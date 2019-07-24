509
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
JERICK JADIN SCHLAIS, a minor child
By parent, JOANNA M. DEROSA
Case No. CI 19-59
NOTICE
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of July, 2019 in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Joanna M. DeRosa filed a Petition requesting that the name of her minor child, Jerick Jadin Schlais, be changed to Jerick Jadin DeRosa. A hearing upon said request shall be held in the Dawes County District Court, Chadron, Nebraska on the 1st day of August, 2019 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. before the Honorable Travis P. O’Gorman.
PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY.
DATED this ___ day of July, 2019.
JOANNA M. DEROSA, as next friend of JERICK JADIN SCHLAIS, a minor child,
Petitioner,
By:
Katy A. Reichert, NSBA #22327
Chaloupka, Holyoke, Snyder,
Chaloupka & Longoria, PC, LLO
1714 Second Avenue
Post Office Box 2424
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Telephone: (308) 635-5000
Facsimile: (308) 635-8000
E-mail: kar@chhsclaw.net
Publish July 17, 24, 2019
512
Notice of Organization
of
InTuned, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that InTuned, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its registered office at 2001 Fremont Street in Whitney, Nebraska 69367. The registered agent at said office is Colleen Jacobs. The purposes for which the Company was formed is to conduct any and all lawful business including to buy, sell, lease, rent, exchange, and otherwise deal with real or personal property, including all uses, acts, and purposes incidental or related thereto and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking and insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. Perpetual existence of the Company commenced when the Certificate of Organization was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State on July 2, 2019. The affairs of the Company are to be conducted by the Members pursuant to an Operating Agreement duly adopted by the Company.
InTuned, LLC
By: Randy D. Cullers, Attorney at Law # 20972
P.O. Box 1000
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish July 17, 24, 31, 2019
504
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
You are hereby notified that the following-described property will be sold by Matthew R. Watson, Attorney at Law, Trustee, at public auction to the highest bidder in the main lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on September 3rd September, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.
Lots 22, 23, 25, 26, and 27 in Goodview Addition to the Original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska commonly known as 565 N. Pine Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes; (2) special assessments; (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property; (4) unpaid water bills; (5) prior Mortgages and Trust Deed of record; and, (6) ground leases of record.
The highest bidder will deposit with the Trustee, at the time of sale, a cashier’s check in the amount of $5,000.00, with the full purchase price to be received in certified funds by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the Beneficiary. The Purchaser is responsible to pay the documentary stamp tax, if any, together with all recording fees. This property is sold “as is” and this sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: /s/ Matthew R. Watson
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Attorney at Law, Trustee
For: Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Fax: (308) 432-2960
Publish July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019
498
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Timothy L. Kicker, Deceased. Case No. PR18-10
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Testate Proceeding and a Petition for Determination of No Inheritance Tax have been filed and are set for hearing at 9:00 AM on July 29th, 2019 in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, located at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, or as soon thereafter as may be heard.
Lori Miskimins, Dawes County Clerk Magistrate
Laura R. Kicker, Personal Representative
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish July 10, 17, 24, 2019
513
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
July 15 & 16, 2019
2019 PROPERTY VALUATION PROTESTS SUMMARY
Pursuant to Section 77-1502 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes, the Dawes County Board of Commissioners convened as a Board of Equalization on July 15, 2019 at 8:25 A.M. in the former county courtroom located at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska to hear and read into record the 2019 property valuation protests and make a final determination on the valuation change requests. Eighty-two (82) parcels were filed for protest. During the scheduled sessions, the Board heard testimony/viewed evidence from Protesters’ requesting valuation changes.
Roll was called and the following Board members were present: Vic Rivera, Webb Johnson and Jake Stewart. Also present was Assessor, Lindy Coleman and Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk. The Assessor was sworn into record prior to commencement of hearings and all individuals scheduled to meet with the Board of Equalization were sworn into record. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by publication in the Chadron Record and Crawford Clipper. A copy of the proof of publication is on file in the office of the County Clerk. Notice of the meeting was given to the members and copy of agenda is on record in the office of the County Clerk. All proceedings of the meeting which are open to public and tape-recorded are on file in the Clerk’s office. Evidence available during proceedings included the 2019 Reports and Opinions of the Property Tax Administrator and made available upon request are Statutes and Sales Rosters. Protests along with evidence submitted will be placed on file in the Assessor’s office. Information concerning decisions of the Board will be transcribed to property cards by the Assessor’s office and are available for public inspection during normal business hours. Valuation protests not appearing before the Board were read into record on July 15, 2019.
