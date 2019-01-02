226
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Traci Didier, dated October 6, 2011, and recorded on October 7, 2011, Document No. 2011-01143 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on January 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
A tract of land in the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, more particularly described as follows: All that part of the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, lying east of the east line of Seventh Street in the City of Crawford in said Dawes County, and south of a line extended east in a straight lineand at right angles with said Seventh Street and from the center of Fremont Street in said City of Crawford, excepting therefrom all that portion of said SE1/4NE1/4 of said Section 10 lying south of the North line of McPherson Street in said City of Crawford extended east in a straight line, and also excepting therefrom the land heretofore conveyed by J.E. Porter and wife, to the State of Nebraska for highway purposes and junctional facilities of Highways 2 and 20, as more particularly described in the Deed recorded in Book 53, Page 414 of the Deed Records of said Dawes County, and as now laid out and established through and upon said SE1/4NE1/4 of said Section 10.
A parcel of land bounded and enclosed by a line commencing at an iron and concrete post situated on the east boundary line of Seventh Street of the City of Crawford, Nebraska, at a point due east of the north boundary line of Fremont Street; thence 40 feet due south to a point that would be due east of the center line of said Fremont Street if extended east; thence due east along said line to the west boundary line of the existing U.S. Highway No. 20; thence along said highway boundary in a north-easterly direction to a point due east of the north line of Fremont Street if extended east; thence due west to the point of beginning, being a strip of land 40 feet in width extending from the east line of Seventh Street of the City of Crawford to the west line of U.S. Highway No. 20, all situate in the SE1/4NE1/4 of Section 10, Township 31 North, Range 52 West of the 6th P.M., Dawes County, Nebraska, commonly known as 1104 7th Street, Crawford, NE, 69339
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 214963). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 2019
234
NOTICE OF MARSHAL’S SALE
By virtue of an Order of Sale and a Decree of Foreclosure entered in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska, Case No. 8:l8CV32l, wherein the United States of America is Plaintiff and Wallace W. Wohlers and Belinda June Wohlers, n/k/a Belinda June Clark, are Defendants, I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder certain property in Dawes County, commonly known as 546 Ann Street, Chadron, NE 69337, and legally described as: Lot 6, Block 39, Western Town Lot Company’s Third Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
The sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the east door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, and will last until bidding is terminated. The terms of the sale require at least 10% down with the balance due within 10 days from the date of sale. Payment must be made in United States currency, or by cashier’s or certified check (cashier’s or certified check preferred).
If you have any questions concerning said property, contact the USDA - RD Centralized
Servicing Center, 4300 Goodfellow Blvd., FC-215 Bldg. 105, St. Louis, MO 63120-1703.
Tel: 314-457-4500 and toll free at l-800-349-5097 Ext. 4500.
Dated this 27th day of November, 2018
Scott Kracl
United States Marshal
District of Nebraska
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, and Jan. 2, 9, 2019
245
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the following-described property will be sold by First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee, at public auction to the highest bidder at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on February 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.:
ALL OF LOT 18, BLOCK 7, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF A STRIP OF LAND ONE FOOT IN WIDTH ACROSS THE NORTH SIDE OF SAID LOT 18, OF THE ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
The successful bidder shall submit payment in cash or certified funds of the winning bid in full on the day and time of the sale, February 1, 2019, at the offices of Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy & Hammes, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the Beneficiary.
DATED this 14th day of December, 2018.
First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee
/s/ Donald J. Pavelka, Jr.
By:
For: LOCHER PAVELKA DOSTAL
BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Fax: (402) 898-7130
Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., #17773
Attorney for Trustee
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS
On this 14th day of December, 2018, before me, a Notary Public in and for said County and State, personally came Donald J. Pavelka, Jr. to me known to be the identical person whose name is affixed to the foregoing instrument and acknowledged the execution thereof to be a voluntary act and deed.
Witness my hand and notarial seal the day and year last above written.
