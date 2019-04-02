366
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS/BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by the Office of the City Clerk in City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chad-ron, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M., local time, on April 9, 2019, for furnishing all labor, equipment materials and incidentals necessary to properly reconstruct the High School Parking Lot. The project consists of over laying the existing asphalt parking lot with a two-inch-thick mat of as-phalt concrete. The approximate area of paving shall be 3,075 square yards. Incidental work shall also include saw cutting and removing a six-foot section of existing paving adjacent to the curb and gutter section on the east side of the new Aquatic Center. There will be a small amount of top soil placement and seeding. It is contemplated there will be 360 tons of asphalt concrete. The new paving surface shall be marked for parking stalls as shown on the drawings. Bids will be opened at 2:00 P.M. or as soon as possible thereafter, the bids will be opened in the presence of all other bidders in attendance.
The work consists of the construction of the items listed below and other related preparatory work. A summary of quantities to be paid for are listed below.
DESCRIPTION, SPECIFICATION, UNITS, QTY
SAW CUTTING PAVEMENT 207 LIN. FT. 205
REMOVING PAVEMENT STRUCTURE, BASE COURSE & SUBGRADE 203 SQ. YDS. 140
SUB-GRADE PREPARATION 302 SQ. YDS. 140
WATERING: SUB-GRADE & BASE COURSE 301 M.GAL 1
CRUSHED ROCK BASE COURSE, 6” THICK 305 TONS 50
BARRICADES AND TRAFFIC CON-TROL 422 LUMP SUM 1
TOP SOIL PLACEMENT AND SEEDING 807 SQ. YDS. 70
STRIPPING, MARKING & SIGNING 423 LIN. FT. 1250
ASPHALTIC CONCRETE OVERLAY (2”), INCLUDING TACK COAT AND INCIDENTALS, TYPE: “SPR” 503 TONS 360
MOBILIZATION 112 LUMP SUM 1
Specifications for the work can be examined and procured from the office of the City Clerk, Chadron, Nebraska.
The bids will be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the owner and shall be accompanied by bid security in an amount at least equal to 5% of the total bid.
In the event that contract award is made and the bidder fails to enter into contract with the own-er within ten (10) days, the bid security will be forfeited to the City of Chadron as liquidated damages.
The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities, reject any or all bids and accept the bid advantageous to the City.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish March 27, April 3, 2019
374
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID:
The Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges doing business as Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, will receive sealed proposals for the High Rise Dormitory Shower Piping Modification Project at Chadron State College, until 2:00 PM, Mountain Time on March 19, 2019 at the Office of Ms. Kari Gaswick, VP for Finance & Administration, Room 224, Sparks Hall. Proposals will be publicly opened. Bidders should take caution if U.S. mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids, Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the College, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Bid response must be in a sealed envelope. Chadron State College reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted.
Project Description: The High Rise Dormitory Shower Piping Modification Project consists of changing the existing galvanized steel piping serving the shower units in the dormitory to copper tubing with soldered connections. The piping change will also include adding isolation valves in each shower unit (hot & cold services). The project will involve the removal of CMU sections to gain access to the piping. The CMU sections removed shall be covered with a steel, lockable access door covering the void created with the removal of the CMU sections. The High Rise Dormitory has 119 two student room combinations with one shower unit serving the two student rooms. There is also an ADA student room which will require the removal of CMU wall sections and the addition of a steel access door, but no piping modifications will be required in the ADA student room. The High Rise Dormitory has eleven stories; ten of which provide student living quarters. There are 12 shower units on each floor. Work is anticipated to begin late spring of 2019 with completion in fall of 2019 for use by the college at the beginning of the fall semester of 2019. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the High Rise Dormitory at 11:00 a.m. (local time), April 12, 2019. Bidders interested in attending the pre-bid meeting should meet at the above date and time in the main lobby of the High Rise Dormitory. All Bidders are encouraged to attend.
Bidding documents may be obtained from Harold Mowry’s office. A nonrefundable mailing fee of $10 will be required for a set of plans and specification. A digital file of the bidding documents is available at no cost. Please make an appointment to obtain specification and drawings. Bidding documents may be examined at the following locations:
*Chadron State College, Director of Facilities Office – Harold Mowry at the college maintenance bldg.
*Coe Engineering, 740 Pine Crest Drive, Chadron, Nebraska 69337 (308)-430-5386.
*Construction Industry Center, 2771 Plant Street, Rapid City, SD 57702
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
375
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID:
The Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges doing business as Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, will receive sealed proposals for the Rita King Library ADA Bathroom Modification Project at Chadron State College, until 2:30 PM, Mountain Time on March 19, 2019 at the Office of Ms. Kari Gaswick, VP for Finance & Administration, Room 224, Sparks Hall. Proposals will be publicly opened. Bidders should take caution if U.S. mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids, Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the College, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Bid response must be in a sealed envelope. Chadron State College reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted.
Project Description: The Rita King Library ADA restroom modification project requires the removal of the existing restroom features and the reconstruction of the restrooms to meet ADA requirements. New fixture units are planned for all restrooms. There are four restrooms involved in the project. New floor and wall tile and new doors are required in the four restrooms. A new roof top exhaust fan is required. The project will require modification of the existing plumbing to address the ADA layout of the restrooms. The existing plumbing is located in a CMU chase walls. Work is anticipated to begin late spring of 2019 with completion in fall of 2019 for use by the college at the beginning of the fall semester of 2019.