Lindy Coleman, Assessor, presented clerical corrections numbered 1-61 for the Board review and approval. Upon review of all clerical corrections presented Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve clerical correction #’s 1-61 as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Appointments continued until 9:20 A.M. on July 16, 2019 at which time the Board went back to review each protest submitted and evidence thereof before rendering a decision The Board of Equalization adjourned at 11:35 A.M.
*Decisions of the Board of Equalization Valuation Protest Hearings will be mailed to all individuals submitting protest(s) by August 01, 2019. If a Protester is dissatisfied with the board’s decision, a copy of the report sent and the property record file may be used to complete an appeal to the Tax Equalization and Review Commission. Forms to appeal are available in the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Vic Rivera, Chairman
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
515
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
JULY 1, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 1st day of July, 2019 at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: City Attorney Adam Edmund and Chief of Police Tim Lordino.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-12, June 17, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
There were no Minutes from other Boards and Commissions to distribute at this meeting.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Lyle McKinnon was in attendance to speak in support of his request for a special permit to allow permissible fireworks to be discharged on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the area of 247 North Morehead Street. Mr. McKinnon stated that family members serving in the military will be home during Fur Trade Days and the family would like to discharge fireworks as part of their traditional family celebration.
Mr. McKinnon added that he would like to amend his request to change the hours for discharging fireworks from 8:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. The original request was from 8:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
Mr. McKinnon had advised that he had contacted his neighbors and that nobody had any objections to the fireworks being discharged. Councilmember Crofutt advised that people he had talked to in the neighborhood did not know about the fireworks request and had not been contacted by anyone.
Councilmembers Welch and Crofutt expressed their concerns with fireworks being discharged in a residential area during the evening hours. It was their opinion that the fireworks disrupt the neighborhood, including the pets in the area.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-74, which Resolution approves issuance of a Special Permit to Lyle McKinnon to allow the discharge of permissible fireworks on Saturday, July 13, 2019 between the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the area of 247 North Morehead Street.
After consideration, motion was made and seconded to amend Resolution No. 2019-74 to allow the fireworks to be displayed until 11:00 p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Werner. The following voted Nay: Welch, Crofutt. Motion carried.
The roll call was then taken on the passage and adoption of said Resolution as amended and the following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Werner. The following voted Nay: Welch, Crofutt. Resolution No. was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-54, for a Special Designated License application for the Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub for Fur Trade Days. Mayor Bannan stated that he requested that this item be placed on the agenda. He informed the Council that the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission will be considering issuance of the liquor license for the establishment on July 10, 2019. The Mayor added that he was advised that there is a possibility that the Liquor Control Commission will consider approval of the application for a Special Designated License at the same time. He requested that the Council consider passage of the resolution in the event the Liquor Control Commission approves the Special Designated License.
Alicia Felton was in attendance and spoke with regard to the application for a Special Designated License.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-54, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub, for a Special Designated License for Fur Trade Days on July 12 – 14, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-54 was passed and adopted.
The Council was advised that the Community Development Advisory Committee has one (1) vacancy and CJ Bach and Celeste Lee have both expressed an interest in serving. A written ballot vote was taken to determine this appointment.
Motion was made and seconded to appoint CJ Bach to fill the vacancy on the Community Development Advisory Committee for the term expiring January 2021. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered the application for Community Development Program funding received from Northwest Community Action Partnership. The application is in the amount of $3,069.50 and is to replace a door at the Head Start Facility located at 324 Spruce Street.
It was noted that the Community Development Citizen Advisory Review Committee met and reviewed this application at their meeting held May 9, 2019. The Committee passed a motion to recommend denial of the request of $3,069.50, as the Committee was of the opinion that this request would set a precedent for funds being used for maintenance type projects.
Jennifer Sorenson was in attendance to speak on behalf of Northwest Community Action Partnership. She stated that she was aware of the recommendation from the Community Development Committee and she was okay with that recommendation as well.
Considerable discussion was held by the Council as to the type of projects that qualify for funding.
Councilmember Werner questioned the application from the Dawes County Historical Society. It was noted that the Community Development Committee declined consideration of this request as the application was not complete. Councilmember Werner also questioned the timing of the application and the fact that funds were not available at the time he suggested that the City consider use community betterment dollars for an ice skating rink.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-75, which Resolution approves the application of Northwest Community Action Partnership for assistance from the Community Development Program funds pursuant to the Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act in the amount of $3,069.50 for replacing a door at the Head Start facility located at 324 Spruce Street, as outlined in the Grant Application. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch. The following voted Nay: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. Resolution No. 2019-75 was not passed and adopted.
