ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID:
Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, is offering to suppliers of soft drink products the opportunity to have exclusive beverage & snack vending and pouring rights on our campus at 1000 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska 69337.
The College currently distributes beverages through the following operations:
Campus Dining Service - main cafeteria in Student Center, C- Store in High Rise Dormitory, Eagle Grill
Catering through dining service - campus wide
Concessions - campus wide
Vending - campus wide
Bids will be received at the Office of the Vice President for Administration and Finance, Chadron State College, 1000 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska 69337, until 3:00 p.m. MST on Friday, June 7, 2019, at which time and place the bids will be publicly opened. Sealed envelopes containing the bid proposals shall be marked in the lower left corner as follows:
Chadron State College
Exclusive Beverage & Snack Vending
Proposal due June 7, 2019, 3:00 p.m.
For a quotation request form and additional information, please contact Kari Gaswick at 308-432-6202 or kgaswick@csc.edu.
Publish May 29, June 5, 2019
Request for Bids
The Dawes County Agriculture Society will be accepting sealed bids on building an addition to the Moody Deans Event Center located at 300 East Norfolk Ave Chadron, NE 69337. We will be accepting bids till 5:00 p.m. on June 12th, 2019. For a scope of work please contact Crystal Brunsch at 605-454-1034.
Publish May 29, June 5, 12, 2019
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation (NDOT) is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP), #R305-19, for the purpose of selecting a qualified contractor to provide Janitorial Cleaning Services for NDOT.
Those interested in bidding on this proposal may view the Request for Proposal (RFP) #R305-19 at the NDOT web site at: https://dot.nebraska.gov/business-center/business-opp/procure-service-opp/. Copies of the RFP may be obtained from the Nebraska Department of Transportation website.
Written questions are due no later than June 13, 2019, and should be submitted via e-mail to ndot.OperationsProcurement@nebraska.gov, written questions may also be sent by facsimile to 402-479-4567.
Sealed proposals from contractors must be received in the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 5001 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 or by mail at P.O. Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509 on or before July 11th, 3:00 P.M. Central Time, at which time proposals will be publicly opened.
Publish May 29, June 5, 12, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids will be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at the Engineering Division Office, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68503, for the following project at the time listed:
BID DATE AND TIME: June 20, 2019 @ 3:00 P.M.
PROJECT: Storage Building
LOCATION: Box Butte Reservoir SRA
NEAR: Hemingford, Nebraska
COUNTY: Box Butte County
Bids will be publicly opened, read aloud, and tabulated at the time and place specified.
Bidding Documents are on file at the Engineering Division Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, phone (402) 471-5548. Interested Prime Contractors/Bidders may obtain copies of the Bid Documents at the website; http://apps.outdoornebraska.gov/projects for downloadable PDF files.
Federal funds will be used to assist in development of the project.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reserve the right to accept or reject any or all Bids and to waive any or all informalities or irregularities.
NEBRASKA GAME and PARKS COMMISSION
BY: JAMES N. DOUGLAS - Director
Publish June 5, 12, 2019
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
HAYING CITY OWNED PROPERTY
The City of Chadron is requesting informal quotes for haying of City property. Bids will be accepted by the City Clerk’s Office until 2:00 o’clock P.M. on June 14, 2019, at City Hall. For more information, please contact Janet Johnson at City Hall, 234 Main Street, P.O. Box 390, Chadron, NE 69337, (308)432-0505.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 5, 12, 2019
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
GRAZING CITY OWNED PROPERTY
The City of Chadron is requesting informal quotes for grazing of City property. Bids will be accepted by the City Clerk’s Office until 2:00 o’clock P.M. on June 14, 2019, at City Hall. For more information, please contact Janet Johnson at City Hall, 234 Main Street, P.O. Box 390, Chadron, NE 69337, (308)432-0505.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 5, 12, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Gerald H. Traphagan, Deceased. Case No. PR 19-19
Notice is hereby given that on May 17, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Steve Erwin, whose address is 7851 Viburnum Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 29, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lori Miskimins, Clerk Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish May 29, June 5, 12, 2019
Kozeny & McCubbin LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Notice of Trustee’s Sale
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on 07/02/2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337:
LOT 6, BLOCK 20, ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA, EXCEPT THE PART OF SAID LOT 6 MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 6 IN SAID BLOCK, RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 15.6 FEET, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE EXPECTED TRACT; RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 18 INCHES, RUN THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET, RUN THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 18 INCHES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes, (2) special assessments, (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property, and (4) unpaid water bills, (5) prior mortgages and trust deed of record and (6) ground leases of record. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: Kerry Feld, Trustee, NSBA# 24614
Kozeny & McCubbin, LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Phone: (314) 991-0255
Fax: (314) 991-6755
First Publication 05/22/2019, final 06/19/2019
Published in the Chadron Record
K&M Filename: BLANASPS
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN FROM YOU WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Publish May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 19, 2019
NOTICE
OF NAME CHANGE
Pursuant to the provisions of Nebraska Revised Statutes §21-193 of the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, notice is hereby given that the name of the Limited Liability Company of Inspirit Counseling, LLC has been changed to MP Estates, LLC. The address of the designated office for business of the Company is 709 W. 4th Street, Suite 2, Chadron, Nebraska 69337. The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is Amanda R. Price, 709 W. 4th Street, Suite 2, Chadron, Nebraska 69337.
