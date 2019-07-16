499
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m. July 18, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working days following the meeting. They may be obtained from our Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth,
Executive Director
Publish July 10, 17, 2019
500
NOTICE OF MEETING
The Dawes County Agricultural Society will have its annual meeting July 23, 2019, at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.
Publish July 17, 2019
501
The July meeting of the Board of Directors of Chadron Housing Authority will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Heritage Apartments Community Room located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish July 17, 2019
502
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock P.M., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 17th day of July, 2019
Lee Ahrens
Secretary
Publish July 17, 2019
503
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Commissioners July 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish July 17, 2019
510
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Problem Resolution Team will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 17, 2019
509
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
JERICK JADIN SCHLAIS, a minor child
By parent, JOANNA M. DEROSA
Case No. CI 19-59
NOTICE
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of July, 2019 in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Joanna M. DeRosa filed a Petition requesting that the name of her minor child, Jerick Jadin Schlais, be changed to Jerick Jadin DeRosa. A hearing upon said request shall be held in the Dawes County District Court, Chadron, Nebraska on the 1st day of August, 2019 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. before the Honorable Travis P. O’Gorman.
PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY.
DATED this ___ day of July, 2019.
JOANNA M. DEROSA, as next friend of JERICK JADIN SCHLAIS, a minor child,
Petitioner,
By:
Katy A. Reichert, NSBA #22327
Chaloupka, Holyoke, Snyder,
Chaloupka & Longoria, PC, LLO
1714 Second Avenue
Post Office Box 2424
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Telephone: (308) 635-5000
Facsimile: (308) 635-8000
E-mail: kar@chhsclaw.net
Publish July 17, 24, 2019
491
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
FROM DAWES COUNTY ROAD DEPARTMENT
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners will be taking sealed bids for the purchase of One (1) Used Motor Grader model year of 2013 or later with no more than 5000 hours.
No bids will be considered unless in writing on a Bidder’s Proposal Sheet. Bid spec’s and forms can be obtained from the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street Suite#7 Chadron, Nebraska 69337.
All bids must be received by 4:00 P.M. on July 22, 2019 via certified mail or may be hand carried to the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street Suite#7 Chadron, Nebraska 69337. Bids will be publicly opened on July 23 at 10:00 A.M. during the regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Commissioners in the Commissioners room at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, NE.
All bids must be clearly marked as “SEALED BID-USED MOTOR GRADER” on the outside of the envelope and sealed closed. Please use a separate Bidder’s Proposal Sheet for each proposed Motor Grader if bidding multiple Motor Graders.
Dawes County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to refuse and or reject any and all bids and waive any informalities or technicalities.
Mailing Address
Dawes County Road Department
250 Main Street Suite#7
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Publish July 3, 10, and 17, 2019
488
Notice of Organization
of
Mountain View Ranch, LLC
Notice is hereby given that John McGee, as Organizer, has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Mountain View Ranch, LLC.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain real estate and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is: 201 E Third Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent. The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Matthew R. Watson, 201 E Third Street, PO Box 1070, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.
Matthew R. Watson NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish July 3, 10, 17, 2019
512
Notice of Organization
of
InTuned, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that InTuned, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its registered office at 2001 Fremont Street in Whitney, Nebraska 69367. The registered agent at said office is Colleen Jacobs. The purposes for which the Company was formed is to conduct any and all lawful business including to buy, sell, lease, rent, exchange, and otherwise deal with real or personal property, including all uses, acts, and purposes incidental or related thereto and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking and insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. Perpetual existence of the Company commenced when the Certificate of Organization was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State on July 2, 2019. The affairs of the Company are to be conducted by the Members pursuant to an Operating Agreement duly adopted by the Company.
InTuned, LLC
By: Randy D. Cullers, Attorney at Law # 20972
P.O. Box 1000
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish July 17, 24, 31, 2019
504
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
You are hereby notified that the following-described property will be sold by Matthew R. Watson, Attorney at Law, Trustee, at public auction to the highest bidder in the main lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on September 3rd September, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.
Lots 22, 23, 25, 26, and 27 in Goodview Addition to the Original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska commonly known as 565 N. Pine Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes; (2) special assessments; (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property; (4) unpaid water bills; (5) prior Mortgages and Trust Deed of record; and, (6) ground leases of record.
The highest bidder will deposit with the Trustee, at the time of sale, a cashier’s check in the amount of $5,000.00, with the full purchase price to be received in certified funds by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the Beneficiary. The Purchaser is responsible to pay the documentary stamp tax, if any, together with all recording fees. This property is sold “as is” and this sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: /s/ Matthew R. Watson
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Attorney at Law, Trustee
For: Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Fax: (308) 432-2960
Publish July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019
489
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
OF
WAYSIDE PIPELINE AND DRILLING COMPANY, INC.
Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Incorporation of Wayside Pipeline and Drilling Company, Inc. have been amended to change the name of the Corporation to Wayside Livestock Water Company, Inc.
DATED: July 3, 2019.
Wayside Pipeline and Drilling Company, Inc.,
n/k/a Wayside Livestock Water Company, Inc.,
A Nebraska Corporation
SIMMONS OLSEN LAW FIRM, P.C.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Telephone: (308) 632-3811
Publish July 3, 10, 17, 2019
487
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Kelly D. Wood, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-25
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Adjudication of Intestacy of said Decedent, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Dawnita Wood as Personal Representative has been filed herein and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Chadron, Nebraska, on the 26th day of July, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.
/s/ Matthew R. Watson
Matthew R. Watson,
Attorney for the Petitioner
Matthew R. Watson – NSBA # 24735
Attorney for Petitioner
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Email: mwatson@chadronlaw.com
Publish July 3, 10, 17, 2019
498
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Timothy L. Kicker, Deceased. Case No. PR18-10
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Testate Proceeding and a Petition for Determination of No Inheritance Tax have been filed and are set for hearing at 9:00 AM on July 29th, 2019 in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, or as soon thereafter as may be heard.
Lori Miskimins, Dawes County Clerk Magistrate
Laura R. Kicker, Personal Representative
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish July 10, 17, 24, 2019
505
Board Workshop
July 8, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened for a Board Workshop on July 8, 2019 by President Menke at 4:36 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, Madison Nitsch, and Tye Pourier
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the agenda for the Board Workshop for July 8, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
The Board and Dr. Winchester reviewed upcoming projects and the budget. Another workshop will be held before the regular August board meeting at 4:30 PM.
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to adjourn at 5:28 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Publish July 17, 2019
506
Regular Board Meeting
July 8, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on July 8, 2019 by President Menke at 5:35 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, Madison Nitsch, and Tye Pourier
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the agenda for the Regular Board Meeting for July 8, 2019, moving item 4j. Interlocal Agreement with the City on the high school parking lot to before 4a. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on June 10, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Abstain: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Awards and/or Honors
None
High Fives
Job Corp for completing the sawmill and discus pads. Summer ART, Science and Coding Camps in June were outstanding. Thank you to Christy Whidby, DeeDee Grant, Brooke Olson, Kathy Smith and their camp staff for these summer learning opportunities for our students. Also, a big thank you to Joey and the summer maintenance team for working with and around the summer camps.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
Greg Yanker, Brian Carnahan, Chadd Arner, and Will White to item 4j.
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of June 30, 2019
Fund, Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Tranfers/Others*, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 6/20/18
General Fund 3,594,396.06 963,075.04 971,927.72 (7.28) (1,823.97) 3,583,712.13 3,759,782.34
Depreciation Fund 449,574.13 449,574.13 199,474.13
Lunch Fund 137,612.80 24,051.85 38,649.43 123,015.22 102,497.64
Special Building Fund 246,890.15 11,188.72 4,821.64 253,257.23 269,029.71
Cooperative Fund 4,555.54 420.00 2,855.07 2,120.47(1,469.80)
Total 4,433,028.68 998,735.61 11,018,253.86 (1,831.25) 4,411,679.18 4,329,314.02
After ten months the General Fund expenses are under budget by 11.54% or $1,405,684.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $323,866.82, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $31,904.80, the Special Building Fund in the amount of $4,821.64, and the Cooperative Fund in the amount of $27.67. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $18,676.03. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Unfinished Business
No update on the Auditorium Stage Floor Proposal.
The Performance Contract refinance was tabled.
New Business
Many options were discussed for the shared high school parking lot with the city. Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to extend the agreement with the city by one year for completing the two-inch overlay. This provides time to look at other options. The city attorney will draft the extension. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve Board Members Hoffman, Huffman, and Montague-Roes attend the NASB Area Membership Meeting on August 26, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Second reading of Policy 3290 Gifts, Grants, and Bequests.
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, Policy 5111.2 Option Enrollment & Appendix, on second reading, waiving third reading. Roll Call:
You have free articles remaining.
