438
Request for Bids
The Dawes County Agriculture Society will be accepting sealed bids on building an addition to the Moody Deans Event Center located at 300 East Norfolk Ave Chadron, NE 69337. We will be accepting bids till 5:00 p.m. on June 12th, 2019. For a scope of work please contact Crystal Brunsch at 605-454-1034.
Publish May 29, June 5, 12, 19, 2019
465
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
FROM DAWES COUNTY ROAD DEPARTMENT
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners will be taking sealed bids for the purchase of One (1) New Impact Crusher, One (1) New Screener, and One (1) New Conveyor if needed to create a Closed Circuit.
No bids will be considered unless submitted in writing on a Bidder’s Proposal Sheet. Bid spec’s and forms can be obtained from the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street, Suite#7, Chadron, NE 69337.
All bids must be received by July 3, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. by certified mail or may be hand carried to the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street, Suite#7, Chadron, NE 69337. Bids will be publicly opened on July 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. during the regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Commissioners in the Commissioners Room at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, NE.
All bids must be clearly marked as “SEALED BID – NEW CRUSHER PLANT” on the outside of the envelope and sealed closed. Please use a separate Bidder’s Proposal Sheet for each proposed Closed Circuit setup.
Dawes County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to refuse and or reject any and all bids and waive any informalities or technicalities.
Mailing Address
Dawes County Road Department
250 Main Street Suite#7
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Publish June 12, 19, and 26, 2019
436
Kozeny & McCubbin LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Notice of Trustee’s Sale
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on 07/02/2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337:
LOT 6, BLOCK 20, ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA, EXCEPT THE PART OF SAID LOT 6 MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 6 IN SAID BLOCK, RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 15.6 FEET, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE EXPECTED TRACT; RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 18 INCHES, RUN THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET, RUN THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 18 INCHES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes, (2) special assessments, (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property, and (4) unpaid water bills, (5) prior mortgages and trust deed of record and (6) ground leases of record. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: Kerry Feld, Trustee, NSBA# 24614
Kozeny & McCubbin, LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Phone: (314) 991-0255
Fax: (314) 991-6755
First Publication 05/22/2019, final 06/19/2019
Published in the Chadron Record
K&M Filename: BLANASPS
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN FROM YOU WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Publish May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 19, 2019
462
SouthLaw, P.C.
13160 Foster Suite 100
Overland Park, KS 66213-2660
(913) 663-7600
FILE NO. 159842
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on July 26, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: June 12, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish July 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019
451
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
INSPIRIT COUNSELING, P.C.
Notice is hereby given that Amanda R. Price has formed a Professional Corporation under the laws of the State of Nebraska:
1. The name of the corporation is Inspirit Counseling, P.C.
2. The address of the initial registered office and registered agent is Amanda R. Price, 709 W. 4th Street, Suite 2, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, 69337.
3. The corporation is organized to engage in the business of mental health counseling, treatment and supervision and to engage in all activities and to render services incidental or related thereto and in connection with, and in furtherance of, the practice of such profession and the rendering of such professional services are as follows:
A. To exercise all the powers, benefits, and privileges given to professional corporations in the State of Nebraska, under the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act, and to do any and all things necessary or convenient to the accomplishment of the purposes herein set forth.
B. To engage in every phase and aspect of rendering the same professional services to the public that an Independent Mental Health Practitioner, duly licensed under the laws of the State of Nebraska is authorized to render, but such professional services shall be rendered only through its shareholders, directors, officers, employees, and agents who are themselves duly licensed to render such professional services in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act; and to render services ancillary to such professional services.
C. To acquire, own, use, convey, and otherwise dispose of and deal in real and personal property or any interest therein to the extent permitted to corporations organized pursuant to the provisions of the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act.
D. To conduct, engage in, and generally deal in and with such related and unrelated transactions and activities for profit as are authorized to professional corporations by the provisions of the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act.
E. To carry out such purposes as are set out herein by means of employing duly licensed mental health care practitioners and other personnel as are necessary; and shall be authorized to receive and collect fees or compensation for the services rendered by such licensed accountants.
