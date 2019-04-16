374
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID:
The Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges doing business as Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, will receive sealed proposals for the High Rise Dormitory Shower Piping Modification Project at Chadron State College, until 2:00 PM, Mountain Time on April 19, 2019 at the Office of Ms. Kari Gaswick, VP for Finance & Administration, Room 224, Sparks Hall. Proposals will be publicly opened. Bidders should take caution if U.S. mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids, Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the College, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Bid response must be in a sealed envelope. Chadron State College reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted.
Project Description: The High Rise Dormitory Shower Piping Modification Project consists of changing the existing galvanized steel piping serving the shower units in the dormitory to copper tubing with soldered connections. The piping change will also include adding isolation valves in each shower unit (hot & cold services). The project will involve the removal of CMU sections to gain access to the piping. The CMU sections removed shall be covered with a steel, lockable access door covering the void created with the removal of the CMU sections. The High Rise Dormitory has 119 two student room combinations with one shower unit serving the two student rooms. There is also an ADA student room which will require the removal of CMU wall sections and the addition of a steel access door, but no piping modifications will be required in the ADA student room. The High Rise Dormitory has eleven stories; ten of which provide student living quarters. There are 12 shower units on each floor. Work is anticipated to begin late spring of 2019 with completion in fall of 2019 for use by the college at the beginning of the fall semester of 2019. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the High Rise Dormitory at 11:00 a.m. (local time), April 12, 2019. Bidders interested in attending the pre-bid meeting should meet at the above date and time in the main lobby of the High Rise Dormitory. All Bidders are encouraged to attend.
Bidding documents may be obtained from Harold Mowry’s office. A nonrefundable mailing fee of $10 will be required for a set of plans and specification. A digital file of the bidding documents is available at no cost. Please make an appointment to obtain specification and drawings. Bidding documents may be examined at the following locations:
*Chadron State College, Director of Facilities Office – Harold Mowry at the college maintenance bldg.
*Coe Engineering, 740 Pine Crest Drive, Chadron, Nebraska 69337 (308)-430-5386.
*Construction Industry Center, 2771 Plant Street, Rapid City, SD 57702
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
375
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID:
The Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges doing business as Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, will receive sealed proposals for the Rita King Library ADA Bathroom Modification Project at Chadron State College, until 2:30 PM, Mountain Time on April 19, 2019 at the Office of Ms. Kari Gaswick, VP for Finance & Administration, Room 224, Sparks Hall. Proposals will be publicly opened. Bidders should take caution if U.S. mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids, Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the College, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Bid response must be in a sealed envelope. Chadron State College reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted.
Project Description: The Rita King Library ADA restroom modification project requires the removal of the existing restroom features and the reconstruction of the restrooms to meet ADA requirements. New fixture units are planned for all restrooms. There are four restrooms involved in the project. New floor and wall tile and new doors are required in the four restrooms. A new roof top exhaust fan is required. The project will require modification of the existing plumbing to address the ADA layout of the restrooms. The existing plumbing is located in a CMU chase walls. Work is anticipated to begin late spring of 2019 with completion in fall of 2019 for use by the college at the beginning of the fall semester of 2019.
A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Rita King Library at 1:30 p.m. (local time), April 12, 2019. Bidders interested in attending the pre-bid meeting should meet at the above date and time in the main lobby of the Rita King Library. All Bidders are encouraged to attend.
Bidding documents may be obtained from Harold Mowry’s office. A nonrefundable mailing fee of $10 will be required for a set of plans and specification. A digital file of the bidding documents is available at no cost. Please make an appointment to obtain specification and drawings. Bidding documents may be examined at the following locations:
*Chadron State College, Director of Facilities Office – Harold Mowry at the college maintenance bldg.
*Coe Engineering, 740 Pine Crest Drive, Chadron, Nebraska 69337 (308)-430-5386. *Construction Industry Center, 2771 Plant Street, Rapid City, SD 57702
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
378
Notice of Incorporation
of
Diamond DP, Inc.
Notice is hereby given that David W. Feddersen and Paige M. Feddersen have formed a corporation under the laws of the State of Nebraska:
1. The name of the Corporation is Diamond DP, Inc.
2. The name and address of the Incorporators are David W. Feddersen and Paige M. Feddersen, 202 West 2nd Street,
3. The address of the initial registered office is: 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
4. The name and address of the registered agent is: David W. Feddersen, 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. The general nature of the business to be transacted is:
5.1. To carry on all business of managing and operating a coffee house and restaurant, including, but not limited to the sale of beverages, bagels, pastries, sandwiches, soup, snacks, and other food or beverage items, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, and to engage in all activities and to render all services incidental or related thereto or of use therein.
