234
NOTICE OF MARSHAL’S SALE
By virtue of an Order of Sale and a Decree of Foreclosure entered in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska, Case No. 8:l8CV32l, wherein the United States of America is Plaintiff and Wallace W. Wohlers and Belinda June Wohlers, n/k/a Belinda June Clark, are Defendants, I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder certain property in Dawes County, commonly known as 546 Ann Street, Chadron, NE 69337, and legally described as: Lot 6, Block 39, Western Town Lot Company’s Third Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
The sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the east door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, and will last until bidding is terminated. The terms of the sale require at least 10% down with the balance due within 10 days from the date of sale. Payment must be made in United States currency, or by cashier’s or certified check (cashier’s or certified check preferred).
If you have any questions concerning said property, contact the USDA - RD Centralized
Servicing Center, 4300 Goodfellow Blvd., FC-215 Bldg. 105, St. Louis, MO 63120-1703.
Tel: 314-457-4500 and toll free at l-800-349-5097 Ext. 4500.
Dated this 27th day of November, 2018
Scott Kracl
United States Marshal
District of Nebraska
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, and Jan. 2, 9, 2019
245
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the following-described property will be sold by First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee, at public auction to the highest bidder at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on February 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.:
ALL OF LOT 18, BLOCK 7, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF A STRIP OF LAND ONE FOOT IN WIDTH ACROSS THE NORTH SIDE OF SAID LOT 18, OF THE ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
The successful bidder shall submit payment in cash or certified funds of the winning bid in full on the day and time of the sale, February 1, 2019, at the offices of Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy & Hammes, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the Beneficiary.
DATED this 14th day of December, 2018.
First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee
/s/ Donald J. Pavelka, Jr.
By:
For: LOCHER PAVELKA DOSTAL
BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Fax: (402) 898-7130
Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., #17773
Attorney for Trustee
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS
On this 14th day of December, 2018, before me, a Notary Public in and for said County and State, personally came Donald J. Pavelka, Jr. to me known to be the identical person whose name is affixed to the foregoing instrument and acknowledged the execution thereof to be a voluntary act and deed.
Witness my hand and notarial seal the day and year last above written.
/s/ Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
NOTARY PUBLIC
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2019
247
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
TO: Members of the Chadron Community Hospital Corp.
A Special Meeting of the Chadron Community Hospital Corporation will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Conference Room of Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services, 825 Centennial Drive, Chadron, Nebraska, 69337.
Purpose of meeting: Election to fill Trustees vacancies
Dated this 13th Day of December, 2018
Publish Dec. 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 9, 2019
257
NOTICE OF MEETING OF PLANNING COMMISSION
CITY OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Planning Commission will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, January 14, 2019, in the City Hall Conference Room at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 9, 2019
258
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m. January 17, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working days following the meeting. They may be obtained from our Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth,
Executive Director
Publish Jan. 9, 16, 2019
259
Notice of Regular Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, January 14, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish Jan. 9, 2019
260
State Of Nebraska
Limited Liability Company
Certificate of Organization
Inspirit Counseling, LLC
First: The name of the Limited Liability Company is Inspirit Counseling, LLC.
Second: The street and mailing address of its designated office in the State of Nebraska is 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE, 68102.
Third: The street and mailing address of its agent for service of process in the State of Nebraska is 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE, 68102. The name of its agent for service of process is USCA, Inc.
Fourth: The personal liability of the members and managers of the company for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty shall be eliminated to the fullest extent permissible under Nebraska law. The company is authorized to indemnify its members and managers to the fullest extent permissible under Nebraska law.
Fifth: The Limited Liability Company is organized to provide Mental Health Practitioner services and Professional Counselor.
Sixth: All members of the Limited Liability Company shall be duly licensed by the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health to practice Mental Health Practitioner and Professional Counselor in the State of Nebraska.
In Witness Whereof, the undersigned has executed this Certificate of Organization on the date below.
Date: December 2, 2015
Amanda R. Watts,
Organizer
Publish Jan. 9, 16, 23, 2019
253
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
CRESTVIEW CARE CENTER, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Crestview Care Center, Inc., a Nebraska corporation, filed its Articles of Dissolution with the Nebraska Secretary of State on December 18, 2018, and the corporation is in the process of voluntary dissolution. The terms and conditions of such dissolution are, in general, that all debts and obligations of the corporation are to be fully paid and satisfied or adequate provision is to be made therefore, and that the balance of any remaining assets are to be distributed to the shareholders. The Treasurer of the corporation will wind up and liquidate the corporation’s business and affairs. If you have a claim against Crestview Care Center, Inc., please provide the following information with respect to you claim: (1) your name or name of your entity; (2) the nature of your claim; (3) the amount of your claim; and (4) the date your claim arose. All claims shall be mailed to PO Box 699, Spearfish, SD 57783-0699. A claim against Crestview Care Center, Inc. is barred unless an action to enforce the claim is commenced within three years after the publication date of the third required notice.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2019
256
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The City of Chadron has issued Addendum No. 1 to change the time and date for receiving sealed bids for furnishing tow services as per specifications. Sealed bids will be received until 2:00 o’clock on Friday, January, 11, 2019. Instructions to bidders are on file in the Office of the City Clerk.