A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Rita King Library at 1:30 p.m. (local time), April 12, 2019. Bidders interested in attending the pre-bid meeting should meet at the above date and time in the main lobby of the Rita King Library. All Bidders are encouraged to attend.
Bidding documents may be obtained from Harold Mowry’s office. A nonrefundable mailing fee of $10 will be required for a set of plans and specification. A digital file of the bidding documents is available at no cost. Please make an appointment to obtain specification and drawings. Bidding documents may be examined at the following locations:
*Chadron State College, Director of Facilities Office – Harold Mowry at the college maintenance bldg.
*Coe Engineering, 740 Pine Crest Drive, Chadron, Nebraska 69337 (308)-430-5386. *Construction Industry Center, 2771 Plant Street, Rapid City, SD 57702
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
373
SWANN Board of Director’s Meeting
March 21, 2019
Chairman Jake Stewart called the March 21, 2019 Board of Director’s meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall Chambers, 234 Main St; Chadron, Ne. The following members were present for roll call. Chadron, George Klein; Clinton, Roy Retzlaff, Crawford, Larry Olson; Dawes County, Jake Stewart; Gordon, Glen Spaugh,; Hay Springs, Keith Kearns: Hemingford, Richard Wacker; Rushville, Brian Snyder; Sheridan County, Loren Paul, and Sioux County, JW Geiser. Members absent, Harrison and Whitney. Stewart pointed out the posting of the Open Meetings Act in the rear of the room.
Approval of Agenda
Stewart presented the agenda. Member Klein moved to approve the agenda as slated. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Public Hearing on Pending Assessments
Mr. Bob Ferguson was present to offer testimony concerning 3 of his properties that are to be assessed due to delinquent amounts owed. Mr. Ferguson expressed concerns about his renters leaving without paying their bills to SWANN. Mr. Ferguson felt the renters were responsible for the bill considering the renter is the one that requested and used the service not him. Mr. Ferguson suggested the Agency require a deposit payment to cover unpaid bills. Collecting a deposit is not feasible for the Agency due to the increased bookkeeping for only a few customers that do not pay. The Board informed Mr. Ferguson that this process of assessing the property owner has been through the courts and this is the only avenue the Agency has available to collect delinquent bills and that the owner of the property is responsible for any unpaid balances. Chairman Stewart closed the public hearing at 7:34 p.m.
Resolution 2019-01 Dawes County Properties to be Assessed
Director Nemeth noted that this resolution and attachment A is for the purpose of certifying the delinquent accounts to the County Treasure of Dawes County to be assessed against the premises served, and that the same should be collected and returned in the same manner as other taxes are certified, assessed, collected and returned. Director Nemeth informed the Board that each delinquent person was provided with an initial letter stating the account was in arrears. Any accounts that were still delinquent received a notice of Hearing Letter. Nemeth included a list of services provided to the customers. Member Retzlaff moved to accept Resolution 2019-01. Member Paul seconded the motion. All members except for Gordon voting aye. Gordon abstained. Motion carried.
Resolution 2019-02 Sheridan County Properties to be Assessed
Director Nemeth noted that this resolution and attachment A is for the purpose of certifying the delinquent accounts to the County Treasure of Sheridan County to be assessed against the premises served, and that the same should be collected and returned in the same manner as other taxes are certified, assessed, collected and returned. Director Nemeth informed the Board that each delinquent person was provided with an initial letter stating the account was in arrears. Any accounts that were still delinquent received a notice of Hearing Letter. Member Kearns moved to accept Resolution 2019-02. Member Paul seconded the motion. All members except Gordon voting aye. Gordon Abstained. Motion Carried.
Resolution 2019-03 Sioux County Properties to be Assessed
Director Nemeth noted that this resolution and attachment A is for the purpose of certifying the delinquent accounts to the County Treasure of Sioux County to be assessed against the premises served, and that the same should be collected and returned in the same manner as other taxes are certified, assessed, collected and returned. Director Nemeth informed the Board that each delinquent person was provided with an initial letter stating the account was in arrears. Any accounts that were still delinquent received a notice of Hearing Letter. Member Geiser moved to accept Resolution 2019-03. Member Olson seconded the motion. All members except Gordon voting aye. Gordon abstained. Motion carried.
Approval of January 17, 2019 Minutes
Chairman Stewart presented the January 17, 2019 meeting minutes. There being no corrections or additions member Klein moved to approve the minutes. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. Members voting aye Chadron, Clinton, Crawford, Dawes County,, Gordon, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Sheridan County & Sioux County. Members abstaining Rushville. Motion carried.
Approval of Claims/Budget for January & February 2019
Executive Director Frank Nemeth reviewed the January claims/budget for the Board. At the end of January the Agency was 67% through the fiscal year. On the revenue side the Agency was 71.57% of anticipated. Nemeth pointed out income form the towns and counties, gate fees and other income. On the expense side the Agency was at 70.57% of projected. Nemeth pointed out: baler upgrade, recycling, fuel, insurance and motor vehicle repairs. Nemeth reviewed the reserve accounts pointing out the debit for payment from the debt service reserve. Nemeth noted that the Agency is collecting enough funds through interest for the post closure fund and that DEQ gave permission to not fund the account, using interest to cover the necessary funds. Nemeth reviewed the paid bills pointing out check numbers, 43605, 43608 & 43715. Nemeth reviewed the tonnage report. At the end of January the Agency had a positive cash flow of $58,975.35 and positive year to date cash flow of $2542.60.
