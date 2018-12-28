218
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska on January 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., MST:
Lot 101, Block 2, West Hills First Addition, a Replat of Lots 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, Block 2, West Hills First Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, commonly known as 755 Microtel Dr., Chadron, NE 69337,
All announcements on the date of sale will control.
First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee
Publish Nov. 28, and Dec. 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2018
226
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Traci Didier, dated October 6, 2011, and recorded on October 7, 2011, Document No. 2011-01143 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on January 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
A tract of land in the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, more particularly described as follows: All that part of the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, lying east of the east line of Seventh Street in the City of Crawford in said Dawes County, and south of a line extended east in a straight lineand at right angles with said Seventh Street and from the center of Fremont Street in said City of Crawford, excepting therefrom all that portion of said SE1/4NE1/4 of said Section 10 lying south of the North line of McPherson Street in said City of Crawford extended east in a straight line, and also excepting therefrom the land heretofore conveyed by J.E. Porter and wife, to the State of Nebraska for highway purposes and junctional facilities of Highways 2 and 20, as more particularly described in the Deed recorded in Book 53, Page 414 of the Deed Records of said Dawes County, and as now laid out and established through and upon said SE1/4NE1/4 of said Section 10.
A parcel of land bounded and enclosed by a line commencing at an iron and concrete post situated on the east boundary line of Seventh Street of the City of Crawford, Nebraska, at a point due east of the north boundary line of Fremont Street; thence 40 feet due south to a point that would be due east of the center line of said Fremont Street if extended east; thence due east along said line to the west boundary line of the existing U.S. Highway No. 20; thence along said highway boundary in a north-easterly direction to a point due east of the north line of Fremont Street if extended east; thence due west to the point of beginning, being a strip of land 40 feet in width extending from the east line of Seventh Street of the City of Crawford to the west line of U.S. Highway No. 20, all situate in the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, commonly known as 1104 7th Street, Crawford, NE, 69339
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 214963). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 2019
234
NOTICE OF MARSHAL’S SALE
By virtue of an Order of Sale and a Decree of Foreclosure entered in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska, Case No. 8:l8CV32l, wherein the United States of America is Plaintiff and Wallace W. Wohlers and Belinda June Wohlers, n/k/a Belinda June Clark, are Defendants, I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder certain prope(y in Dawes County, commonly known as 546 Ann Street, Chadron, NE 69337, and legally described as: Lot 6, Block 39, Western Torvn Lot Company’s Third Addition to the City of Chadron, Darves County, Nebraska.
The sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 31,2019, at the east door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, and will last until bidding is terminated. The terms of the sale require at least 10% down with the balance due within 10 days from the date of sale. Payment must be made in United States currency, or by cashier’s or certified check (cashier’s or certified check preferred).
If you have any questions concerning said property, contact the USDA - RD Centralized
Servicing Center, 4300 Goodfellow Blvd., FC-215 Bldg. 105, St. Louis, MO 63120-1703.
Tel: 314-457-4500 and toll free at l-800-349-5097 Ext. 4500.
Dated this 27th day of November, 2018
Scott Kracl
United States Marshal
District of Nebraska
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, and Jan. 2, 9, 2019
243
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Chadron, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, at the City Clerk’s Office until 11:00 o’clock a.m. on December 28, 2018 for furnishing tow services as per specifications and instructions to bidders on file in the Office of the City Clerk.
The City Council reserves the right to increase or decrease service or reject any or all bids and to waive irregularities.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018
235
The Section 8 program will be opening up on January 3, 2019, 8:30 a.m. To get an application stop in the Chadron Housing Authority office located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, NE. We are still accepting Elderly/Disabled applications.
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019
219
NOTICE
of
FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
and
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
CASE NO. PR 18 - 39
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska. In the Matter of the Estate of Frieda Jane Qualls, Deceased.
THE STATE OF NEBRASKA, TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE: Notice is hereby given that Roger P. Walter (545 Chadron Ave Chadron, NE 69337) has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims within two (2) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.