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, Policy 1120 Tobacco Policy, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, Policy 3315 Purchasing Authority, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, Policy 3316 Procurement Plan-School Food Authorities, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, Policy 3513.3 Smoke-free Educational Environment, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, Policy 4030 Wage Information, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, Policy 5012 Military Recruits, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, Policy 5111 Admission Requirements, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, Policy 5130 Extracurricular Activity-Grounds for Suspension, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, Policy 5131.6 Alcohol, Tobacco, and Substance Abuse Policy, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, Policy 5131.90 Alcohol, Tobacco, and Substance Abuse Policy for Extra-Curricular Activities, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, Policy 5137 Use of Tobacco, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, Policy 5144 Student Discipline, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, Policy 6162.5 Curriculum-Assessments, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, Policy 9132 Standing Committees, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, Policy 9134 Standing Committee on American Civics, on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
President Menke opened the hearing on Policy 6163.2-Internet Safety; Policy 5138.1-Internet Safety and Student Acceptable Use of Technology and Policy 4119.34-Internet Safety and Staff Acceptable Use of Technology at 6:36 PM. A review of the use of technology provided in the Internet Policies was provided by Uati Paopao, IT Director. Discussion occurred. President Menke declared the hearing on these policies closed at 6:37 PM.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to re-affirm Policy 6163.2-Internet Safety; Policy 5138.1-Internet Safety and Student Acceptable Use of Technology, and Policy 4119.34-Internet Safety and Staff Acceptable Use of Technology. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
President Menke opened the hearing on Policy 1205-Parental Involvement at 6:38 PM. Discussion occurred. President Menke declared the hearing closed on this policy at 6:39 PM.
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to re-affirm Policy 1205-Parental Involvement. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
President Menke opened the hearing on Policy 5142.5-Anti-Bullying at 6:40 PM. Discussion occurred. President Menke declared the hearing on this policy closed at 6:41 PM.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to re-affirm Policy 5142.5-Anti-Bullying. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Sara Taylor presented the student fee report. President Menke opened the hearing on Policy 5119-Student Fees at 6:42 PM. Discussion occurred. Free and reduced children are eligible to be waived or pay a reduced amount. President Menke declared the hearing on this policy closed at 6:43 PM.
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to re-affirm Policy 5119-Student Fees. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
President Menke opened the hearing on Policy 5112-Student Attendance at 6:43 PM. Discussion occurred. President Menke declared the hearing on this policy closed at 6:44 PM.
Motion by Mrs. Nitsch, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to re-affirm Policy 5112-Student Attendance. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to re-affirm Appendix “1” Class/Classroom Capacity Guidelines of Policy 5111.2-Option Enrollment. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Dr. Winchester presented the Annual Notification of Wellness Policy report. Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to accept the Annual Notification Report of Policy
5141.6-Wellness Policy. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Personnel
None
Student Performance and Program Reports
Administrator Reports Including: Building Principals, Technology Director, Curriculum Director, and Maintenance Supervisor can be found on the district’s website at chadronschools.org.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester reviewed the estimated 2019-20 Budget and City of Chadron TIF Report. The State Lunch Review from the spring has no areas of Technical assistance identified. Kim Davis has resigned as MS para. MTSS (Multi-Tiered Student Support), PBiS (Positive Behavior Intervention Support) and TIPS (Team-Initiated Problem Solving) were explained to the board.
Board Member Roundtable (non-action)
Approving Policies was something the Board did for student learning.
An update was given for the NASB Superintendent Search.
Advance Planning
Policy Committee Meeting-July 15 at 7:00 AM
Fine Arts Meeting - July 23 at 5:30 PM
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-August 5, 2019 @ Noon
Personnel Meeting-August 12, 2019 at 7 AM
Finance Committee Meeting – August 12, 2019 at Noon
Board Budget/Priority Planning Workshop-August 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM
Regular Board Meeting–August 12, 2019 at 5:30 PM
Legislative Committee-
NASB Labor Relations Conference September 11 & 12-Kearney
Foundation-September 18, 2019 @ 7 AM
NASB Area Membership Meeting-Gering August 26, 2019
NASB Facility & Construction Workshop-Kearney October 10, 2019
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to adjourn at 7:03 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