Nemeth reviewed February claims/budget with the Board. At the end of February the Agency was 75 through the fiscal year. On the revenue side the Agency was at 79.97% of projected. Nemeth pointed out Gate fees, Recycling income & other income. On the expense side the Agency was at 77.71% of anticipated. Nemeth pointed out Recycling expense, fuel, wages, Equipment repairs, baler plant repairs, & waste container repairs. Nemeth reviewed the reserve statements for the Board. Nemeth reviewed the paid bills for the Board pointing out check numbers, 43736, 43783, & 43819. Nemeth reviewed the tonnage. At the end of February the Agency had a positive cash flow of $20,773.81 and positive year to date cash flow of $23,316.41. Member Paul moved to approve the January & February claims/budget. Member Klein seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Consideration of Board to Remove Lien from Ranita McCoy Property in Crawford.
Director Nemeth apprised the Board of a situation in Crawford with a property that the Agency has a lien on. The City of Crawford would like for the Agency to remove the lien so the City can proceed with demolishing this house. It is a safety concern and is not worth the $652.78 that SWANN has the lien for. The City of Crawford will acquire the lot. Member Klein moved to remove the lien on Ranita McCoy property. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Director’s Report
Executive Director Nemeth apprised the Board on the following matters:
Request by Huss repair in Hemingford to amend scrap tire disposal fee. Mr. Huss would like to haul more tires to the community site on a sporadic basis and not the allotted 4 each day. Mr. Huss noted various reasons why. Nemeth had followed up on some of the individuals that Mr. Huss had said were customers. Some in fact live in Alliance and Box Butte County which are not in our service area. The Board agreed to leave the policy the same.
Crawford collection status. Nemeth informed the Board that Stumph sanitation had once again accepted responsibility to provide collection service to the City of Crawford, relieving SWANN of that responsibility as of March 8, 2019. Nemeth pointed out to the Board that had Stumph Sanitation had been unable to perform at a busier time of the year, SWANN may not have been able to provide collection service. Nemeth suggested that perhaps Crawford and Hemingford, the two communities that have their own haulers, address the issue of non-performance or cessation of services in their haulers contracts, allowing SWANN ample lead time to provide that service.
Current Assessment Status Nemeth informed the Director’s that he had contacted the Dawes County Treasurer about initiating action against property owners who have had SWANN liens certified against their properties for non-payment. Nemeth stated that the Deputy Treasurer expressed concern about takin on and additional workload from “private agencies.” Nemeth had spoken with Dawes Co. attorney, Mr. Adam Edmund, who has become involved with this issue and Mr. Edmund has promised a report in the near future.
Agency Business
Operations Director, Duane Rhembrandt filled in the Board on the NDEQ concerns with the flood water across the state. Leachate has to be contained at landfills. The Agency is an advantageous position concerning this due to location and no ground water.
Rhembrandt also addressed the concern of DEQ with cattle fatalities. At the present time the Agency is unaware of large losses.
Adjourn
There being no further business before the Board Chairman Stewart declared the meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m.
Chairman
Secretary/Treasurer
Publish April 3, 2019
376
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
MARCH 4, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 4th day of March, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, and Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson. Others absent: None.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-04, February 18, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Minutes for the Problem Resolution Team meeting held January 23, 2019, as approved by the PRT on February 27, 2019, were distributed.
4) Special Designated Licenses – Administrative Approval
The Council was advised that a Special Designated License (SDL) application for Wild’s Bar & Grill for the Chamber of Commerce Member Annual Banquet on March 21, 2019 was administratively approved.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Parks/Cemetery Superintendent Scott Schremmer introduced Steve Standart to the City Council. Mr. Standart started work for the City on February 20, 2019.
Mayor Bannan advised that the next agenda item was consideration of a Subdivision Improvement Agreement between Fuller Construction Company Co., Inc. and the City of Chadron.
The Subdivision Improvement Agreement was tabled at the February 4, 2019 City Council Meeting to allow the members of the Council more time to consider the Agreement and to allow public input. It was also tabled at the February 18, 2019 City Council Meeting due to absences of Mayor Bannan and City Attorney Edmund.
City Manager Yanker explained that the Subdivision Improvement Agreement involves a waterline to serve industrial property on Stockade Road, south of Highway 20 and west of Greenwood Cemetery. The proposed Agreement provides that City pay for a share of the construction of the 2,500 foot waterline loop in exchange for Fuller Construction completing the rest of the development of the industrial park.
The City Manager was proposing that the City pay 70% of the cost of the waterline, or an estimated $222,250.00. It was proposed that the dollars be spent from Infrastructure Improvements Fund (56) and the Capital Projects Reserves Fund (13).
The City Manager explained that negotiations have been taking place with Fuller Construction with regard to the options for installing infrastructure and developing the industrial park property to improve the marketability of the property.
Councilmember Klein started his comments by thanking the individuals that had contacted him and expressed their opinions or furnished information. Councilmember Klein stated that the Pro’s for helping with the cost of the waterline were: 1) Makes the property closer to “ready for industrial development” by having a reliable water source in place and 2) Extends the paving of Stockade Road a distance of approximately 850 feet.