Dated this 27th day of November, 2018.
s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate
Publish Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2018
222
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Irene V. Hughes, Deceased. Case No. PR 16-45
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Testate Proceeding and For Order on Payment of Claims has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, 451 Main Street, on the 14th day of January, 2019, at 9:00 am.
/s/ Lori Miskimins
County Court Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2018
237
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Lucille Myers, Deceased. Case No. PR 18- 45
Notice is hereby given that on November 19, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Lewis L. Myers, whose address is 202 N. Pine Street, Chadron, NE 69337 was informally appointed as a Co-Personal Representative of this Estate and on December 13, 2018 Jerry R. Myers whose address is 4986 S Pitch Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703 was informally appointed as a Co-Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 16, 2019 or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019
230
Notice of Organization
of
Genesis 1-12 Holdings, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Angela S. Lollar has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Genesis 1-12 Holdings, L.L.C.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. To acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain buildings and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired and to engage in all activities and to render services incidental or related thereto, or of use therein; and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is 1002 E. 3rd Street Chadron, NE 69337
5. Designated Agent The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in a Manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial Manager is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
Matthew R. Watson - #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Publish Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018
231
Notice of Organization
of
Lollar Landing, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Angela S. Lollar and Phillip L. Lollar have formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Lollar Landing, L.L.C.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The company is organized to engage in the business of growing, harvesting, buying, selling and dealing in, at wholesale and retail, flowers, ferns, shrubs and plants of all kinds; to make and perform contracts for designing, arranging and furnishing floral pieces and floral decorations of all kinds; to build, maintain and operate greenhouses and to acquire by purchase, lease or otherwise, hold, improve, develop, let, sell and generally deal in real property; to carry on all business of managing and operating a coffee house / restaurant, including, but not limited to the sale of beverages, bagels, pastries, sandwiches, soup, snacks, and other food or beverage items; to sell new, used, or resale clothing; and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
5. Designated Agent The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in a Manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial Manager is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
Matthew R. Watson - #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Publish Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018
238
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
P & S CULLAN FAMILY FARMS, LLC
a Nebraska Limited Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that P & S CULLAN FAMILY FARMS, LLC has been organized as a limited liability company under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The street and mailing addresses of the initial designated office is as follows: 1645 Table Rd Chadron, NE 69337.
The name, street address, and mailing address of the initial agent for service of process is as follows: Shane Michael Cullan 1645 Table Rd Chadron, NE 69337.
This company is organized to conduct and carry on any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, and more specifically, to engage in the business of custom farming and custom harvesting.
Shane Michael Cullan - Manager
Attorney: Nathan Jaggers-#24317
The Law Office of Nathan Jaggers
P.O. Box 823
212 Box Butte Ave, Suite A
Alliance, NE 69301-0823
E-mail: nathan@jaggers-law.com
Office: (308) 761-5550
Website: jaggers-law.com
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019
239
NOTICE OF CERTIFICATE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
WOLHART’S HIGH PLAINS HOMESTEAD, LLC
Notice is hereby given that a limited liability company has been formed under the Nebraska Limited Liability Company Act, NEB.REV.STAT. §21-2601 et seq.
1. The name of the limited liability company is WOLHART’S HIGH PLAINS HOMESTEAD, LLC.
2. The names and addresses of the organizers of the limited liability company are:
Neal Wolhart
2520 Constitution Avenue
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Heather Wolhart
2520 Constitution Avenue
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The address of the principal place of business of the limited liability company is:
263 Sand Creek Road
Crawford, NE 69339
The initial appointed registered agent is Jamian J. Simmons, and the address of the initial registered agent is P.O. Box 302, Gordon, Nebraska 69343.
3. The limited liability company is organized for the purposes to engage in the business of establishing, owning and operating a bed and breakfast guest ranch, campground and restaurant and such other business as is not forbidden by the laws of the State of Nebraska for a Limited Liability Company
4. The Company commenced on November 14, 2018, and shall have perpetual existence.
5. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted, controlled and managed by the members of the Limited Liability Company.
Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA#23475
SMITH, KING, SIMMONS & CONN, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019
236
Regular Board Meeting
December 10, 2018
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on December 10, 2018 by President Menke at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Madison Nitsch, and Jim O’Rourke
Absent: Sandy Montague-Roes
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded Mr. O’Rourke, to approve the agenda for the Regular Board Meeting for December 10, 2018. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on November 12, 2018. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Awards and/or Honors
Congratulations to Brenda Fritzler for winning the Lunchtime Solutions October Promotion for “World Smile Day”. Celebratory cake and ice cream for retiring Board Member O’Rourke.
High Fives
Exxon Mobile Educational Alliance Grant Program and Chadron Common Cents Convenience Store for the $500 grant to the Intermediate School. Brandon Horst for installing the message boards in all the school buildings. All the CPS staff, parents, students, and community members for the outstanding AdvancED Engagement Review. The Methodist Church Sunday School gave a $500 donation called “Fuel the Kids.” The money paid on lunch bills for 100 students of need. Thank you to the anonymous individual who donated to MS lunch fund. Thrivent donated school supplies.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
None
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of November 30, 2018
Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Transfers/Other, Ending Balance, Ending Balance, 11/30/17
General Fund 2,415,729.14 725,623.80 964,462.16 (14.56) 623.94 2,177,500.16 1,881,280.71
Depreciation Fund 449,574.13 449,574.13 199,474.13
Lunch Fund 172,999.97 54,108.07 94,535.39 132,572.65 113,829.89
Special Building Fund 179,162.07 3,826.69 4,821.64 178,167.12 186,850.67
Cooperative Fund (1,029.73) 7,049.28 4,832.58 1,186.97 (1,661.24)
Total 3,216,435.58 790,607.87 1,068,651.77 609.38 2,939,001.03 2,379,774.16
After three months the General Fund expenses are under budget by 3.34% or $431,540.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $91,156.08, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $47,580.40, the Special Building Fund in the amount of $4,821.64, and the Cooperative Fund in the amount of $54.94. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch
Voting No: O’Rourke, due to unfunded mandates
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 4-1-1
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $30,675.17. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
New Business
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve Policy 9250 Remuneration and Reimbursement on fifth reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve Policy 6164.1 Health Services on second reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mr. Menke, to approve the 2018-19 Annual Report to the Public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
The Buildings and Grounds Committee tabled action on the track structural spray until the January 2019 meeting.
Personnel
Board President Menke summarized the data from the Superintendent Evaluation.
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the Superintendent Evaluation. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the Chadron Teachers Association (CTA) request to be the exclusive bargaining unit. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Student Performance and Program Reports
Administrator Reports Including: Building Principals, Technology Director, Curriculum Director, and Maintenance Supervisor can be found on the district’s website at chadronschools.org.
Primary Principal Uhing noted the AdvancED report. High School Principal Mack thanked Brandon Horst for the message boards work.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester summarized the AdvancED findings.
Board Member Roundtable (Non-Action)
The AdvancED Engagement review summary is something the Board of Education did tonight for student learning.
No formal report has been received for the AdvancED Engagement Review. The verbal input received was positive
A letter of RFP will be drafted and sent to four firms on December 11, 2018 to begin the superintendent search.
Advance Planning
Curriculum Committee Meeting, January 21, 2019 at Noon
Policy Committee Meeting-December 17, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-January 7, 2018 @ Noon
Personnel Meeting-January 14, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Finance Committee Meeting – January 14, 2018 at Noon
Regular Board Meeting–January 14, 2018 at 5:30 PM
Legislative Committee-December 19 @ 3 PM with Senator Brewer in Central Office
Foundation-December 12 @ 7 AMAuditorium Rehab-December 19-Volunteers and power tools needed.