Tom Menke, President of the Chadron Girls Softball Association (CGSA), members of the Association, and parents of the members were in attendance to speak in support of their application for Community Development program funds. The organization is requesting $3,382.00 to install additional fencing at the Hampton Field. The plans for new fencing is to help with creating a safe area for pitchers and catchers to practice and warm-up during games.
Jodi Hendrickson, the Chadron High School Softball coach, said that the will allow teams to have pitching and fielding practice simultaneously. Currently those practices have to split time on the field.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-76, which Resolution the application of the Chadron Girls Softball Association (CGSA) for assistance from the Community Development Program funds pursuant to the Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act in the amount of $3,382.38 for additional fencing for the Hampton Ballfield, as outlined in the Grant Application. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-76 is passed and adopted.
Steve Cleveland was in attendance on behalf of Chadron Community Foundation to speak in support of an application for Community Development program funds for fencing for the north side of the Downtown Plaza. The request for funding is also for the purchase of shade sails for temporary shading at the plaza. Deb Cottier, Executive Director for Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation also spoke with regard to the application, on behalf of the Downton Plaza Committee. She stated that the Committee has been trying to determine priorities for the development of the plaza. Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, who also serves on the Downtown Plaza Committee, was also in attendance to answer questions and provide information with regard to the shade sails.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-77, which Resolution approves the application of the Chadron Community Foundation for assistance from the Community Development Program funds pursuant to the Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act in the amount of $9,105.22 for improvements at the City of Chadron Downtown Plaza located at Second and Main Streets, which improvements include the purchase and installation of shade sails for temporary shading and also funding for labor and materials to install permanent fencing on the north property line of the Downtown Plaza, as outlined in the Grant Application. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-77 is passed and adopted.
The Council considered an Inter-Local Government Agreement with the Region 23 Emergency Management Agency. The Agreement is for the purpose of updating and enhancing the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
City Manager Yanker spoke with regard to the Inter-Local Government Agreement and answered questions from the Council. It was recommended that City Manager Yanker serve as the representative for the City and Public Works Director Milo Rust serve as the alternate.
Councilmember Welch stated that her affirmative vote on Resolution No. 2019-78 is with the discussion involving her concerns with climate change and the need to discuss the affect that climate change may have on the Hazard Mitigation Plan update, having been noted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-78, which Resolution authorizes the City of Chadron to enter into an Inter-Local Government Agreement with the Region 23 Emergency Management Agency for the purpose of updating and enhancing the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.; designates City Manager Greg Yanker as the City of Chadron’s representative and Public Works Director Milo Rust as the alternate representative; and authorizes the Mayor to execute said Agreement on behalf of the City. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-78 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-79, which Resolution approves Progress Estimate No. 2 submitted by Fuller Construction for materials furnished and work performed in the construction of the 80’x80’ Storage Hangar at the Chadron Municipal Airport and authorizes payment in the amount of $99,082.80. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-79 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Arrow Building Center, Su, 66.91; Bamford, Inc., Annual Sprinkler System, Inspection, 200.00; Bauerkempers, Inc., Su, 48.80; Black Hills Energy, Se, 2,909.86; Blair, Megan, Refund, 21.83; Carrot-Top.Com, Su, 1,427.23; Century Link, Se, 980.75; Chadron Lumber Company, Su, 68.80; Chadron Motor Company, Su, 24.68; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 6/25/19, 7,591.14; Chadron, City of, Payroll, 104,533.09; Chadron, City of, Dental Insurance, 1,374.91; Chadron, City of, Health Insurance, 26,769.39; Chase NYC Bank, Aquatic Center Bond Principal/Interest Payment, 621,898.75; Christensen, Texas, Refund, 60.00; Croell, Inc., Concrete, 943.85; Culligan Water Conditioning, Su, 50.00; DAS State Acctg-Central Finance, Se, 543.40; Diamond Vogel Paint Center, Su, 1,817.10; Elbert, Julia, Refund, 26.22; Fire & Ice Mechanical Inc., Maint, 65.00; First National Bank of Chadron, Aquatic Center Bond Outgoing Wire Fee, 40.00; First National Bank of North Platte, HAS Insurance, 836.02; First National Bank Omaha, Travel Expense/Supplies, 3,203.51; Foster, Shyanne, Refund, 19.95; Fuller Construction, Airport Hangar #3-31-0017-016 Est #2, 99,082.80; Galls, LLC, Su, 209.97; Hach Company, Su, 165.71; Hall, Riley, Refund, 