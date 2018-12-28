218
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska on January 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., MST:
Lot 101, Block 2, West Hills First Addition, a Replat of Lots 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, Block 2, West Hills First Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, commonly known as 755 Microtel Dr., Chadron, NE 69337,
All announcements on the date of sale will control.
First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee
Publish Nov. 28, and Dec. 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2018
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Traci Didier, dated October 6, 2011, and recorded on October 7, 2011, Document No. 2011-01143 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on January 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
A tract of land in the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, more particularly described as follows: All that part of the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, lying east of the east line of Seventh Street in the City of Crawford in said Dawes County, and south of a line extended east in a straight lineand at right angles with said Seventh Street and from the center of Fremont Street in said City of Crawford, excepting therefrom all that portion of said SE1/4NE1/4 of said Section 10 lying south of the North line of McPherson Street in said City of Crawford extended east in a straight line, and also excepting therefrom the land heretofore conveyed by J.E. Porter and wife, to the State of Nebraska for highway purposes and junctional facilities of Highways 2 and 20, as more particularly described in the Deed recorded in Book 53, Page 414 of the Deed Records of said Dawes County, and as now laid out and established through and upon said SE1/4NE1/4 of said Section 10.
A parcel of land bounded and enclosed by a line commencing at an iron and concrete post situated on the east boundary line of Seventh Street of the City of Crawford, Nebraska, at a point due east of the north boundary line of Fremont Street; thence 40 feet due south to a point that would be due east of the center line of said Fremont Street if extended east; thence due east along said line to the west boundary line of the existing U.S. Highway No. 20; thence along said highway boundary in a north-easterly direction to a point due east of the north line of Fremont Street if extended east; thence due west to the point of beginning, being a strip of land 40 feet in width extending from the east line of Seventh Street of the City of Crawford to the west line of U.S. Highway No. 20, all situate in the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, commonly known as 1104 7th Street, Crawford, NE, 69339
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 214963). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 2019
NOTICE OF MARSHAL’S SALE
By virtue of an Order of Sale and a Decree of Foreclosure entered in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska, Case No. 8:l8CV32l, wherein the United States of America is Plaintiff and Wallace W. Wohlers and Belinda June Wohlers, n/k/a Belinda June Clark, are Defendants, I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder certain property in Dawes County, commonly known as 546 Ann Street, Chadron, NE 69337, and legally described as: Lot 6, Block 39, Western Town Lot Company’s Third Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
The sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the east door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, and will last until bidding is terminated. The terms of the sale require at least 10% down with the balance due within 10 days from the date of sale. Payment must be made in United States currency, or by cashier’s or certified check (cashier’s or certified check preferred).
If you have any questions concerning said property, contact the USDA - RD Centralized
Servicing Center, 4300 Goodfellow Blvd., FC-215 Bldg. 105, St. Louis, MO 63120-1703.
Tel: 314-457-4500 and toll free at l-800-349-5097 Ext. 4500.
Dated this 27th day of November, 2018
Scott Kracl
United States Marshal
District of Nebraska
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, and Jan. 2, 9, 2019
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the following-described property will be sold by First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee, at public auction to the highest bidder at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on February 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.:
ALL OF LOT 18, BLOCK 7, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF A STRIP OF LAND ONE FOOT IN WIDTH ACROSS THE NORTH SIDE OF SAID LOT 18, OF THE ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
The successful bidder shall submit payment in cash or certified funds of the winning bid in full on the day and time of the sale, February 1, 2019, at the offices of Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy & Hammes, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the Beneficiary.
DATED this 14th day of December, 2018.
First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee
/s/ Donald J. Pavelka, Jr.
By:
For: LOCHER PAVELKA DOSTAL
BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Fax: (402) 898-7130
Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., #17773
Attorney for Trustee
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS
On this 14th day of December, 2018, before me, a Notary Public in and for said County and State, personally came Donald J. Pavelka, Jr. to me known to be the identical person whose name is affixed to the foregoing instrument and acknowledged the execution thereof to be a voluntary act and deed.
Witness my hand and notarial seal the day and year last above written.