The Con’s were: 1) There is the potential for the developer to profit at the City’s expense. He questioned, once the waterline is installed, would the increased value of the property include what the City invested? If a profit is made, there should be a mechanism for the City to recover some, if not all of the investment that the City made and 2) Questions have arisen as to the costs of completing this project. Councilmember Klein questioned if the City would be better served by having an engineer design the project and put it out to competitive bids. He noted while the reimbursement of the subdivider’s costs may not violate the letter of the competitive bidding procedures, he believes that it does violate the spirit of those procedures.
Councilmember Klein stated that his conclusion is that Fuller Construction has stated that the existing water line is sufficient for their needs. Councilmember Klein believes that Fuller Construction will continue to work with the State of Nebraska to extend the paving of Stockade Road. It was stated by Eric Fuller at a previous Council Meeting, that the 2,500 feet of waterline is not an immediate need. If the City continues to go forward on this project, Councilmember Klein was of the opinion that an agreement is needed to protect the investment of the City of Chadron. He added that the Council can always revisit this proposal, but once it is approved, it is very difficult to correct.
Councilmember Werner stated that he had a list of questions for those in attendance. Councilmember Werner’s questions resulted in considerable discussion. Questions were responded to by City Manager Yanker, Attorney Randy Cullers on behalf of Fuller Construction, and Deb Cottier on behalf of the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation.
Councilmember Werner’s questions included: 1) Has Fuller purchased the land? 2) Is Fuller obligated to purchase the land? 3) What is the purpose of the subdivision improvement plan? 4) What does the subdivision improvement plan obligate Fuller to do? 5) What is the estimated cost of Fuller’s obligation? 6) What does the subdivision improvement plan obligate the City to do? 7) What is the estimated cost of the City’s obligations? 8) What has the State of Nebraska pledged to pay as part of the subdivision improvement plan? 9) Why isn’t the City bidding out the water main job? 10) Who will own the infrastructure when it is completed? 11) What have we used these two funds to purchase/build in the past?
Councilmember Werner also asked what is the worst case scenario, if the City goes through with the Fuller subdivision improvement plan? In response to his question, Councilmember Werner noted that 1) City gets additional street and water main costing x for 231k investment 2) One of the largest private employers has room to expand 3) Increased property taxes 4) Possibility of additional private investment.
Councilmember Werner asked what is the best case scenario? In response to his question, he noted that 1) Fuller is able to sell all of the lots for new business owners 2) Increased property and sales taxes 3) Additional job opportunities.
Councilmember Werner asked what are the opportunity costs of going forward with this? In response to his question, he noted that 1) The City will lose flexibility the reserves provide 2) City will not be able to invest those reserves in other infrastructure projects in the community.
Councilmember Werner asked what are the downsides of the City not going forward with this development? In response to his question, he noted that 1) This sends a signal that the City is not a willing development partner 2) City will not have a shovel-ready large industrial tract 3) Street is never properly paved.
NNDC Director Deb Cottier was of the opinion that by developing this property, the City’s property tax base will increase. She also thinks the property tax base will take another increase once Fuller Construction sells the lots and additional construction takes place. Ms. Cottier stated that more investment will mean more jobs, increased sales tax revenues and more home sales in the community. She added that NNDC has been unsuccessful in trying to sell this tract of land for years and this is an opportunity that needs to be taken advantage of. Ms. Cottier is of the opinion that no new businesses will relocate on the property as it is now.
The Council received a letter from Marguerite Vey-Miller encouraging the Council to vote favorably on the Subdivision Improvement Agreement.
Discussion was held with regard to putting the project out to bid. It was explained that the Subdivision Development Agreement provides that the project is Fuller’s and not the City’s.
Councilmember Welch stated that she recognized the importance of working with private partners on agreements like this one, but the taxpayers need to believe City projects will improve their day-to-day lives, which she feels is missing in this case. Mayor Bannan gave examples of projects that are completed that benefit the full City.
Councilmembers Klein and Welch expressed concern with the lack of transparency with this issue. Both were of the opinion that this agenda item could have been handled better and that more information should have been made available to all of the Councilmembers. The Council commented that in the future, major items need to be brought forward for discussion without expectations of the Council having to take a vote without adequate time given for study and review of the issues.
After considerable discussion, Councilmember Crofutt asked if the owners of Fuller Construction would consider a 60% to 40% split, rather than 70% to 30%. Mr. Cullers advised that Eric Fuller had been streaming the meeting and texted that he would be agreeable to a 60% to 40% split. The 60% split would be $190,500.00.
It was noted that Fuller Construction has an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) for concrete paving of Stockade Road, with each spending approximately $140,000.00. The NDOT recently constructed a new yard and offices immediately north of the Fuller project. It was pointed out that the concrete paving will belong to the City once it is completed. Councilmember Werner stated that this would be a $190,500 investment, which would be close to the equivalent of the proposed 60% share of the waterline costs.
