NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 505
CONTRACT ID: 5472
FEDERAL PROJECT NO. NH-20-1(142) LOCATION: US-20, HAY SPRINGS WEST IN COUNTIES: DAWES, SHERIDAN
The Nebraska Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids in Room 104 of the Central Office Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lincoln, until 1:30 PM on August 29, 2019. At that time the bids will be opened and read.
Plans, specifications, and additional letting information may be found at the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Web Site at http://dot.nebraska.gov/business-center/business-opp/hwy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the Federal-Aid Highway Act, all appropriate Federal requirements will apply.
Publish Aug. 7, 14, 21, 2019
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners is accepting bids for a generator and installation on the Dawes County Courthouse grounds. Bids are to be turned into the Dawes County Clerk’s Office no lat-er than Sept. 9, 2019, by 4:00 p.m. MST. Bid specifications can be picked up at the same location. A pre-bid meeting will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. All bids will be opened on Sept. 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. during the Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
Publish Aug. 14, 21, 28, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Kelly D. Wood, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-25
Notice is hereby given that on July 26, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Dawnita Wood was formally appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 7, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Clerk of the County Court
Matthew R. Watson – NSBA # 24735
Attorney for Personal Representative
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Email: mwatson@chadronlaw.com
Publish Aug. 7, 14, 21, 2019
City of Chadron
Schedule of Wages
The following is published in accordance with Nebraska State Statutes Section 19-1102.
CITY MANAGER $79,000.48/Yr.; CITY CLERK $79,527.76/Yr.; FINANCE OFFICER $57,844.80/Yr.; HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICER $24.10/Hr.; ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLERK $15.82/Hr.; ACCOUNTING CLERK II $13.68/Hr.; PART TIME JANITOR $10.88/Hr.; POLICE CHIEF $77,001.60/Yr.; LIEUTENANT $68,057.60/Yr.; SERGEANT $27.41/Hr.; SERGEANT $26.55/Hr.; SERGEANT $21.22/Hr.; POLICE OFFICER $23.21/Hr.; POLICE OFFICER $20.64/Hr.; POLICE OFFICER $20.00/Hr.; POLICE OFFICER $19.22/Hr.; POLICE OFFICER $18.06/Hr.; POLICE SECRETARY $16.10/Hr.; 911 SUPERVISOR $34,736.00/Yr.; TELECOMMUNICATIONS CLERK $15.01/Hr.; TELECOMMUNICATIONS CLERK $14.01/Hr.; PLANNING BUILDING & ZONING OFFICER $60,694.40/Yr.; AIRPORT OPERATION SUPERVISOR $16.53/Hr.; HANDI BUS DRIVER $15.83/Hr.; HANDI BUS DRIVER $13.74/Hr.; HANDI BUS DRIVER $13.17/Hr.; LIBRARY DIRECTOR $51,750.40/Yr.; CHILDRENS LIBRARIAN $13.75/Hr.; ASSISTANT LIBRARIAN/TECH $15.00 /Hr.; PT LIBRARY AIDE $10.28/Hr.; PT LIBRARY AIDE $10.00/Hr.; PT LIBRARY AIDE $9.00/Hr.; PARKS CEMETERY SUPERINTENDENT $60,798.40/Yr.; PARKS CEMETERY MAINTENANCE OPERATOR $14.11/Hr.; PARKS CEMETERY MAINTENANCE OPERATOR $13.74/Hr.; PARKS CEMETERY MAINTENANCE OPERATOR $13.09/Hr.; PARKS SEASONAL OPERATOR $10.30/Hr.; PARKS SEASONAL OPERATOR $10.00/Hr.; AQUATIC CENTER/REC SUPERVISOR $18.34/Hr.; AQUATIC CENTER ASSISTANT MANAGER $10.97/Hr.; AQUATIC CENTER ASSISTANT MANAGER $10.65/Hr.; AQUATIC CENTER OPERATOR $9.25/Hr.; AQUATIC CENTER OPERATOR $9.00/Hr.; PW DIRECTOR $78,062.40/Yr.; STREET SUPERINTENDENT $62,691.20/Yr.; SHOP MECHANIC $23.16/Hr.; STREET MAINTENANCE OPERATOR $15.11/Hr.; STREET MAINTENANCE OPERATOR $14.11/Hr.; STREET SEASONAL OPERATOR $10.61/Hr.; STREET SEASONAL OPERATOR $10.30/Hr.; STREET SEASONAL OPERATOR $10.00/Hr.; CLERICAL ASSISTANT/PUBLIC WORKS $12.81/Hr.; UTILITIES SUPERINTENDENT $59,155.20/Yr.; UTILITY CLERK $15.39/Hr.; WATER OPERATOR $15.07/Hr.; WATER SEASONAL OPERATOR $10.30/Hr.; WATER SEASONAL OPERATOR $10.00/Hr.; SEWER OPERATOR $19.47/Hr.; SEWER OPERATOR $18.19/Hr.; SEWER SEASONAL OPERATOR $10.30/Hr.