NASB Legislative Issues Conference-January 27 & 28, 2019 in Lincoln
School Board member Week January 27-February 2
NASB Spring Legal Workshops-February 5 @ Gering
NASB President’s Retreat February 17-18 @ Kearney
NASB Budget & Finance Workshop-February 20 @ North Platte
NRCSA Legislative Forum-March 5, 2019 in Lincoln
Live Mental Health Forum-April 5, 2019 in CSC Ballroom @ Noon
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Vote to Excuse Absent Board Member
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to excuse board member Montague-Roes from the meeting. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 6:37 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, O’Rourke
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Advance Education, Inc. 3,000.00 Alpha Rehabilitation, P.C. 302.95 Anderson, Kerri 206.59 ARROW BUILDING CENTER 104.42 Beguin, Brad 279.59 BEST WESTERN WEST HILLS INN 1,520.83 Black Hills Energy 4,577.75 BLACK HILLS WEEKLY GROUP 280.83 Brad’s Truck Service, LLC 1,500.25 Brierly, Robin 750.25 Buchheit, Kimberly 307.55 Buskirk, Kristen 88.54 BUTLER EQUIPMENT 24.29 Capital Business Systems Inc. 1,296.15 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS 2,668.30 Cash-Wa Distributing-Kearney 89.71 CATTIN, JOHN 771.99 Chadrad Communications, Inc. 55.00 Chadron Ace Hardware 36.51 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 416.00 CITY OF CHADRON 2,395.13 CITY OF CHADRON 841.84 Connell, Dina 413.18 Craig, Tyler 265.60 Cullan, Melissa 402.28 DAS State Accounting-Central Finance, 229.49 Discount Magazine Subscription Service, Inc. 129.78 Dunbar’s U-Design-It 1,520.00 EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #13 12,415.07 Engravers 29.00 Froman, CJ 195.72 Galbraith, Jennifer 295.13 Girard, Rachel 105.00 Golden West 562.50 GovConnection, Inc 1,413.15 Great Plains Communications 1,297.51 HENCEY PLUMBING 90.00 Hillyard/Sioux Falls 304.52 Hughbanks -Pyle, Jennifer 619.77 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 1,066.10 Integration Partners 5,148.00 Jacobsen-Brinton, Cindi 301.38 JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, INC 203.64 John Deere Financial 344.14 Johns, Shellie 105.63 Johnson, Lucius 413.18 JW Pepper & Son, Inc. 964.00 Kahl, Bryan 295.13 Kelso’s Auto Repairs 535.53 Landreth, Jessica 103.00 Lemmon, Ruth 442.69 Leonard, Earl 324.62 Lien, Kayla 206.59 LIFE TRACK SERVICES 938.00 Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker 212.00 Lindsey, Angel 105.00 MADSEN, CAREY 265.61 Mahr, Wendy 110.00 MAR BOW COMPANY 10.00 MOORE, MARIBETH 105.00 MORFORD’S DECORATING CENTER 3,000.00 Mosaic @ Bethphage Village 3,551.10 NASB 36.00 NE SAFETY CENTER @ UNK 100.00 Nebraska Gov 15.00 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 6,774.01 Nebraskaland Tire 1,167.92 NEOPOST 1,000.00 NEW LEAF 593.25 Nordick, Sam 347.94 O’Donnell, George 236.10 O’Keefe Elevator Company, Inc. 1,300.00 One Source 125.00 OUTLAW PRINTERS 187.45 PETERSEN DRUG 13.66 PROTEX CENTRAL 465.50 QUALITY TIRE 340.00 RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 939.78 RISCHLING, JOSEPH 110.00 Rising, Jessica 413.18 ROBERT’S ELECTRIC 368.02 SAFEWAY STORES 260.08 Sanders, Kyle 55.00 Scherbarth, Chelsey 531.23 Sellman, Sandi 619.77 Skeeter’s NAPA Auto Parts 206.30 Slingsby, Jamie 55.00 Smith, Heidi 368.89 Smith, Nathan 206.59 Stoker, Laura 383.67 STURDEVANT’S AUTO PARTS 659.08 U.S. Bank 6,517.50 Verizon Wireless 179.43 WAL-MART 2,214.06 Watson, Loni 105.00 WESTERN PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS 1,537.50 WNCC Book Store 1,148.89 WRIGHT EXPRESS FCS (ACT) 1,022.77 General Fund 91,156.08 Fire & Ice Mechanical 65.00 HENCEY PLUMBING 90.00 Lunchtime Solutions 47,340.72 VANCO Payment Solutions 62.75 WAL-MART 21.93 Lunch Fund 47,580.40 Security First Bank-Chadron 4,821.64 Special Building Fund 4,821.64 Barry, Heather 27.25 Verizon Wireless 27.69 Cooperative Fund 54.94 Total 143,613.06
Publish Dec. 19, 2018
240
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
December 11, 2018
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:06 A.M. on the 11th day of December, 2018 and published pursuant to public notice as required by law and or posted. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Stewart. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney; Mark Betson and Jerry Shuhmacher. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Johnson, seconded by Rivera, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Johnson, seconded by Rivera, approving the November 13, 2018 minutes as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. No correspondence or tax corrections were received.
