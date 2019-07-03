462
SouthLaw, P.C.
13160 Foster Suite 100
Overland Park, KS 66213-2660
(913) 663-7600
FILE NO. 159842
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on July 26, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: June 12, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish July 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019
480
NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS
IN BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1
OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons owning lots hereinafter described in Business Improvement District No. 1 of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, that the Mayor and Council of said City will meet in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, in said City on the 15th day of July, 2019 at 6:00 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, for the purpose of considering the levying of special assessments on the lots in said District described as follows:
Lots 1 through 13 in Block 5;
Lots 1 through 6 and 15 through 34 in Block 4;
Lots 1 through 20 and Lot 39 in Block 3;
Lots 1 through 21 in Block 12;
Lots 1 through 34 in Block 11;
Lots 9 through 29 in Block 10;
All in the Original Town of the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska
The special assessments to be levied are for the purpose of paying all or any part of the cost of maintenance, repair and reconstruction including utility cost of any improvement or facility in the District, the 2019 total cost assessment to be imposed by assessments of benefits on a front footage basis which is in accordance with the proposed method of assessments determined by Ordinance No. 1058 creating said District, and the percentage to be assessed to each lot to equal one dollar and seventy-five cents ($1.75) per front foot.
At the hearing, objections may be made to the total cost and the proposed allocation of such costs among the lots in said District.
BY ORDER OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA.
Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 26, July 3, 10, 2019
483
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will hold a Regular Board Meeting, at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday July 11, 2019, at the UNWNRD office, 430 E 2nd ST. Chadron, NE. An agenda of the matter to be considered at such date, time, and place is kept continually current, and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District’s office at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish July 3, 2019
484
Notice of Board of Education Workshop
Chadron Public Schools
A Chadron Public School Board of Education Budget Workshop is scheduled for 4:30 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent at 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. No Action Will Be Taken. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish July 3, 2019
485
Notice of Regular Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish July 3, 2019
486
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization and Commissioners July 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish July 3, 2019
492
NOTICE OF MEETING OF PLANNING COMMISSION
CITY OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Planning Commission will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, July 8, 2019, in the City Hall Conference Room at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 3, 2019
493
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a special meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 3:00 o’clock P.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 3, 2019
491
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
FROM DAWES COUNTY ROAD DEPARTMENT
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners will be taking sealed bids for the purchase of One (1) Used Motor Grader model year of 2013 or later with no more than 5000 hours.
No bids will be considered unless in writing on a Bidder’s Proposal Sheet. Bid spec’s and forms can be obtained from the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street Suite#7 Chadron, Nebraska 69337.
All bids must be received by 4:00 P.M. on July 22, 2019 via certified mail or may be hand carried to the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street Suite#7 Chadron, Nebraska 69337. Bids will be publicly opened on July 23 at 10:00 A.M. during the regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Commissioners in the Commissioners room at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, NE.
All bids must be clearly marked as “SEALED BID-USED MOTOR GRADER” on the outside of the envelope and sealed closed. Please use a separate Bidder’s Proposal Sheet for each proposed Motor Grader if bidding multiple Motor Graders.
Dawes County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to refuse and or reject any and all bids and waive any informalities or technicalities.
Mailing Address
Dawes County Road Department
250 Main Street Suite#7
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Publish July 3, 10, and 17, 2019
482
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No. CI 19 - 30
LEGAL NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
SUZETTA JONES,
Plaintiff,
v.
LARRY JONES; GWEN SCHERBARTH; TRAVIS PETERSON; NICKOLUS PETERSON; LEAH PIGEON; ROCKY ALLEN; HEIDI JONES WESS; HEATHER JONES DOYLE; JENS PETERSON; LYLE ALLEN
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of HENRY C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of MONA C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of WAYNE JONES, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of RICKA JENSEN, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of JOYCE ALLEN, Deceased, real names unknown;
All persons having or claiming any interest in and to Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown,
MARIE TYREE, individually and as former Personal Representative of the Estate of Duane D. Tyree;
Unknown Trustee The Tyree Family Trust U/A/D May 15, 2002, Real name(s) unknown
All persons having or claiming any interest in and to oil, gas, and/or minerals in the following described real estate: Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown.