4. The total authorized capital of the professional corporation is Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000.00) divided into One Thousand (1,000) shares of the par value of Ten Dollars ($10.00) per share, and shall be fully paid when issued, and shall be nonassessable; such shares shall only be issued to persons who are duly licensed mental health practitioners in the State of Nebraska.
5. The corporation commenced existence on the filing and recording of its Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State and shall have perpetual duration.
6. The affairs of the professional corporation shall be conducted by a Board of Directors, who shall be shareholders, and by the statutory officers, to-wit: President, Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer, who shall be shareholders, and by such other officers as may be provided by the By-laws. or appointed by the Board of Directors.
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St., PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish June 5, 12, 19, 2019
464
NOTICE
OF CORPORATE NAME CHANGE
Pursuant to the provisions of the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act, §21-19,173, notice is hereby given that the corporate name of “Nebraska Mid-America Honor Flight, Inc.” has been changed to “Veteran’s Memorial Flight, Inc.” effective the 31st day of May, 2019.
/s/ Larry Hix, President
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson
Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
June 12, 19, 26, 2019
463
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
THE SHAW RANCH, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the organization under the laws of the State of Nebraska of The Shaw Ranch, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company (the “Company”), pursuant to a Certificate of Organization filed on May 31, 2019. The Company’s designated office is at 32 Hereford Road, Chadron, NE 69337. The name and address of the Company’s registered agent for service of process in the State of Nebraska is Brent Shaw, 32 Hereford Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
Publish June 12, 19, 26, 2019
467
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Patrick Wess, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-18
Notice is hereby given that on June 10, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Emma Stokely was formally appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 19, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lori Miskimins, Clerk of the County Court
Publish June 19, 26, July 3, 2019
468
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Loretta D. Belknap, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-23
Notice is hereby given that on June 12, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of Will of said Decedent, and Michael O. Belknap, whose address is 671 Cottonwood School road, Hemingford, NE, 69348, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before Aug. 19, 2019, or be forever barred.
Lori Miskimins,
Registrar
Lowell J. Moore #12893
112 North Dewey St. Suite A
PO Box 1005
North Platte, NE 69103-1005
308-532-0551
Publish June 19, 26, July 3, 2019
469
Regular Board Meeting
June 10, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on June 10, 2019 by Vice-President Montague-Roes at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Sandy Montague-Roes, and Tye Pourier
Board members absent: Tom Menke and Madison Nitsch
Routine Matters
Vice-President Montague-Roes welcomed visitors to the meeting. Vice-President Montague-Roes announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the agenda for the Regular Board Meeting for June 10, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on May 13, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Awards and/or Honors
Michael Sandstrom was named 2019 Nebraska History Teacher of the Year. Angie Hudson was the May teacher of the month.
High Fives
United Methodist Men, Guardians of the Children, and United Methodist Sunday School kids donated to negative lunch balances. Several teachers and central office staff who volunteered to paint their rooms this summer.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
Megan Williamson to item 2b.
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of May 31, 2019
Fund, Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Tranfers/Others, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 5.31.18
General Fund 2,293,369.01 2,296,560.25 996,236.93 (65.38) 769.11 3,594,396.06 3,302,041.99
Depreciation Fund449,574.13 449,574.13 199,474.13
Lunch Fund 137,959.58 38,839.47 39,186.25 137,612.80 128,930.86
Special Building Fund 204,689.40 47,022.39 4,821.64 246,890.15 254,304.66
Cooperative Fund 4,089.42 3,437.72 2,971.60 4,555.54 (1,851.24)
Total 3,089,681.54 2,385,859.83 1,043,216.42 703.73 4,433,028.68 3,882,900.40
After nine months the General Fund expenses are under budget by 10.07% or $1,300,782.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $202,502.40, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $38,776.43, the Special Building Fund in the amount of $4,821.64, and the Cooperative Fund in the amount of $85.67. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $29,612.05. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Unfinished Business
No update on the Auditorium Stage Floor Proposal.
The Performance Contract refinance was tabled until July.
New Business
No BOE members will be attending conferences in the next month. The Fall NASB/NCSA Conference was discussed.
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve Policy 4019.41 Employees with Infectious Disease. Roll Call:
You have free articles remaining.