There being no further business to be conducted by the Dawes County Board of Equalization the Chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:08 A.M. The next meeting will be held on January 08, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 03, 2019. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public.
Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board of Equalization is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
CHERYL FEIST
DAWES COUNTY CLERK
Publish Dec. 19, 2018
241
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
December 11, 2018
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:09 A.M. on the 11th day of December, 2018 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Stewart. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney; Mark Betson and Jerry Schuhmacher. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the minutes of the November 27, 2018 meeting as recorded. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera and Johnson with Stewart abstaining from the vote. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving claim #’s 18120056 in the amount of $720.76 and #18120088 in the amount of $9392.89 both payable to River A Holdings. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart and Johnson with Rivera abstaining from the vote. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to approve the remaining claims as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Public Comment ensued with Mark Betson reporting Dawes County made State news as the County was one (1) of eight (8) counties who voted yes on the amendment for Medicaid expansion. Commissioner Stewart also commented Dawes County had a significant Voter turnout in the 2018 General Election. Jerry Schuhmacher discussed concerns with secret ballots. Discussion ensued. No bids were received for the communications equipment. The Board reviewed a letter from the Veterans Service Office indicating there is an opening on the Veteran’s Board. Alan Connell has expressed an interest in continuing service on this Board. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to reappoint Alan Connell to the Veteran’s Service Board. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. 2019 Commissioner meeting dates were discussed. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to change the December 31, 2019 meeting to December 30, 2019 due to the Holiday. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. John Axtell, KCSR, joined the meeting.
At 9:51 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. Road updates commenced to wit: All Districts plowing snow. District 1 is blading on Deadhorse Road, hauling to Beaver Valley with Flag Butte scheduled for next week. Both Egan projects are done. District’s 2 & 3 are plowing snow and doing equipment maintenance. District 3 is finishing up Faulk Road. Crushing will begin at the Eleson pit. Crews are setting up the rented screener and impact crusher. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting. The West Dakota Junction Road Bridge project was discussed. Mr. Hankin reported a recommendation was made to award the bid to Norfolk Contracting. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to award the project to Norfolk Contracting in the amount of $159,675.00. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Mark Betson asked about culverts/overflows in the project area. The 2018 Highway Incentive/Certification was reviewed. Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, moved to direct the Chairman to sign the certification. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart noted for the record Mr. Hankin has a Class A License so this allows more money to come in from the State. The Board recessed at 10:10 A.M. and reconvened to regular session at 10:15 A.M.
At 10:16 A.M. Lindy Coleman, Assessor, joined the meeting. Discussion ensued re: planning/zoning on new homes built on minimum maintenance roads. The County would be responsible for these roads. Guidelines need to be set between the County and the individual building on these roads. Ms. Coleman reported the Zoning Board is in the process of updating zoning regulations. She suggested a clause be added whereby individual, not county, be responsible for maintaining their minimum maintenance road. She doesn’t want to issue conditional use permits due to the work involved. Jerry Shuhmacher indicated for the record regardless, clear objectives/definitions will be necessary. This topic will be added to the January 16, 2019 Zoning Board agenda for discussion and direction.
At 10:49 A.M. Dr. Caroline Winchester, Chadron Public Schools, met with the Board. She presented the 2019 Juvenile Justice Grant application and a MOU between Chadron Public Schools and Dawes County. Commissioner Stewart read aloud the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding). Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to direct the Chairman to sign both the MOU and 2019 Juvenile Justice Grant in the amount of $29,645.00. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 11:10 A.M. Luke Peebles, APHIS, introduced himself as the new predator control officer for Dawes County. Mr. Peebles replaces Don Fryda who recently retired. He reported Don Fryda has been a huge asset in learning responsibilities of the position.
