NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
You are hereby notified that the following-described property will be sold by Matthew R. Watson, Attorney at Law, Trustee, at public auction to the highest bidder in the main lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on September 3rd September, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.
Lots 22, 23, 25, 26, and 27 in Goodview Addition to the Original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska commonly known as 565 N. Pine Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes; (2) special assessments; (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property; (4) unpaid water bills; (5) prior Mortgages and Trust Deed of record; and, (6) ground leases of record.
The highest bidder will deposit with the Trustee, at the time of sale, a cashier’s check in the amount of $5,000.00, with the full purchase price to be received in certified funds by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the Beneficiary. The Purchaser is responsible to pay the documentary stamp tax, if any, together with all recording fees. This property is sold “as is” and this sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: /s/ Matthew R. Watson
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Attorney at Law, Trustee
For: Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Fax: (308) 432-2960
Publish July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019
The Chadron Rural Fire District will have its annual meeting Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Chadron Fire Hall. Contact Chadron Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt at 308-430-3802 with any questions.
Publish Aug. 7, 14, 2019
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock P.M., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Con-ference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 14th day of August, 2019.
Lee Ahrens
Secretary
Publish Aug. 14, 2019
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 505
CONTRACT ID: 5472
FEDERAL PROJECT NO. NH-20-1(142) LOCATION: US-20, HAY SPRINGS WEST IN COUNTIES: DAWES, SHERIDAN
The Nebraska Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids in Room 104 of the Central Office Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lincoln, until 1:30 PM on August 29, 2019. At that time the bids will be opened and read.
Plans, specifications, and additional letting information may be found at the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Web Site at http://dot.nebraska.gov/business-center/business-opp/hwy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the Federal-Aid Highway Act, all appropriate Federal requirements will apply.
Publish Aug. 7, 14, 21, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT for BIDS
Sealed Bids will be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at the Engineering Division Office, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68503, for the following project at the time listed:
BID DATE AND TIME: August 19, 2019 @ 3:00 P.M.
PROJECT: Mare Barn Renovation
LOCATION: Fort Robinson State Park
NEAR: Crawford, Nebraska
COUNTY: Dawes County
Bids will be publicly opened, read aloud, and tabulated at the time and place specified.
Bidding Documents are on file at the Engineering Division Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, phone (402) 471-5548. Interested Prime Contractors/Bidders may obtain copies of the Bid Documents upon request to this office or visit website; http://apps.outdoornebraska.gov/projects for downloadable PDF files.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids and to waive any or all informalities or irregularities.
NEBRASKA GAME and PARKS COMMISSION
BY: JAMES N. DOUGLAS - Director
Publish Aug. 7, 14, 2019
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
JULY 9, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in special session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 9th day of July, 2019, at 3:00 o’clock P.M. The following individuals were present: Mayor John Coates, Vice Mayor Miles Bannan (present at 4:08 p.m.), Councilmembers Mark Werner, George Klein and Keith Crofutt. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo, Accounting Clerk Heather Wing. Department Heads and Supervisors that were in attendance and representing their departments included: Public Works Director Milo Rust, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, Street Superintendent Terry Birnbaum, Utilities Superintendent Tom Menke, Parks/Cemetery Superintendent Scott Schremmer, and Library Director Rossella Tesch. Others absent: None.
Vice Mayor Crofutt called the meeting to order at 3:06 p.m. and declared a quorum present. The Vice Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
The following items of business were conducted.
The Council met in workshop session to receive and review a draft of the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Mayor Bannan was present at the meeting at 4:08 o’clock p.m.
City Manager Yanker stated that he has met with all of the Department Heads and Supervisors with regard to their budgets. The highlights in the proposed budget were reviewed with the Council. It was noted that the proposed budget that is being presented is not balanced.
The City Manager stated that there were several cuts made in the budget, but there is a deficit of approximately $288,000 in the General Fund. The Water Department has a deficit of $337,600.00. City Manager Yanker suggested using cash reserves to balance the budget and requested direction from the Council as to using cash reserves.
Discussion was held concerning the current levy of 0.422500 and the possibility of increasing the property tax levy. The City will not know until mid-August, 2019 as to the actual valuation. The Dawes County Assessor is required to provide this information to the City on or before August 20th. Comments were received against increasing the levy, as well as comments indicating there may be some support for an increase.
The proposed budget includes a 3% increase for salary increases, resulting in an additional $50,000.00 being added for personnel costs for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Councilmember Werner suggested that salaries be increased by 1% and that the remaining 2% be used towards salary increases for the positions that are the farthest behind in comparability. Councilmember Welch spoke in support of salary increases for the City employees.