ARROW BUILDING CENTER 1,326.75 Black Hills Energy 2,006.35 BLACK HILLS WEEKLY GROUP 749.36 Bloom 150.00 BLUNDELL, DR, PATTI 3,450.00 Capital Business Systems Inc. 1,924.22 Chadron Ace Hardware 433.44 CHADRON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 380.00 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 4,836.46 CHADRON GLASS 27,200.00 Chadron Lumber Company 197.18 CITY OF CHADRON 1,591.83 COGDILL, WILLIAM 75.00 Comfort Inn Kearney 282.00 Croell Redi-Mix 2,116.00 DAS State Accounting-Central Finance, 229.49 Docu-Shred 200.00 EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #13 34,279.74 ESU #9 438.00 ESU Coordinating Council 1,886.40 Ferguson, Anna 223.16 FISHER TRACKS, INC. 72,620.00 Fisher, Jessica 59.51 Follett School Solutions, Inc. 3,207.84 GovConnection, Inc 60,357.00 Great Plains Communications 1,259.99 HAGGERTYS MUSICWORKS 201.60 Haynes, Terri 165.00 HENCEY PLUMBING 43.80 Hillyard/Sioux Falls 718.34 HOLIDAY INN KEARNEY 199.90 Hughbanks -Pyle, Jennifer 60.00 Hyatt, Abie 60.00 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 34.51 John Deere Financial 87.71 JW Pepper & Son, Inc. 180.77 KEIM, BROOKE 168.61 KT Connections, Inc. 28,350.13 LaQuinta Inns & Suites Kearney 839.60 MAMMOTH SITE 144.35 MCGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION 498.06 MODERN FARM EQUIPMENT 493.04 MORFORD’S DECORATING CENTER 12,000.00 NCSA 700.00 Nebraska Department of Labor 240.00 Nebraska Gov 15.00 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 7,202.76 Nebraskaland Tire 25.59 One Source 75.00 OTICON INC 160.00 Pests Go, LLC 90.00 QUALITY TIRE 94.50 RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 754.19 REGION I 326.65 Scheer, Cleo 60.00 School Specialty Inc. 5,489.46 Skeeter’s NAPA Auto PartS 285.72 Smith, Kathy 430.00 Smith, Nathan 208.28 SOFTWARE UNLIMITED 4,350.00 Tewahade, Dana 30.00 U.S. Bank 35,072.09 Verizon Wireless 74.79 Voyager Sopris Learning 770.25 WAL-MART 461.79 Winchester, Caroline 85.00 WRIGHT EXPRESS 1,140.61 General Fund 323,866.82 Lunchtime Solutions 31,903.05 VANCO Payment Solutions 1.75 Lunch Fund 31,904.80 Security First Bank-Chadron 4,821.64 Special Building Fund 4,821.64 Verizon Wireless 27.67 Cooperative Fund 27.67 Total 360,620.93
Publish July 17, 2019
507
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
July 9, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:00 A.M. on the 9th day of July, 2019 and published pursuant to public notice as required by law and or posted. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Deb Lesmeister, Deputy Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart approving the June 11, 2019 minutes with the following correction to wit: add a letter “a” to the word River and the heading for the agenda items should have read June 11, 2019 not May 14, 2019. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Lindy Coleman, Assessor entered the meeting at 9:09 A.M.
There were no tax corrections for this meeting. No correspondence to review. Motion by Commissioner Stewart to enter executive session for legal matters at 9:10 A.M., seconded by Johnson. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson, and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 9:22 A.M. motion by Commissioner Stewart to exit executive session, seconded by Johnson.
Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. No action taken during executive session.
There being no further business to be conducted by the Dawes County Board of Equalization the Chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:23 A.M. The next meeting will be held on August 13, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public.
Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board of Equalization is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
DEB LESMEISTER
DEPUTY DAWES COUNTY CLERK
Publish July 17, 2019
508
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
July 9, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:24 A.M. on the 9th day of July, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Deb Lesmeister, Deputy Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney and Kerri Rempp, Chadron Record. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, amending the agenda to include executive session under the time slot of Roads department. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to approve the minutes of the June 25, 2019 meeting with the following correction, it should have stated the road grader was a 2007 model not a 2012 model. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson, and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to accept the claims with the following change, change coding on claim to Chadron Community Hospital from supplies to medical/prisoners. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Payroll was approved by general consent.
No one appeared for public comment. There was no correspondence to review. The Board reviewed and approved by General Consent the monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments. Board reports will be reviewed the second meeting of the month. A new well was discussed for the Road District #2 shop. It is pulling sand and needs to be fixed. Comments were for an above ground cistern with the capabilities of filling a tanker truck, ability for the weed department to get water for spraying, and capacity be big enough for fire emergency storage. Larry Hankin will be asked to gather quotes and get an estimate for the cost of this project. The Northwest Community Action newsletter was reviewed by the Commissioners. 2 Tourism grants were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to approve a grant in the amount of $2,000.00 to Dawes County Fair and a grant in the amount of $1,000.00 to Crawford Mud Racing Association. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Dawes County Sheriff’s office is looking for a location for the purpose of parking his mobile command center. The next topic of discussion was telephone equipment upgrading. At the last Official’s meeting it was brought up the 250 Main building is losing telephone calls due to disconnection. This item will again be looked at when budgeting for the Fiscal Year of 2020-2021. At 9:50 A.M. Denny Erickson, Titan Machinery entered the meeting. The Board convened at 9:50 A.M. At 9:58 A.M. the Board reconvened.
Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent approached the Board at 10:00 A.M. to open bids for the Crusher Plant. Bid #1 from Power Equipment. It is a screen machine with conveyor and trade in.