At 11:16 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be December 27, 2018 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner room located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., December 20, 2018. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
December 11, 2018 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=Hwy Bridge Buyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation & Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,471.24 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $9,236.01 100 ARROW BUILDING CENTER $120.08 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-SHERIFF $1,134.42 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-VETERANS $274.94 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $34,407.81 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $35.00 100 CENTURYLINK $1,118.60 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $1,100.61 100 REBECCA CHASEK DBA DOUGLAS,KELLY $1,389.00 100 CITY OF CHADRON $450.78 100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $267.60 100 CVSOAN TREASURER $60.00 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $1,557.81 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $202.93 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00 100 DOUGLAS,KELLY,OSTDIEK,OSSIAN,BRODER $2,493.00 100 DIXIE EATON $25.00 100 FIRE & ICE MECHANICAL $291.42 100 FIRST BANKCARD/PUBLIC DEFENDER $161.22 100 FIRST BANKCARD/WEED DEPT $99.14 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14,285.19 100 FP MAILING SOLUTIONS $110.85 100 JAMIE GOFFENA $170.19 100 GRANT-MILLER COMMUNICATIONS,INC $199.13 100 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $446.79 100 GRP & ASSOCIATES,INC $44.00 100 HILLS TIRE & SUPPLY $333.95 100 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY,INC $121.08 100 VICTOR KING $200.00 100 MADISON NATIONAL LIFE $81.30 100 MANNA SYSTEMS AND CONSULTING $144.00 100 MIDWEST CONNECT,LLC $71.00 100 MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES $1,038.75 100 MIPS INC $3,241.78 100 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $264.89 100 NACO $1,307.16 100 NACVSO TREASURER $50.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,513.42 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE/LEVY $25.00 100 NEBRASKA STATE BAR ASSOCIATION $240.00 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CLERK $41.96 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CO ATTORNEY $140.52 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/COUNTY COURT $51.62 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/DISTRICT CT $11.67 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/WEED DEPT $166.52 100 NEBRASKA WEED CONTROL ASSOCIATION $210.00 100 NEBRASKALAND TIRE $405.74 100 OFFICE DEPOT CREDIT PLAN $158.17 100 JAMES OSBURN $579.20 100 PRIDE $50.00 100 QUALITY TIRE $44.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL-WEBSITE $99.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $194.76 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/WEED $122.93 100 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $720.76 100 SADDLE ROCK ONE STOP $860.83 100 SHELL FLEET PLUS-SHERIFF $77.98 100 TRANSUNION RISK AND ALTERNATIVE $25.00 100 UNIVERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN CAR RENTAL $293.82 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/COUNTY ATTORNEY $103.30 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/E911 $159.31 100 VSP VISION PLAN $228.85 100 WALMART COMMUNITY/CLERK $126.35 100 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $462.50 200 AFLAC $264.41 200 JARROD ALLEN $999.93 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,331.88 200 BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY,INC $318.00 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,477.87 200 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY $82.36 200 CENTURYLINK $144.24 200 CITY OF CHADRON $116.75 200 CITY OF CRAWFORD $114.86 200 COE ENGINEERING $1,960.00 200 CONSTRUCTION TRAILER SPECIALISTS $116.91 200 CONTRACTORS MATERIALS $446.10 200 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $90.02 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FIRST BANKCARD/LARRY HANKIN $121.32 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $3,736.25 200 H&H SANITATION AND RECYCLING,INC $53.50 200 HERREN BROTHERS TRUE VALUE $29.46 200 MATHESON LINWELD INC $31.80 200 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $38.10 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $762.39 200 RDO TRUCK CENTER $72.88 200 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $9,392.89 200 SIMON CONTRACTORS OF SOUTH DAKOTA $65,370.01 200 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $1,566.14 200 VERIZON WIRELESS/ROADS $225.39 200 VSP VISION PLAN $124.39 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $68.27 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11 990 CHADRON COMMUNITY RECREATION $961.00 990 CRAWFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $1,000.00 990 FIRST BANKCARD/TOURISM $358.41 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $193.16 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $39.23 990 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/TOURISM $143.88 990 NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE $300.00 990 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/VISITOR PROMO $4.05 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 995 CHADRON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $3,750.00 995 FIRST BANKCARD/TOURISM $66.97 995 MILES PARTNERSHIP,LLLP $3,000.00 2500 CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS $3,039.84 2700 CRITES,SHAFFER,CONNEALY,WATSON,HARF $473.76 2910 USDA FOREST SERVICE $574.40 2910 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $890.00
Publish Dec. 19, 2018
244
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
NOVEMBER 19, 2018
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 19th day of November, 2018, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following individuals were present: John Coates, Miles Bannan, Mark Werner, George Klein and Keith Crofutt. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson.