18.07; Hawkins, Inc., Su, 273.52; Hills Tire & Supply, Tire Repair/Supplies, 108.75; Home Haven Furniture & Appliance, Se, 101.59; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 89.74; John Deere Financial, Su, 869.44; Kasten, Logan, Refund, 43.88; Krause, D’Ann, Refund, 18.21; Manna Systems & Consulting, Computer, 869.99; Midwest Laboratories, Su, 88.95; NE Department of Revenue, 5/19 Sales & Use Tax, 8,922.75; NE Public Health Laboratory, Water Testing, 47.00; Nebraskaland Tire, Tires/Balance, 698.90; New Leaf, Flowers, 1,585.48; Olsson Associates, Airport Hangar 3-31-0017-016 Est. #10, 13,287.03; Quality Tire, Tire Repair/Su, 33.50; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims Paid, 128.21; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims Paid, 52,784.85; Regional Care, Inc., 7/19 Dental Insurance Premium, 33.00; Regional Care, Inc., 7/19 Health Insurance Premium, 22,706.71; Respond First Aid Systems, Su, 202.88; Security First Bank, Chadron Hospitality TIF Payments, 2,283.23; Standart, Stephen, Reimb, 31.00; Upper Niobrara White NRD, No-Till Drill/Mileage, 228.80; US Postmaster, Postage, 434.00; Van Diest Supply Company, Su, 2,180.40; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 6/25/19, 3,323.87; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 6/25/19, 1,533.71; Verizon Wireless, Se, 270.31; Wahlstrom Ford, Vehicle Repair, 1,321.20; Walmart Community, Su, 1,442.65; Weischedel, Kori, Refund, 23.96; Werner Construction, Inc., Asphalt, 3,476.87; Western Community Health, Ace/Keno Community Betterment Grant, 4,014.00; Western States Bank, HSA thru 6/11/19, 80.34; WFI, Maint, 13,000.00; White River Feed & Supply, Su, 129.50; Winter, Devon, Refund, 65.12; TOTAL: $1,011,731.08
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
City Manager Yanker gave a report and update on the community solar project. NE Public Power District continues to work on the Request for Proposals. The bid opening has been extended for two more weeks. The City Manager added that as more information becomes available, he will keep the Council informed.
The Council was reminded of the Special City Council Meeting scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 for a workshop for the 2019-2020 budget.
Councilmember Welch commented on the visit by Rep. Adrian Smith to the community.
Councilmember Klein commented on the upcoming Fur Trade Days scheduled for July 11 – 14, 2019.
Mayor Bannan also commented on the upcoming Fur Trade Days and the carnival that will be in Chadron.
Councilmember Crofutt stated that he is not against fireworks but thinks people should keep track of time when discharging fireworks.
Councilmember Werner gave a shout-out to all of the volunteers.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 7:14 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
516
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
American Legion Post 12
123 Bordeaux Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
517
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Diamond DP, Inc.
dba Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub
202 West 2nd Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
518
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automati-cally renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
CK of Chadron, Inc.
dba CK of Chadron
1250 West 10th Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
519
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Hungry Birds, LLC
dba EJ’s BBQ & TakeOut
251 Main Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
520
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
K.C. Chasek
dba The Favorite Bar
155 Main Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish 24, 2019
521
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automati-cally renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Fryday’s 120 Bar & Grill, LLC
dba Fryday’s 120 Bar & Grill
120 West 2nd Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
522
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automati-cally renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Hilltop Lanes, Inc.
dba Hilltop Lanes
950 West 10th Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
523
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
The Olde Main Street Inn, Inc.
dba Olde Main Street Inn
115 Main Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
524
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Ronald G. Moore
dba The Ridge
164 Main Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
525
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Safeway of Western Nebraska, Inc.
dba Safeway 2563
230 Morehead Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
526
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
JT Wild, Inc.
dba Wild’s Bar & Grill
216 West 2nd Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
527
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Chadron Hospitality, LLC
dba Holiday Inn Express
247 Ash Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
528
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Helen’s Restaurant & The Grove, LLC
dba Helen’s & The Grove
950 West Highway 20
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish July 24, 2019
514
Application for Registration of Trade Name
Trade Name: Unfit to Elite
Name of Applicant: Dylan Stansbury
Address: 502 Annin, Crawford, NE, 69339
Applicant is an Individual
Date of first use of name in Nebraska: Upon Filing
General nature of business: Personal Training
Dylan Stansbury
502 Annin
Crawford, NE 69339
Publish July 24, 2019