/s/ Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
NOTARY PUBLIC
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2019
237
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Lucille Myers, Deceased. Case No. PR 18- 45
Notice is hereby given that on November 19, 2018, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Lewis L. Myers, whose address is 202 N. Pine Street, Chadron, NE 69337 was informally appointed as a Co-Personal Representative of this Estate and on December 13, 2018 Jerry R. Myers whose address is 4986 S Pitch Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703 was informally appointed as a Co-Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 16, 2019 or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019
238
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
P & S CULLAN FAMILY FARMS, LLC
a Nebraska Limited Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that P & S CULLAN FAMILY FARMS, LLC has been organized as a limited liability company under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The street and mailing addresses of the initial designated office is as follows: 1645 Table Rd Chadron, NE 69337.
The name, street address, and mailing address of the initial agent for service of process is as follows: Shane Michael Cullan 1645 Table Rd Chadron, NE 69337.
This company is organized to conduct and carry on any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, and more specifically, to engage in the business of custom farming and custom harvesting.
Shane Michael Cullan - Manager
Attorney: Nathan Jaggers-#24317
The Law Office of Nathan Jaggers
P.O. Box 823
212 Box Butte Ave, Suite A
Alliance, NE 69301-0823
E-mail: nathan@jaggers-law.com
Office: (308) 761-5550
Website: jaggers-law.com
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019
239
NOTICE OF CERTIFICATE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
WOLHART’S HIGH PLAINS HOMESTEAD, LLC
Notice is hereby given that a limited liability company has been formed under the Nebraska Limited Liability Company Act, NEB.REV.STAT. §21-2601 et seq.
1. The name of the limited liability company is WOLHART’S HIGH PLAINS HOMESTEAD, LLC.
2. The names and addresses of the organizers of the limited liability company are:
Neal Wolhart
2520 Constitution Avenue
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Heather Wolhart
2520 Constitution Avenue
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The address of the principal place of business of the limited liability company is:
263 Sand Creek Road
Crawford, NE 69339
The initial appointed registered agent is Jamian J. Simmons, and the address of the initial registered agent is P.O. Box 302, Gordon, Nebraska 69343.
3. The limited liability company is organized for the purposes to engage in the business of establishing, owning and operating a bed and breakfast guest ranch, campground and restaurant and such other business as is not forbidden by the laws of the State of Nebraska for a Limited Liability Company
4. The Company commenced on November 14, 2018, and shall have perpetual existence.
5. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted, controlled and managed by the members of the Limited Liability Company.
Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA#23475
SMITH, KING, SIMMONS & CONN, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019
247
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
TO: Members of the Chadron Community Hospital Corp.
A Special Meeting of the Chadron Community Hospital Corporation will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Conference Room of Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services, 825 Centennial Drive, Chadron, Nebraska, 69337.
Purpose of meeting: Election to fill Trustees vacancies
Dated this 13th Day of December, 2018
Publish Dec. 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 9, 2019
248
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, on the 7th day of January, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, to consider a Rezoning Request for the Seven Day Adventist Church for Lot 1, Block 43,Western Town Lot Company 3rd Addition, to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, from existing R-1 Low Density Residential District to R-2 Urban Family Residential District, 602 Bordeaux Street, at which time all parties and citizens in interest shall have an opportunity to be heard.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Dec. 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 2019
250
NOTICE OF MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that there is a meeting of the Dawes County Zoning Commission and Public Hearing regarding the updated Zoning and Subdivision Resolution. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Dawes County Courthouse located at 451 Main St. Chadron, NE 69337.
All Interested parties are encouraged to attend.