The trade in would be old screener for $1,500.00 and $1,500.00 for the crusher for a total of $3,000.00. It weighs 82,000 pounds. The bid was for $569,000.00 Bid #2 was also from Power Equipment. It is a Lippmann brand, crusher, screener and conveyor. Trade in for old screen is $5,000.00 and $1,500.00 for the jaw crusher for a total of $6,500.00. It weighs 58,000 pounds. The bid was for $609,580.00. Bid #3 was from Murphy Tractor. It was a Kleeman brand, no crusher, just a screen and conveyor with no trade in. The bid was for $304,545.00. Bid #4 was from Titan Machinery. It is a Rubble Master with screen and conveyor. Trade in for the old screen is $5,000.00 and $25,000.00 for the Armadillo crusher for a total of $30,000.00. The bid was for $600,000.00 or with trade a total of $570,000.00. Titan Machinery is where the current crusher is being leased from and they now have between 620 to 640 hours on it. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to accept the bids on the crusher plant. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. On July 23, 2019 the decision will be made as to what will be purchased and will be placed on the agenda. At 10:15 A.M. motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to enter into executive session with Larry Hankin and Amanda Vogl. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. At 10:48 A.M. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to reconvene to regular session with no action taken. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. The policy of the Road Department as it pertains to stuck vehicles came under review. Discussion was held as to what emergency situations would be applicable and other calls that they have received from the public requesting assistance. They felt the current policy was adequate and Mr. Hankin will review it with Road employees and supervisors.
Mr. Hankin left the meeting at 10:54 A.M.
At 10:56 A.M. Martha Quay, Administrative Assistant for the Veterans Service Office came before the Board. She had a letter of appointment for Ken Marlatt to the Dawes County Veterans Committee for a term of 4 years. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to accept the letter of appointment for Ken Marlatt. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Martha Quay left the meeting at 10:58 A.M.
At 11:02 A.M. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to go into executive session for personnel and legal matters. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 11:22 A.M. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to reconvene to regular session with no action taken. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 11:23 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be July 23, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., July 18, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours. Also available during normal business hours are copies of any reports submitted by entities.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Deb Lesmeister
Deputy Dawes County Clerk
July 23, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,504.35 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $9,283.33 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-SHERIFF $827.91 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-VETERANS $161.00 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $34,905.23 100 BOB BARKER COMPANY INC $2,315.85 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $289.99 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $74.65 100 CENTURYLINK $990.42 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $420.01 100 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $532.22 100 CHADRON MEDICAL CLINIC $110.59 100 CHADRON PLUMBING $80.00 100 CHAMBERLAIN CHAPEL INC $2,595.00 100 CITY OF CHADRON $486.28 100 ROBERTA COLEMAN $263.36 100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $345.65 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $2,117.36 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $202.93 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $706.00 100 DAWES COUNTY 125 CAFETERIA PLAN $1,224.00 100 DIXIE EATON $25.00 100 FIRE & ICE MECHANICAL $7,970.00 100 FIRST BANKCARD/PUBLIC DEFENDER $56.12 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $15,730.46 100 GORDON CLINIC $45.07 100 GORDON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL $57.12 100 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $437.83 100 HENCEY PLUMBING & HYDRONICS,INC $783.60 100 LA SIGN & SCREEN PRINTING $70.00 100 MADISON NATIONAL LIFE $86.72 100 MIPS INC $3,333.02 100 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $256.68 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,787.28 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-E911 $32.50 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-WEED $127.47 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CLERK $38.02 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CO ATTORNEY $87.96 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/COUNTY COURT $19.42 100 NOSSAMAN PETIT LAW FIRM,PC $603.25 100 QUILL CORPORATION $101.69 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $189.04 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/WEBSITE $99.00 100 RESPOND FIRST AID SYSTEMS $22.28 100 RILEY’S TREE SERVICE $600.00 100 SCOTT ROBERTS ELECTRIC INC $1,115.22 100 SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT $19.00 100 SKAVDAHL & EDMUND $5,291.28 100 THOMSON WEST PAYMENT CENTER $373.00 100 MICHAEL T VARN,ATTORNEY AT LAW $404.52 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/COUNTY ATTORNEY $66.63 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/E911 $181.01 100 VSP VISION PLAN $238.02 100 WALMART COMMUNITY/CLERK $34.88 100 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $462.50 100 WEX BANK/SHERIFF/SHELL $152.56 100 JESSICA WHETHAM $80.00 100 JON WORTHMAN LAW OFFICE $763.80 200 AFLAC $361.63 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,201.15 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $1,142.89 200 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY $7,756.05 200 CENTURYLINK $144.24 200 CHADRON GLASS & WINDOWS,INC $1,249.95 200 CITY OF CHADRON $116.75 200 CITY OF CRAWFORD $124.04 200 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $48.42 200 DALE’S TIRE AND RETREADING,INC $2,440.00 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $75.00 200 FERN R ELESON ESTATE $996.00 200 FIRST BANKCARD/LARRY HANKIN $4.02 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $3,472.27 200 GRIMM’S PUMP AND INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY $82.00 200 H&H SANITATION AND RECYCLING,INC $53.50 200 HERREN BROTHERS TRUE VALUE $44.08 200 JOHN HIGGINS $57.50 200 MATHESON LINWELD INC $34.92 200 MEDICAL ENTERPRISES,INC $35.00 200 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $32.28 200 MONTANA CSED SDU-WAGE WITHOLDING $171.87 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $699.61 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $56.36 200 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/ROADS $177.38 200 PHILLIPS F & T INC $128.00 200 POWERPLAN $7,329.18 200 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ROADS $238.00 200 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $457.42 200 STATE OF NEBRASKA $1,201.00 200 VERIZON CONNECT NWF,INC-ROADS $227.40 200 VERIZON WIRELESS/ROADS $224.50 200 VSP VISION PLAN $125.94 200 WAHLSTROM FORD INC $799.87 200 WALMART COMMUNITY-ROADS $21.12 200 21ST CENTURY EQUIPMENT $11.