5.2. To do everything necessary, proper, advisable or convenient for the accomplishment of the purposes hereinabove set forth, and to do all other things incidental thereto or connected therewith, and any additional lawful business which are not forbidden by the laws of the State of Nebraska or by these Articles of Incorporation.
6. The authorized capital stock of the Corporation is 10,000 shares with a par value of $1.00 each, of which may be issued for any medium permissible under the laws of the State of Nebraska, and as is determined by the Board of Directors.
7. The Corporation commenced existence on the filing and recording of its Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State and shall have perpetual duration.
8. The affairs of the Corporation shall be conducted by the Board of Directors, President, Secretary, Treasurer, and such other officers, subordinate officers, and agents as may be prescribed by the By-laws, or appointed by the Board of Directors.
Matthew R. Watson - NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
379
Notice of Organization
of
Diamond DP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that David W. Feddersen and Paige M. Feddersen, as Organizers, have formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Diamond DP, LLC
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain real estate and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired, and to engage in all activities incidental or all purposes related thereto.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is: 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent. The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: David W. Feddersen, 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members.
Matthew R. Watson NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
April 3, 10, 17, 2019
369
In the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Juan Ramos American Horse, Petitioner,
Vs.
Josephine Lynn Ramos, Respondent
And
Martin Ramos,
Respondent
Case No. CI 19-16
Notice of Emancipation Proceeding
To: Martin Ramos, whose whereabouts are unknown, upon whom personal service of summons cannot be had, and is the Respondent in said proceeding:
You are notified that on March 7, 2019, Petitioner, Juan Ramos American Horse filed a Petition, including you as a Respondent in District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, at Case Number CI 19-16, the object of which being to obtain a Judgment of Emancipation for Petitioner, Juan Ramos American Horse.
There is a hearing on May 7, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Dawes County District Court located at 451 Main St., B, Chadron, NE, 69337.
You may file an objection within thirty (30) days of service of the notice of the hearing.
Juan Ramos American Horse, Petitioner
By Adam Harper, #25763
Legal Aid of Nebraska
1423 First Avenue
P.O. Box 1365
Scottsbluff, NE 69363-1365
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
377
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Tyson Hill, Deceased
Case No. PR 18-26
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement after Formal Testate Proceeding has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located in Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, on the 23rd day of April, 2019, at 9:30 o’clock a.m.
/s/ County Court Judge
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
Attorneys for the Estate
201 East 3rd St. | P. O. Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
386
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on May 24, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337 subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: April 10, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish April 10, 17, 24, May 1, May 8, 2019
384
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m., April 18, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working days following the meeting. They may be obtained from our Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth
Executive Director
Publish April 10, 17, 2019
387
NOTICE OF MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that there is a meeting of the Dawes County Zoning Commission and Public Hearing regarding the updated Zoning and Subdivision Resolution. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Dawes County Courthouse located at 451 Main St. Chadron, NE 69337.
All Interested parties are encouraged to attend.
Publish April 17, 2019
388
CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
SPECIAL MEETING
For Indian Education Parent Committee Chadron Public Schools will host a meeting to hear support or opposition to the proposed continuation of the program funded by Federal dollars for an Indian Education Grant. The meeting will be held on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 3:30 pm in the District Boardroom.
Dr. Caroline B. Winchester
Superintendent
Publish April 17, 2019
389
The April meeting of the Board of Directors of Chadron Housing will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Heritage Apartments Community Room located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish April 17, 2019
390
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock P.M., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 17th day of April, 2019.
Lee Ahrens
Secretary
Publish April 17, 2019
391
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners April 23, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish April 17, 2019
392
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Problem Resolution Team will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish April 17, 2019
393
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
MARCH 18, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 18th day of March, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, Zon-ing/Building Official Janet Johnson, Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo and Human Resource Of-ficer Bev Bartlett. Others absent: City Attorney Adam Edmund and Public Works Director Mi-lo Rust.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor al-so read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, sub-section 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the fol-lowing items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-05, March 4, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
The Council received information from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office advising of a Mobile Office in Chadron from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
There were no Minutes from other Boards and Commissions to distribute at this meeting.
4) Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
The Treasurer’s Report and the Water Report for the month of February 2019 were sub-mitted.