Publish Aug. 21, 2019
Dawes County
Schedule of Wages
Pursuant to NE. State Statute 23-122 the employee job titles and current monthly or hourly salaries corresponding to such job titles shall be published to wit:
County Commissioners: $1935.16 month.; County Officials: $3870.16 per month; Deputies: $17.61 p/h to $22.01 p/h; Administrative Assistants: $17.66 p/h-$18.94 p/h Clerical: $12.87 p/h to $16.49 p/h; Veterans Service Officer: $18.00
Jailers: $14.00 p/h to $15.91 p/h; Jail Administrator:$16.43p/h; Custodian: $14.20 p/h; Road Superintendent: $25.00 p/h; Road Crew Chiefs: $17.14 p/h; Road Crew Members: $15.39 p/h to $17.70 p/h; Weed Superintendent: $18.36 p/h; Tourism Director: $17.76 p/h; Part-time Employees:$12.50 p/h to $15.00 p/h.
Publish Aug. 21, 2019
Notice of Special Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
A Special Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent at 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish Aug. 21, 2019
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Commissioners Aug. 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish Aug. 21, 2019
The August meeting of the Board of Directors of Chadron Housing Authority will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Heritage Apartments Community Room located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, Nebrasa.
Publish Aug. 21, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, August 26, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Aug. 21, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Problem Resolution Team will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Aug. 21, 2019
Board Workshop
August 12, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened for a Board Workshop on August 12, 2019 by President Menke at 4:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, and Madison Nitsch
Absent: Tye Pourier
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the agenda for the Board Workshop for August 12, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
The Board and Dr. Winchester reviewed upcoming projects and the budget.
Vote to Excuse Absent Board Member
No motion was made to excuse absent board member Pourier
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 5:15 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Tom Menke
Sara Taylor
Regular Board Meeting
August 12, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on August 12, 2019 by President Menke at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, and Madison Nitsch
Absent: Tye Pourier
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the agenda for the Regular Board Meeting for August 12, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the minutes from the Workshop on July 8, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on July 8, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Awards and/or Honors
The following BOE members will be receiving awards from NASB: Maddie Nitsch (Level I), Tye Pourier (Level I), Gary Hoffman (Level IV), Tom Menke (Level V), Sandy Montague-Roes (Level V). Brenda Budler 2019 BEST (Belong, Excel, Study, Travel) Award. Chadron FBLA received the National FBLA Gold Seal Chapter Award. CPS awarded the 2018-19 Safety Honor Roll from ALICAP (9 years in a row).
High Fives
Various staff members that painted their own rooms or offices. Maintenance and other staff for cleaning rooms and buildings. Sandy Montague-Roes appointed to NRCSA Legislative Committee.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
None
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of July 31, 2019
Fund, Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Transfers,Others*, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 7/31/18
General Fund 3,583,712.13 488,298.77 1,049,379.34 (7.28) (2,055.94) 3,020,568.34 3,089,130.65
Depreciation Fund 449,574.13 449,574.13 199,474.13
Lunch Fund 123,015.22 141.50 31,904.80 91,251.92 73,144.31
Special Building Fund 253,257.23 2,991.80 4,821.64 251,427.39 266,965.82
Cooperative Fund 2,120.47 2,477.04 864.11 3,733.40 (3,635.72)
Total 4,411,679.18 493,909.11 1,086,969,89 (2,063.22) 3,816,555.18 3,625,079.19
After eleven months the General Fund expenses are under budget by 11.42% or $1,433,133.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $187,325.82, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $10,597.86, the Special Building Fund in the amount of $4,821.64, and the Cooperative Fund in the amount of $28.09. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $12,681.40. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Unfinished Business
Auditorium Stage Floor Proposals were tabled. No new information.
