grove, LLC dba Helen’s & The Grove for the issuance of a “Retail Class C, Beer, Wine and Distilled Spirits, On and Off Sale Liquor License”, located at 950 West Highway 20, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, which application has been set for hearing by the said City Council before it on the 6th day of May, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, in the City Hall Council Chambers of the City of Chadron, at which time and place a Resolution may be adopted by said City Council recommending either issuance or denial of said license. All persons and parties in interest desiring to give evidence before the City Council in support of, or in protest against, issuance of said license may do so at the time of the hearing.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish April 24, 2019
402
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 11th day of April, 2019, the City of Chadron received from the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission the application of Diamond DP, Inc. dba Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub for the issuance of a “Retail Class C, Beer, Wine and Distilled Spirits, On and Off Sale Liquor License” and a “Class K Catering” Liquor License, located at 202 West Second Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, which application has been set for hearing by the said City Council before it on the 6th day of May, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, in the City Hall Council Chambers of the City of Chadron, at which time and place a Resolution may be adopted by said City Council recommending either issuance or denial of said license. All persons and parties in interest desiring to give evidence before the City Council in support of, or in protest against, issuance of said license may do so at the time of the hearing.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish April 24, 2019
403
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Dawes County Travel Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, May 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the Dawes County Building (342 Main Street, Chadron, NE).