Councilmember Crofutt introduced the following Resolution and moved for its adoption:
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-13
WHEREAS, A Subdivision Improvement Agreement written between the City of Chadron, a Municipal Corporation and Fuller Construction, Inc. a Nebraska Corporation, on behalf of Fuller Holding Company, L.L.C., has been presented to the City Council for its consideration, and
WHEREAS .Fuller Construction, Inc. is the prospective developer/purchaser of certain real estate currently owned by Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC), which real estate purchase is contingent upon the finalization of this Subdivision Improvement Agreement; and
WHEREAS, A proposed final plat for Lots 6, 7, 8, and 9, A Replat of Outlot A, Southwest Tenth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, has been prepared for the subject real estate, and said plat was approved by the City Council on January 21, 2019; and
WHEREAS, As a part of the approval of the final plat and the development of the subdivision (as a condition precedent), the City of Chadron requests that Fuller Construction, Inc. complete the improvements contemplated herein, namely a partial extension of the paving of Stockade Road (850’) and the installation of a water main “loop” to the south side of Lots 4 and 5, Southwest Tenth Addition. as shown on Exhibit A of the Subdivision Improvement Agreement; and
WHEREAS, In consideration of the improvements and development of the Subdivision by Fuller Construction, Inc., the City agrees to reimburse Fuller Construction, Inc. for seventy (70%) sixty percent (60%) of the cost of the water main line project, as shown on Exhibit “B” of the Subdivision Improvement Agreement; and
WHEREAS, In consideration of the approval of the final plat, the development of the Subdivision, and this Subdivision Improvement Agreement, the City of Chadron and Fuller Construction, Inc. agree to the terms and conditions as set out in said Agreement.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHADRON:
1. The Mayor and City Council having been fully advised in the premises does hereby accept and approve the Subdivision Improvement Agreement as written between the City of Chadron and Fuller Construction, Inc.
2. The Mayor and City Clerk are hereby authorized and directed to execute the above and foregoing Subdivision Improvement Agreement on behalf of the City of Chadron.
The foregoing Resolution having been read, Councilmember Werner seconded the motion for its passage and adoption.
After considerable discussion, Councilmember Werner moved to amend the Subdivision Development Agreement to provide for a 60 – 40 percent split, instead of a 70 – 30 percent split. Seconded by Councilmember Crofutt. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, and Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
After further discussion and consideration thereof, the roll was called on the passage and adoption of said Resolution as amended and the following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: Welch, Klein. The passage of the Resolution having been consented to by more than a majority of the members elected to the Council was declared passed and adopted this 4th day of March, 2019.
Councilmember Klein thanked Fuller Construction for investing in the community.
All of the Councilmembers expressed appreciation to everyone that had contacted them with regard to this agenda item. The Councilmembers stated that they had received a considerable amount of questions and comments with a variety of different opinions.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1408, on its second reading: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 2 BUILDING REGULATIONS, ARTICLE 1, Building Code and Permits, Section 2-101 Adoption of Building Code of the Municipal Code to Adopt the 2012 International Building Code and the 2012 International Residential Code, with Exceptions.
The State of Nebraska is currently using the 2012 Codes. Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson explained the exceptions and the reasons for requesting the passage of this Ordinance.
The third and final reading of Ordinance No. 1408 will be on March 18, 2019.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the following list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
A.M. Leonard, Vinyl Flag, $124.81; Alliance Children’s & Allied Health Medical Services, Service, 160.00; Bauerkempers, Inc., Parts, 107.68; Business Connection, Office Supplies, 115.41; Black Hills Energy, Heating Service, 9,700.15; Century Link, 2/19 Phone/Internet Service, 980.87; Chadron Lock, Front Door Lock Repair, 50.00; Chadron Rotary Club, Quarterly Membership Dues/Meals, 120.00; Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Leadership Symposium Travel. 680.00; Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Leadership Symposium Conference Reimbursement, 200.00; Chadron, City of, Dental Insurance Side Fund, 1,482.37; Chadron, City of, Health Insurance Side Fund, 28,053.03; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 2/19/19, 6,742.17; Chadron, City of, Payroll, thru 2/19/19, 93,677.06; Climate Control Systems & Service, Filters, 2,549.44; Crescent Electric Supply Company, V8 Lightbulbs, 81.18; Culligan Water Conditioning, Supplies, 380.00; DAS State Acctg-Central Finance, 2/19 Network Service, 530.07; First National Bank NP, HSA thru 2/19/19, 869.88; First National Bank Omaha, Travel Expense/Supplies, 2,891.03; First National Financial Services, Liability/Physical Damage Insurance, 26,384.17; Floyd’s Truck Center, Part, 155.98; Galls, LLC, Uniforms, 337.78; Hawkins, Inc., Chemicals, 4,209.33; Hencey Plumbing & Hydronics, Supplies, 100.00; Hickstein, Richard, Fuel Reimbursement, 20.00; Ideal Linen Supply, Janitorial Supplies, 466.66; Interstate Industrial Service, Certify/Calibrate Backflow Gauge, 138.69; Intralinks, Hard Drive, 199.00; Ishaq, Zohaib, Utility Deposit Refund, 38.01; John Deere Financial, Parts/Supplies, 371.10; Manna Systems and Consulting, Anti-Virus Yearly Renewal, 48.00; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Nebraska, Meter Supplies, 3,180.06; NE Department of Revenue, 1/19 Sales & Use Tax, 8,853.25; NE Law Enforce Trng Center, Tabe Test, 10.00; NE Public Health Laboratory, Testing, 448.00; Newman Traffic Signs, Pedestrian Crossing Sign, 105.61; NMC Exchange LLC, Part, 56.42; Northern Truck Equipment Corp., Parts, 117.59;Outlaw Printers, Copies of Treatment Plans, 72.00; Parkins, Alyssa, Utility Deposit Refund, 8.19; Public Agency Training Council, Supervising & Managing FTO Training, 325.00; Quality Tire, LLC, Flat Tire Repair, 25.00; Regional Care, Inc., 3/19 Dental Insurance Premium, 37.00; Regional Care, Inc., 3/19 Health Insurance Premium, 24,026.65; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims Paid, 1,889.37; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims Paid, 17,708.79; Service Really Matters Cleaning, Carpet Cleaning, 415.00; Skavdahl, Edmund & Stecher, Legal Service, 2,530.64; Tyler Technologies, Utility Billing Online Component, 200.00; Upper Niobrara White NRD, American Plum Trees, 15.00; US Postmaster, Utility Billing Postage, 440.16; USA BlueBook, Freight, 63.12; VAG USA, LLC, Parts, 1,375.83; Valley Bank, HSA thru 2/19/19, 80.34; Van Diest Supply Company, Chemicals, 1,450.50; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 2/19/19, 3,580.28; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 2/19/19, 1,647.06; Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone/Modem Data Lines, 470.69; Wahlstrom Ford, Inc., Relay Switch, 28.32; Walmart Community, Office Supplies/Parts, 1,157.53; Weathercraft Companies, Remove/Replace Metal Roof, 40,424.00; Western Communications, Inc, Radius/Siren System Maintenance, 332.00; $293,037.27
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebrasak Revised Statutes 19-1102.