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to proceed with DA Davidson to refinance the Performance Contract. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
New Business
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to approve Board Members Menke and Montague-Roes to attend the NASB/NCSA Fall Conference on November 20-22. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve Policy 3290 Gifts, Grants, and Bequests on second reading, waiving third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve Policy 3543 CPS Safe Pupil Transportation Plan on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Ms. Nitsch, seconded by Mr. Menke, to approve the revised Interlocal Agreement with the City of Chadron on the high school parking lot. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the 2019-20 Parent/Student Handbook as presented. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Personnel
None
Student Performance and Program Reports
Administrator Reports Including: Building Principals, Technology Director, Curriculum Director, and Maintenance Supervisor can be found on the district’s website at chadronschools.org.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester provided an update on the estimated 2019-20 budget, Dawes County Joint Planning and TeamMates. New hires include: Josh Stadler, Assistant Maintenance, Tori Hoagland MS Para/ASP Worker, Melissa Doescher Pre-school Para, Haley Krull CIS Para, Christina Frick Pre-school Para, Chris Meisel Primary Para. Resignations received: Tara Bates Primary Para and Gabby Perez MS Para. The AWARE grant budget has been submitted. A thank you was received from FBLA for the donation from the board for nationals.
Board Member Roundtable (non-action)
Moving forward with the refinance of the performance contract and holding a budget planning meeting were items the board did for student learning.
An update was given for the NASB Superintendent Search. Meeting dates were set for planning sessions. Dates are listed under Advance Planning.
Advance Planning
Finance Committee Meeting-August 28, 2019 at Noon
Special BOE Meeting-August 28, 2019 at 5:30 PM
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-September 4, 2019 at Noon
NASB Superintendent Search Work Session 1 on September 5, 2019 at 5:30 PM in CO
Personnel Meeting-September 9, 2019 at 7 AM
Finance Committee Meeting – September 9, 2019 at Noon
Budget & Tax Request Hearings-September 9, 2019 at 5:30 & 5:35 PM
Regular Board Meeting–September 9, 2019 at 5:40 PM
Foundation-September 18, 2019 at 7 AM
NASB District Visit-Superintendent Search October 28, 2019
Superintendent Applications Due November 25, 2019
BOE Workshop to Review Superintendent Applications December 4, 2019
Superintendent Interviews December 10 & 11, 2019
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
Mrs. Schraeder requested a clarification on what the Cooperative Fund is.
Vote to Excuse Absent Board Member
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch to excuse absent board member Pourier from the meeting. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 6:31 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Absent: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Bills 8.12.19
ARROW BUILDING CENTER 449.13 BAUERKEMPERS 80.68 Black Hills Energy 737.92 BLACK HILLS WEEKLY GROUP 2,235.12 Bloom 28.00 Bosselman Administrative Services 96.55 Brad’s Truck Service, LLC 1,756.23 Capital Business Systems Inc. 2,098.53 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS 401.34 Carrick, Marcia 75.00 CCS PRESENTATIONS SYSTEMS 4,190.04 Chadron Ace Hardware 998.29 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 4,459.35 CHADRON MEDICAL CLINIC P.C. 245.00 CHADRON ROTARY CLUB 250.00 CHADRON STATE COLLEGE 4,785.80 CITY OF CHADRON 1,750.47 DAS State Accounting-Central Finance, 229.49 DHHS 60.00 DISCOVER EDUCATION 2,600.00 Dubs, Rebecca 105.00 EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #13 23,644.99 Follett School Solutions, Inc. 31,910.53 GovConnection, Inc 20,478.32 GRAND MESA MUSIC PULBISHERS 64.00 GRANT, DEEDRA 75.00 Great Plains Communications 1,249.68 HENCEY PLUMBING 4,428.09 Hillyard/Sioux Falls 9,780.09 HOFFMAN, JEANNE 75.00 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 34.51 John Deere Financial 445.83 Johns, Shellie 264.47 JourneyEd.com.Inc. 