5) Fire Department Membership Update
The Council received a letter from Nathan Rau, Secretary for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, advising of the changes during the February 2019 meeting. Craig Eddie and Alyssa Maez resigned from the Department. As of February 2019, the Department had 48 active members.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, gave her monthly report and update of NNDC activities.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-21, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from the Chadron Arts Center for a Special Designated Liquor License for a Wine & Brewery Tasting Fund Raiser on April 12, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-21 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-22, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from Niobrara Valley Vineyards for a Special Designated Liquor License for a Wine and Brewery Tasting Fund Raiser on April 12, 2019. The following Councilmembers vot-ed Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-22 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1408 on its third and final reading:
AN ORDINANCE to amend Chapter 2 “Building Regulations,” Article 1 “Building Code and Permits,” Section 2-101 “Adoption of Building Code” of the Municipal Code of the City of Chadron, Nebraska; to adopt the 2012 International Building Code and the 2012 International Residential Code except Sec-tions R309.5 and R313; to repeal all Ordinances and parts of Ordinances in conflict herewith; directing the publication of this Ordinance and pre-scribing the time when this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect.
Motion was made and seconded to approve Ordinance No. 1408 on its third and final reading. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-23, which Resolution accepts and approves the Water Main Easement Agreement between the City of Chadron and the Board of Trustees of Nebraska State Colleges, also known as the Nebraska State College System dba Chadron State College, which Agreement provides for the abandonment of an existing easement and acceptance of a new easement in the area of the new track and field athletic facility being constructed by the College and authorizes the Mayor to execute said Agreement on behalf of the City of Chadron. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The follow-ing voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-24, which Resolution approves the plans and specifications for the construction of the Asphalt Overlay of the High School Parking Lot Project (East Tenth Street), having been prepared by David V. Coe, Professional Engineer, by order of the Mayor and City Council, together with an estimate of the total cost of the improve-ments filed with the City Clerk, and directs the Clerk to publish Notice to Bidders, pursuant to law. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the following list of claims as submit-ted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
A.M. Leonard, Su, 144.99; Arrow Building Center, Parts, 1,663.93; Baker & Associates, Se, 460.00; Brennan Electric, Inc., Se, 776.86; Business Connection, Su, 252.55; Bluffs Sanitary Supply, Su, 85.76; Century Link, Monthly Phone/Internet, 144.62; Chadrad Communications, Inc., Job Advertising, 520.00; Chadron Ace Hardware, Su, 609.42; Chadron Community Hospi-tal, Med. Serv., 379.68; Chadron Glass & Windows, Inc., Su, 30.00; Chadron Motor Company, Su, 59.72; CSC, Work Study Fall 2018 ,618.11; City of Chadron, FICA, 7,244.67; City of Chadron, Payroll, 100,216.93; Coe Engineering, Su, 1,020.00; Comfort Inn – Kearney, Lodging, 419.80; Crescent Electric Supply Company, Su, 268.57; Culligan Water Conditioning, Salt, 66.50; Demco, Su, 523.88; Display Sales, Su, 863.00; Dog Waste Depot, Su, 86.99; Eagle Chev-rolet, Veh. Su, 115.36; EMS Billing Services, Monthly EMS Fee, 1,690.75; ETS Corporation, Credit Card Machine Fees, 612.58; Fire Engineering, Subscription Renewal, 39.00; First National Bank NP, HAS, 869.88; First National Financial Services, 3rd Quart. Ins. Premium, 774.00; First National Financial Ser-vices, Bond Policy Renewal, 100.00; First National Merchant Solutions, Credit Card Machine Fees, 60.95; Forney, Nicole, Reimb., 70.00; Fry, Stacy, Reimb., 704.66; Girard, Brandon, Re-imb., 40.00; Great Plains Communications, Internet, 511.90; Hawkins, Inc., Su, 567.52; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 235.44; Ingram Library Services, Su, 974.71; Intralinks, Se, 3,555.00; Johnson, Janet, Reimb., 40.00; Junior Library Guild, Su, 1,862.90; Kimball Midwest, Su, 232.56; Kutscha-ra, Shauna; Se, 24.00; LA Signs, LLC, Se, 550.00; Lakota Country Times, Subscr. Renewal, 65.00; Layne Christensen Company, Se, 4,080.00; League of Nebraska Municipalities, Confer-ence Registration, 377.00; Lincoln Aquatics, Su, 2,272.50; Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker, Lodg-ing, 220.00; Lincoln National Life Insurance, Life Insurance Premium, 380.44; LiveViewGPS, Inc., Subscr. Renewal, 251.40; Mail Finance, Quarterly Lease Payment, 390.00; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Su, 30.56; Midwest Tape, Su, 389.48; Mobius Communications Company, 100.55; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Nebraska, Su, 1,217.80; National Business Institute, Subscr. Renewal., 1,299.00; NE Depart-ment of Aeronautics, Monthly Maintenance, 160.00; NE Department of Revenue, Sales & Use Tax, 8,811.26; NE Environmental Product, Su, 1,341.29; NE Public Power District, Se, 162.01; NE Public Power District, Se, 17,056.22; NE Safety & Fire Equipment, Se, 744.00; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Su, 64.29; Northwest Rural Public Power Dist., Se, 11,025.23; Old Dominion Brush Company, Su, 571.39; One Call Concepts, Inc., Locate Requests, 3.46; Outlaw Printers, Gift Certificate, 227.45; Panhandle Veterinary Clinic, Boarding Service