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve Policy 4112.3 Contract Renewal on second reading, waiving third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
First reading of Policy 3290 Gifts, Grants, & Bequests and Policy 5111.2 Option Enrollment & Appendix.
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to approve the School Safety Plan. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the 2019-20 Meal Prices, student meal prices will increase 5 cents. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Personnel
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to approve the 2019-20 School Nurse Cooperative Agreement with Crawford. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Student Performance and Program Reports
Administrator Reports Including: Building Principals, Technology Director, Curriculum Director, and Maintenance Supervisor can be found on the district’s website at chadronschools.org.
HS Principal Mack gave an update on the Student Handbook and Mrs. Watson’s live videos on Facebook. Primary Principal Uhing reviewed the DIBELS data with the board. MS Principal Dressel thanked the community partners for their involvement in community day on the last day of school.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester reviewed the first draft of the estimated 2019-20 Budget. A Legislative report was provided. Kassyopea Schrader has been hired as a music para. An AWARE Grant update was provided and two interns were introduced to the board.
Board Member Roundtable (non-action)
Approving Policies was something the Board did for student learning.
An update was given for the NASB Superintendent Search.
Budget Planning/Priority Planning Workshop is set for July 8, 2019 at 4:30 PM and August 12 at 4:30 PM.
Advance Planning
American Civics/Curriculum Committee Meeting, July 15, 2019 at Noon
Policy Committee Meeting-July 15 at 7:00 AM
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-July 1, 2019 @ Noon
Finance Committee Meeting – July 8, 2019 at Noon
Regular Board Meeting–July 8, 2019 at 5:30 PM
Budget Workshop-July 8, 2019 at 4:30 PM
Foundation-September 18, 2019 @ 7 AM
NASB Area Membership Meeting-Gering August 26, 2019
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Vote to Excuse Absent Board Member
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to excuse board members Menke and Nitsch from the meeting. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to adjourn at 6:46 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Montague-Roes, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Menke, Nitsch
Motion Carried: 4-0-2
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Bills
Ag Ed Net.com 415.00 Alliance Public Schools 1,011.92 Alpha Rehabilitation, P.C. 40.95 Anderson, Kerri 196.71 ARROW BUILDING CENTER 14.94 Beguin, Brad 281.01 Black Hills Energy 3,381.66 BLACK HILLS WEEKLY GROUP 1,962.40 Brierly, Robin 254.57 Buchheit, Kimberly 327.29 BUDLER, CLETUS 16.00 Burch, Shelley 562.02 Buskirk, Kristen 89.26 Capital Business Systems Inc. 2,498.43 CATTIN, JOHN 92.57 Chadrad Communications, Inc. 150.00 Chadron Ace Hardware 128.32 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 7,104.54 Chadron NHD 600.00 Chadron Public Schools 1,034.24 CHADRON ROTARY CLUB 120.00 CITY OF CHADRON 1,569.78 COGDILL, WILLIAM 178.52 COMPUTER INFORMATION CONCEPTS 11,178.00 Connell, Dina 416.56 Craig, Tyler 267.79 CSC Conferencing 510.25 DAS State Accounting-Central Finance, 229.49 Domino’s Pizza 170.29 EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #13 42,254.48 Engravers 77.50 Ewald, Catherine 449.62 Froman, CJ 208.28 Galbraith, Jennifer 578.55 GARRETT, CHRISTOPHER 429.78 Golembiewski, Eric 462.84 Great Plains Communications 2,027.71 Haynes, Terri 30.00 HENCEY PLUMBING 165.00 Hillyard/Sioux Falls 5,939.33 Huffman, Nels 636.40 Hughbanks -Pyle, Jennifer 624.83 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 1,144.27 John Deere Financial 49.00 Johnson, Lucius 416.56 JOSTENS 94.57 JW Pepper & Son, Inc. 771.78 Kahl, Bryan 578.55 KEIM, BROOKE 168.61 Kelso’s Auto Repairs 344.26 Leonard, Allison 327.29 Lien, Kayla 404.99 MADSEN, CAREY 267.79 MCGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS LLC 6,798.00 MODERN FARM EQUIPMENT 536.17 Morrison, Alicia 1,705.89 Mosaic @ Bethphage Village 1,121.40 NASB 703.54 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 4,339.81 NEBRASKA SPEECH LANGUAGE 80.00 NEOPOST 1,000.00 NORTHWEST EVALUATION ASSOC. 