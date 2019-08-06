{{featured_button_text}}

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

You are hereby notified that the following-described property will be sold by Matthew R. Watson, Attorney at Law, Trustee, at public auction to the highest bidder in the main lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on September 3rd September, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.

Lots 22, 23, 25, 26, and 27 in Goodview Addition to the Original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska commonly known as 565 N. Pine Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.

All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes; (2) special assessments; (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property; (4) unpaid water bills; (5) prior Mortgages and Trust Deed of record; and, (6) ground leases of record.

The highest bidder will deposit with the Trustee, at the time of sale, a cashier’s check in the amount of $5,000.00, with the full purchase price to be received in certified funds by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the Beneficiary. The Purchaser is responsible to pay the documentary stamp tax, if any, together with all recording fees. This property is sold “as is” and this sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.

By: /s/ Matthew R. Watson

Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735

Attorney at Law, Trustee

For: Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO

201 East Third Street | PO Box 1070

Chadron, NE 69337

Telephone: (308) 432-3339

Fax: (308) 432-2960

Publish July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019

The Chadron Rural Fire District will have its annual meeting Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Chadron Fire Hall. Contact Chadron Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt at 308-430-3802 with any questions.

Publish Aug. 7, 14, 2019

Notice of Regular Meeting

Chadron Public Schools

 A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019.  The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE  69337.  An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address.  The Meeting is open to the public.

Publish Aug. 7, 2019

Notice of Board of Education Workshop

Chadron Public Schools

 A Chadron Public School Board of Education Budget Workshop is scheduled for 4:30 PM on Monday, August 12, 2019.  The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent at 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE  69337.  No Action Will Be Taken.  An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address.  The Meeting is open to the public.

 Publish Aug. 7, 2019

Notice of Meeting

Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization and Commissioners January 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.

Publish Aug. 7, 2019

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 505

CONTRACT ID: 5472

FEDERAL PROJECT NO. NH-20-1(142) LOCATION: US-20, HAY SPRINGS WEST IN COUNTIES: DAWES, SHERIDAN

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids in Room 104 of the Central Office Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lincoln, until 1:30 PM on August 29, 2019. At that time the bids will be opened and read.

Plans, specifications, and additional letting information may be found at the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Web Site at http://dot.nebraska.gov/business-center/business-opp/hwy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the Federal-Aid Highway Act, all appropriate Federal requirements will apply.

Publish Aug. 7, 14, 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at the Engineering Division Office, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68503, for the following project at the time listed:

BID DATE AND TIME: August 14, 2019 @ 3:00 P.M.

PROJECT: ADA Building Upgrades

LOCATION: Chadron State Park

NEAR: Chadron, Nebraska

COUNTY: Dawes County

Bids will be publicly opened, read aloud, and tabulated at the time and place specified.

Bidding Documents are on file at the Engineering Division Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, phone (402) 471-5548. Interested Prime Contractors/Bidders may obtain copies of the Bid Documents upon request to this office or visit website; http://apps.outdoornebraska.gov/projects for downloadable PDF files.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids and to waive any or all informalities or irregularities.

NEBRASKA GAME and PARKS COMMISSION

BY: JAMES N. DOUGLAS - Director

Publish Aug. 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at the Engineering Division Office, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68503, for the following project at the time listed:

BID DATE AND TIME: August 19, 2019 @ 3:00 P.M.

PROJECT: Mare Barn Renovation

LOCATION: Fort Robinson State Park

NEAR: Crawford, Nebraska

COUNTY: Dawes County

Bids will be publicly opened, read aloud, and tabulated at the time and place specified.

Bidding Documents are on file at the Engineering Division Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, phone (402) 471-5548. Interested Prime Contractors/Bidders may obtain copies of the Bid Documents upon request to this office or visit website; http://apps.outdoornebraska.gov/projects for downloadable PDF files.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids and to waive any or all informalities or irregularities.