Rossella Tesch, Director for the Library, and members of the Library Board requested that the Council consider budgeting $40,000.00 for the replacement of the roof at the Chadron Public Library. The issues with the roof were shared with the Council. It was the opinion of the Library staff that a full roof replacement is needed. The following members of the Library Board were in attendance in support of the budget for the Library: Drew Petersen, Chairperson, and John Coates. Also present in support of the Library budget was: Marguerite Vey-Miller and Roger Wess.
Discussion was held with regard to including dollars for the Fire Department. It has been proposed that purchase of a crash rescue truck be split three ways between the ambulance fund, the Fire Department, and the Rural Fire District. It was estimated the cost for each entity would be approximately $75,000.00.
Discussion was held with regard to the need for a new snow blower, which was estimated at approximately $125,000.00. Public Works Director Milo Rust and Street Superintendent Terry Birnbaum stated that if the equipment is not replaced this next fiscal year, it will need to be replaced within two to three years.
The Council was of the consensus to direct the City Manager to remove capital improvements from the 2019-2020 budget for the first reading of the budget, which is scheduled for August 5, 2019.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 5:12 o’clock P.M. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Aug. 14, 2019
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
JULY 15, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 15th day of July, 2019 at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: City Attorney Adam Edmund and Chief of Police Tim Lordino.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-13, July 1, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
There were no Minutes from other Boards and Commissions to distribute at this meeting.
4) Fire Department Membership Update
The Council received a letter from Nathan Rau, Secretary for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, advising of the changes during the June 2019 meeting. Riley Christensen was removed from the Fire Department roster and there were no new members to add. As of June 2019, the Department had 44 active members.
5) Special Designated Licenses – Administratively Approved
Olde Main Street Inn – Beer Garden (Sturgis Rally) (08/01–11/2019)
The Council was informed that the Special Designated License (SDL) application listed above was administratively approved.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, gave her monthly report and update of NNDC activities.
The Council held a public hearing to levy a special assessment for maintenance of the Business Improvement District for Calendar Year 2019. There was no one in attendance to speak in support of or against the proposed special assessment.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-80, which Resolution levies and assesses upon the several lots and parcels of land hereinafter described in Business Improvement District No. 1, special assessments to pay all or any part of the cost of maintenance, repair and reconstruction, including utility cost of any improvement or facility in the District, in the amount in Dollars and cents set out in the schedule on file in the office of the City Clerk. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-80 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-81, which Resolution approves a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Charon and the Chadron Community Hospital Corp. (Hospital) for the use of the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center for a fee of $24.00 per person per visit paid to the City for the period of one (1) year from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020, and further shall be deemed extended for one (1) year upon agreement by both parties. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-81 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-82, which Resolution approves Pay Application No. 1 submitted by Fuller Construction, Chadron, NE, and filed with the Clerk, showing the amount of material finished and work performed in the City under contract heretofore let for the construction of improvements in the construction of the 2019 Concrete Street Repairs Project and that Fuller Construction be paid the sum of $31,579.92 for materials furnished and work performed in the construction of said Project. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-82 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