6,125.00 O’Donnell, George 238.02 O’Keefe Elevator Company, Inc. 1,300.00 One Source 50.00 Pacific Steel & Recycling 329.17 PEARSON EDUCATION 19,667.27 Pourier, Morgan 112.40 PRO MAXIMA 1,912.00 RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 111.30 Rising, Jessica 416.56 ROBERT’S ELECTRIC 563.68 RobotLab 5,012.00 RON’S REPAIR 15.00 SAFEWAY STORES 53.82 Sayaloune, Kristen 17.36 Scherbarth, Chelsey 535.57 School Specialty Inc. 14,194.62 Sellman, Sandi 624.83 Skeeter’s NAPA Auto Parts 168.65 Smith, Heidi 351.26 Stoker, Laura 365.31 Teaching Strategies 668.25 Tewahade, Dana 125.72 U.S. Bank 20,994.69 U.S. Engineering Service, LLC 606.72 ULine 184.96 University of Nebraska 500.00 Verizon Wireless 178.91 WAHLSTROM FORD 239.89 WAL-MART 904.35 Western Community Health Resources 14,818.51 WESTERN COOPERATIVE COMPANY 8.57 WRIGHT EXPRESS FCS 1,568.70 General Fund 202,502.40 Chadron Ace Hardware 5.09 Chadron Public Schools 8.00 Lunchtime Solutions 38,578.94 NOBILING, CRAIG 80.15 Olson, Rachel 18.95 Pfeffer, Alex 3.90 Raybill, James 4.45 Singer, Genie 6.10 Soester, Brianna 5.45 VANCO Payment Solutions 65.40 Lunch Fund 38,776.43 Security First Bank-Chadron 4,821.64 Special Building Fund 4,821.64 Barry, Heather 58.00 Verizon Wireless 27.67 Cooperative Fund 85.67 Total 246,186.14
Publish June 19, 2019
470
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
June 11, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:02 A.M. on the 11th day of June, 2019 and published pursuant to public notice as required by law and or posted. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Cheryl Dunn, Deputy Assessor and Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the May 14, 2019 minutes with the following correction to wit: add a letter “a” to the word River. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, River and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Cheryl Dunn, Deputy Assessor, presented tax correction #’s 5078-5079 for the Boards review and approval. Upon review of the Board, Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to approve tax correction #’s 5078-5079 as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
There being no further business to be conducted by the Dawes County Board of Equalization the Chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:03 A.M. The next meeting will be held on July 09, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 03, 2019. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public.
Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board of Equalization is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
CHERYL FEIST
DAWES COUNTY CLERK
Publish June 19, 2019
471
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
June 11, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:04 A.M. on the 11th day of June, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk and Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, amending the agenda to include the appointment scheduled by Ron Pelton at 10:30 A.M.; moving Larry Hankins appointment to 10:45 A.M. and Brad Streeks at 11:00 A.M. due to an air conditioning unit not working in the Jail Facility. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, to approve the minutes of the May 28, 2019 meeting with following corrections to wit: Four applications were received for the Highway Superintendent position and add the letter “e” to the word her. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney, joined the meeting in progress. Motion to approve the claims by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Correspondence received from NNDC was acknowledged by the Board. There was no one present for Public Comment. The Board reviewed and approved by General Consent the monthly fee reports of the various departments.
At 9:25 A.M. Andrew Forney, D.A. Davidson, met with the Board re: Highway Allocation Fund Pledge Bond. He reported rates are good at this point and time; therefore, it’s prudent to lock in rates now for the Bond. Shellie Decker expressed concern with closing the Courthouse Bond Fund due to collections still coming into the Fund. The Board directed the Treasurer to transfer funds from the Courthouse Bond Fund to Miscellaneous General Fund at least twice a year or as warranted. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting. In visiting with Andrew Forney, the Board made the decision to go with a ten-year bond at 2.85% interest rate for a Road project. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to adopt Resolution No. 2019-11 authorizing the issuance not to exceed $1,140,000.00 in Highway Allocation Fund Pledge Bond Series 2019 and authorize the Chairman to sign the Bond Purchase Agreement. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. In other business the Board reviewed two (2) grants to wit: Festival of Quilts in the amount of $1085.00 and Post Playhouse in the amount of $10,000.00. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve both Travel Board grants as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Rivera reported he has been approached about the Blue Cross, Blue Shield prescription drug program. He reported some medications are very expensive and aren’t affordable. Commissioner Stewart suggested the party concerned contact the manufacturer of the drug to request assistance in obtaining the drug. The Board recessed briefly at 9:57 A.M. and reconvened to regular session at 10:01 A.M.