PD, 600.00; Quality Inn & Suites, 504.00; Rapid City Journal, Se, 745.31; Region I OHD, Se, 220.70; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims, 2,274.23; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims, 36,500.62; Service Really Matters Cleaning, Se, 371.90; Showcases, Su, 120.53; Skavdahl, Edmund & Stecher, Se, 2,280.96; Skeeters Napa Auto Parts, Su, 1,177.51; Solid Waste Agency of NW Nebr, Collections, 57,526.87; The Tri-State Livestock, Subscr Renewal, 78.00; Tlustos, Wesley, Refund, 114.09; USDA-Aphis-Wildlife Services, Se, 700.00; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension, 3,685.67; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension, 1,660.93; Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone, 931.29; Welch, Cheryl, Reimb., 617.49; West, Clint, Reimb., 233.54; Western Communications, Inc., Se, 222.00; Western Cooperative Co., Su, 2,164.22; Western Nebraska HR Management, Conference Regis-tration, 90.00; Western States Bank, HAS, 80.34; Wex Bank, Fuel, 3,281.07; WPCI, Se, 73.00; Xerox Corporation; Se, 944.85 TOTAL: $351,586.64
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
City Manager Yanker gave a report and update with regard to Essential Air Service for the Chadron Municipal Airport. He stated that the Department of Transportation has selected Boutique Air for the Chadron Municipal Airport and Key Lime Service for the Alliance Airport.
City Manager Yanker gave kudo’s to the Public Works Department and the City employ-ees who have been working 24/7 during the recent snow storm.
The City Manager also announced that Milo Rust, Public Works Director, was recently recognized as the Water Operator of the Year by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health. Mr. Rust received a Certificate of Recognition for outstand-ing service as a Water Operator for the City of Chadron.
Public Works Director Rust stated that he was honored to receive the award and appreci-ated the recognition.
Members of the Council thanked the City employees for all of their efforts and hard work during the recent snow storm.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 6:45 o’clock p.m. The follow-ing Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish April 17, 2019
394
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
April 9, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:01 A.M. on the 9th day of April, 2019 and published pursuant to public notice as required by law and or posted. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Deb Lesmeister, Deputy Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney; Lindy Coleman, Assessor and Jerry Schumacher and Marty Tobiasson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the March 12, 2019 minutes as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, River and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Lindy Coleman, Assessor, presented tax correction #’s 5074-5077 for the Boards review and approval. Upon review of said tax corrections a motion was made by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving tax correction #’s 5074-5077 as presented and directed the Chairman to sign such. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
There being no further business to be conducted by the Dawes County Board of Equalization the Chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:07 A.M. The next meeting will be held on May 14, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public.
Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board of Equalization is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
DEB LESMEISTER
DEPUTY DAWES COUNTY CLERK
Publish April 17, 2019
395
Regular Board Meeting
April 8, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on April 8, 2019 by President Menke at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, and Sandy Montague-Roes
Board members absent: Madison Nitsch, Tye Pourier
Madison Nitsch arrived at 5:40 PM
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Board member Nitsch arrived at 5:40 PM.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the agenda for the Regular Board Meeting for April 8, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on March 11, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the minutes from the Board of Education Retreat on March 12, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Awards and/or Honors
Willie Uhing received the Panhandle Post Teacher of the Month award.
High Fives
Chadron Safety Committee, Maintenance, teachers and staff for making student safety a priority and for the outstanding Rule 10 Safety Review Report. MS Afterschool Program staff for meeting all the afterschool program requirements.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
None
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of March 31, 2019
Fund, Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Transfers/Others, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 3.31.18
General Fund 2,134,844.94 931,011.86 882,020.01 (14.56) 769.12 2,184,591.35 2,055,128.51
Depreciation Fund 449,574.13 449,574.13 199,474.13
Lunch Fund 146,196.51 43,717.04 46,593.17 143,320.38 127,359.42
Special Building Fund 190,784.76 9,628.32 4,821.65 195,591.43 205,849.11
Cooperative Fund 1,196.66 3,110.32 3,228.24 1,078.74 1,825.83
Total 2,922,597.00 987,467.54 936,663.07 754.56 2,974,156.03 2,589,367.00
After seven months the General Fund expenses are under budget by 9.11% or $904,611.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $154,541.49, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $43,739.27, the Special Building Fund in the amount of $4,821.64, and the Cooperative Fund in the amount of $143.74. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $18,786.80. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Unfinished Business
No update on the Auditorium Stage Floor Proposal.