Publish Jan. 2, 2019
251
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization and Commissioners January 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish Jan. 2, 2019
252
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, January 7, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 2, 2019
253
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
CRESTVIEW CARE CENTER, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Crestview Care Center, Inc., a Nebraska corporation, filed its Articles of Dissolution with the Nebraska Secretary of State on December 18, 2018, and the corporation is in the process of voluntary dissolution. The terms and conditions of such dissolution are, in general, that all debts and obligations of the corporation are to be fully paid and satisfied or adequate provision is to be made therefore, and that the balance of any remaining assets are to be distributed to the shareholders. The Treasurer of the corporation will wind up and liquidate the corporation’s business and affairs. If you have a claim against Crestview Care Center, Inc., please provide the following information with respect to you claim: (1) your name or name of your entity; (2) the nature of your claim; (3) the amount of your claim; and (4) the date your claim arose. All claims shall be mailed to PO Box 699, Spearfish, SD 57783-0699. A claim against Crestview Care Center, Inc. is barred unless an action to enforce the claim is commenced within three years after the publication date of the third required notice.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2019
256
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The City of Chadron has issued Addendum No. 1 to change the time and date for receiving sealed bids for furnishing tow services as per specifications. Sealed bids will be received until 2:00 o’clock on Friday, January, 11, 2019. Instructions to bidders are on file in the Office of the City Clerk.
The City Council reserves the right to increase or decrease service or reject any or all bids and to waive irregularities.
City of Chadron
Donna J. Rust,
City Clerk,
By Lori Storbeck,
Acting City Clerk
Publish Jan. 2, 9, 2019
249
NOTICE
Ahrens Jewelry is going out of business. If you have property at Ahrens Jewelry please send written notice on or before March 1, 2019 to Boyd Ahrens, 1007 Virginia Lane, Rapid City, SD 57701.
The Notice needs to contain the following information: 1.) Your name, address, and telephone number; 2) a description of the property you believe is held at Ahrens Jewelry, and 3) the approximate date upon which the property was left at Ahrens Jewelry. Please be advised if you have property at Ahrens Jewelry and fail to send Notice or claim it by the date given above then the property will be disposed of according to law.
Publish Dec. 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 9, 2019
254
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
DECEMBER 3, 2018
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 3rd day of December, 2018, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following individuals were present: John Coates, Miles Bannan, Mark Werner, George Klein and Keith Crofutt. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo and Councilmember Elect Cheryl Welch. Others absent: None.
Mayor Coates called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-24, November 19, 2018
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Minutes for the Planning Commission meeting held November 13, 2018, and the Minutes for the Problem Resolution Team meeting held October 24, 2018, as approved by the PRT on November 28, 2018, were distributed.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
New City employee Shannon Langford (Dispatch) was scheduled to be introduced, but she was unable to attend due to a family emergency.
Chief of Police Tim Lordino introduced new Police Officer Craig Walton and administered the Oath of Service.
Motion was made and seconded to designate Terry Birnbaum as Chadron’s Street Superintendent per a requirement of the Nebraska Department of Roads Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-112, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from JT Wild, Inc. dba Wild’s Bar & Grill, for a Special Designated Liquor License for a wedding reception on December 31, 2018. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-122 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-113, which Resolution authorizes the bid from Jerry Evans for the purchase of Lot 5, Niobrara Addition to the City of Chadron, in the amount of $14,501.00, and directs the execution of a Quit Claim Deed upon the receipt of said amount. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-113 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-114, which Resolution authorizes the bid from Jake Downs for the purchase of Lot 8, Niobrara Addition to the City of Chadron, in the amount of $14,501.00, and directs the execution of a Quit Claim Deed upon the receipt of said amount. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Coates, Bannan, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-114 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. After addressing several questions, the following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Werner, Klein, Crofutt, Coates. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Arnold, Troi, Utility Deposit Refund, 2.18; Arrow Building Center, Su, 2,471.86; Black Hills Energy, Se, 4,804.95; Business Connection, Su, 463.40; Butler Ag Equipment, Su, 7.20; Century Link, Se, 974.11; Chadron Glass & Windows, Su, 15.50; Chadron Lock, Lock/Keys, 210.00; Chadron Motor Company, Su, 199.48; Chadron Rotary Club, Dues/Meals, 130.00; Chadron, City of, 12/18 Dental Ins. Side Fund, 1,325.62; Chadron, City of, 12/18 Health Ins. Side Fund, 25,704.33; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 11/13/18, 6,836.94; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 11/13/18, 94,214.63; Chase NYC, Principal, 315,000.00; Chase NYC, Interest, 42,177.50; CityServiceValcon, Fee, 30.00; Coe Engineering, Se, 75.00; DAS State Acct., SE, 530.31; Essential Screens, Se, 40.00; Fire Engineering, Subscr., 26.00; First National Bank Chadron, Fee, 40.00; First National Bank NP, HSA thru 11/13/18, 80.34; First National Bank N)P, Int., 1,815.63; First National Bank Omaha, Tr Exp/Su, 1,820.23; Gum, Michaela, Utility Deposit Refund, 10.84; Hawkins, Su, 425.52; Hills Tire & Supply, Se, 55.00; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 273.89; J&A Traffic Products, Su, 1,340.00; John Deere Financial, Su, 564.07; Layne Christensen Company, Se, 1,667.25; Lincoln Financial Life Ins., Premium, 618.31; Matt Friend Truck Equipment, Su, 400.44; Midwest Laboratories, Su, 29.95; Municipal Supply, Inc. of NE, Su, 4,952.84; NDEQ-Fiscal Services, Interest/Principal, 93,421.68; NE Law Enforcement Training, Se, 50.00; Nebraska Printworks, LLC, Su, 161.77; Nebraska State Treasurer, Fees, 658.80; Police Chiefs Association of NE, Dues, 50.00; Regional Care, Inc., 12/18 Dental Ins. Premium, 34.00; Regional Care, Inc., 12/18 Health Ins. Premium, 23,851.27; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims Paid, 9,006.12; Sandry Fire Supply, LLC, Su, 191.64; Southern Hills Fire & Safety, Se, 94.78; Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, Su, 27.60; Tyler Technologies, Component, 200.00; US Postmaster, Postage, 456.12; Valley Bank, HSA thru 11/13/18, 953.22; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 11/13/18, 3,628.27; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 11/13/18, 1,632.56; Verizon Wireless, Se, 40.01; Wahlstrom Ford, Inc., Se, 34.02; Walmart Community, Su, 568.16; Weathercraft Companies, Airport Reroof, 13,899.00; Western Communications, Su, 72.00; Western Cooperative Co., Rental, 200.00; WPCI, Se, 75.00. TOTAL: $658,639.34.
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
Councilmember Werner inquired regarding the status of the Request for Proposals for the Fixed Base Operator for the Chadron Municipal Airport. City Manager Yanker responded that the draft is still being reviewed and will be presented at a future Council meeting.
Mayor Coates offered his closing comments with regard to his term on the City Council. He stated that he enjoyed being on the Council and working with the other Councilmembers.
Mayor Coates thanked City staff and the citizens citizens for giving him the pleasure to serve. He commented that good projects have been completed. His most memorable experience was when he had the opportunity to interview 19 World War II veterans as part of the 2018 State Fly-In.
It was noted that Mayor Coates has had a perfect attendance record at the City Council meetings during his term of office.
Reorganization of the City Council was held, and City Clerk Donna Rust administered the Oath of Office to Miles Bannan, Mark Werner and Cheryl Welch. Miles Bannan was elected by written ballot as President of the Council, ex officio Mayor, with three votes. Councilmember George Klein received two votes. Keith Crofutt was elected by written ballot as Vice President ex officio Vice Mayor of the Council with five votes.
Outgoing Mayor John Coates was presented with a plaque honoring his years of service. Councilmembers thanked Mayor Coates for his service.
Chief of Police Tim Lordino presented the specifications for Police Tow Services, and provided an explanation to the Council. Chief Lordino also answered questions.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-116, which Resolution approved the Specifications for Police Tow Services as prepared by the City Manager and the Chief of Police, and placed on file with the City Clerk. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-116 was passed and adopted.
