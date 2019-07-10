462
SouthLaw, P.C.
13160 Foster Suite 100
Overland Park, KS 66213-2660
(913) 663-7600
FILE NO. 159842
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on July 26, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: June 12, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish July 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019
480
NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS
IN BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1
OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons owning lots hereinafter described in Business Improvement District No. 1 of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, that the Mayor and Council of said City will meet in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, in said City on the 15th day of July, 2019 at 6:00 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, for the purpose of considering the levying of special assessments on the lots in said District described as follows:
Lots 1 through 13 in Block 5;
Lots 1 through 6 and 15 through 34 in Block 4;
Lots 1 through 20 and Lot 39 in Block 3;
Lots 1 through 21 in Block 12;
Lots 1 through 34 in Block 11;
Lots 9 through 29 in Block 10;
All in the Original Town of the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska
The special assessments to be levied are for the purpose of paying all or any part of the cost of maintenance, repair and reconstruction including utility cost of any improvement or facility in the District, the 2019 total cost assessment to be imposed by assessments of benefits on a front footage basis which is in accordance with the proposed method of assessments determined by Ordinance No. 1058 creating said District, and the percentage to be assessed to each lot to equal one dollar and seventy-five cents ($1.75) per front foot.
At the hearing, objections may be made to the total cost and the proposed allocation of such costs among the lots in said District.
BY ORDER OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA.
Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 26, July 3, 10, 2019
494
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, July 15, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 10, 2019
496
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Region 23 Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold a public meeting on July 18, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. in the Region 23 Emergency Management Office at 250 Main St, Suite 9, Chadron, NE. The agenda will be available 24 hours prior to the meeting in the Region 23 Emergency Management Office.
Publish July 10, 2019
499
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m. July 18, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working days following the meeting. They may be obtained from our Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth,
Executive Director
Publish July 10, 17, 2019
491
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
FROM DAWES COUNTY ROAD DEPARTMENT
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners will be taking sealed bids for the purchase of One (1) Used Motor Grader model year of 2013 or later with no more than 5000 hours.
No bids will be considered unless in writing on a Bidder’s Proposal Sheet. Bid spec’s and forms can be obtained from the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street Suite#7 Chadron, Nebraska 69337.
All bids must be received by 4:00 P.M. on July 22, 2019 via certified mail or may be hand carried to the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street Suite#7 Chadron, Nebraska 69337. Bids will be publicly opened on July 23 at 10:00 A.M. during the regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Commissioners in the Commissioners room at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, NE.
All bids must be clearly marked as “SEALED BID-USED MOTOR GRADER” on the outside of the envelope and sealed closed. Please use a separate Bidder’s Proposal Sheet for each proposed Motor Grader if bidding multiple Motor Graders.
Dawes County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to refuse and or reject any and all bids and waive any informalities or technicalities.
Mailing Address
Dawes County Road Department
250 Main Street Suite#7
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Publish July 3, 10, and 17, 2019
482
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No. CI 19 - 30
LEGAL NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
SUZETTA JONES,
Plaintiff,
v.
LARRY JONES; GWEN SCHERBARTH; TRAVIS PETERSON; NICKOLUS PETERSON; LEAH PIGEON; ROCKY ALLEN; HEIDI JONES WESS; HEATHER JONES DOYLE; JENS PETERSON; LYLE ALLEN
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of HENRY C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of MONA C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of WAYNE JONES, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of RICKA JENSEN, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of JOYCE ALLEN, Deceased, real names unknown;
All persons having or claiming any interest in and to Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown,
MARIE TYREE, individually and as former Personal Representative of the Estate of Duane D. Tyree;
Unknown Trustee The Tyree Family Trust U/A/D May 15, 2002, Real name(s) unknown
All persons having or claiming any interest in and to oil, gas, and/or minerals in the following described real estate: Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown.
Defendants.
