NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on March 15, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: January 30, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of an Order for Sale issued by the Clerk of the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, on a Decree of Foreclosure, wherein Anjanette V. Bassett, Assignee, is Plaintiff and Anthony A. Cisneros, Wanda M. Fletcher, formerly Wanda M. Cisneros, Brian P. Cisneros, a deceased person and all Heirs, Beneficiaries and Successors of Brian P. Cisneros, Real Names unknown, Leah Cisneros, wife of Brian P. Cisneros; and all those persons having or claiming an interest in the following described Real Estate are Defendants. I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in District Court at the Courthouse in said County and State on the 11th day of March, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., the following described real estate:
Lot Six (6), Deans Addition, Dawes County, Nebraska
Lot Thirteen (13) in Block Thirty-one (31) of Western Town Lot Company’s Second Addition to the Original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska
To satisfy a judgment in the amount of $67,876.86 together with interest, costs, abstracting expense, and expenses of sale, less payments made, if any.
The property will be sold subject to unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, if any.
Terms of Sale: 15 percent date of sale, balance upon confirmation. All bids must be in person (no phone or mail-in bids).
Dawes County Sheriff
Karl Dailey
Notice of Trustee’s Sale
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on 03/26/2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337:
LOT 6, BLOCK 20, ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA, EXCEPT THE PART OF SAID LOT 6 MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 6 IN SAID BLOCK, RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 15.6 FEET, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE EXPECTED TRACT; RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 18 INCHES, RUN THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET, RUN THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 18 INCHES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes, (2) special assessments, (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property, and (4) unpaid water bills, (5) prior mortgages and trust deed of record and (6) ground leases of record. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: Kerry Feld, Trustee, NSBA# 24614
Kozeny & McCubbin, LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Phone: (314) 991-0255
Fax: (314) 991-6755
First Publication 02/13/2019 , final 03/13/2019
Published in the Chadron Record
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN FROM YOU WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Betty J. Balfany, Deceased
Case No. PR 19-6
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Holographic Codicil of Betty J. Balfany, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Dawn Bilby as Personal Representative has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Nebraska, on March 4, 2019, at 10:30 o’clock a.m.
Dawn Bilby, Petitioner
By:
/s/
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Attorney for the Petitioner
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 E. Third St. | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Chadron, Nebraska, is requesting sealed proposals for Fixed Base Operator (FBO) Services to lease, manage, and operate general aviation facilities at the Chadron Municipal Airport located at 100 Airport Road, Chadron, NE 69337. The FBO contract will be administered by the City Manager or designee. The full Request for Proposals (RFP) document which includes the scope of services, proposal format and content, and instructions for submittal of a proposal, can be examined and procured from the office of the City Clerk, 234 Main Street, PO Box 390, Chadron, Nebraska.
Proposals will be received until 2:00 p.m., local time, on March 21, 2019, in the office of the City Clerk, 234 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
For information about the Request for Proposals, please contact Greg Yanker, City Manager, City of Chadron, 234 Main Street, PO Box 390, Chadron, NE 69337 or by calling (308) 432-0505.
The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to select the proposal that is deemed to be in the City’s best interest, at its sole direction.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Notice of Organization
Notice is hereby given that CLEVER FOX CONSULTING, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the state of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 636 Mears Street, Chadron, NE, 69337. The initial agent for service of process of CLEVER FOX CONSULTING, LLC is Heather Crofutt, 636 Mears Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
Notice of Organization
Of
Helens Restaurant & The Grove, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Jennifer R. Wright has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
Name: The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Helens restaurant & The Grove, LLC
Duration: The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.
Purpose: The company is organized to carry all business other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
Designated Office – Agent: The address of the designated office for business of the company in Nebraska is: 942 W. Highway 20, Chadron, NE, 69337. The name and address of the company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Amanda M. Vogl, 271 Ann Street, Suite 2, Chadron, NE, 69377.
Management: management of the company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.
Amanda M. Vogl, #24458
Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl & Snyder, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
271 Ann Street, Suite 2
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Telephone: 308-432-6641
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
APPLICATION OF
STEPHANIE GARDENER, Petitioner
Case No. CI 19-10
NOTICE OF PETITION
OF NAME CHANGE
Please take notice that the Petitioner has filed with the Dawes County District Court, a Petition seeking a change of the Petitioner’s last name from “Gardener” to “Glass.” A hearing to consider the Petition shall be held by the Dawes County District Court on the 9th day of April, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the District Courtroom at the Dawes County Courthouse, in Chadron, Nebraska. Those persons wishing to testify either in favor of or in opposition to the Petition shall appear at that time.
STEPHANIE GARDENER, Petitioner,
By: /s/ Amy L. Patras
Amy L. Patras – NSBA #22463
For: Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E Third Street ~ P.O. Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339 Telephone
(308) 432-2960 FAX
Attorney for the Petitioner
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, March 4, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