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $63.94 990 BEAN BROKER COFFEE HOUSE & PUB $122.84 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $95.24 990 DAWES CO TREAS/TOURISM BENEFITS PAY $3,718.27 990 FIRST BANKCARD/TOURISM $248.46 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $293.40 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $54.67 990 PARADIGM $650.00 990 RIDE THE RIDGE $1,440.00 990 VSP VISION PLAN $9.13 995 CHADRON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $3,750.00 1900 VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE $150.00 2500 CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS $2,477.04 2500 PANHANDLE PARTNERSHIP,INC $1,620.00 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.32 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.33 2910 WEATHERCRAFT COMPANIES $4,865.00 2910 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $890.00
Publish July 17, 2019
511
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
JUNE 17, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 17th day of June, 2019 at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: Miles Bannan. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, and Chief of Police Tim Lordino. Others absent: Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo.
Vice Mayor Crofutt called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Vice Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-11, June 3, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
There were no Minutes from other Boards and Commissions to distribute at this meeting.
4) Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
The Treasurer’s Report and the Water Report for the month of May, 2019 were submitted.
5) Fire Department Membership Update:
The Council received a letter from Nathan Rau, Secretary for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, advising of the changes during the May 2019 meeting. Mason Lofquist, Rachel Miller, and Ashley Goad resigned from the Department. It was also noted that Bob Tiensvold regrettably passed away on May 10, 2019. As of May 2019, the Department had 45 active members.
6) Resignation of Andie Rising from the Business Improvement District Board
The Council received a letter from Andie Rising, resigning from the Business Improvement District Board. It was also noted that the vacancy on the Board would be advertised and appointment to the Board will be back to the Council at a later date.
7) Special Designated Licenses – Administratively Approved
The Council was informed that the application for a Special Designated License for Wild’s Bar & Grill for a wedding reception on July 20, 2019 was administratively approved.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, gave her monthly report and update of NNDC activities.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the request for permission to use Greenwood Cemetery to block off the north entrance of the cemetery for historical Walking Tours scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2019, during Fur Trade Days. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
It was reported that Resolution No. 2019-54 to approve the application for a Special Designated License for the Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub for Fur Trade Days on July 12 – 14, 2019 was withdrawn.
City Manager Greg Yanker reported on communications with FAA regarding Part 139 Airport Certification. The City has the following two options:
Option 1 – Become fully compliant with the requirements as set forth in Part 139 sections 317 and 319 relating to ARFF equipment and training. In addition, the City’s Operating Class would change from III to IV.
Option 2 – The City relinquish its Airport Operating Certificate thus no longer having to comply with any Part 139 requirement.
Considerable discussion regarding this matter was held.
After discussion, a motion was made and seconded that the City of Chadron surrender its Part 139 Airport Certification for the Chadron Municipal Airport, but continue with the regular maintenance inspection schedules. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None: Motion carried.
City Manager Yanker reported on the proposals that were received for Audit Services for the fiscal years ending September 30, 2019, September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2021.
Councilmember Klein expressed concerns with the recommendation of Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth, P.C. for the Audit Services. He stated that he had contacted the representatives of Caseu Petersen and had invited them to the Council Meeting. The representatives were not able to attend the meeting.
Councilmember Klein moved to table Resolution No. 2019-63, which Resolution accepts the proposal of Almquist Maltzahn Galloway & Luth, P.C. The motion died due to the lack of a second.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-63, which Resolution states that the Mayor and City Council find and determine that the proposal of Almquist Maltzahn Galloway & Luth, P.C., as filed with the City Clerk, for the furnishing of Financial and Compliance Audit Services for the City of Chadron, in the following amounts:
Maximum Fees, Including Out-Of-Pocket Expenses
2019, 2020, 2021
Audit Financial Statements $33,600, $34,400, $35,200
Single Audit, if Necessary, 3,100, 3,200, 3,300
Public Library Foundation 1,500, 1,600, 1,700
TOTAL $38,200, $39,200, $40,200
be approved and accepted as presented. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: Klein. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-63 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-64, which Resolution approves and adopts the document entitled “Safety Regulations Manual” for all City employees for the City of Chadron as amended.
