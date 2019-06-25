462
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on July 26, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: June 12, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842).
Publish July 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, July 1, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 26, 2019
NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS
IN BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1
OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons owning lots hereinafter described in Business Improvement District No. 1 of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, that the Mayor and Council of said City will meet in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, in said City on the 15th day of July, 2019 at 6:00 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, for the purpose of considering the levying of special assessments on the lots in said District described as follows:
Lots 1 through 13 in Block 5;
Lots 1 through 6 and 15 through 34 in Block 4;
Lots 1 through 20 and Lot 39 in Block 3;
Lots 1 through 21 in Block 12;
Lots 1 through 34 in Block 11;
Lots 9 through 29 in Block 10;
All in the Original Town of the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska
The special assessments to be levied are for the purpose of paying all or any part of the cost of maintenance, repair and reconstruction including utility cost of any improvement or facility in the District, the 2019 total cost assessment to be imposed by assessments of benefits on a front footage basis which is in accordance with the proposed method of assessments determined by Ordinance No. 1058 creating said District, and the percentage to be assessed to each lot to equal one dollar and seventy-five cents ($1.75) per front foot.
At the hearing, objections may be made to the total cost and the proposed allocation of such costs among the lots in said District.
BY ORDER OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA.
Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 26, July 3, 10, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
The Dawes County Travel Board will have its next meeting Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center at 1000 Main Street, Chadron, NE.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
FROM DAWES COUNTY ROAD DEPARTMENT
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners will be taking sealed bids for the purchase of One (1) New Impact Crusher, One (1) New Screener, and One (1) New Conveyor if needed to create a Closed Circuit.
No bids will be considered unless submitted in writing on a Bidder’s Proposal Sheet. Bid spec’s and forms can be obtained from the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street, Suite#7, Chadron, NE 69337.
All bids must be received by July 3, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. by certified mail or may be hand carried to the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street, Suite#7, Chadron, NE 69337. Bids will be publicly opened on July 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. during the regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Commissioners in the Commissioners Room at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, NE.
All bids must be clearly marked as “SEALED BID – NEW CRUSHER PLANT” on the outside of the envelope and sealed closed. Please use a separate Bidder’s Proposal Sheet for each proposed Closed Circuit setup.
Dawes County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to refuse and or reject any and all bids and waive any informalities or technicalities.
Mailing Address
Dawes County Road Department
250 Main Street Suite#7
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Publish June 12, 19, and 26, 2019
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No. CI 19 - 30
LEGAL NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
SUZETTA JONES,
Plaintiff,
v.
LARRY JONES; GWEN SCHERBARTH; TRAVIS PETERSON; NICKOLUS PETERSON; LEAH PIGEON; ROCKY ALLEN; HEIDI JONES WESS; HEATHER JONES DOYLE; JENS PETERSON; LYLE ALLEN
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of HENRY C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of MONA C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of WAYNE JONES, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of RICKA JENSEN, Deceased, real names unknown;
The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of JOYCE ALLEN, Deceased, real names unknown;
All persons having or claiming any interest in and to Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown,
MARIE TYREE, individually and as former Personal Representative of the Estate of Duane D. Tyree;
Unknown Trustee The Tyree Family Trust U/A/D May 15, 2002, Real name(s) unknown
All persons having or claiming any interest in and to oil, gas, and/or minerals in the following described real estate: Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown.
Defendants.
TO: Travis Peterson; Nickolus Peterson; Jens Peterson; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of HENRY C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of MONA C. JONES, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of WAYNE JONES, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of RICKA JENSEN, Deceased, real names unknown; The Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Legal Representatives, and all other person interested in the Estate of JOYCE ALLEN, Deceased, real names unknown; All persons having or claiming any interest in and to Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown; MARIE TYREE, individually and as former Personal Representative of the Estate of Duane D. Tyree; Unknown Trustee The Tyree Family Trust U/A/D May 15, 2002, Real name(s) unknown; All persons having or claiming any interest in and to oil, gas, and/or minerals in the following described real estate: Lot 2, Northeast Fifth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, real names unknown.
You are hereby notified that on April 17, 2019, Suzetta Jones, filed a Complaint in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, against you, the object and prayer of which is to terminate and extinguish the severed mineral interest(s), vesting title to all such mineral interests in Plaintiff, Suzetta Jones, to the real estate specifically described herein as against you and each of you. You are required to file an Answer to said Complaint on or before the 12th day of August, 2019.
SUZETTA JONES, PLAINTIFF
By:
/s/MatthewR. Watson
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
PO Box 1070, 201 East 3rd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
Phone: 308-432-3339
Fax: 308-432-2960
Email: mwatson@chadronlaw.com
June 26, July 3, 10, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Patrick Wess, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-18
Notice is hereby given that on June 10, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Emma Stokely was formally appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 19, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lori Miskimins, Clerk of the County Court
Publish June 19, 26, July 3, 2019
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Loretta D. Belknap, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-23
Notice is hereby given that on June 12, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of Will of said Decedent, and Michael O. Belknap, whose address is 671 Cottonwood School road, Hemingford, NE, 69348, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before Aug. 19, 2019, or be forever barred.
Lori Miskimins,
Registrar
Lowell J. Moore #12893
112 North Dewey St. Suite A
PO Box 1005
North Platte, NE 69103-1005
308-532-0551
Publish June 19, 26, July 3, 2019
Petition for Name Change
In the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
IN RE: Name Change of Jessica Rose Sprague
Case No: CI19-47
Notice is hereby given that on 4th day of June, 2019, a petition was filed in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is for the change of the petitioner’s name from Jessica Rose Sprague to Angel Rose Sprague.
A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable Travis O’Gorman in Courtroom 1 at the Dawes County Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, on the 13th day of August, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the Court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the petitioner’s name will be changed from that of Jessica Rose Sprague to Angel Rose Sprague.
Jessica Sprague
267 Main St. Apt 1
Chadron, Ne 69337
308-615-9564
Publish June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019
NOTICE
OF CORPORATE NAME CHANGE
Pursuant to the provisions of the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act, §21-19,173, notice is hereby given that the corporate name of “Nebraska Mid-America Honor Flight, Inc.” has been changed to “Veteran’s Memorial Flight, Inc.” effective the 31st day of May, 2019.
/s/ Larry Hix, President
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson
Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
June 12, 19, 26, 2019
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
THE SHAW RANCH, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the organization under the laws of the State of Nebraska of The Shaw Ranch, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company (the “Company”), pursuant to a Certificate of Organization filed on May 31, 2019. The Company’s designated office is at 32 Hereford Road, Chadron, NE 69337. The name and address of the Company’s registered agent for service of process in the State of Nebraska is Brent Shaw, 32 Hereford Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
Publish June 12, 19, 26, 2019