Defendants.
TO: Travis Peterson; Nickolus Peterson; Jens Peterson; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of HENRY C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of MONA C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of WAYNE JONES, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of RICKA JENSEN, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of JOYCE ALLEN, Deceased, real names unknown; All persons having or claiming any interest in and to Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown; MARIE TYREE, individually and as former Personal Representative of the Estate of Duane D. Tyree; Unknown Trustee The Tyree Family Trust U/A/D May 15, 2002, Real name(s) unknown; All persons having or claiming any interest in and to oil, gas, and/or minerals in the following described real estate: Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown.
You are hereby notified that on April 17, 2019, Suzetta Jones, filed a Complaint in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, against you, the object and prayer of which is to terminate and extinguish the severed mineral interest(s), vesting title to all such mineral interests in Plaintiff, Suzetta Jones, to the real estate specifically described herein as against you and each of you. You are required to file an Answer to said Complaint on or before the 12th day of August, 2019.
SUZETTA JONES, PLAINTIFF
By:
/s/MatthewR. Watson
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
PO Box 1070, 201 East 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
Phone: 308-432-3339
Fax: 308-432-2960
Email: mwatson@chadronlaw.com
June 26, July 3, 10, 2019
489
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
OF
WAYSIDE PIPELINE AND DRILLING COMPANY, INC.
Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Incorporation of Wayside Pipeline and Drilling Company, Inc. have been amended to change the name of the Corporation to Wayside Livestock Water Company, Inc.
DATED: July 3, 2019.
Wayside Pipeline and Drilling Company, Inc.,
n/k/a Wayside Livestock Water Company, Inc.,
A Nebraska Corporation
SIMMONS OLSEN LAW FIRM, P.C.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Telephone: (308) 632-3811
Publish July 3, 10, 17, 2019
488
Notice of Organization
of
Mountain View Ranch, LLC
Notice is hereby given that John McGee, as Organizer, has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Mountain View Ranch, LLC.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain real estate and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is: 201 E Third Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent. The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Matthew R. Watson, 201 E Third Street, PO Box 1070, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.
Matthew R. Watson NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish July 3, 10, 17, 2019
476
Petition for Name Change
In the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
IN RE: Name Change of Jessica Rose Sprague
Case No: CI19-47
Notice is hereby given that on 4th day of June, 2019, a petition was filed in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is for the change of the petitioner’s name from Jessica Rose Sprague to Angel Rose Sprague.
A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable Travis O’Gorman in Courtroom 1 at the Dawes County Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, on the 13th day of August, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the Court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the petitioner’s name will be changed from that of Jessica Rose Sprague to Angel Rose Sprague.
Jessica Sprague
267 Main St. Apt 1
Chadron, Ne 69337
308-615-9564
Publish June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019
490
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
June 25, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 8:59 A.M. on the 25th day of June, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, amending the agenda to include the agreement between the Forest Service and Dawes County Sheriff. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, to approve the minutes of the June 11, 2019 meeting as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion to approve the claims with the exception of Claim #s 19060201 in the amount of $7.98 and #19060243 in the amount of $1688.21 both payable to River A Holdings by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve Claim #’s 19060201 in the amount of $7.98 and #19060243 in the amount of $1688.21 both payable to River A Holdings. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart, with Rivera abstaining from the vote. Nays: None. Motion carried. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting. No Correspondence was received and no one was present for Public Comment. The Board reviewed and approved by General Consent the monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments. Board reports ensued with Commissioner Stewart; NCAP-business as usual, “Give Hope A Ride” foundation nominated individuals for a suburban give away and the winner was from Cherry County; SWANN and Region 23 didn’t meet in June and attached to these minutes is Commissioner Stewart’s report on the NACO conference he attended. Commissioner Johnson; Area Aging-State Audit in progress, issues with in-kind matches; RC&D-No Meeting; PADD-no quorum so discussion only; OHD-Executive Director performance evaluation and approval of the Relias Program. Rivera; No reports.