The City Council reserves the right to increase or decrease service or reject any or all bids and to waive irregularities.
City of Chadron
Donna J. Rust,
City Clerk,
By Lori Storbeck,
Acting City Clerk
Publish Jan. 2, 9, 2019
249
NOTICE
Ahrens Jewelry is going out of business. If you have property at Ahrens Jewelry please send written notice on or before March 1, 2019 to Boyd Ahrens, 1007 Virginia Lane, Rapid City, SD 57701.
The Notice needs to contain the following information: 1.) Your name, address, and telephone number; 2) a description of the property you believe is held at Ahrens Jewelry, and 3) the approximate date upon which the property was left at Ahrens Jewelry. Please be advised if you have property at Ahrens Jewelry and fail to send Notice or claim it by the date given above then the property will be disposed of according to law.
Publish Dec. 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 9, 2019
261
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
December 27, 2018
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:00 A.M. on the 27th day of December, 2018 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Stewart. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk and Jerry Schumacher. Adam Edmund was excused. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, acknowledging the postponed appointment of Mark Masterton. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the minutes of the December 12, 2018 meeting with the following corrections to wit: corrected the spelling of Schumacher and noted for the record that Jerry Schumacher expressed concern with maintaining secret ballots with mail-in ballots. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, approving all claims as submitted with the exception of Claim#18120212 payable to River A Holdings in the total amount of $11,860.90. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to pay Claim#18120212 payable to River A Holdings in the amount of $11,860.90. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart, with Rivera abstaining from the vote. Nays: None. Motion carried. Correspondences received and acknowledged by the Board were newsletters from NCAP and NNDC. Public Comment ensued with Jerry Schumacher reporting ½ of Goffena Road is done with red rock. What’s the plan with the remainder of the road? Low spots are pooling water and the right angle turn on the road gains altitude; second time this year dealing with black ice. He reported last time there was black ice a propane truck went off the road. Commissioner Stewart informed Mr. Schumacher the accident was due to driver error, not road conditions. Mr. Schumacher suggested a simple fix would be to have a barrel with salt/gravel that he would be willing to scatter if necessary. Discussion ensued. Board reports ensued to wit: Rivera-No meetings in December; Johnson-No meetings in December except for a PADD meeting but no quorum. NACO Conference- budget discussions; jail facility information relevant to mental illness; wind power discussion; zoning matrix developed and Commissioner’s were encouraged to join Naco. Maryann Borgeson is the newly elected Naco President beginning July of 2019. Stewart-No meetings in December except NNDC did meet.
At 9:30 A.M. Jenny Nixon, UNL Extension, presented 2 (two) names of individuals interested in serving on the Extension Board. They are Tara Ledbetter and Shirley Sellman. Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, moved to reinstate Tara Ledbetter and appoint Shirley Johnson Sellman to the Dawes County Extension Board. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 9:39 A.M. Karl Dailey, Sheriff, presented the Highway 20 Mutual Aid Agreement for the Boards review. Upon review and some additional information presented by Sheriff Dailey relevant to the agreement, Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to direct the Chairman to sign the Highway 20 Mutual Aid Agreement. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 9:50 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. The Board gave Mr. Hankin a letter received from King Canyon road residents. Goffena road was brought up by the Board. More red rock will be hauled to Goffena Road. Road Updates ensued to wit: District 1-hauled to Beaver Valley road, blading and equipment maintenance. District 2-hauling to Flag Butte Road. 2 (two) trucks from District 3 helped with hauling. Blading and equipment maintenance. District 3-finished hauling on Norman Road with District 2 helping. Blading and equipment maintenance. Crusher-Stripping Eleson pit. The rental crusher/screener is up and running. Mr. Hankin indicated he has spoken with Husker Steel re: West Dakota project and they estimate this will be a 3 (three) week deck project. The Dunlap project engineering study is done and the County will go out for bids. The double hopper trailer in District 1 shop needs replaced. Mr. Hankin also reported 20.7 miles of road was graveled this year and 15,779.46 tons of red rock has been stockpiled on Alpha and Beaver Valley Roads to be hauled in 2019. Mr. Hankin also reported a Veteran has contacted him to add another name to Highway 20. The Veteran would like to see the road called Veteran’s Memorial Highway. Mr. Hankin will get with the Deputy County Attorney to address this issue.