NEBRASKA GAME and PARKS COMMISSION

BY: JAMES N. DOUGLAS - Director

Publish Aug. 7, 14, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

Industrial Tower West, LLC is participating in a real estate transaction involving the acquisition of the existing 199-foot lattice telecommunications tower located at 15936 Highway 385, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska 69337 (42° 42’ 23.84” North and 103° 00’ 10.05” West). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1140245.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS - Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Mr. Matthew Harbeck, Terracon, 15080 A Circle, Omaha, NE 68144; 402-330-2202; matthew.harbeck@terracon.com.

Publish Aug. 7, 2019

N O T I C E

A total of 167 cases will be heard by the Board in August, 2019. The following case(s) sentenced in Dawes County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

August 26, 2019 – 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln, Nebraska

Roan Eagle, Orlando 80013 Burglary

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

Publish Aug. 7, 2019

Application for Registration of Trade Name

Trade Name: Unfit to Elite

Name of Applicant: Dylan Stansbury

Address: 502 Annin, Crawford, NE, 69339

Applicant is an Individual

Date of first use of name in Nebraska: Upon Filing

General nature of business: Personal Training

Dylan Stansbury

Publish July 24, 2019

SWANN Board of Director’s Meeting

July 18, 2019

Chairman Jake Stewart called the July 18, 2019 Board of Director’s meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall Chambers, 234 Main St, Chadron, NE. The following members were present for roll call; Chadron, George Klein; Clinton, Roy Retzlaff; Dawes County, Jake Stewart; Gordon, Glen Spaugh; Hemingford, Richard Wacker; Sheridan County, Loren Paul; Sioux County, JW Geiser; & Whitney, Kelly Moore. Members absent; Crawford, Harrison, Hay Springs, and Rushville. Stewart pointed out the Open Meetings Act in the rear of the room.

Approval of Agenda

Stewart presented the agenda. Member Klein moved to approve the amended agenda. Member Paul seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.

Acknowledge Recent Retirees

Executive Director Jack Nemeth acknowledged recent retirees, Bill Melton and Connie Kolling. Bill Melton was an employee for just shy of 20 years. Connie Kolling was an employee for 13 years. Both employees were rewarded a gift for their service to SWANN.

Approval of May 16, 2019 Minutes

Chairman Stewart presented the May 16, 2019 minutes. Member Paul moved to amend the minutes to state Chadron, George Klein instead of Chadron, Jake Stewart. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. Members voting aye; Chadron, Clinton, Dawes County, Gordon, Hemingford, Sheridan County and Whitney. Members abstaining, Sioux County. Motion carried.

Approval of Claims/Budget May 2019

Executive Director Jack Nemeth reviewed the May claims budget for the Board. At the end of May, the Agency was 100% through the fiscal year. On the revenue side, the Agency was at 104.97% of anticipated. Nemeth pointed out gate fees, special assessments, and other income. On the expense side the Agency was at 101.92% of anticipated. The Agency ended the fiscal year with a positive cash flow of $31,945.23. Nemeth pointed out Recycling expense, fuel, freight expenses, wages, & repairs. The Agency ended the fiscal year with a positive cash flow of $31,945.23. Nemeth reviewed the reserve accounts for the Board indicating all are being funded properly. Nemeth reviewed the paid bills for the Board pointing out check numbers 44058-44082, 44085, 44104, 44114, 44117-44142, 44157, 44165-44189, 44195, 44196. Nemeth noted check number 44085 being a transfer from the holding account to a Contingency CD. Nemeth reviewed the tonnage report for the Board. At the end of May, the Agency had a negative cash flow of $33,442.68 and a positive year to date cash flow of $31,945.23. Member Klein moved to approve the May claims/budget. Member Wacker seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.