Mayor Coates called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-23, November 5, 2018
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
There were no minutes from other Boards and Commissions.
4) Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
The Treasurer’s Report and the Water Report for the month of October 2018 were distributed.
5) Fire Department Membership Update
As of October 2018, the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department had 48 active members.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council was introduced to Kayla Valdez, new Children’s Librarian.
Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, gave her monthly report and update of NNDC activities.
Motion was made and seconded to appoint Ty Huls to the Housing Authority Board to replace Justin Coupens. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-106, which Resolution recommends approval of the request of Stereo AM 610 KCSR to temporarily use Highway US-20 at the intersection of Highway US-20 and Main Street for the Parade of Lights on December 6, 2018. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-106 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-107, which Resolution approves a special assessment against real estate at 202 Ann Street for delinquent water and sewer rental. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-107 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-108, which Resolution approves a special assessment against real estate at 350 North Pine Street for delinquent water and sewer rental. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-108 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-109, which Resolution approves a special assessment against real estate at 634 Bordeaux Street for delinquent water and sewer rental. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-109 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-110, which Resolution approves a special assessment against real estate at 620 Morehead Street for delinquent water and sewer rental. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-110 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made, seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. After addressing several questions, the following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
AirNav.Com, Se, 185.00; Arrow Building Center, Su, 148.41; Butler Machinery Co., Su, 16.34; Business Connection, Su, 46.75; Century Link, Se, 144.60; Chadrad Communications, Inc., Se, 365.00; Chadron Ace Hardware, Su, 5,765.54; Chadron Glass & Windows, Inc., Se, 40.00; Chadron Plumbing, Su, 48.96; Chadron Rotary Club, Dues/Meals, 70.00; Chadron Volunteer Fire Dept., Pump Truck Pickup, 1,500.00; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 10.30/18, 6,617.06; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 10.30/18, 91,315.46; Contractors Materials, Inc., Su, 1,036.65; Culligan Water Conditioning, Su, 130.00; Daylight Donuts, Open Enrollment, 28.52; Demco, Su, 57.05; Edmund, Adam, Se, 2,890.04; EMS Billing Services, Fee, 1,110.27; ETS Corporation, Fees, 659.15; First National Bank NP, HSA thru 10.30/18, 953.22; First National Merchant Solutions, Fees, 78.07; Galls, LLC, Uniforms, 374.19; Grant-Miller Communications, Se, 264.82; Great Plains Communications, Se, 463.15; Hawkins, Su, 394.15; Hills Tire & Supply, Su, 93.75; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 198.92; Ingram Library Services, Su, 960.38; International Code Council, Code Book, 43.50; Intralinks, Se/Maint, 1,765.00; Kimball Midwest, Su, 307.98; Kutschara, Shauna, Se, 69.00; Lincoln Financial Life Ins., Premium, 574.02; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Su, 32.42; Micromarketing, LLC, Su, 84.97; Midwest Tape, Su, 657.84; Mobius Communications Co., Se, 274.43; Municipal Supply, Inc., Su, 10,567.71; Nebraska Arborists Association, Dues, 145.00; NE Dept. of Aeronautics, Maint, 160.