At 10:19 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be January 08, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization meeting, followed by the Commissioner meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. Both meetings will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., January 03, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
December 27, 2018 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=Hwy Bridge Buyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation & Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,471.24 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $9,818.99 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-WEED $96.40 100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $887.84 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $34,341.07 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $32.08 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $41.07 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CLERK $14.74 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CO ATTORNEY $20.66 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COMMISSIONERS $10.68 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COUNTY COURT $25.34 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DISTRICT CT $31.91 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-E 911 $5.60 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-EXTENSION $27.04 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-PUBLIC DEFEND $19.65 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-SHERIFF $35.30 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-TREASURER $31.28 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-WEED $5.34 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $100.89 100 CHADRON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $85.00 100 LOIS J CHIZEK $442.50 100 CONNECTING POINT $70.61 100 CORNHUSKER STATE INDUSTRIES $930.00 100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $35.00 100 CRITES,SHAFFER,CONNEALY,WATSON,HARF $1,204.70 100 CULLIGAN-ASSESSOR $46.00 100 CULLIGAN-CO ATTORNEY $21.50 100 CULLIGAN-DIST COURT $34.50 100 CULLIGAN-PUBLIC DEFENDER $21.50 100 CULLIGAN-SHERIFF $132.00 100 CULLIGAN-WEED $5.75 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $1,485.72 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $296.04 100 DAWES COUNTY COURT $2,849.35 100 DAWES COUNTY DISTRICT COURT $351.50 100 DAWES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $46.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $642.66 100 FIRST BANKCARD/EXTENSION $66.25 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VANCE HAUG $5.12 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $16,717.80 100 GARDNER,LOUTZENHISER & RYAN,PC $8,000.00 100 RUSSELL W HARFORD $338.00 100 VANCE E HAUG $98.00 100 INTRALINKS,INC $135.00 100 MAIL FINANCE $1,650.00 100 MANNA SYSTEMS AND CONSULTING $189.00 100 MATTHEW BENDER & CO,INC $355.51 100 MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES $682.50 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $2,016.77 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE/LEVY $25.00 100 NEBRASKA NOTARY ASSOCIATION $156.18 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-E911 $32.50 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $1,806.88 100 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $197.48 100 NORTHWESTERN HEATING AND COOLING $355.85 100 LORI OETKEN $64.20 100 OFFICE DEPOT CREDIT PLAN $56.43 100 OUTLAW PRINTERS,INC $65.00 100 PESTS GO $35.00 100 PETERSEN DRUG $45.66 100 QUILL CORPORATION $164.40 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $223.84 100 SERVICE MATTERS CLEANING $1,147.25 100 SKAVDAHL & EDMUND $5,226.72 100 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $325.19 100 JACOB STEWART $54.99 100 JUSTIN TOLLMAN $38.52 100 MICHAEL T VARN,ATTORNEY AT LAW $2,512.60 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/SHERIFF $450.57 100 VIAERO WIRELESS-WEED $83.99 100 VSP VISION PLAN $228.73 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-TREASURER $69.88 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-VETERANS $264.45 100 DAN WORDEKEMPER $9.72 100 XEROX CORPORATION/E911 $501.18 100 XEROX CORPORATION/SHERIFF $77.58 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $138.54 100 XEROX CORPORATION/VETERANS OFFICE $120.32 100 ZEPHYR MEDIA,INC $37.50 200 AFLAC $264.41 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,105.86 200 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $443.51 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,461.19 200 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DIST #1 ROADS $17.65 200 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $31.49 200 CHADRON MOTOR COMPANY $539.83 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FERN ELESON $4,207.50 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $2,795.25 200 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-ROADS $672.45 200 M C SCHAFF & ASSOCIATES INC $15,555.00 200 MAINELLI WAGNER & ASSOCIATES INC $2,316.00 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $512.25 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $187.99 200 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/ROADS $84.41 200 NMC EXCHANGE LLC/NEBRASKA MACHINERY $4,806.48 200 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $179.02 200 PINE SPRINGS RANCH,INC $3,060.00 200 QUALITY TIRE $450.00 200 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ROADS $63.81 200 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $11,860.90 200 STURDEVANT’S AUTO PARTS $353.79 200 VSP VISION PLAN $124.36 200 WESTCO $3,220.96 200 XEROX CORPORATION/ROADS $152.75 650 CROELL REDI-MIX INC $966.00 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $62.06 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $166.81 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $31.93 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 2910 CENTURYLINK $60.83 2910 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $195.00 2913 CENTURYLINK $259.34
Publish Jan. 9, 2019