Motion was made and seconded to enter into executive session at 8:04 o’clock p.m. for the purpose of Contract Negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police, Northern Panhandle Lodge #69 (FOP). The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Mayor Bannan stated that the Council was entering into executive session for the purpose of Contract Negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police, Norther Panhandle Lodge #69 (FOP).
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the executive session and reconvene in open session at 9:30 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 9:31 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish April 3, 2019
381
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
March 26, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:02 A.M. on the 26th day of March, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney and Jerry Schumacher. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Lindy Coleman, Assessor, joined the meeting. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the minutes of the March 12, 2019 meeting with the following correction to wit: The Board left executive session at 12:10 P.M. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving all claims with the exception of claim# 19030227 payable to River A Holdings in the total amount of $11,439.80 and directing the Clerk to recode claim# 19030199 payable to Western Community Health Resources in the amount of $665.00. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to pay claim #19030227 payable to River A Holdings in the total amount of $11,439.80. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart with Rivera abstaining from the vote. Nays: None. Motion carried. Public Comment ensued with Lindy Coleman, Assessor, presenting the Board with information received from DNR (Department of Natural Resources) re: reports of structural damages and an offer of assistance to the County. The Board directed Ms. Coleman to contact media sites to let the public know where to go to report structural damages from the recent storm. Jerry Schumacher informed the Board he appreciates what the Commissioners have addressed during the recent storm. He went on to inform the Board that Goffena Road has water across it and the red rock is gone. He indicated another culvert needs installed and the current culvert on Goffena Road is running water high. He then requested per the Open Meetings Act that a copy of all correspondence that will be addressed be available for the Public at each meeting. A letter received from Casey Schuhmacher was read aloud by Commissioner Stewart. The letter addressed the timeliness of declaring a disaster in Dawes County and flooding issues. Mr. Schuhmacher also supports evening meetings whereby individuals can come and address road concerns. He also suggested the Board look at publically interviewing candidates for the next Highway Superintendent. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting in progress. Board reports ensued to wit: Johnson-the majority of his Boards didn’t meet due to weather, however; Area Aging met in special session to approve the annual plan. Stewart-NNDC met, discussed real estate closure re: sale of property to Fuller Construction. SWANN-discussed storm issues, property assessments were done and mailed out to individuals. The Board encourages those with assessments to come in and pay them. NCAP-selected an Auditor for a five (5) year contract and the Headstart program has locked into a non-compete grant. Region 23-Emergency Declarations were discussed and prepared re: recent storm/flooding. Rivera-Region 1 met and discussed lowering asking price of an office building. The Board chose not to lower the asking price of the building they are selling. The 2019/2020 budget was adopted and policy updates were finished.
At 9:42 A.M. Karl Dailey, Sheriff and Steve Crile, Jail Administrator, met with the Board. Mr. Dailey asked if the Board has had time to think about the idea of holding female prisoners. Discussion ensued. Mr. Crile reported the two (2) female individuals previously interested in working for the Jail Facility has since moved onto other jobs. He reported Job Corp has agreed to any necessary modifications in the Jail Facility to enable holding of female prisoners. Mr. Crile indicated they will not move forward with hiring two (2) female prisoners until such time the Board approves the change in the Jail Facility. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to direct the Jail Facility to hire two (2) female Jailers to allow Dawes County Jail Facility to start holding female prisoners. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Don Mandelko joined the meeting. Road Department issues were discussed. Mr. Mandelko reported after the water quits running on Mayflower Road south of Paul Mandelko’s place, the road needs to be opened. He also reported a culvert needs installed on Mayflower Road and he would be willing to install it if needed. Larry Hankin, Interim Highway Superintendent, joined the meeting in progress. Mr. Mandelko asked Mr. Hankin what the Road Crew Members are doing. Mr. Hankin informed Mr. Mandelko crew members are patching holes. He also went on to inform those present the Roads Department is working to get main artery roads opened back up. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, authorizing the Interim Highway Superintendent to hire and/or do what’s necessary to address current road issues due to flooding. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board appreciates the patience of area citizens in light of the recent storm and flooding. Crews are working on opening main artery roads. They also appreciate the work of the Interim Highway Superintendent and Crew Members.