TO: Travis Peterson; Nickolus Peterson; Jens Peterson; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of HENRY C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of MONA C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of WAYNE JONES, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of RICKA JENSEN, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of JOYCE ALLEN, Deceased, real names unknown; All persons having or claiming any interest in and to Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown; MARIE TYREE, individually and as former Personal Representative of the Estate of Duane D. Tyree; Unknown Trustee The Tyree Family Trust U/A/D May 15, 2002, Real name(s) unknown; All persons having or claiming any interest in and to oil, gas, and/or minerals in the following described real estate: Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown.
You are hereby notified that on April 17, 2019, Suzetta Jones, filed a Complaint in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, against you, the object and prayer of which is to terminate and extinguish the severed mineral interest(s), vesting title to all such mineral interests in Plaintiff, Suzetta Jones, to the real estate specifically described herein as against you and each of you. You are required to file an Answer to said Complaint on or before the 12th day of August, 2019.
SUZETTA JONES, PLAINTIFF
By:
/s/MatthewR. Watson
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
PO Box 1070, 201 East 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
Phone: 308-432-3339
Fax: 308-432-2960
Email: mwatson@chadronlaw.com
June 26, July 3, 10, 2019
488
Notice of Organization
of
Mountain View Ranch, LLC
Notice is hereby given that John McGee, as Organizer, has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Mountain View Ranch, LLC.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain real estate and to lease interests in land and to own, hold, improve, develop, manage and rent such real estate so acquired, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is: 201 E Third Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent. The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Matthew R. Watson, 201 E Third Street, PO Box 1070, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.
Matthew R. Watson NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third, PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish July 3, 10, 17, 2019
476
Petition for Name Change
In the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
IN RE: Name Change of Jessica Rose Sprague
Case No: CI19-47
Notice is hereby given that on 4th day of June, 2019, a petition was filed in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is for the change of the petitioner’s name from Jessica Rose Sprague to Angel Rose Sprague.
A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable Travis O’Gorman in Courtroom 1 at the Dawes County Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, on the 13th day of August, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the Court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the petitioner’s name will be changed from that of Jessica Rose Sprague to Angel Rose Sprague.
Jessica Sprague
267 Main St. Apt 1
Chadron, Ne 69337
308-615-9564
Publish June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019
489
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
OF
WAYSIDE PIPELINE AND DRILLING COMPANY, INC.
Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Incorporation of Wayside Pipeline and Drilling Company, Inc. have been amended to change the name of the Corporation to Wayside Livestock Water Company, Inc.
DATED: July 3, 2019.
Wayside Pipeline and Drilling Company, Inc.,
n/k/a Wayside Livestock Water Company, Inc.,
A Nebraska Corporation
SIMMONS OLSEN LAW FIRM, P.C.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Telephone: (308) 632-3811
Publish July 3, 10, 17, 2019
497
N O T I C E
A total of 154 cases will be heard by the Board in July, 2019. The following case(s) sentenced in Dawes County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
July 22, 2019 – 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln, Nebraska
Schlais, Tyler 84883 Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I (2 counts)
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
Publish July 10, 2019
495
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
JUNE 3, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 20th day of May, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: None.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-10, May 20, 2019
2) The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
The Council received a notice from the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) advising of rate increases effective July 1, 2019.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Minutes for the Problem Resolution Team meeting held April 24, 2019, as approved by the PRT on May 22, 2019, were received by the Council.
4) Special Designated Licenses – Administratively Approved
The Council was informed that the following Special Designated License was administratively approved:
Fryday’s 120 Bar & Grill – Cornhole Tournament – Outside Fryday’s (06/15/2019)
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council held a public hearing for the purpose of considering the liquor license application for a Retail Class C, Beer, Wine, and Distilled Spirits, On and Off Sale, Liquor License for City S’Liquors Discount Beer, Wine & Spirits, LLC located at 319 Beech Street.
Terry Hinn was present at the meeting and spoke in support of the liquor license application. He addressed questions and concerns from the Council.