New Business
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve board members Montague-Roes, Nitsch, and Huffman to attend the NASB School Law seminar on April 16, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve Policy 4161.9 Employee Crisis Leave Donation. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
First readings: Policy 4019.41 Employees with Infectious Disease; Policy 2132 Principal Job Description; Policy 6164.11 Drugs, Tobacco & Alcohol; and Policy 6165 Student Production of Services and Materials
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mr. Menke, to approve the revised Board Goals and Guiding Principles. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the list of graduating seniors for May 2019, upon recommendation of administration and completion of required credits. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the Rule 10 and LB 7 Safety Review Report. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Action on the Performance Contract refinance was tabled.
Dr. Winchester will request more information on Land Lease Payments and follow up on a letter from Deputy Wheeler County Attorney.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Menke, to direct Dr. Winchester to send a letter to Senator Brewer to express the District’s concerns with LB 670. Dr. Winchester and the Board President will sign the letter. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Personnel
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the resignation of Jessica Jersild. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the teaching contract for Savannah Jackson, Kindergarten. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the teaching contract for Marleta Hastings, Primary Interventionist. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Menke, to approve the teaching contract for Kristi Dunbar, Kindergarten. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the teaching contract for Matthew Hare, 7th grade math. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the teaching contract for Marcia Carrick, 4th grade. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Student Performance and Program Reports
Administrator Reports Including: Building Principals, Technology Director, Curriculum Director, and Maintenance Supervisor can be found on the district’s website at chadronschools.org. MS Principal Dressel recognized Thomas Kaus who qualified for NHD Nationals. HS Principal Mack recognized the successes of FFA, FBLA and NHD.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester reported that Christy Whidby will be the new K-8 Art teacher. She is moving from the 3rd grade. Troy Gregory will move to 3rd grade and Marcia Carrick will be 4th grade. Marleta Hastings is resigning from her music accompaniment position to accept a teaching position at Primary building. Rylee Black is resigning from her para position at the Intermediate building and Brianna Soester is resigning as pre-school para. An AWARE Grant update was provided, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Annual Office of Civil Rights Report and Annual Title I Consultation Reports Filed.
Board Member Roundtable (non-action)
Approving new teacher contracts for 2019-20 was something the BOE did tonight for student learning.
President Menke will provide an update on the superintendent search.
Advance Planning
Curriculum Committee Meeting, April 15, 2019 at Noon
Policy Committee Meeting-April 15, 2019 at 7:00 AM
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-May 6, 2019 @ Noon
Personnel Meeting-May 13, 2019 at 7:00 AM (consider not meeting 7.8.19)
Finance Committee Meeting – May 13, 2019 at Noon
Regular Board Meeting–May 13, 2019 at 5:30 PM
Foundation-April 17, 2019 @ 7 AM
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Vote to Excuse Absent Board Member
No motion was made to excuse Board Member Pourier.
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 6:59 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Bills 4.9.18
Alpha Rehabilitation, P.C. 340.63
Anderson, Kerri 161.99
ARROW BUILDING CENTER 3.89
BAUERKEMPERS 21.85
Beguin, Brad 247.95
Black Hills Energy 10,735.61
BLACK HILLS WEEKLY GROUP 711.09
BRENNAN ELECTRIC INC. 576.78
Brierly, Robin 707.63
Buchheit, Kimberly 272.75
Burch, Shelley 527.54
Buskirk, Kristen 69.43
Capital Business Systems Inc. 2,255.92
CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS 109.76
Chadrad Communications, Inc. 80.00
Chadron Ace Hardware 214.45
CHADRON GLASS 7,550.00
Chadron Lumber Company 78.99
CHADRON MEDICAL CLINIC P.C. 245.00
CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS 31.42
CHADRON STATE COLLEGE 2,878.95
CITY OF CHADRON 1,571.38
COGDILL, WILLIAM 148.77
Connell, Dina 347.13
Craig, Tyler 223.16
Cullan, Melissa 161.99
DAS State Accounting-Central Finance, 229.49
EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #13 64,393.06
Ewald, Catherine 819.88
Galbraith, Jennifer 247.95
GERING JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL 50.00
GMC OF CHADRON 800.00
Golembiewski, Eric 449.62
Great Plains Communications 1,277.40
Gross, Allen 466.00
HENCEY PLUMBING 607.50
HILL MUSIC COMPANY 13.82
HILLTOP LANES 150.00
Hillyard/Sioux Falls 67.00
HORST, BRANDON 91.00
Huffman, Nels 272.75
Hughbanks -Pyle, Jennifer 520.70
IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 1,109.76
John Deere Financial 340.31
Johnson, Lucius 347.13
JOSTENS 224.23
JW Pepper & Son, Inc. 112.54
Kahl, Bryan 876.09
KEIM, BROOKE 188.44
Leonard, Allison 272.75
Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker 212.00
LUNCHTIME SOLUTIONS, INC. 5.18
Maan Inc. 39.99
MADSEN, CAREY 223.16
Mail Finance 465.00