At 10:18 A.M. Darrin Crowell, VSO, met with the Board. He informed the Board he wants to do away with the Administrative Assistant position in his budget. The current secretarial position will take on additional duties in the office and become Office Manager. A job description detailing responsibilities of the Office Manager was shared with the Board. Discussion ensued. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to accept and approve the Office Manager job description and create the Office Manager position. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Discussion then ensued regarding pay grade for this position. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to pay the Office Manager position $15.25 per hour. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Dan Wordekemper joined the meeting. He presented a bid from Fuller Construction in the amount of $656.00 to gravel the front area around the weed department building. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to authorize up to four (4) loads of crushed concrete to be hauled to the Weed Department shop. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:35 A.M. Jenny Nixon, UNL Extension and Tessa Reece, 4-H Assistant, met with the Board. Ms. Nixon indicated a new Board Member needs appointed to the Extension Board. Julie Downing has expressed an interest in serving on this Board. She has completed all the necessary paperwork and submitted it for review by the Commissioners for final approval. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to appoint Julie Downing to the Extension Board. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Ms. Nixon reported Leah Grimm has left employment with UNL and they are currently in the process of hiring a Learning Child Educator. Tessa Reece presented updates surrounding the 4-H program. As of today’s date there is seventy-eight (78) area youth enrolled in 4-H programs. Nine (9) of those youth are new to the 4-H program. Her goal is to get 200 youth involved with 4-H. She’s also been involved with the After School Program projects and the Connect the Dots program. Through the Connect the Dots program a career exploration day is scheduled for area students on April 16, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. A County Board Member was encouraged to attend the career exploration day as a Government representative. UNL resources available to assist individuals due to flooding was also shared with the Board.
At 10:45 A.M. Caleb Johnson met with the Board to discuss a budget proposal. He presented a brief overview of his qualifications. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to hire Caleb Johnson as Dawes County’s Budget Coordinator pending approval of a letter of engagement. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. A Tourism Grant presented by Prehistoric Prairies Discovery Center in the amount of $1500.00 was reviewed. Upon review, a motion was made by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the Tourism Grant in the amount of $1500.00 Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments were reviewed and approved by general consent of the Board.
At 11:15 A.M. the Board recessed to conduct a quarterly jail inspection. At 12:10 P.M. the Board reconvened to regular session.
At 12:11 P.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be April 09, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization Meeting followed by the Commissioner Meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. Both meetings will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., April 04, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
March 26, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,471.24 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $10,162.38 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-VETERANS $155.96 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-WEED $63.75 100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $236.98 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $32,364.72 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $95.85 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CLERK $12.82 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CO ATTORNEY $20.59 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COMMISSIONERS $5.34 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COUNTY COURT $33.60 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DISTRICT CT $23.73 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-E 911 $5.34 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-EXTENSION $27.36 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-PUBLIC DEFEND $18.29 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-SHERIFF $37.62 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-TREASURER $27.39 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-WEED $5.34 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $4.94 100 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $687.88 100 CULLERS LAW OFFICE $1,932.00 100 CULLIGAN-ASSESSOR $56.00 100 CULLIGAN-CO ATTORNEY $22.00 100 CULLIGAN-DIST COURT $30.00 100 CULLIGAN-PUBLIC DEFENDER $22.00 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $2,937.73 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $296.04 100 DAWES COUNTY ASSESSOR $50.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VANCE HAUG $98.00 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VETERANS $144.56 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $16,557.39 100 TIMOTHY FLICK $14.60 100 HILLS TIRE & SUPPLY $313.99 100 INTRALINKS,INC $111.24 100 KONE,INC $2,319.12 100 NE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SYSTEM $84.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,959.29 100 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $197.64 100 NOSSAMAN PETIT LAW FIRM,PC $851.55 100 PESTS GO $35.00 100 PETERSEN DRUG $160.09 100 QUILL CORPORATION $403.98 100 SCOTTS BLUFF CO DETENTION CENTER $7,405.00 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/SHERIFF $451.05 100 VIAERO WIRELESS-WEED $84.83 100 VSP VISION PLAN $219.76 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-TREASURER $52.41 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-VETERANS $24.75 100 WESTERN CARTOGRAPHERS $246.00 100 WESTERN COMMUNITY HEALTH RESOURCES $665.00 100 JON WORTHMAN LAW OFFICE $732.60 100 XEROX CORPORATION/E911 $488.99 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $122.80 100 XEROX CORPORATION/VETERANS OFFICE $123.98 200 AFLAC $331.40 200 JARROD ALLEN $1,604.48 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,394.17 200 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $1,494.19 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,156.07 200 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DIST #1 ROADS $21.82 200 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $61.00 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $4,217.72 200 LAWSON PRODUCTS INC $250.23 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $900.95 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ROADS $402.70 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $124.37 200 NEWMAN SIGNS,INC $1,616.70 200 NMC EXCHANGE LLC/NEBRASKA MACHINERY $15,127.51 200 NORTHERN TRUCK EQUIPMENT CORP $77.40 200 NORTHWEST AUTO BODY & PAINT $930.81 200 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $421.02 200 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $11,439.80 200 STAR-HERALD $599.67 200 JACOB STEWART $57.50 200 TITAN MACHINERY $41,330.00 200 VSP VISION PLAN $109.91 200 WESTCO $2,374.20 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $70.33 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $200.77 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $41.94 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 995 MICHAEL KESSELRING $18.27 2500 CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS $3,474.61 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 CENTURYLINK $60.83 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.26 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.31 2913 CENTURYLINK $259.33
Publish April 3, 2019
378
Notice of Incorporation
of
Diamond DP, Inc.