At 10:02 A.M. The Chairman declared the Public Hearing open to hear input, suggestions, etc. from the Public. There being no one present for the hearing; the Chairman declared the hearing closed at 10:10 A.M. The following Resolutions were adopted to wit: Resolution No. 2019-09 was introduced by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, transferring $240,500.00 from the Inheritance Fund to the Courthouse Bond Fund and further directing the Treasurer to transfer any funds received into the Courthouse Bond Fund to the Miscellaneous General Fund as directed previously by the Board. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution No. 2019-10 was introduced by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, transferring $100,000.00 from the Inheritance Fund to the Road Fund to finance road repairs from the March 2019 storm. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:25 A.M. Ron Pelton, Whitney Irrigation District and Hunter Baillie, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission met with the Board re: maintenance of Whitney Lake Road to Welling’s. Mr. Pelton indicated for the record the County at one time maintained this road. The condition of this road is very poor according to Pelton. The land the road is built on is owned by Board of Education and Lands and currently there is no easement available. He reported the Whitney Irrigation District doesn’t have sufficient funds in their budget to maintain the Road. Game and Parks have contracted with Whitney Irrigation to maintain the Road. Hunter Baillie reported Game & Parks plan to install culverts and rock on Whitney Lake Road, however; they don’t have the necessary equipment to do the work. Other avenues to address the situation were discussed. Commissioner Stewart suggested all three entities work together and contact the State.
At 10:50 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board re: correction of a coding error fund to fund. He requested Board approval to zero out the 800 Fund and authorize the transfer of $28,253.13 to the 650 Fund. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to authorize the Clerk and Treasurer Departments to enter Journal Entries to correct the coding error and transfer $28,253.13 from the 800 Fund to the 650 Fund and correct a difference of $7.35. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 11:10 A.M. Brad Streeks, Custodian, met with the Board. He informed the Board an air conditioning unit went out in the Jail Facility. The unit itself is 15 years old. He presented two (2) bids from Fire and Ice Mechanical to wit: $2940.00 to replace the coil or $7900.00 to replace the aging unit. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to authorize the purchase of a new unit at a cost of $7900.00 from Fire and Ice Mechanical and the purchase of two ADA toilets for 342 Main Street if necessary. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart informed Mr. Streeks there is a training in October of 2019 he would like Mr. Streeks to attend. The last order of business was recognition of the following employees for years of service to Dawes County. Deb Lesmeister-18 years; Mandy Brice-9 years; Jenny Borie-6 years; Cheryl Dunn-16 years; Echo Clark-12 years; Dawn Sayaloune-6 years and Jeff Johns-11 years.