Chief of Police Lordino stated that he would recommend approval of the liquor license application.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-49, which Resolution states the City Council having heard all of the evidence, witnesses, and arguments presented to it, being fully advised in the premises, approves the “Retail Class C, Beer, Wine and Distilled Spirits, On and Off Sale, Liquor License” application of City S’Liquors Discount Beer, Wine & Spirits, LLC dba City S’Liquors Discount Beer, Wine & Spirits (Terry Hinn), located at 319 Beech Street. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: Welch. Resolution No. 2019-49 was passed and adopted.
Jeff Kelley, Executive Director of the Panhandle Area Development District (PADD) was present to give an annual report and update.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-44, which Resolution states the application of Chadron Community Hospital dba Western Community Health Resources for assistance from the City of Chadron Community Betterment Grants Program is hereby approved in an amount of $4,014.00, which funds will be used to help support the Commodity Supplemental Food Program and the Prescription Assistance Program, as outlined in the Grant Application. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-44 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-50, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from the American Legion Post #12 for a Special Designated Liquor License for a Concert (Bands on Bordeaux) on July 11, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-50 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-51, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from the American Legion Post #12 for a Special Designated Liquor License for a Concert (Bands on Bordeaux) on July 18, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-51 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-52, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from the American Legion Post #12 for a Special Designated Liquor License for a Concert (Bands on Bordeaux) on July 25, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-52 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-53, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from the American Legion Post #12 for a Special Designated Liquor License for a Concert (Bands on Bordeaux) on August 15, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-53 was passed and adopted.
After discussion, Councilmember Crofutt moved to table Resolution 2019-54, which resolution is to approve a Special Designated License application for Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub for Fur Trade Days, as their new liquor license has not been issued and received as of this date. Seconded by Councilmember Welch. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following Councilmembers voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-55, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from KC Chasek dba the Favorite Bar, for a Special Designated Liquor License for Fur Trade Days on July 12 – 14, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-55 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-56, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from Fryday’s 120 Bar & Grill, LLC dba Fryday’s for a Special Designated Liquor License for Fur Trade Days on July 12 – 14, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-56 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-57, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from JT Wild Inc, dba Wild’s Bar & Grill for a Special Designated Liquor License for Fur Trade Days on July 12 – 14, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-57 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-58, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from CK of Chadron for a Special Designated Liquor License for a class reunion on Saturday, July 13, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-58 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-59, which Resolution approves the request from the Lions Club for temporary use of Highway US-20 during the Fur Trade Days parade on July 13, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-59 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-60, which Resolution approves the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for College Resource Officer, between the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges dba Chadron State College and the City of Chadron, to provide the services of a College Resource Officer for Chadron State College for a period of three (3) years, from August 1, 2019 through July 31, 2022, and authorizes the Mayor to execute said Interlocal Cooperation Agreement on behalf of the City of Chadron. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. The following abstained: Crofutt. Resolution No. 2019-60 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-61, which Resolution approves the Request for Proposals for Insurance Services for fiscal years ending September 30, 2020; September 30, 2021, September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2023 and authorizes staff to receive proposals for services as set out in the RFP. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-61 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to appoint Margaret Crouse to the Community Development Advisory Committee. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council agreed to hold a Special Council Meeting on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 3:00 o’clock pm for the purpose of conducting a budget workshop.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Anderson, Zo, Ref., $14.99; Arrow Building Center, Su, 326.59; Bauerkempers, Inc., Su, 430.19; Black Hills Energy, SE, 3,055.90; Buntrock, Lindsey, Ref., 12.25; Business Connection, Su, 245.25; Century Link, Se, 980.75; Chadron, City of, Dental, 1,396.59; Chadron, City of, Health, 26,403.54; Chadron, City of, FICA, 6,712.70; Chadron, City of, FICA, 7,808.85; Chadron, City of, Payroll, 93,132.82; Chadron, City of, Payroll, 103,122.12; Chase NYC, Payment, 40,366.25; Contractors Materials, Inc., Su, 298.00; Core & Main LP, Su, 501.36; Crescent Electric Supply Co., Su, 81.18; Croell, Inc., Su, 949.50; Culligan Water Conditioning, Su, 31.00; DAS State Acctg - Central Finance, Se, 547.30; Failor, Kaitlin, Ref., 3.89; First National Bank of Chadron, Fee, 20.00; First National Bank of North Platte, HSA, 869.88; First National Bank of North Platte, Payment, 35,549.75; First National Bank of Omaha, Su, 2,434.81; Fritz, Kaleb, Ref., 7.41; Hach Company, Su, 190.14; Hawkins, Inc., Su, 3,865.90; Hencey Plumbing & Hydronics, Su, 65.50; Holiday Inn-Kearney, NE, Se, 99.95; Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Se, 94.00; Horwath Laundry Equipment, Se, 2,465.50; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 263.38; Intralinks, Se, 1,410.60; John Deere Financial, Su, 883.31; Klein, Matthew, Ref., 23.96; Klemp, Zachary, Reimb., 500.00; Lincoln Financial Life Insurance, Life Ins., 601.77; Littrel Construction Company, LLC, Se, 12,792.64; Loup Valley Lighting, Inc., Su, 127.89; Matthew Martin Hutt Ph.D., Eval., 450.00; Metal Products Company, Se, 692.05; Midwest Card & ID Solutions LLC, Membership, 600.00; Midwest Laboratories, Inc., Su, 105.45;Milleson, Hally, Ref., 18.21; Morse, Bryan, Ref., 26.01; National Association of SRO, Membership, 40.00; Nebraska Dept. of Environ Quality, Payment, 93,421.68; Nebraska Law Enforcement Center, Se, 20.00; Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, Se, 177.00; Old Dominion Brush Company, Su, 361.02; Outlaw Printers, Su, 45.99; Parks, Katrina, Reimb., 27.84; Payne, Denton, Ref., 16.16; Price, Nevin, Reimb., 80.00; PureGas, LLC, Su, 719.08; Quality Inn & Suites, Se, 435.66; Quality Tire, Su, 35.50; Regional Care, Inc., Dental, 717.74; Regional Care, Inc., Health, 42,036.54; Regional Care, Inc., Dental, 34.00; Regional Care, Inc., Health, 22,829.60; Robinson, Mac, Ref., 6.55; Rose Equipment, Inc., Su, 1,837.49; Scott Roberts Electric, Inc., Se, 98.00; Thermo-Lay Manufacturing, Se, 443.42; Tru By Hilton Deadwood, Se, 55.00; US Postmaster, Postage, 434.00; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension, 3,635.09; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension, 3,604.61; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension, 1,455.72; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension, 1,643.09; Various City, Se, 100.00; Verizon Wireless, Se, 1,245.97; Wahlstrom Ford, Inc., Se, 471.98; Walmart Community, Su, 1,321.90; Western States Bank, HSA, 80.34; White River Feed & Supply, Su, 66.00; Wilson, Andrew, Ref., 2.30; Woods & Aitken LLP, Se, 2,163.55 TOTAL: $530,241.95
Councilmember Welch encouraged all to reach out to their Representatives with regard to the US Forest Service/Job Corps funding.
Councilmember Klein commented on the upcoming Car Show at Wilson Park and encouraged everyone to attend.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 7:28 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 10, 2019
487
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Kelly D. Wood, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-25
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Adjudication of Intestacy of said Decedent, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Dawnita Wood as Personal Representative has been filed herein and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Chadron, Nebraska, on the 26th day of July, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.
/s/ Matthew R. Watson
Matthew R. Watson,
Attorney for the Petitioner
Matthew R. Watson – NSBA # 24735
Attorney for Petitioner
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Email: mwatson@chadronlaw.com
Publish July 3, 10, 17, 2019
498
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Timothy L. Kicker, Deceased. Case No. PR18-10
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Testate Proceeding and a Petition for Determination of No Inheritance Tax have been filed and are set for hearing at 9:00 AM on July 29th, 2019 in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, or as soon thereafter as may be heard.
Lori Miskimins, Dawes County Clerk Magistrate
Laura R. Kicker, Personal Representative
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish July 10, 17, 24, 2019