1,500.00 KT Connections, Inc. 407.04 Mail Finance 465.00 MAR BOW COMPANY 157.50 Melchior Contracting, LLC 6,065.72 MOORE, MARIBETH 55.00 NASCO 91.12 Nebraska Department of Labor 120.00 Nebraska Gov 5.00 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 7,534.03 Nebraskaland Tire 59.74 NEW LEAF 131.50 NRCSA 850.00 Olson, Brooke 75.00 One Source 30.00 OUTLAW PRINTERS 221.00 PEARSON EDUCATION 751.00 PLAN SERVICES 148.00 PRO-ED 1,294.00 PROTEX CENTRAL 0.00 Ramada Midtown Grand Island 191.92 RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 3,345.30 REGIER CUSTOM DESIGN 423.00 REGION I 881.42 REMIND 2,700.00 RISCHLING, LINDA 50.00 ROBERT’S ELECTRIC 1,211.71 SAFEWAY STORES 17.48 Scholastic, Inc. 1,669.80 SCHOOL DATEBOOKS 554.53 School Specialty Inc. 223.25 Skeeter’s NAPA Auto Parts 3.99 Smartwave Technologies 20,726.35 Teacher Synergy, LLC 66.73 TOOF, ALAN 255.00 U.S. Bank 2,943.86 US GAMES 199.00 Verizon Wireless 126.49 WAL-MART 109.96 Watson, Loni 105.00 WEST SIOUX CERAMICS, DAKOTA POTTERS SUPPLY 1,124.96 Western Community Health Resources 9,405.59 WESTERN PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS 294.00 WHITE RIVER FEED & SUPPLY 235.00 Woods, Danielle 65.00 WRIGHT EXPRESS FCS 353.38 General Fund 187,325.82 HENCEY PLUMBING 675.50 Lunchtime Solutions 3,709.29 PROTEX CENTRAL 6,211.67 VANCO Payment Solutions 1.40 Lunch Fund 10,597.86 Security First Bank-Chadron 4,821.64 Special Building Fund 4,821.64 Verizon Wireless 28.09 Cooperative Fund 28.09 Total 202,773.41
Publish Aug. 21, 2019
554
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
August 13, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:00 A.M. on the 13th day of August, 2019 and published pursuant to public notice as required by law and or posted. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Deb Lesmeister, Deputy Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney and Lindy Coleman, Assessor. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart approving the July 9, 2019 minutes as presented and the July 15, 2019 minutes with the following correction that should have read open meetings act not posted meetings act. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. No correspondence to review. Lindy Coleman, Dawes County Assessor presented tax corrections #5080-5089. They were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to approve tax corrections #5089-5089. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Ms. Coleman then presented the Board with a roster of 24 cemeteries located within Dawes County. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to accept the cemetery roster. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Ms. Coleman then shared the 3-year plan of Assessment, 2020 tax year will review commercial parcels, 2021 will review agriculture parcels and 2020 will review rural resident and suburban parcels. An application of exemption was presented for the Post Playhouse in Crawford. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera to accept the exemption application for the Post Playhouse. Roll call vote, Nays: Stewart. Ayes: Rivera and Johnson. Motion carried. The next item presented was Board notice of value. This is applicable when a correction is made on a valuation protest during the valuation protest hearings. This notice is a follow up to the owner of the property that a change has been made by the Board of Equalization. After receipt of this the land owner has 30 day to appeal this decision after being notified. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to approve the Board notice of value. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. There was no need for the executive session that was scheduled for 9:10 A.M. as an agreement had been reached. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve the confession of judgement in Case #18R-0051. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve the confession of judgement in Case #18C-0003. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Stacy Swinney entered the meeting at 9:32 A.M.
There being no further business to be conducted by the Dawes County Board of Equalization the Chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:32 A.M. The next meeting will be held on September 10, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public.
Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board of Equalization is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
DEB LESMEISTER
DEPUTY DAWES COUNTY CLERK
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
August 13, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:34 A.M. on the 13th day of August, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Deb Lesmeister, Deputy Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney and Stacy Swinney. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve the agenda as presented with the following corrections, under items for consideration: delete talk on the radio and add State Audit. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve the minutes of the July 23, 2019 meeting with the following correction, it should have stated Head Start is in full swing not Full Swing Head Start. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to accept the claims as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board reviewed and approved by general consent Official’s Fee/Mileage reports. Distress warrants were reviewed. Mike Bateman and Joel Biel from Murphy Tractor entered the meeting at 9:48 A.M. Under correspondence: The Commissioners were in receipt of Jessen letter re: Resolution which Adam Edmund will review. Motion by Commissioner Stewart and seconded by Johnson to accept the jail standard inspection in which the Dawes County Jail was in full compliance. Roll call vote: Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Larry Burback with NMC entered the meeting at 9:50 A.M. Public Comment: Stacy Swinney questioned what the priorities are for road projects. He stated that he was at the meeting on behalf of persons living on Dead Horse Road. He stated that a Road employee has bladed portions of Dead Horse putting all of the rock 5 foot into the ditch where it cannot be recovered, leaving nothing on the road. He stated that there is a mountain of gravel located 1 mile away and none of that is being used on that particular road. He strongly feels that Dead Horse Road should be put on a priority list and at least some of the bad spots should be fixed. He stated that in 2012 four miles of Dead Horse Road was repaired and graveled. George Ledbetter entered the meeting at 9:58 A.M.
At 10:00 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent approached the Board. He passed out a summary sheet of the bids received at the July 23, 2019 meeting for a used motor grader. His recommendation was to trade in the blade used by Jay Bruns in District #2 and purchase the John Deere 672GP at a cost of $159,000.00 with a trade in allowance of $50,000.00 for final cost of $109,500.00. The warranty on this motor grade is good through October 2020. Motion by Commissioner Stewart and seconded by Johnson to accept the recommendation of Highway Superintendent Larry Hankin to purchase the John Deere 672GP motor grader from Murphy Tractor. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Mr. Hankin also shared with the Board that in District #3 a motor grader had been taken to a fire in that area and now they have found oil in the radiator of that particular blade. Larry Burback left the meeting at 10:05 A.M. The inspections for fracture critical bridges were discussed. At this time there is an 80/20 cost share for inspections. The NDOT will pay 80% which is $4,560.75 and Dawes County will pay the 20% share which is $912.15. Commissioner Rivera read aloud Resolution 2019-15. Motion by Commissioner Stewart and seconded by Johnson to approve Resolution 2019-15. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Kerri Rempp, Chadron Record entered the meeting at 10:08 A.M. Mr. Hankin stated the crusher and screener are gone. The Dunlap Project will be starting next week. Also, Mark Betson had contacted a Commissioner and expressed a need for a culvert on Barrel Butte Road. Larry Hankin left the meeting at 10:15 A.M. followed by Mike Bateman and Joel Biel and Stacy Swinney. The Board recessed briefly at 10:15 A.M. and reconvened in regular session at 10:20 A.M.
Motion by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Stewart to go into executive session at 10:20 A.M. for personnel matters with George Ledbetter also attending. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. At 10:43 A.M. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to reconvene to regular session with no action taken. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. George Ledbetter left the meeting at this time. The Board said the scheduled appointment time of 10:30 A.M. scheduled for Human Resources was no longer needed. There were no suggestions for a place to park the command center trailer. Completed inventories were reviewed by the Board. Also presented was a list of inventories (9) which had not turned in by the department heads. It is by state statute they must be completed within 2 calendar months after the close of the fiscal year, which was June 30, 2019, to be in compliance.