At 11:21 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be June 25, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., June 20, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours. Also available during normal business hours are copies of any reports submitted by entities.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
June 11, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,503.92 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $10,375.95 100 JACK ARTERBURN $35.87 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-SHERIFF $1,110.83 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-VETERANS $288.25 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $33,447.24 100 BORDER STATES ELECTRIC SUPPLY $153.40 100 BRANDT COURT REPORTING $306.50 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $30.63 100 CENTURYLINK $1,028.97 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $173.03 100 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $221.82 100 CITY OF CHADRON $477.08 100 COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS $129.99 100 CRAWFORD RURAL FIRE DISTRICT #4 $560.00 100 CULLERS LAW OFFICE $980.00 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $2,413.06 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $202.93 100 DAWES COUNTY COURT $1,805.75 100 DAWES COUNTY EXTENSION $917.90 100 DAWES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $36.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00 100 DOLLAR GENERAL $22.50 100 DOUGLAS,KELLY,OSTDIEK,OSSIAN,BRODER $8,052.50 100 DIXIE EATON $25.00 100 FIRST BANKCARD/DISTRICT COURT $74.31 100 FIRST BANKCARD/EXTENSION $8.39 100 FIRST BANKCARD/PUBLIC DEFENDER $90.12 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VETERANS $102.67 100 FIRST BANKCARD/WEED DEPT $110.48 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $17,091.18 100 FP MAILING SOLUTIONS $110.85 100 GRANT-MILLER COMMUNICATIONS,INC $333.52 100 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $437.83 100 HOLIDAY INN-KEARNEY $299.85 100 KCSR-AM $120.00 100 MADISON NATIONAL LIFE $92.14 100 MIPS INC $24,000.00 100 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $273.30 100 NACO $1,313.25 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,930.76 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-E911 $32.50 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CO ATTORNEY $303.36 100 NIRMA $101,908.00 100 NOSSAMAN PETIT LAW FIRM,PC $148.02 100 OFFICE DEPOT CREDIT PLAN $355.73 100 PARIS FISHER AUTO SALES $190.00 100 POSTMASTER $92.00 100 QUILL CORPORATION $44.98 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $153.19 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/EXTENSION $2.58 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/WEBSITE $99.00 100 SCOTTS BLUFF CO DETENTION CENTER $10,891.49 100 SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY SHERIFF $22.88 100 SIRCHIE FINGER PRINT LABORATORIES $48.19 100 SKAVDAHL & EDMUND $5,932.56 100 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $93.30 100 SMITH,KING AND SIMMONS,PC $487.20 100 STOCKMEN’S DRUG $19.42 100 TRAVELODGE GRAND ISLAND $738.80 100 US POSTAL SERVICE $10,000.00 100 MICHAEL T VARN,ATTORNEY AT LAW $859.04 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/COUNTY ATTORNEY $103.28 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/E911 $172.68 100 VSP VISION PLAN $239.83 100 WALMART COMMUNITY/CLERK $36.49 100 BOBBI WELLNTIZ $19.97 100 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $462.50 100 WEX BANK/SHERIFF/SHELL $76.19 200 AFLAC $331.40 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,477.35 200 BROOKE BASS $57.50 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,063.01 200 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY $255.76 200 CENTURYLINK $144.24 200 CHADRON GLASS & WINDOWS,INC $400.00 200 CITY OF CHADRON $118.50 200 CITY OF CRAWFORD $115.04 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FIRST BANKCARD/LARRY HANKIN $1.02 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $4,597.31 200 GARRETT TIRES AND TREAD $2,994.50 200 H&H SANITATION AND RECYCLING,INC $53.50 200 HERREN BROTHERS TRUE VALUE $24.53 200 MATHESON LINWELD INC $35.60 200 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $42.09 200 MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. $98.70 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,015.70 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $53.01 200 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/ROADS $164.93 200 POWERPLAN $553.86 200 QUALITY TIRE $35.00 200 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $1,888.20 200 SORENSEN IRRIGATION $711.00 200 VERIZON CONNECT NWF,INC-ROADS $227.40 200 VERIZON WIRELESS/ROADS $222.47 200 VSP VISION PLAN $109.94 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $76.72 990 BEAN BROKER LLC $65.88 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $190.65 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $310.20 990 NE GAME AND PARKS COMMISSION $400.00 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $61.34 990 NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE $750.00 990 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/VISITOR PROMO $11.78 990 UNIVERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN MISC FEES $250.00 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 995 HOMESLICE MEDIA GROUP,LLC $13,622.35 995 MILES PARTNERSHIP,LLLP $2,000.00 995 RAPID DIGITAL SOLUTIONS $3,983.95 1900 VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE $150.00 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.26 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.31 2910 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $890.00
Publish June 19, 2019
472
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
NO. 2019-10
MAY 20, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 20th day of May, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo and Police Lieutenant Rick Hickstein. Others absent: City Attorney Edmund and Chief of Police Tim Lordino.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-09, May 6, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
The Council received a flyer giving notice that constituent services representatives for Senator Ben Sasse was going to be in Chadron on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the Dawes County Courthouse.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Minutes for the LB840 Community Development Citizen Advisory Review Committee meeting held May 9, 2019 were received by the Council.
4) Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
The Treasurer’s Report and the Water Report for the month of April, 2019 were accepted as presented and ordered placed on file.
5) Fire Department Membership Update
A letter from Nathan Rau, Secretary for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, advising of changes during the April 2019 meeting was received by the Council. It was reported that Justin Cross completed his 12 month probationary period and was accepted as a full-time member. As of April 2019, the Department had 49 active members.
6) Special Designated Licenses - Administratively Approved
The Council was informed that the following Special Designated Licenses were administratively approved:
Wild’s Bar & Grill – Wedding Reception – Arts Center (07/27/2019)
Wild’s Bar & Grill – Wedding Reception – Arts Center (08/03/2019)
Seconded by Councilmember Klein. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, gave her monthly report and update of NNDC activities.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-43, which Resolution states the application of CAPstone Child Advocacy Center for assistance from the City of Chadron Community Betterment Grants Program is hereby approved in an amount of $2,500.00, for furniture for the family room and the conference/waiting room at the CAPstone Child Advocacy Center located at 316 Main Street, as outlined in the Grant Application. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-43 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-44, which Resolution states the application of Chadron Community Hospital dba Western Community Health Resources for assistance from the City of Chadron Community Betterment Grants Program is hereby approved in an amount of $4,014.00, to help support the Commodity Supplemental Food Program and the Prescription Assistance Program, as outlined in the Grant Application.
After discussion, the Council considered a motion to table Resolution No. 2019-44 to request additional information with regard to the funding request. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Klein. The following Councilmembers voted Nay: Bannan, Welch. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-45, which Resolution states the application of the Dawes County and Sioux County RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) for assistance from the City of Chadron Community Betterment Grants Program is hereby approved in an amount of $3,750.00, to be used for operating expenses not covered by other grant dollars and also used as required matching funds to show local support, as outlined in the Grant Application. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: Crofutt. Resolution No. 2019-45 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-46, which Resolution states the application of Keep Chadron Beautiful for assistance from the City of Chadron Community Betterment Grants Program is hereby approved in an amount of $4,536.00, to be used for organizing, promoting, and staging a one-day electronic recycling event for the residents and businesses of Chadron, as outlined in the Grant Application. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-46 pas passed and adopted.
Rossella Tesch, Library Director, presented the Annual Library Report for the 2017-2018 Fiscal Year.
City Manager Yanker gave a Comprehensive Plan Update and presented information to the Council. Considerable discussion followed.
A budget presentation for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 was given by City Manager Yanker.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1409,
An Ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 1405 to revise the swimming lesson fees and the private swimming lesson fees charged at the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center for the remainder of the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year, to repeal all ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith; providing for the publication of the ordinance in pamphlet form and prescribing the time when this ordinance shall be in full force and effect.
The Council considered a motion that the statutory rules in regard to the passage and adoption of Ordinance No. 1409 be suspended so that Ordinance No. 1409 might be introduced, approved and passed at the same meeting. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Klein. The following voted Nay: Werner, Welch. Motion carried.
The Council considered a motion for the final passage of Ordinance No. 1409. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: Crofutt, Werner. Ordinance No. 1409 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-47, which Resolution states that Fuller Construction be paid the sum of $89,433.00 for materials furnished and work performed in the construction of the 80’x80’ Storage Hangar at the Chadron Municipal Airport. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-47 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-48, which Resolution states the Plans and Specifications for the 2019 Concrete Street Repair Project, having been prepared by David V. Coe, Professional Engineer for the City by order of the Mayor and City Council, together with the Engineer’s estimate of the total cost of the improvements filed with the City Clerk, are hereby approved, and the City Clerk is hereby directed to publish the Notice to Contractors/Bidders, pursuant to law. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-48, was passed and adopted.