The calendar for the regular City Council meeting dates for 2019 was presented. Councilmembers agreed that the September meetings should be on the second and fourth Mondays due to the Labor Day holiday.
Discussion was held regarding the deadline for submittal of City Council agenda items and scheduling of City Council agenda meetings.
Motion was made and seconded to direct staff to bring back the necessary paperwork to change the deadline for submittal of agenda items from 5:00 o’clock p.m. on Mondays to 12:00 o’clock noon on Fridays before the regular Council meetings, and that agenda meetings be scheduled for 4:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesdays prior to the meetings. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. The motion carried.
Mayor Bannan thanked members of the Council, and former Mayor John Coates for his service.
Vice Mayor Crofutt thanked former Mayor Coates and stated he will be missed. He commented on the good work by the Public Works crew in clearing snow from the streets and added that he appreciated their efforts.
Councilmember Werner thanked former Mayor Coates and congratulated Mr. Bannan and Mr. Crofutt.
Councilmember Welch said it is an honor to be able to serve the citizens of Chadron as a member of the City Council.
Councilmember Klein thanked former Mayor Coates, and reminded all of the Parade of Lights on December 6, 2018.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 7:08 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 2, 2019
255
PUBLIC NOTICE
Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality
Air Quality Division
Notice is given to the public, according to Chapter 14 of Nebraska Administrative Code Title 129 - Nebraska Air Quality Regulations, that the Department is proposing to issue a construction permit to New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (FID 111979) for a cell tower site with battery backup for the installation of an emergency backup generator engine (Standard Industrial Classification code 4812) located at 951 W 10th St., Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska. The anticipated change in emissions of regulated air contaminants in tons per year (tpy) due to the proposed construction at this facility will be: <0.1 tpy of Particulate Matter (PM); <0.1 tpy of PM ≤ 10 microns (PM10); <0.1 tpy PM ≤ 2.5 microns (PM2.5); <0.1 tpy Sulfur Dioxide; 0.15 tpy Oxides of Nitrogen; 5.53 tpy Carbon Monoxide; 0.09 tpy Volatile Organic Compounds; and 0.02 tpy total HAPs.
Dawes County meets the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for those pollutants subject to a NAAQS and is expected to continue in that status. No impact is anticipated on habitat for any rare or threatened species.
The Department proposes to issue a construction permit with specific conditions, based on Title 129, which allows for the installation of an emergency generator with limited hours of operation and specifies required recordkeeping and reporting.
The proposed permit and supporting materials are available Wednesday, January 2, 2019 through Friday, February 1, 2019 at the NDEQ, Suite 400, 1200 “N” Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, and electronically at http://deq.ne.gov. Comments received by the Department during this period will be considered prior to the final decision. During this period the applicant, or any interested person or group of persons, may request or petition the Director for a public hearing. The request must be in writing and state the nature of the issues to be raised and all arguments and factual grounds supporting their position. If a public hearing is granted by the Director, the hearing will be advertised by public notice at least 30 days prior to the hearing.
Inquiries may be made at (402) 471-2186 or ndeq.airquality@nebraska.gov . Individuals requiring special accommodations or alternate formats of materials should notify the NDEQ by calling (402) 471-2186. TDD users should call (800) 833-7352 and ask the relay operator to call the NDEQ at (402) 471-2186. For further information, to submit comments, or request a hearing you may contact the NDEQ by email “ndeq.airquality@nebraska.gov” or by mail submitted to the attention of Gary Buttermore, Air Quality Division, P.O. Box 98922, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-8922.
Publish Jan. 2, 2019
235
The Section 8 program will be opening up on January 3, 2019, 8:30 a.m. To get an application stop in the Chadron Housing Authority office located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, NE. We are still accepting Elderly/Disabled applications.
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019