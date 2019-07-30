530
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, August 5, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 31, 2019
531
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Dawes County Travel Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, August 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the Dawes County Building (342 Main Street, Chadron, NE).
Publish July 31, 2019
512
Notice of Organization
of
InTuned, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that InTuned, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its registered office at 2001 Fremont Street in Whitney, Nebraska 69367. The registered agent at said office is Colleen Jacobs. The purposes for which the Company was formed is to conduct any and all lawful business including to buy, sell, lease, rent, exchange, and otherwise deal with real or personal property, including all uses, acts, and purposes incidental or related thereto and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking and insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. Perpetual existence of the Company commenced when the Certificate of Organization was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State on July 2, 2019. The affairs of the Company are to be conducted by the Members pursuant to an Operating Agreement duly adopted by the Company.
InTuned, LLC
By: Randy D. Cullers, Attorney at Law # 20972
P.O. Box 1000
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish July 17, 24, 31, 2019
529
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that CARPE WHATEVER LLC (the “Company”) has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 120 JOHNSON DRIVE, CRAWFORD, NE 69339. The registered agent of the Company is STACEY Q MILLER, 120 JOHNSON DRIVE, CRAWFORD, NE 69339. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The LLC was filed with the State of Nebraska May 24 2019.
Publish July 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019
532
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
July 23, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:00 A.M. on the 23rd day of July, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Deb Lesmeister, Deputy Dawes County Clerk. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve the agenda as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney entered the meeting at 9:08 A.M. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve the minutes of the July 9, 2019 meeting. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve the claims with the exception of Claim#19070205 for the total amount of $204.00 to River A Holdings. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to approve Claim#19070205 to River A Holdings in the amount of $204.00. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart with Rivera abstaining. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board reviewed and approved by general consent Official’s Fee/Mileage reports.
A letter from Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) was reviewed and no action was taken. The letter will again be reviewed at budget time to see if any funding is available. No one appeared for Public Comment.
Board reports were given. Commissioner Stewart reported that NW Community Action had a meeting on July 18, 2019. The Full Swing Head Start as the program is called will have the workers back in the middle of August and the start day for the children will be after Labor Day. The executive director title is no longer being used and now it will be known as the CEO of the Program. Region 23 is business as usual. NNDC had a meeting the morning of July 19, 2019 discussing potential new business and loans and trying to reach out to Sheridan County for financial support. SWANN held their meeting on July 18, 2019 in the evening. They discussed a new policy on accepting tires and clarifying the difference between business accounts and regular accounts. An announcement will be coming soon. They would like rural residents of SWANN to know that there are 20 dumpsters located next to the SWANN office building on East Niobrara Avenue. Commissioner Johnson reported that the Aging Office, RC &D and the OHD programs did not meet. PADD held their meeting but Commissioner Johnson was unable to attend. Commissioner Rivera stated that Region 1 and Panhandle Health did not meet. The Tourism program met already in early July. The command center parking was discussed as an item of consideration. No solutions were presented. Commissioner Stewart will gather bids on what it would cost for a shelter building to be built to keep the trailer out of the elements. At 9:45 A.M. Larry Burback with NMC Cat and Mike Bateman with Murphy Tractor entered the meeting.
Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to declare 10 file cabinets as surplus from the Veterans Service Office. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Crawford Law Enforcement Agreement was reviewed and discussed. The operating costs will be higher and the benefits portion will remain the same. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson directing the Chairman to sign the Crawford Law Enforcement Agreement which will start on September 15, 2019 for a period of four years. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. At 9:50 A.M. Larry Hankin entered the meeting.
At 9:57 A.M. Pat O’Brien and Lynn Webster, both with Upper Niobrara White NRD approached the Board in regards to Mirage Flats flood control. Mirage Flats is one of the 7 watershed dam structures. It was inspected and has been damaged by extreme rain and flooding. The outlet pipe was damaged and resulted in a plunge pool. The NRCS will cost share repairs on a 75/25 cost share to fix the damages or they can do force accounting which is similar to a MOU and that would take into account trucking costs by the county. Mr. Hankin stated that the county would probably need to subcontract the trucking as the Roads employees are currently busy with repairs. The cost share will be split between 3 entities, Mirage Flats Irrigation District, Dawes County and Sheridan County. Jim Hicks, Environmental Engineer has done an engineering cost estimate. An engineer would be needed to draw up the plan for repair and the repairs would need to be completed within a 220 day window after signing. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to move forward with the contract and cost share for the retention dam for Mirage Flats. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Mr. O’Brien will return with a contract to sign at a later date. Mr. O’Brien and Mr. Webster left the meeting at 10:10 A.M. Roy Norgard entered the meeting at 10:10 A.M.
Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent met with the Board. He opened the bids for a used motor grader. Bid #1 was from NMC for a 2015 12M3 all wheel drive motor grader for $164,000.00 and 4,967 hours with a trade in of $41,000.00. Bid #2 was for a 2012 140M2 all wheel grader at a cost of $146,000.00 and 5,035 hours and also a trade in of $41,000.00. Bid #3 was for a 2012 140M2 all wheel grader cost of $146,000.00 with 5,100 hours and a trade in allowance of $41,000.00. The other bid packet was from Murphy Tractor and Bid #1 was for a John Deere 2013 672 GP all wheel drive grader at a cost of $109,500.00 with 4,702 hours and includes a trade in of $50,000.00. Bid #2 was for a 2013 John Deere 772 G all wheel grader for a cost of $109,000.00 with 4,400 hours which includes a trade in of $50,000.00. Commissioner Stewart made a motion to accept the bids, seconded by Johnson. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Mr. Hankin was asked look over and review the bids and come back to the Board on August 13, 2019 with his recommendation. Mr. Burback and Mr. Bateman left the meeting at 10:20 A.M.
At 10:21 A.M. Denny Erickson, Titan Machinery entered the meeting followed by Kerri Rempp, Chadron Record at 10:22 A.M. Mr. Hankin shared a spreadsheet he had prepared with Rock crusher bids from the previous meeting. The rented crusher from Titan is now at the airport crushing and then will be moved to the Furman pit. It is crushing a softer rock and working well. After finishing at the Furman pit the County may need to start hauling from a different source. Titan is charging a $40.00 per hour wear charge in addition to the rental. Motion by Commissioner Stewart to continue the lease on a crusher from Titan Machinery with no purchase at this time, seconded by Johnson. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Mr. Erickson left the meeting at 10:30 A.M. Discussion ensued concerning cost of hiring contracted trucking for gravel. The cost per hour would be approximately $130.00. Mr. Hankin indicated that he may adjust the work schedule of employees to have more available to haul rock. They presently work four 10 hour days and he may adjust so they can have more employees available to haul rock on Fridays which may be less expensive than hiring contractors to do that. He stated that red rock used to repair flood damage must be certified for it to qualify for NEMA reimbursement. Airport, Ormesher and West Dakota Junction have been restored following the flooding and damage done to those roads. Mr. Hankin indicated that Mansfield Road will be open later today from the damage it sustained. Mr. Hankin said that presently each Road District has 5 employees per shop. Mr. Hankin left the meeting at 10:44 A.M.
Roy Norgard had suggestions for the Board. He stated that as an owner of the Rising Pit in Marsland they have available a mixture of black top and waste material that could be used for road repair. He stated that in exchange for the product he would expect ½ of the completed materials once the County crushed the whole pile. He also stated that he owns property on Mill Road north of Crawford. He stated that a camper he owns sustained $8,500.00 in damages from trees that overhang on that Road. He would like to see the County have someone chip the trees to remove the hazard. He stated that he intends to open a campground on his property in the future and wants to make sure the road does not pose a problem for campers to travel it.