MAR BOW COMPANY 1,261.39
MORFORD’S DECORATING CENTER 12,079.98
Mosaic @ Bethphage Village 3,738.00
NASCD 40.00
NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 7,278.58
Nebraska State History Days 240.00
Nordick, Sam 323.99
Northern Truck Equipment Corp. 254.00
NRCSA 280.00
O’Donnell, George 198.36
OMAHA WORLD HERALD 193.40
One Source 60.00
OUTLAW PRINTERS 174.00
Pacific Steel & Recycling 553.41
Pourier, Morgan 99.18
PROTEX CENTRAL 7.60
RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 3,539.58
REGION I 305.80
Rising, Jessica 300.85
ROBERT’S ELECTRIC 611.81
RON’S REPAIR 25.00
SAFEWAY STORES 236.59
Sandstrom, Michael 40.00
Sayaloune, Kristen 26.28
Scherbarth, Chelsey 386.80
Sellman, Sandi 451.27
Skeeter’s NAPA Auto Parts 127.25
Smith, Heidi 309.94
Smith, Nathan 358.71
Stoker, Laura 300.85
STURDEVANT’S AUTO PARTS 272.56
Teachers Pay Teachers 617.23
U.S. Bank 4,235.53
Verizon Wireless 181.87
WAL-MART 1,554.36
Western Community Health Resources 7,014.18
WESTERN PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS 552.50
Winchester, Caroline 127.50
WRIGHT EXPRESS 1,036.33
General Fund 154,541.49
LUNCHTIME SOLUTIONS, INC. 43,602.36
ROBERT’S ELECTRIC 65.00
SAFEWAY STORES 14.96
VANCO Payment Solutions 56.95
Lunch Fund 43,739.27
Security First Bank-Chadron 4,821.64
Special Building Fund 4,821.64
Barry, Heather 116.00
Verizon Wireless 27.74
Cooperative Fund 143.74
Total 203,246.14
Publish April 17, 2019
396
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
April 9, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:08 A.M. on the 9th day of April, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Deb Lesmeister, Deputy Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney and Jerry Schumacher and Marty Tobiasson. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the agenda with the following amendment of 6 Tourism Grants to be added under items of consideration. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve the minutes of the March 26, 2019 meeting. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion to approve the claims by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. There was no correspondence to review.
Public comment began at 9:17 A.M. Jerry Schumacher repeated his request for a packet of information to be available for the public. This packet would have the agenda, minutes for the previous meeting, a Board preapproval report and a copy of items to be discussed in it so that the public can also review as the Commissoners conduct their meeting. He did publicly thank the Clerk’s office for posting the agenda and the minutes of the Commissioner meetings on the County website promptly after the meetings. At 9:20 A.M. Roy Norgard approached the Board to discuss Mill Road. He has property on this road and said it was lacking maintenance. He stated that he was not complaining but requesting input
as the road is having drainage issues. He was requesting permission to cut groves to drain standing water off of it. Commissioner Stewart said that if he was doing it with his own equipment and on his way back and forth to the property it was okay to cover ruts or do small repairs to address the problem. However,
if the repair were to take more than 1 hour the County needs to be contacted. The proper way to do that would be to contact the Crew Chief for your Road District and the Highway Superintendent. Adam Edmund stated that this way notice would be given and signage would be in place to alert the Public that there is machinery on the road to prevent accidents and for public safety. Mr. Norgard stated that he would contact Bill Gartner, Crew Chief for Road District #3. Kerri Rempp entered the meeting at 9:27 A.M. Mr. Norgard left the meeting at 9:28 A.M.
Jerry Schumacher spoke on behalf of Don Mandelko who was not present at the meeting. Mr. Mandelko wanted the Commissioners to know that the water has been removed from his road. Mr. Mandelko would like to fix the road in the future and would like the Commissioners input on how it should be done. Mr. Schumacher stated he personally would like current information on the road conditions to be available perhaps on the County Roads website so citizens could look there for updated information and by doing that it would foster a better relationship. Marty Tobiasson asked who he should talk to in his district about the condition of his road. Commissioner Stewart said for him to contact Gary Bacon who is the Crew Chief of District #1. The phone number to call is 308-432-2510 which is District #1 Road shop and leave a message for Mr. Bacon. Bev Dyer entered the meeting at 9:34 A.M. She asked if any Road Department employee is checking culverts for undermining from water damage. She stated that Squaw Mound Road has this issue. The question was asked if Squaw Mound was going to be fixed and if it will meet FEMA or NEMA threshold for assistance for those repairs. Stetson Road which has a pipe arch and there are concerns with the safety of going over it with a tractor and bale processor if there is damage that is not visible from the top of the roadway. Dyer Road has 4 culverts in different parts of the road which she travels, 2 of the culverts have been cut by Road personnel when they have bladed in the past, and the ends of the culverts are not being cleaned routinely which results in the water not being able to flow through them properly. She did want to acknowledge Mike Reynoldson who has bladed Dyer Road since the storm. She said “Kudos for a great job”. It was very smooth and there were no large humps or gouges where you turn off to a private driveway. Ms. Dyer left the meeting and public comment was closed.