Councilmember Werner suggested several revisions to the Safety Regulations Manual.
After discussion, a motion was made and seconded to table the City of Chadron Employee Safety Regulations Manual. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-65, which Resolution states that the Mayor and City Council shall meet in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street in said City, on the 15th day of July, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as can be heard, for the purpose of sitting as a Board of Equalization and levying special assessments on the lots in Business Improvement District No. 1. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-65 was passed and adopted.
There was considerable discussion held with regard to Resolution No. 2019-66, which Resolution is to write-off uncollectible loans of M&K Double R Enterprises Received through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Reuse Program. John Coates and NNDC Director Deb Cottier wre in attendance and spoke with regard to this issue.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-66, which Resolution states that the City Council having been fully advised and having no other options at this time, writes off the debt for Loan 1 granted to MK Double R Enterprises dba Chadron True Value Home Center in the total amount of $30,242.63 and Loan 2 granted to MK Double R, Inc. dba Chadron Home Center in the amount of $32,649.60 for loans funded through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant Reuse Program. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: Welch. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-66 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-67, which Resolution states that the following delinquent water rental and sewer rental and use charges be assessed against the real estate as a special assessment which shall be certified by the City Clerk to the County Clerk of Dawes County to be placed on the tax rolls for collection subject to the same penalty and to be collected in like manner as other City taxes, all as provided in Section 16-682, R.R.S. 1943:
Lots 241 and 242, Kenwood Addition $222.12
(502 West Niobrara Avenue)
and that proceeds of such special levy be paid over to the City when collected. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-67 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-68, which Resolution states that the following delinquent water rental and sewer rental and use charges be assessed against the real estate as a special assessment which shall be certified by the City Clerk to the County Clerk of Dawes County to be placed on the tax rolls for collection subject to the same penalty and to be collected in like manner as other City taxes, all as provided in Section 16-682, R.R.S. 1943:
Part of Lot 19, Lot 20 and Part of Lot 21, Block 50,
Pioneer Townsite Company First Addition $904.31
(129 Lake Street)
and that proceeds of such special levy be paid over to the City when collected. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-68 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-69, which Resolution states that the bid of Fuller Construction of Chadron, NE in the amount of $90,957.00 for the construction of the 2019 Concrete Street Repair Project as filed with the City Clerk is in accordance with the terms of the published notice calling for proposals of the above-mentioned improvements, should be and hereby is accepted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-69 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-70, which Resolution states that Change Order No. 1 dated May 23, 2019 presented by R.C.S. Construction, Inc. resulting in an increased adjustment in the contract price in the total amount of $6,372.69 for the West Tank Interior Repairs Project is hereby approved. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-70 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-71, which Resolution states Change Order No. 2 dated May 23, 2019 presented by R.C.S. Construction, Inc. resulting in an increased adjustment in the contract price in the total amount of $4,973.83 for the West Tank Interior Repairs Project is hereby approved. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-71 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-72, which Resolution states that Application for Payment No. 1 filed with the Clerk, showing the amount of material furnished and work performed in the City under contract heretofore let for the construction of the West Storage Tank Interior Repairs Project is hereby approved and that R.C.S. Construction, Inc. be paid the sum of $213,446.86 for materials furnished and work performed in the construction of said Project. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-67 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to appoint the following to the Downtown Plaza Subcommittee: Mayor Miles Bannan, City Councilmember Cheryl Welch, City Manager Greg Yanker, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, NNDC Executive Director Deb Cottier, and Matt Reeves and Steve Cleveland as members at large. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Abstaining: Klein. Absent: Bannan. Motion carried.