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, Tax, 11,109.59; NE Law Enforcement Training, Fees, 150.00; NE Public Power Dist., Se, 500.67; NE Public Power Dist., Se,18,054.26; NE Public Power Dist., Se, 169.09; NE Safety & Fire Equipment, Se, 135.00; Nebraskaland Tire, Se, 18.53; Neofunds By Neopost, Postage, 500.00; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Su, 38.67; Northwest Rural Public Power, SE, 8,877.22; One Call Concepts, Inc., Se, 38.61; Outlaw Printers, Su, 48.38; Panhandle Drilling Inc., Se, 508.00; Panhandle Veterinary Clinic, Fees, 600.00; Plooster, Curt, Utility Bill Refund, 29.01; QT Pod, Keys, 22.69; Quality Tire, Tires, 680.00; Rapid City Journal, Se, 797.52; Region 1 OHD, Se, 284.50; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims, 1,374.55; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims, 16,316.06; Respond First Aid Systems, Su, 59.99; Safeway, Open Enrollment, 27.90; Sherwin Industries, Inc., Se, 434.62; Skeeter’s NAPA Auto Parts, Su, 297.26; Smeal Holding, LLC, Pumper Truck, 257,269.00; Solid Waste Agency of NW Neb., Collections, 60,624.84; Southern Hills Fire & Safety, SE, 935.00; Tree Doc, Se, 550.00; Valley Bank, HSA thru 10/30/18, 80.34; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 10/30/18, 3,461.99; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 10/30/18, 1,569.30; Wahlstrom Ford, Inc., Se/Su, 268.16; Weathercraft Companies, Reroof, 80,100.00; Western Communications, Se, 332.00; Wex Bank (Pump & Pantry), Fuel, 5,149.71; Winter Equipment Company, Plow Guards, 643.24; WPCI, Se, 145.00; WPCI, Se, 350.00; Xerox Corporation, Lease/Copies, 1,163.92. TOTAL: $604,351.94.
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
City Manager Yanker informed everyone of holiday hours at City Hall, the Chadron Public Library and the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center. He also announced that the City of Chadron received the Silver Safety Award, presented by the Nebraska Water Environment Association, for excellence in accident prevention and having a safety program that includes training, materials and the participation of all. Public Works Director Milo Rust commended Water/Wastewater Superintendent Tom Menke and his crew.
It was reported that Mr. Rust has been designated Chairperson of the Nebraska Chapter of the American Water Works Association organization.
Councilmember Werner Questioned the status of the Request for Proposals for the Airport Fixed Base Operater. City Manager Yanker provided an update as to the status.
Councilmember Klein congratulated newly elected Councilmember Cheryl Welch.
Councilmember Crofutt commented on the Public Management Training Program that he has been participating in this past year.
Mayor Coates congratulated Cheryl Welch and commented that he has enjoyed serving on the City Council.
Councilmember Bannan congratulated Ms. Welch on the election and wished all a Happy Thanksgiving.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 5:45 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Dec. 19, 2018
245
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the following-described property will be sold by First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee, at public auction to the highest bidder at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on February 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.:
ALL OF LOT 18, BLOCK 7, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF A STRIP OF LAND ONE FOOT IN WIDTH ACROSS THE NORTH SIDE OF SAID LOT 18, OF THE ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
The successful bidder shall submit payment in cash or certified funds of the winning bid in full on the day and time of the sale, February 1, 2019, at the offices of Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy & Hammes, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the Beneficiary.
DATED this 14th day of December, 2018.
First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee
/s/ Donald J. Pavelka, Jr.
By:
For: LOCHER PAVELKA DOSTAL
BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Fax: (402) 898-7130
Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., #17773
Attorney for Trustee
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS
On this 14th day of December, 2018, before me, a Notary Public in and for said County and State, personally came Donald J. Pavelka, Jr. to me known to be the identical person whose name is affixed to the foregoing instrument and acknowledged the execution thereof to be a voluntary act and deed.
Witness my hand and notarial seal the day and year last above written.
/s/ Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
NOTARY PUBLIC
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2019