Notice is hereby given that David W. Feddersen and Paige M. Feddersen have formed a corporation under the laws of the State of Nebraska:
1. The name of the Corporation is Diamond DP, Inc.
2. The name and address of the Incorporators are David W. Feddersen and Paige M. Feddersen, 202 West 2nd Street,
3. The address of the initial registered office is: 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
4. The name and address of the registered agent is: David W. Feddersen, 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. The general nature of the business to be transacted is:
5.1. To carry on all business of managing and operating a coffee house and restaurant, including, but not limited to the sale of beverages, bagels, pastries, sandwiches, soup, snacks, and other food or beverage items, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, and to engage in all activities and to render all services incidental or related thereto or of use therein.
5.2. To do everything necessary, proper, advisable or convenient for the accomplishment of the purposes hereinabove set forth, and to do all other things incidental thereto or connected therewith, and any additional lawful business which are not forbidden by the laws of the State of Nebraska or by these Articles of Incorporation.
6. The authorized capital stock of the Corporation is 10,000 shares with a par value of $1.00 each, of which may be issued for any medium permissible under the laws of the State of Nebraska, and as is determined by the Board of Directors.
7. The Corporation commenced existence on the filing and recording of its Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State and shall have perpetual duration.
8. The affairs of the Corporation shall be conducted by the Board of Directors, President, Secretary, Treasurer, and such other officers, subordinate officers, and agents as may be prescribed by the By-laws, or appointed by the Board of Directors.
Matthew R. Watson - NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
379
Notice of Organization
of
Diamond DP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that David W. Feddersen and Paige M. Feddersen, as Organizers, have formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Diamond DP, LLC
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain real estate and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired, and to engage in all activities incidental or all purposes related thereto.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is: 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent. The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: David W. Feddersen, 202 West 2nd Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members.
Matthew R. Watson NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
April 3, 10, 17, 2019
364
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, on the 8th day of April, 2019 at 5:05 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, to consider a Special Use Permit for a Construction Yard in a GC General Commercial District for Steve Rozmiarek, 236 East Second Street, at which time all parties and citizens in interest shall have an opportunity to be heard.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish March 27, April 3, 2019
370
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will hold a combined Water Committee and Operating, Personnel and Policy Committee starting at 8:00 a.m. and a Regular Board Meeting, at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday April 11, 2019, at the UNWNRD office, 430 E 2nd ST. Chadron, NE. An agenda of the matter to be considered at such date, time, and place is kept continually current, and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District’s office at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish April 3, 2019
371
Notice of Regular Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, April 8, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish April 3, 2019
372
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization and Commissioners April 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish April 3, 2019
377
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Tyson Hill, Deceased
Case No. PR 18-26
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement after Formal Testate Proceeding has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located in Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, on the 23rd day of April, 2019, at 9:30 o’clock a.m.
/s/ County Court Judge
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
Attorneys for the Estate
201 East 3rd St. | P. O. Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
368
Legal Notice for Name Change
of a Minor Child
In the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, RE: Name Change of Zakurey Bentley Charles Bates
Case No. CI19-22
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2019, a petition was filed in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is to change a minor child’s or children’s name from Zakurey Bentley Charles Bates to Bentley Daniel Bates.
A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable O’Gorman in the Courtroom at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska on the 7th day of May, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the Court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the minor child’s name will be changed from that of Zakurey Bentley Charles Bates to Bentley Daniel Bates.
Justin Bates
930 E. 8th St.
Chadron, Nebraska, 69337
Publish April 3, 10, 2019
369
In the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Juan Ramos American Horse, Petitioner,
Vs.
Josephine Lynn Ramos, Respondent
And
Martin Ramos,
Respondent
Case No. CI 19-16
Notice of Emancipation Proceeding
To: Martin Ramos, whose whereabouts are unknown, upon whom personal service of summons cannot be had, and is the Respondent in said proceeding:
You are notified that on March 7, 2019, Petitioner, Juan Ramos American Horse filed a Petition, including you as a Respondent in District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, at Case Number CI 19-16, the object of which being to obtain a Judgment of Emancipation for Petitioner, Juan Ramos American Horse.
There is a hearing on May 7, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Dawes County District Court located at 451 Main St., B, Chadron, NE, 69337.
You may file an objection within thirty (30) days of service of the notice of the hearing.
Juan Ramos American Horse, Petitioner
By Adam Harper, #25763
Legal Aid of Nebraska
1423 First Avenue
P.O. Box 1365
Scottsbluff, NE 69363-1365
Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019
380
Application for Registration
of Trade Name
Trade Name: Sublime Finishing Systems
Name of Applicant: Nathan D. Smith
Address: 15 Berryville Road, Chadron, NE 69337
Applicant is an: Individual
Date of first use of name in Nebraska: Jan. 7, 2019
General Nature of Business: Exterior insulation and finishing systems
Nathan D. Smith
Signature of Applicant
Publish Feb. 20, 2019