Brad Streeks, Custodian approached the Board at 11:07 A.M. concerning flooring at the building located at 250 Main Street. The carpet is in poor repair and presenting a safety hazard. He presented an estimate from Morford’s Decorating in the amount of $4,681.29. This will replace flooring in the upstairs hallway and the entrance into the County Attorney’s office. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to direct Mr. Streeks to move forward on the bid from Morford’s Decorating. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Brad Streeks left the meeting at 11:12 A.M. Tessa Reece, Extension Office employee entered the meeting at 11:12 A.M. Three grants from the Travel Board were presented and reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve three grants: Trading Stories Native American Film Festival for $1,000, Governor’s Pine Ridge Wild Turkey Hunt for $500.00 and 2019 Legend Buttes Rumble for $850.00. Roll call vote: Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
The next item on the agenda was the State Audit proposal. Dawes County will be required to have a State Audit on the 2018-2019 fiscal year and the State sent a proposal for either a 1-year contract or a 3-year contract. After discussion, Commissioner Stewart made a motion to sign the contract for 3 years which will be for fiscal years ending 6-30- 2019, 6-30-2020 and 6-30-2021, seconded by Johnson. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Tessa Reece, Extension Office employee approached the Board with concerns for her position relating to the budget for the upcoming year 2019-2020. At present she is paid by the University of Lincoln and then the County reimburses UNL for 90% of costs associated with that. At present she is a salaried employee. University of Lincoln wants the County to change her to a Dawes County employee and pick up the total cost which would be approximately $46,000.00. After discussion the Board felt that leaving her as an employee of University of Lincoln may be the best choice and paying them the 100% reimbursement costs. This may be discussed further at the budget meeting. Tessa Reece left the meeting at 11:32 A.M. Also discussed were items in the Roads budget pertaining to reducing contracted services, crusher rental, motor grader, oil and grease, CDL and travel costs, and machinery tire line items to find savings. By decreasing some of these amounts they will shift the monies to pay for the Road Department bond taken out recently. Line item costs for juvenile services in the County Court budget and General Fund were reviewed and some changes made as those costs have been rising within the County. The Communications trailer is complete so reductions were made in that line item for General Fund and also in the Sheriff’s budget. The Sheriff’s salary was also corrected to reflect the correct amount set by Resolution. The County Attorney and the Child Support Office administrative assistant positions were reviewed and changed to reflect salary adjustments. The Treasurer’s budget was corrected to reflect salary amounts that were not correct. The Public Defender budget the line item cost for interim Public Defender was eliminated. The salary of the Clerk of District Court deputy was reviewed. The Board also reviewed the 2910 budget line item for salary amount paid to Lindy Coleman for E-911 addressing.
At 12:12 P.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be August 27, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., August 22, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours. Also available during normal business hours are copies of any reports submitted by entities.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Deb Lesmeister
Deputy Dawes County Clerk
August 13, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,483.74 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $10,530.49 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-SHERIFF $1,095.08 100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $136.12 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $34,881.53 100 BOB BARKER COMPANY INC $312.24 100 BRANDT COURT REPORTING $721.46 100 KYLE BRICE $779.00 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $489.02 100 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY $15.64 100 CELESTE CATTIN $35.36 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $153.44 100 CENTURYLINK $923.22 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $405.57 100 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $107.00 100 CHADRON MEDICAL CLINIC $162.02 100 CITY OF CHADRON $650.56 100 CITY OF CHADRON-TELETYPE $2,500.00 100 CONNECTING POINT $177.89 100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $514.72 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $3,246.00 100 DAWES COUNTY ASSESSOR $400.00 100 DAWES COUNTY COURT $1,339.00 100 DAWES COUNTY EXTENSION $518.