Approval of Claims/Budget June 2019

Executive Director Jack Nemeth reviewed the June claims budget for the Board. At the end of June, the Agency was 8% through the fiscal year. On the revenue side, the Agency was at 8.28% of anticipated. Nemeth pointed out gate fees, the counties, special assessments, and other income. On the expense side, the Agency was at 7.60% of anticipated. Nemeth pointed out Recycling expense, fuel, wire, wages, & repairs. Nemeth reviewed the reserve accounts with the Board of Director’s, indicating that all are being funded properly according to the budget. Nemeth also pointed out that the Closure and Post Closure accounts, required by the NDEQ, were not being funded on the monthly basis, because the interest generated by their CD’s equaled or exceeded the annual amount require by the NDEQ. However, he stated that under the new repermitting conditions effective February 2020, additional funding may be required. Nemeth reviewed the paid bills for the Board pointing out check numbers 44199 and 44257. Nemeth reviewed the tonnage report for the Board pointing out the contaminated soil that was brought in. At the end of June, the Agency had a positive cash flow of $12,063.60 and a positive year to date cash flow of $12,063.60. Member Geiser moved to approve the June claims/budget. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.

Request by Barb Straub, Hemingford Clerk, Addressing Board about Scrap Tires

Hemingford Clerk, Barb Straub, addressed the board with concerns on how many tires can be brought in per day per customer. Under current SWANN rules, a customer may dispose of 4 passenger car/light truck tires per day free of charge. She has multiple people who have two to three accounts per person. She states that it is economically more feasible to do it that way for the customer. Retzlaff states that most people do not get more than one set of 4 tires per year for a passenger car or light truck. Nemeth outlines the cost per tire/ton that SWANN pays for disposal of tires and states SWANN is the only Agency in Nebraska that accepts any free tires. One person is allowed to bring 4 car/light truck tires per day. Paul states the Agency should consider charging for all tires and have no freebies. Straub states she is concerned about the tire invoice Sorensen received, because they hauled in 12 tires per day. Straub was under the impression that he would not be charged for these tires as they could bring 4 tires per account per day. Chairman Stewart agrees that a customer should be able to dispose of 4 free passenger car/light truck tires per account each day with proof to the operator and stated a plan will be drawn up and come before the next meeting on the Scrap Tire Policy.

Director’s Report

Nemeth apprised the Board on the following items;

The bid on a new collection truck unit has been awarded to Eddie’s and due to arrive in October or November.

The conveyor belt experienced a catastrophic failure to the framework and undercarriage on June 7, 2019. Solid waste was loose filled for a couple weeks to the landfill. The conveyor belt was repaired and getting by day by day. Bids were received from Lovegreen, Minnesota, and Altitude, Colorado. In order to facilitate return to normal operation, staff (Executive Director and Operations Director), after careful consideration, decided to go with the bid submitted by Altitude of $160,500. Chairman Steward has been kept apprised of the situation.

The recycling status is still at a standstill with prices very low. Cardboard is priced at $20/ton, Plastic at $0/Ton, and Newspaper at $15/Ton.

Tire Amnesty Day has been awarded and is scheduled for September 13-14, 2019.

SWANN has added a new employee, Shelly Clements, and is still looking for a Landfill Operator and Sanitation Worker.

Transferred funds from a Closure Account CD that matured at First National Bank of Gordon to First National Bank of Chadron in the amount of $388,897.56 for 5 years @ 3.1% interest.

In April, $250,000 was transferred from the SWANN Holding Account into a CD at First National Bank of Chadron. The CD is $250,000 for 22 months @ 2.81% to take advantage of the higher interest rate.

Adjourn

There being no further business before the Board at 8:05 p.m. Chairman Stewart declared the meeting adjourned.

Secretary/Treasurer

Chairman

Publish Aug. 7, 2019

NOTICE

In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska

Estate of Kelly D. Wood, Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-25

Notice is hereby given that on July 26, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Dawnita Wood was formally appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 7, 2019, or be forever barred.

/s/ Clerk of the County Court

Matthew R. Watson – NSBA # 24735

Attorney for Personal Representative

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO

201 East Third Street ~ PO Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

Telephone: (308) 432-3339

Email: mwatson@chadronlaw.com

Publish Aug. 7, 14, 21, 2019

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that CARPE WHATEVER LLC (the “Company”) has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 120 JOHNSON DRIVE, CRAWFORD, NE 69339. The registered agent of the Company is STACEY Q MILLER, 120 JOHNSON DRIVE, CRAWFORD, NE 69339. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The LLC was filed with the State of Nebraska May 24 2019.

Publish July 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019