/s/ Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
NOTARY PUBLIC
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Lucille Myers, Deceased. Case No. PR 18- 45
Notice is hereby given that on November 19, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Lewis L. Myers, whose address is 202 N. Pine Street, Chadron, NE 69337 was informally appointed as a Co-Personal Representative of this Estate and on December 13, 2018 Jerry R. Myers whose address is 4986 S Pitch Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703 was informally appointed as a Co-Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 16, 2019 or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019
Notice of Organization
of
Genesis 1-12 Holdings, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Angela S. Lollar has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Genesis 1-12 Holdings, L.L.C.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. To acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain buildings and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired and to engage in all activities and to render services incidental or related thereto, or of use therein; and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is 1002 E. 3rd Street Chadron, NE 69337
5. Designated Agent The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in a Manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial Manager is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
Matthew R. Watson - #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Publish Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018
Notice of Organization
of
Lollar Landing, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Angela S. Lollar and Phillip L. Lollar have formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Lollar Landing, L.L.C.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The company is organized to engage in the business of growing, harvesting, buying, selling and dealing in, at wholesale and retail, flowers, ferns, shrubs and plants of all kinds; to make and perform contracts for designing, arranging and furnishing floral pieces and floral decorations of all kinds; to build, maintain and operate greenhouses and to acquire by purchase, lease or otherwise, hold, improve, develop, let, sell and generally deal in real property; to carry on all business of managing and operating a coffee house / restaurant, including, but not limited to the sale of beverages, bagels, pastries, sandwiches, soup, snacks, and other food or beverage items; to sell new, used, or resale clothing; and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
5. Designated Agent The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in a Manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial Manager is:
Angela S. Lollar
1002 E. 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
Matthew R. Watson - #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Publish Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2018
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
P & S CULLAN FAMILY FARMS, LLC
a Nebraska Limited Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that P & S CULLAN FAMILY FARMS, LLC has been organized as a limited liability company under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The street and mailing addresses of the initial designated office is as follows: 1645 Table Rd Chadron, NE 69337.
The name, street address, and mailing address of the initial agent for service of process is as follows: Shane Michael Cullan 1645 Table Rd Chadron, NE 69337.
This company is organized to conduct and carry on any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, and more specifically, to engage in the business of custom farming and custom harvesting.
Shane Michael Cullan - Manager
Attorney: Nathan Jaggers-#24317
The Law Office of Nathan Jaggers
P.O. Box 823
212 Box Butte Ave, Suite A
Alliance, NE 69301-0823
E-mail: nathan@jaggers-law.com
Office: (308) 761-5550
Website: jaggers-law.com
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019
NOTICE OF CERTIFICATE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
WOLHART’S HIGH PLAINS HOMESTEAD, LLC
Notice is hereby given that a limited liability company has been formed under the Nebraska Limited Liability Company Act, NEB.REV.STAT. §21-2601 et seq.
1. The name of the limited liability company is WOLHART’S HIGH PLAINS HOMESTEAD, LLC.
2. The names and addresses of the organizers of the limited liability company are:
Neal Wolhart
2520 Constitution Avenue
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Heather Wolhart
2520 Constitution Avenue
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The address of the principal place of business of the limited liability company is:
263 Sand Creek Road
Crawford, NE 69339
The initial appointed registered agent is Jamian J. Simmons, and the address of the initial registered agent is P.O. Box 302, Gordon, Nebraska 69343.
3. The limited liability company is organized for the purposes to engage in the business of establishing, owning and operating a bed and breakfast guest ranch, campground and restaurant and such other business as is not forbidden by the laws of the State of Nebraska for a Limited Liability Company
4. The Company commenced on November 14, 2018, and shall have perpetual existence.
5. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted, controlled and managed by the members of the Limited Liability Company.
Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA#23475
SMITH, KING, SIMMONS & CONN, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Dawes County Travel Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting Thursday, January 3 at 9:30 a.m. at Perk Up Java Shop (312 2nd St., Crawford).
Publish Dec. 26, 2018
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
TO: Members of the Chadron Community Hospital Corp.
A Special Meeting of the Chadron Community Hospital Corporation will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Conference Room of Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services, 825 Centennial Drive, Chadron, Nebraska, 69337.
Purpose of meeting: Election to fill Trustees vacancies
Dated this 13th Day of December, 2018
Publish Dec. 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 9, 2019
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, on the 7th day of January, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, to consider a Rezoning Request for the Seven Day Adventist Church for Lot 1, Block 43,Western Town Lot Company 3rd Addition, to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, from existing R-1 Low Density Residential District to R-2 Urban Family Residential District, 602 Bordeaux Street, at which time all parties and citizens in interest shall have an opportunity to be heard.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Dec. 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 2019
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Chadron, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, at the City Clerk’s Office until 11:00 o’clock a.m. on December 28, 2018 for furnishing tow services as per specifications and instructions to bidders on file in the Office of the City Clerk.
The City Council reserves the right to increase or decrease service or reject any or all bids and to waive irregularities.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018
The Section 8 program will be opening up on January 3, 2019, 8:30 a.m. To get an application stop in the Chadron Housing Authority office located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, NE. We are still accepting Elderly/Disabled applications.
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019