At 9:30 A.M. Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer and Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer, met with the Board. Ms. Decker reported revenues received in the 2017-2018 budget were incorrectly receipted into the 2910 Fund instead of the 2913 Fund. When the error was discovered a portion of the incorrectly receipted funds were transferred to the correct fund without a resolution. Resolution No. 2019-12 was introduced by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, directing the Treasurer to transfer $33,880.28 from the Miscellaneous General Fund to the 2913 Wireless Fund with payback from the 2910 Fund during the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. In other business the Board reviewed two (2) surplus request from the Communications Department requesting to surplus towers, desks, etc. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to approve the two surplus requests of the Communications Department. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. A Cooperative Law Enforcement agreement between the Forest Service and Sheriff’s Department was reviewed. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to approve the agreement and direct the Chairman to sign such. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board recessed at 9:47 A.M. to conduct a quarterly jail inspection. The Board reconvened to regular session at 10:05 A.M.
At 10:05 A.M. Commissioner Rivera declared the Public Hearing open to hear support, concerns, etc. re: transfer of funds from Miscellaneous General Fund to the Grant Fund in the amount of $8600.00. There being no one from the Public present, the Chairman declared the hearing closed at 10:10 A.M. Resolution No. 2019-13 was introduced by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, authorizing the Treasurer to transfer $8600.00 from the Miscellaneous General Fund to Grants Fund in the amount of $8600.00 to meet expenditures. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:20 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. Also present was Mike Bateman, John Deere. Mr. Hankin presented an inventory of Motor Graders for the Board’s review. Discussion ensued regarding repair costs over a period of four (4) years. The 2012 JD 770D and 1982 CAT 140G need replaced according to Hankin. Lease vs. outright purchase was discussed. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, move to direct the Highway Superintendent to create bid specifications for the purchase of a motor grader. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. The last order of business was adoption of Resolution No. 2019-14 granting budget authority in the total amount of $95,516.62 to following departments to wit: District Judge-$2,030.43; County Jail-$63,404.26; Crawford Law Enforcement-$2,395.94; Veteran’s Service Office-$1463.17 and Institutions-$26,222.82. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 11:40 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be July 09, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization meeting, followed by the Commissioner meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. The meetings will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., July 03, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours. Also available during normal business hours are copies of any reports submitted by entities.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
June 25, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund;
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
Publish July 3, 2019
467
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Patrick Wess, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-18
Notice is hereby given that on June 10, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Emma Stokely was formally appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 19, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lori Miskimins, Clerk of the County Court
Publish June 19, 26, July 3, 2019
468
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Loretta D. Belknap, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-23
Notice is hereby given that on June 12, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of Will of said Decedent, and Michael O. Belknap, whose address is 671 Cottonwood School road, Hemingford, NE, 69348, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before Aug. 19, 2019, or be forever barred.
Lori Miskimins,
Registrar
Lowell J. Moore #12893
112 North Dewey St. Suite A
PO Box 1005
North Platte, NE 69103-1005
308-532-0551
Publish June 19, 26, July 3, 2019
487
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Kelly D. Wood, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-25
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Adjudication of Intestacy of said Decedent, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Dawnita Wood as Personal Representative has been filed herein and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Chadron, Nebraska, on the 26th day of July, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.
/s/ Matthew R. Watson
Matthew R. Watson,
Attorney for the Petitioner
Matthew R. Watson – NSBA # 24735
Attorney for Petitioner
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Email: mwatson@chadronlaw.com
Publish July 3, 10, 17, 2019