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $706.00 100 DAWSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE $18.61 100 DOLLAR GENERAL $33.25 100 DIXIE EATON $25.00 100 CHERYL FEIST $25.00 100 MICHAEL FELTON $300.00 100 FIRE & ICE MECHANICAL $176.84 100 FIRST BANKCARD/EXTENSION $88.29 100 FIRST BANKCARD/PUBLIC DEFENDER $79.21 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VETERANS $204.73 100 FIRST BANKCARD/WEED DEPT $218.05 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $18,659.91 100 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $437.83 100 HILLS TIRE & SUPPLY $990.97 100 INTRALINKS,INC $382.50 100 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-WEED $12.98 100 KCSR-AM $110.00 100 MADISON NATIONAL LIFE $86.72 100 JEANIE MELTON $357.34 100 MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICE $1,180.50 100 MIPS INC $2,747.80 100 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $270.26 100 MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $24.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $2,234.56 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-E911 $32.50 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-WEED $150.64 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CLERK $115.33 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CO ATTORNEY $118.37 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/PUBLIC DEFEND $202.77 100 NOSSAMAN PETIT LAW FIRM,PC $551.25 100 PANHANDLE AREA DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT $1,367.26 100 PC PITSTOP,INC $189.24 100 PESTS GO $35.00 100 PETERSEN DRUG $364.21 100 QUILL CORPORATION $549.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $142.11 100 SADDLE ROCK ONE STOP $998.50 100 MALYCHANH SAYALOUNE $10.85 100 SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY SHERIFF $55.52 100 SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT $7.00 100 SKAVDAHL & EDMUND $5,491.28 100 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $141.19 100 SCOTT M SWICKARD $1,600.00 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/COUNTY ATTORNEY $66.00 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/E911 $174.87 100 VSP VISION PLAN $238.02 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-WEED $104.68 100 WALMART COMMUNITY/CLERK $25.44 100 BOBBI WELLNTIZ $16.46 100 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $462.50 100 WEX BANK/SHERIFF/SHELL $49.00 100 JON WORTHMAN LAW OFFICE $787.60 100 XEROX CORPORATION/SHERIFF $75.64 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $155.89 200 AFLAC $361.63 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,472.58 200 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $78.32 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $1,135.93 200 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY $204.40 200 CENTURYLINK $144.44 200 CHADRON MOTOR COMPANY $58.31 200 CITY OF CHADRON $118.65 200 CITY OF CRAWFORD $114.72 200 CNH CAPITAL PRODUCTIVITY PLUS $7,215.85 200 DALE’S TIRE AND RETREADING,INC $3,110.00 200 DAWES CO TREAS/DELINQUENT PP TAXES $229.94 200 DAWES COUNTY ASSESSOR $225.00 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $75.00 200 FIRST BANKCARD/LARRY HANKIN $12.02 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $4,598.84 200 GARRETT TIRES AND TREAD $155.00 200 GRIMM’S PUMP AND INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY $71.00 200 H&H SANITATION AND RECYCLING,INC $53.50 200 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-ROADS $409.93 200 MATHESON LINWELD INC $35.60 200 MEDICAL ENTERPRISES,INC $110.00 200 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $38.18 200 MONTANA CSED SDU-WAGE WITHOLDING $171.87 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,007.76 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $110.74 200 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/ROADS $301.42 200 NMC EXCHANGE LLC/NEBRASKA MACHINERY $37,296.34 200 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ROADS $29.88 200 RDO TRUCK CENTER $431.52 200 DAN RHEMBRANDT $16,449.16 200 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $1,489.77 200 SOUTHERN HILLS FIRE & SAFETY $73.00 200 STURDEVANT’S AUTO PARTS $274.84 200 SUMMIT COMPANIES $88.00 200 SWINNEY BRIDGE CONST $5,600.00 200 TITAN MACHINERY $52,470.00 200 VERIZON CONNECT NWF,INC-ROADS $227.40 200 VSP VISION PLAN $125.94 200 WALMART COMMUNITY-ROADS $100.44 200 21ST CENTURY EQUIPMENT $436.80 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $76.72 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $95.24 990 CLASSICS IN THE PARK COMMITTEE $499.00 990 FIRST BANKCARD/TOURISM $146.71 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $286.74 990 HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS-CHADRON $957.93 990 MALY MARKETING $270.00 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $60.65 990 VSP VISION PLAN $9.13 990 WESTERN NEBRASKA TOURISM COALITION $3,119.74 995 CLASSICS IN THE PARK COMMITTEE $1,887.75 995 MILES PARTNERSHIP,LLLP $4,000.00 995 NEBRASKA MINORITY RESOURCE CENTER $11,275.00 1100 STANARD APPRAISAL SERVICES INC $35,904.00 2500 CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS $2,436.02 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.32 2910 INTRALINKS,INC $12,742.69 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.33 2910 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $890.00
Publish Aug. 21, 2019