Councilmember Crofutt moved to approve the following claims:
Anderson, Cassandra, Reimb., 20.00; Arrow Building Center, SU, 120.09; Baker & Associates, Inc., SE, 625.00; Bergt, Ethan, Refund, 20.20; Business Connection, SU, 1,083.06; Certified Laboratories, SU, 710.75; Chadrad Communications, SE, 280.00; Chadron Ace Hardware, SU, 859.83; Chadron Youth Baseball, Reimb., 390.70; CityServiceValcon, SE, 14,750.47; Coe Engineering, SE, 2,220.00; Culligan Water Conditioning, SU, 38.00; DBC Irrigation Supply, SU, 474.63; Demco, SU, 68.35; EMS Billing Services, SE, 280.16; Erickson, Mark, SE, 4,750.00; Essential Screens, SE, 131.75; ETS Corporation, Fees, 696.38; First National Merchant Solutions, Fees, 85.29; Feld Fire, SE, 750.00; Fuller Construction, Hangar, 89,433.00; Gardner Medial LLC, SU, 86.90; Gering Public Library, Fees, 17.00; Grant Writing USA, SE, 455.00; Great Plains Communications, SE, 341.95; Hills Tire & Supply, SU, 189.00; Hi-Tech Car Care, SE, 562.75; Ideal Linen Supply, SU, 548.73; Ingram Library Services, SU, 548.73; Intralinks, SE, 1,415.00; J&J Asphalt Co., SU, 4,134.90; Klemp, Zachary, Reimb., 500.00; Know Buddy Resources, SU, 133.73; LA Signs, LLC, SU, 478.00; League of Nebraska Municipalities, Conference, 125.00; LookOut Books, SU, 121.13; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., SU, 64.22; Micromarketing LLC, SU, 74.99; Midwest Tape, SU, 517.05; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Nebraska, Freight Return, 16.86; Nebraska Department of Aeronautics, SE, 160.00; Nebraska Public Power District, SE, 155.63; Nebraska Public Power District, SE, 16,764.58; Nebraska Department of Revenue, Tax, 8,805.41; Nebraskaland Tire, SU/SE, 571.46; NMC Exchange LLC, SU/SE, 2,467.94; Northwest Rural Public Power, SE, 8,883.44; Olsson Associates, Hangar, 14,941.10;One Call Concepts, Inc., SE, 41.07; Outlaw Printers, SU, 623.02; Panhandle Veterinary Clinic, Boarding, 300.00; Passero, Kiya, Refund, 14.23; Pests Go, LLC, SE, 850.00; Power Pan, SU, 56.34; Rapid City Journal, SE, 1,405.83; Regional Care, Inc., Dental, 314.12; Regional Care, Inc., Health, 5,158.89; RepCo Marketing Co., SU, 45.30; Sandry Fire Supply, SU, 1,194.15; Service Really Matters, SE, 821.00; Simon Materials, SU, 1,872.92; Sirchie Finger Print Laboratory, SU, 52.56; Skavadahl, Edmund & Stecher, SE, 2,720.96; Skeeters Napa Auto Parts, SU, 7.99; Time Equipment Rental & Sales, SU, 175.00; Trane U.S. Inc., SE, 6,265.00; Various City Employees, SE, 198.90; Wahlstrom Ford, Inc., SU/SE, 260.92; Western Communications, Inc., SE, 110.00; Western Cooperative Co., SU, 1,073.23; WPCI, SE, 73.00; Xerox Corporation, SE, 931.34; Young, Theresa, Refund, 14.20; TOTAL: $205,448.13
Seconded by Councilmember Klein. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Abstaining: Klein. Motion carried.
City Manager Yanker gave an update on the Community Solar Project.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 8:58 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 19, 2019
476
Petition for Name Change
In the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
IN RE: Name Change of Jessica Rose Sprague
Case No: CI19-47
Notice is hereby given that on 4th day of June, 2019, a petition was filed in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is for the change of the petitioner’s name from Jessica Rose Sprague to Angel Rose Sprague.
A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable Travis O’Gorman in Courtroom 1 at the Dawes County Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, on the 13th day of August, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the Court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the petitioner’s name will be changed from that of Jessica Rose Sprague to Angel Rose Sprague.
Jessica Sprague
267 Main St. Apt 1
Chadron, Ne 69337
308-615-9564
Publish June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019
473
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Problem Resolution Team will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 19, 2019
474
The June meeting of the Board of Directors of Chadron Housing Authority will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Heritage Apartments Community Room located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish June 19, 2019
475
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners June 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish June 19, 2019