At 9:42 A.M. the Commissioners reviewed an application for use of the Courthouse grounds. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve the application from the Fur Trade Days Committee for use of the Courthouse grounds July 10-July 14, 2019. This application did not have the certificate of insurance attached to it. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Adam Edmund presented the budget preparation letter. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to accept the Letter of Engagement for Budget Preparation with Caleb Johnson for the 2019-2020 budget year. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
The Tourism grants were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve the 6 Tourism grants that were presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Next agenda item was the Official hire of the Interim Tourism Director. There was no information available at this time to share.
At 9:45 A.M. 5 employees were recognized for their years of service. Vance Haug-22 years, Stacey McCartney-20 years, Karl Dailey-32 years, Bobbi Wellnitz-29 years and Jeff Smith-22 years. Kerri Rempp of the Chadron Record was there to take their picture.
The Commissioners took a break at 9:52 A.M. and reconvened at 10:02 A.M.
At 10:03 Commissioner Stewart read aloud Resolution 2019-08 regarding weight restriction of 7 ton per axle on Toadstool Road. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve Resolution 2019-08. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. A contract for Dunlap Road prepared by Mainelli Wagner and Associates was signed by the Board. The approval of this contract was done at a prior Commissioner meeting and only signatures were required on the contracts today. Larry Hankin, Interim Highway Superintendent met with the Board. Mr. Hankin said the rented crusher is set up at Crawford. The State of Nebraska has concrete that can be crushed at Highway20/Highway 71. It will be crushed to a diameter of 2 ½ inches. There is also concrete available at the Chadron Airport. The County will crush it to 1 ½ inch diameter and the County will get ½ and the City of Chadron will get the other ½. Local truckers will be hired to haul rock to various roads, 1 of which is River Road. The irrigation pump that is being used on the north side of Table Road is pumping from the bar ditch only. A possible future solution was flood prevention on this particular road was to build it up higher. 34 roads are still closed at this time. Some of these roads are passable but for safety reasons they are unsure of the condition of the whole road bed. Jerry Schumacher asked why not put weight restrictions on them. Note: Resolutions must be used to do this and it could not be done until the Commissioners had another meeting which is a time factor in this situation. Bridge work on the Dakota Junction Bridge will be continuing. NIRMA will be contacted about a question concerning coverage if individuals want to work for hire for the County driving County equipment during emergency situations such as the flood. Contractors such as those hauling rock are required to have their own insurance.
At 10:25 A.M. Tony Armer, Mainelle Wagner and Associates met with the Board. He told the Board that their firm has several different options to help with the Highway Superintendent position.
He said they can hire his firm to mix and match the following items: hire a consulting engineering firm, do the 1 and 6 year road plan, assist with highway allocation funds, be an active part of the budget process, or have someone be in the same capacity as Mr. Hankin. He stated Mark Mainella has a Class A license and he has a Class B. He told the Commissioners they would not have to bid this as a contract. He stated at this time they are providing services for Colfax and Deuel Counties. He stated that they charge $95.00 per hour and federal mileage charge in addition to that. Mr. Armer left the meeting at the end of this discussion. Kerri Rempp also left the meeting at this time.