Arrow Building Center, Paint, $77.38; Bauerkempers, Inc., Chainsaw Repair, 15.30; Bound Tree Medical, LLC, Medical Supplies, 343.67; CAPstone Child Advocacy Center, Community Betterment Grant Funds, 2,500.00; Chadrad Communications, Inc., Website Se, 200.00; Chadron Ace Hardware, Library Supplies, 54.22; Chadron Ace Hardware Parts/Supplies, 410.68; Chadron Lumber Company, Paint Supplies, 42.92; Chadron Rotary Club, Membership Dues/Meals, 240.00; Chadron, City of, FICA, 7,334.37; Chadron, City of, Payroll, CLIA Laboratory Program, Certificate Fee, 180.00; Contractors Materials, Inc., Expansion Joints, for Street Dept., 120.60; Culligan Water Conditioning, Salt, 85.50; Danko Emergency Equipment, Pump Test/Supplies, 1,177.14; Demco, Summer Reading Supplies, 1,553.91; Diamond Lake Book Co., Library Materials, 45.85; Eagle Chevrole, Vehicle Service, 450.28; EMS Billing Services, EMS Billing Service Fee, 587.68; Essential Screens, Employment Background Checks, 80.00; ETS Corporation, Credit Card Machine Fees, 702.94; First National Bank of North Platte, HAS, 836.02; First National Financial Services, Insurance Premium, 52,527.00; First National Merchant Solutions, Credit Card Machine Fees, 75.22; Great Plains Communications, Internet Service, 681.85; Hawkins, Inc., Chemicals, 823.55; Heinmann, Emily, Utility Deposit Refund , 3.61; Ideal Linen Supply, Janitorial Supplies, 126.59; Ingram Library Services, Library Materials for Library, 691.60; Intralinks, Server Maintenance/Computer Services; 2,025.00; J & G Enterprises, Woodchips, 750.00; Keep Chadron Beautiful, Community Betterment Grant Funds, 4,536.00; Kutschara, Shauna, Sewing & Alterations for Police Dept., 11.00; Lang, Darrell, Remove/Install New Fence for Parks Dept., 1,450.00; LookOut Books, Library Materials, 162.80; Louderback, Maddison, Utility Deposit Refund, 50.42; Mail Finance, Postage Machine Lease, 390.00; Martens, Branden, Quarterly Per Diem, 450.00; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Argon Cylinders, 35.60; Matthew Martin Hutt Ph.D., Pre-Employment Evaluation, 450.00; MidAmerica Books, Library Materials, 145.91; Midwest Card & ID Solutions LLC, Membership Cards, 723.75; Midwest Connect, Postage Ink Cartridge, 270.00; Midwest Tape, Library Materials, 255.14; Mobius Communications, Internet Service, 100.00; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Nebraska, Parts, 602.75; Nebr Assoc. Transportation Providers, Membership, 65.00; Nebraska Department of Aeronautics, NDB Maintenance, 160.00; Nebraska Public Power District, Electric Service , 246.25; Nebraska Public Power District, Electric Service, 7,331.69; Nebraska Rural Water Association, Backflow Cont. Education Training, 225.00; Neofunds By Neopost, Postage, 500.00; Northwest Nebraska Devel Corp, Economic Development Support Payment, 9,500.00; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Part, 131.61; Northwest Rural Public Power, Electric Service, 11,792.95; O’Brien, Patrick, Quarterly Per Diem, 450.00; Olsson Associates, Engineering Services, 11,358.18; One Call Concepts, Inc., Locate Requests, 44.15; Oordt, Jerry & Joleen, Library Materials, 688.53; Panhandle Veterinary Clinic, Boarding Fees/Euthanasia, 350.00; Quality Tire, O-Ring, 115.00; Rapid City Journal, Publications & Advertising, Depts., 809.38; R.C.S Construction, Inc., West Tank Interior Repairs, 213,446.86; Region I OHD, Library Janitorial Services, 155.50; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims Paid, 882.87; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims Paid, 3,757.75; Rhembrandt, Jack, Quarterly Per Diem for Fire Dept., 525.00; Scott Roberts Electric, Inc., Entry Light Repair, 73.78; Skavdahl, Edmund & Stecher, Legal Service, 2,669.02; Skeeters Auto Parts, Parts/Supplies, 1,312.17; Solid Waste Agency of NW NE, Collections, 59,303.94; Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, Part, 19.83; SVS - NCAP RSVP, Community Betterment Grant Funds, 3,750.00; Tree Doc, Se, 185.00; TTG Enterprises, Inc., Telemetry System Maintenance, 2,065.00; Tyler Technologies, Utility Billing Online Component, 200.00; US Postmaster, Box Renewals, 242.00; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension, 3,346.88; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension, 1,489.91; Western Communications, Inc., Radius/Siren System Maintenance, 332.00; Western Cooperative Co., Unleaded Gas/Dyed Diesel, 1,996.95; Wex Bank (Pump & Pantry), Fuel Charges, 4,901.10; Western States Bank, HAS, 80.34; Windy Prairie System, Inc., Burial Updates, 111.00; Woods & Aitken LLP, Legal Service, 2,451.10; WPCI, Random Drug Testing, 73.75; Xerox Corporation, Copier Lease/Copies, 1,503.66; TOTAL $534,212.39
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-73, which Resolution states that the absence of Miles Bannan from the regular Council Meeting held June 17th, 2019, is hereby excused by the Council for reason of personal business. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-73 was passed and adopted.
Councilmember Werner stated that he agreed with Deb Cottier’s comments referencing the US Forest Service/Job Corps funding.
Councilmember Welch commented that it is important to make our voices heard. She reported on her trip to Washington DC and asked constituents to let her know what their thoughts.
Councilmember Klein reminded everyone that the Honor Flight Program is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20th, 2019. The group will be leaving at 10:00 a.m. Councilmember Klein mentioned that Chief Tim Lordino will be making the trip.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn at the meeting at 8:34 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Bannan. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 17, 2019