4 States Airport Conference, Conference Registration, 550.00 ; Arrow Building Center, Su, 2,486.13; Axon Enterprise, Inc., Su, 228.00; Baker & Associates, Se, 5,134.26; Bauerkempers, Inc., Su, 212.51; Big State Industrial Supply, Su, 434.48; Brennan Electric, Se, 1,204.32; Business Connection, Su, 380.50; Butler Ag Equipment, Su, 39.90; Campbell, Stu, Su, 30.32; CCP Industries, Inc., Su, 141.82; Certified Laboratories, Su, 266.27; Chadrad Communications, Inc., Se, 470.00; Chadron Ace Hardware, Su, 115.39; Chadron Ace Hardware, Su, 393.41; Chadron Lock, Su, 66.00; Chadron Lumber Company, Se, 14.99; Chadron Motor Company, Se, 233.46; Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Original Seed Money for Ambulance, 500.00; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 7/9/19, 7,422.16; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 7/9/19, 102,286.61; Coe Engineering, Se, 960.00; Contractors Materials, Inc., Su, 73.80; Croell, Inc., Concrete, 328.95; Culligan Water Conditioning, Su, 44.00; Danko Emergency Equipment, Su, 38.67; Dawes County Court, Non-Waivable Fees, 68.00; DBC Irrigation Supply, Su, 321.54; Elavon Merchant Services, Credit Card Machine Fees, 280.39; EMC Insurance Companies, Quarterly Workers Comp Deductible, 191.04; Engineered Equipment Solutions, Su, 7,252.14; ETS Corporation, 6/19 Credit Card Machine Fees, 27.17; First National Bank of North Platte, HSA thru 7/9/19, 885.50; First National Merchant Solutions, 6/19 Credit Card Machine Fees, 113.87; Fuller Construction, Concrete Street Repairs, 31,579.92; Galls, LLC, Su, 865.00; Gardner Media, Su, 58.09; Grant-Miller Communications, Se, 135.00; Great Plains Communications, Se, 521.90; Hawk, Jim, Se, 1,411.35; Hills Tire & Supply, Se, 183.25; Home Haven Furniture & Appliance, Se, 26.13; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 465.95; Ingram Library Services, Su, 334.92; Intralinks, Inc., Se, 1,847.99; INYO Entertainment, Su, 250.00; KOIS Brothers Equipment Co. Inc., Su, 81.96; Kutschara, Shauna, Se, 70.00; Layne Christensen Company, Se, 1,810.50; Lincoln National Life Insurance Co, 7/19 Life Insurance Premium, 593.87; Manna Systems & Consulting, Se, 289.00; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Su, 34.92; Midwest Tape, Su, 297.30; Mobius Communications Company, Se, 100.00; Morford’s Decorating Center, Su, 42.99; Morgan, Kelly, Su, 130.00; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Nebraska, Su, 3,647.29; Nebraska Department of Aeronautics, Maintenance, 160.00; Nebraska Library Commission, Su, 525.00; Nebraska Municipal Power Pool, Membership Dues, 2,276.79; Nebraska Public Power District, Se, 235.62; Nebraska Public Power District, Se, 16,036.95; Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop, Su, 267.50; Northwest Rural Public Power, Se, 11,446.53; One Call Concepts, Inc., Se, 63.71; Oordt, Jerry & Joleen, Su, 95.91; Panhandle Clerk’s Association, 2018 & 2019 Membership Dues, 40.00; Panhandle Veterinary Clinic, Se, 600.00; Penworthy Company, Su, 301.91; Pests Go, LLC, Se, 50.00; Petersen Drug, Su, 192.00; PureGas, LLC, Su, 82.89; Quality Tire, LLC, Su, 146.50; Quinn, Jeff, Su, 350.00; Rapid City Journal , 6/19 Publications & Advertising, 766.54; Rapp Sales Company, LLC, Su, 254.50; Region I OHD, Se, 185.00; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims Paid, 256.42; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims Paid, 36,842.75; Rose Equipment, Inc., Su, 1,701.00; Simon Materials, Su, 635.59; Skavdahl, Edmund & Stecher, Legal Services, 2,540.64; Skeeters Napa Auto Parts, Su, 306.43; Solid Waste Agency of NW Nebr, 6/19 Collections, 53,066.20; Tree Doc, Se, 1,200.00; Tyler Technologies, Se, 200.00; VAG USA, LLC, Su, 994.77; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 7/9/19,3,292.87; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 7/9/19, 1,718.32; Various City Employees, Wellness, 100.00; Verizon Wireless, Se, 1,138.57; Wahlstrom Ford, Se, 1,619.53; WatchGuard Video, Su, 4,820.00; Weathercraft Companies, Repairs, 947.00; Werner Construction, Inc., Asphalt Mix, 794.49; Western Communications, Inc., Se, 222.00; Western Cooperative Co., Su, 1,144.98; Western States Bank, HSA thru 7/9/19, 80.34; Wex Bank (Pump & Pantry), 6/19 Fuel Charges, 5,843.27; WFI, Repairs of Sanitary Sewer Lines, 12,000; WPCI, Se, 73.75; Xerox Corporation, Se, 477.55. TOTAL: $344,066.75
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
All of the Councilmembers commented on Fur Trade Days and thanked everyone involved with the event, including all of the volunteers and the first responders.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 6:35 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Aug. 14, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Kelly D. Wood, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-25
Notice is hereby given that on July 26, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Dawnita Wood was formally appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 7, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Clerk of the County Court
Matthew R. Watson – NSBA # 24735
Attorney for Personal Representative
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Email: mwatson@chadronlaw.com
Publish Aug. 7, 14, 21, 2019
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that CARPE WHATEVER LLC (the “Company”) has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 120 JOHNSON DRIVE, CRAWFORD, NE 69339. The registered agent of the Company is STACEY Q MILLER, 120 JOHNSON DRIVE, CRAWFORD, NE 69339. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The LLC was filed with the State of Nebraska May 24 2019.
Publish July 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners is accepting bids for a generator and installation on the Dawes County Courthouse grounds. Bids are to be turned into the Dawes County Clerk’s Office no lat-er than Sept. 9, 2019, by 4:00 p.m. MST. Bid specifications can be picked up at the same location. A pre-bid meeting will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. All bids will be opened on Sept. 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. during the Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
Publish Aug. 14, 21, 28, 2019