At 10:48 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be August 13, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization Meeting, followed by the Commissioner Meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. Both meetings will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., August 8, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours. Also available during normal business hours are copies of any reports submitted by entities.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Deb Lesmeister
Deputy Dawes County Clerk
July 23, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 ACTION COMMUNICATIONS INC/SHERIFF $773.45 100 AFLAC $1,504.35 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $10,975.33 100 BAUERKEMPER’S INC-WEED $49.90 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-WEED $420.55 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $34,905.23 100 BOB BARKER COMPANY INC $148.46 100 BRANDT COURT REPORTING $85.00 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $118.98 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $89.97 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CLERK $19.73 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CO ATTORNEY $18.59 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COMMISSIONERS $5.53 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COUNTY COURT $24.47 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DISTRICT CT $24.43 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-EXTENSION $25.55 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-PUBLIC DEFEND $17.15 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-SHERIFF $36.47 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-TREASURER $32.37 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-WEED $5.53 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $96.85 100 CHAMBERLAIN CHAPEL INC $2,595.00 100 ROBERTA COLEMAN $139.42 100 CONNECTING POINT $261.96 100 CRITES,SHAFFER,CONNEALY,WATSON,HARF $1,778.00 100 CULLERS LAW OFFICE $1,010.00 100 CULLIGAN-ASSESSOR $36.00 100 CULLIGAN-CO ATTORNEY $16.00 100 CULLIGAN-DIST COURT $18.00 100 CULLIGAN-PUBLIC DEFENDER $22.00 100 CULLIGAN-WEED $6.00 100 CUSTER COUNTY SHERIFF-NE $7.50 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $2,460.47 100 KARL DAILEY $139.00 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $309.04 100 DAWES COUNTY DISTRICT COURT $108.00 100 DAWES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $96.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $706.00 100 FIRST BANKCARD/DISTRICT COURT $417.14 100 FIRST BANKCARD/ROBERTA COLEMAN $706.40 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VETERANS $55.90 100 FIRST BANKCARD/WEED DEPT $32.20 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $19,310.59 100 HI-TECH CAR CARE $53.50 100 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY,INC $121.08 100 INTRALINKS,INC $2,840.50 100 MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES $757.50 100 NE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SYSTEM $90.00 100 NE STATE TREAS/UNCLAIMED PROPERTY $12.10 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $2,439.47 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $1,952.47 100 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $162.83 100 NOSSAMAN PETIT LAW FIRM,PC $127.50 100 PACIFIC STEEL & RECYCLING $1,414.12 100 PARIS FISHER AUTO SALES $16,000.00 100 PETERSEN DRUG $129.07 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $114.50 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/WEED $301.41 100 REGIONAL WEST MEDICAL CENTER $1,247.65 100 SADDLE ROCK ONE STOP $984.98 100 SCOTTS BLUFF CO DETENTION CENTER $10,939.89 100 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $213.38 100 THOMSON WEST PAYMENT CENTER $932.00 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/SHERIFF $454.01 100 VIAERO WIRELESS-WEED $85.89 100 VSP VISION PLAN $237.83 100 WESTERN PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS INC $2,325.00 100 JON WORTHMAN LAW OFFICE $503.80 100 XEROX CORPORATION/E911 $465.10 100 XEROX CORPORATION/SHERIFF $75.64 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $265.91 100 XEROX CORPORATION/VETERANS OFFICE $180.81 200 AFLAC $361.63 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,417.12 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $1,142.89 200 BUTCH HOLLIBAUGH TRUCKING,LLC $303.00 200 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DIST #1 ROADS $20.29 200 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $40.49 200 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $30.00 200 DALE CHASEK $1,824.00 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $75.00 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $4,380.94 200 M & R RESTORATION $63.90 200 MONTANA CSED SDU-WAGE WITHOLDING $171.87 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $955.66 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $48.07 200 NMC EXCHANGE LLC/NEBRASKA MACHINERY $15,253.85 200 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $75.24 200 PESTS GO $68.00 200 QUALITY TIRE $831.00 200 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ROADS $29.37 200 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $204.00 200 RURAL COMPREHENSIVE CARE NETWORK $302.75 200 SOLID WASTE AGENCY OF NW NEBRASKA $24.00 200 STACY SWINNEY $1,620.00 200 TITAN MACHINERY $25,510.00 200 VSP VISION PLAN $125.88 200 WESTCO $18,829.94 200 SCOTT E WILKINS $16,195.00 200 XEROX CORPORATION/ROADS $136.18 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $70.33 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $95.24 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $282.00 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $56.32 990 VSP VISION PLAN $9.13 1900 VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE $150.00 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 CENTURYLINK $51.47 2910 FIRST BANKCARD/E-911 $150.24 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.32 2910 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $195.00 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.33 2913 CENTURYLINK $270.24
Publish July 31, 2019
504
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
You are hereby notified that the following-described property will be sold by Matthew R. Watson, Attorney at Law, Trustee, at public auction to the highest bidder in the main lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on September 3rd September, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.
Lots 22, 23, 25, 26, and 27 in Goodview Addition to the Original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska commonly known as 565 N. Pine Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes; (2) special assessments; (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property; (4) unpaid water bills; (5) prior Mortgages and Trust Deed of record; and, (6) ground leases of record.
The highest bidder will deposit with the Trustee, at the time of sale, a cashier’s check in the amount of $5,000.00, with the full purchase price to be received in certified funds by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the Beneficiary. The Purchaser is responsible to pay the documentary stamp tax, if any, together with all recording fees. This property is sold “as is” and this sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: /s/ Matthew R. Watson
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Attorney at Law, Trustee
For: Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Fax: (308) 432-2960
Publish July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019