Kristina Reeves, Tourism Director entered the meeting. She brought the information concerning the Interim Tourism Director. Kylee Odenbach will fill this position from April 15-July 15, 2019. After July 15, 2019 Ms. Odenbach will continue on for the remainder of the season as Tourism Intern with a different rate of pay. Motion by Commissioner Johnson to approve the hiring of the Interim Tourism Director, seconded by Stewart. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:36 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be April 23, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., April 18, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Deb Lesmeister
Deputy Dawes County Clerk
April 9, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,471.24
100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $9,831.88
100 BIG BAT’S LLC-EXTENSION $43.64
100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $973.85
100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $32,364.72
100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $30.87
100 CENTURYLINK $1,054.30
100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $300.07
100 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $107.00
100 CHADRON GLASS & WINDOWS,INC $224.95
100 CHADRON MEDICAL CLINIC $129.00
100 CITY OF CHADRON $445.23
100 COMPTECH COMPUTERS $105.20
100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $397.40
100 CRITES,SHAFFER,CONNEALY,WATSON,HARF $1,450.00
100 D&S MARKET,LLC $1,845.48
100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $202.93
100 DASH MEDICAL GLOVES INC $87.80
100 DAWES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $188.00
100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00
100 DOLLAR GENERAL $22.50
100 DIXIE EATON $25.00
100 FIRE & ICE MECHANICAL $3,200.00
100 FIRST BANKCARD/CHERYL FEIST $150.47
100 FIRST BANKCARD/EXTENSION $10.00
100 FIRST BANKCARD/PUBLIC DEFENDER $63.97
100 FIRST BANKCARD/ROBERTA COLEMAN $7.70
100 FIRST BANKCARD/VANCE HAUG $36.75
100 FIRST BANKCARD/VETERANS $1.75
100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $15,329.30
100 GRP & ASSOCIATES,INC $47.00
100 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY,INC $121.08 100 LYNN PEAVY COMPANY $107.00
100 MADISON NATIONAL LIFE $81.30
100 MAIL FINANCE $1,650.00
100 MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIPMENT $200.00
100 MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES $909.75
100 MIPS INC $3,241.78
100 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $265.45
100 NACEB $100.00
100 NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES $450.00
100 NE PUBLIC HEALTH ENVIRONMENTAL LAB $210.00
100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,601.50
100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-E911 $32.50
100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-WEED $249.34
100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CO ATTORNEY $115.14
100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/COUNTY COURT $56.97
100 OUTLAW PRINTERS,INC $100.00
100 PANHANDLE COUNTY TREASURERS ASSN $10.00
100 QUILL CORPORATION $32.37
100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $739.30
100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/WEBSITE $99.00
100 DADRIANNA SERRES $30.00
100 SOUTHERN HILLS FIRE & SAFETY $65.50
100 JUSTIN TOLLMAN $42.92
100 UNIVERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN INTERNET $1,200.00
100 VERIZON WIRELESS/COUNTY ATTORNEY $103.33
100 VERIZON WIRELESS/E911 $188.38
100 VSP VISION PLAN $219.89
100 WALMART COMMUNITY/CLERK $29.62
100 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $462.50
200 AFLAC $331.40
200 ALLIANCE TRACTOR & IMPLEMENT CO $552.36
200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,746.75
200 ARROW BUILDING CENTER $328.43
200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,156.07
200 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY $40.02
200 CENTURYLINK $144.24
200 CHADRON LUMBER COMPANY INC $116.87
200 CITY OF CHADRON $116.75
200 CITY OF CRAWFORD $114.40
200 DALE’S TIRE AND RETREADING,INC $3,540.00
200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00
200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $5,765.35
200 H&H SANITATION AND RECYCLING,INC $53.50
200 HERREN BROTHERS TRUE VALUE $316.70
200 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-ROADS $365.09
200 LITTREL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY $8,000.00
200 MATHESON LINWELD INC $32.42
200 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $38.61
200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,329.91
200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $167.74
200 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/ROADS $9.39
200 NMC EXCHANGE LLC/NEBRASKA MACHINERY $8,758.50
200 PHILLIPS F & T INC $120.00
200 TERRY PIPER $57.50
200 POWERPLAN $406.37
200 QUALITY TIRE $442.50
200 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ROADS $384.00
200 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $634.87
200 STATE OF NEBRASKA $477.00
200 SOLID WASTE AGENCY OF NW NEBRASKA $13.02
200 VERIZON CONNECT NWF,INC-ROADS $227.40
200 VERIZON WIRELESS/ROADS $222.73
200 VSP VISION PLAN $109.94
200 WAHLSTROM FORD INC $1,400.40
990 AFLAC $39.78
990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $63.94
990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11
990 DAWES CO TREAS/TOURISM BENEFITS PAY $2,974.85
990 FIRST BANKCARD/TOURISM $275.01
990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $173.61
990 MALY MARKETING $270.00
990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $33.88
990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78
995 CHADRON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $3,750.00
995 CRAWFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $1,750.00
2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38
2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.26
2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.31
2910 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $890
Publish April 17, 2019
__________________________ ______________________________
Tom Menke Sara Taylor
President, Board of Education Secretary, Board of Education
397
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Maxine Bump, Deceased. Case No. PR19-13
Notice is hereby given that on April 4th, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Bruce L. Bump was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative(s) of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 17, 2019, or be forever barred.
Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate / Registrar
County Court of Custer County, Nebraska
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish April 17, 24, May 1, 2019