Publish May 29, June 5, 12, 2019
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
INSPIRIT COUNSELING, P.C.
Notice is hereby given that Amanda R. Price has formed a Professional Corporation under the laws of the State of Nebraska:
1. The name of the corporation is Inspirit Counseling, P.C.
2. The address of the initial registered office and registered agent is Amanda R. Price, 709 W. 4th Street, Suite 2, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, 69337.
3. The corporation is organized to engage in the business of mental health counseling, treatment and supervision and to engage in all activities and to render services incidental or related thereto and in connection with, and in furtherance of, the practice of such profession and the rendering of such professional services are as follows:
A. To exercise all the powers, benefits, and privileges given to professional corporations in the State of Nebraska, under the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act, and to do any and all things necessary or convenient to the accomplishment of the purposes herein set forth.
B. To engage in every phase and aspect of rendering the same professional services to the public that an Independent Mental Health Practitioner, duly licensed under the laws of the State of Nebraska is authorized to render, but such professional services shall be rendered only through its shareholders, directors, officers, employees, and agents who are themselves duly licensed to render such professional services in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act; and to render services ancillary to such professional services.
C. To acquire, own, use, convey, and otherwise dispose of and deal in real and personal property or any interest therein to the extent permitted to corporations organized pursuant to the provisions of the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act.
D. To conduct, engage in, and generally deal in and with such related and unrelated transactions and activities for profit as are authorized to professional corporations by the provisions of the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act.
E. To carry out such purposes as are set out herein by means of employing duly licensed mental health care practitioners and other personnel as are necessary; and shall be authorized to receive and collect fees or compensation for the services rendered by such licensed accountants.
4. The total authorized capital of the professional corporation is Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000.00) divided into One Thousand (1,000) shares of the par value of Ten Dollars ($10.00) per share, and shall be fully paid when issued, and shall be nonassessable; such shares shall only be issued to persons who are duly licensed mental health practitioners in the State of Nebraska.
5. The corporation commenced existence on the filing and recording of its Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State and shall have perpetual duration.
6. The affairs of the professional corporation shall be conducted by a Board of Directors, who shall be shareholders, and by the statutory officers, to-wit: President, Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer, who shall be shareholders, and by such other officers as may be provided by the By-laws. or appointed by the Board of Directors.
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St., PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish June 5, 12, 19, 2019
Legal Notice for Name Change of a Minor Child
In the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
In RE: Name Change of Dillan Brock Bolln-Sayaloune
Case Number CI-19-46
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of May, 2019, a petition was filed in District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is to change a minor child’s or children’s name from Dillan Brock Bolln-Sayaloune to Dillan Brock Sayaloune.
A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable Travis O’Gorman, in Courtroom District Court, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on the 9th day of July, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the minor child(ren)’s name(s) will be changed from that of Dillan Brock Bolln-Sayaloune to Dillan Brock Sayaloune.
Dated May 28, 2019
Kelli Dawn Rhembrandt
163 Maple Street
Chadron, Nebraska, 69337
308-430-4057
Publish June 5, 12, 2019
Notice of Regular Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish June 5, 2019
Notice of Meeting
On June 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., a meeting conducted by Chadron Public Schools will take place at Chadron Public Schools Central Office. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents who have parentally placed their child in an approved and/or accredited non-public school or exempt home school and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend approved and/or accredited nonpublic schools and exempt home schools which are within the Chadron Public Schools district for the 2019-2020 school year. Parents of a home-schooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attend an approved and/or accredited nonpublic school within the boundaries of Chadron Public Schools, are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact Special Education Director Libby Uhing at 308-432-0710.
Publish June 5, 2019
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization and Commissioners June 11, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish June 5, 2019
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
May 28, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:00 A.M. on the 28th day of May, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk: Don Mandelko and Jerry Schumacher. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, to approve the minutes of the May 14, 2019 meeting. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion to approve the claims by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. There wasn’t any Correspondence. Prior to Public Comment ensuing Commissioner Rivera asked that those present keep public comment to public comment. Don Mandelko asked why the Highway Superintendent isn’t present during Public Comment? He went on to say no one is able to comment until after the fact which in turn creates second hand information. Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney, joined the meeting. Casey Schuhmacher joined the meeting. Commissioner Rivera replied the Highway Superintendent isn’t present during Public Comment because he’s not her to be cross examined by the Public. Jerry Schumacher indicated for the record he doesn’t feel Mr. Hankin is being cross examined, the public is simply asking for clarification on matters. He also suggested side conservations that take place need addressed. Don Mandelko asked if the Highway Superintendent position was advertised? The Board responded yes, however; there wasn’t qualified candidates. Mr. Mandelko went on to say there is a substantial group of people still concerned about the Roads Department. Production in the Roads Department is disappointing. Mr. Mandeldo asked what’s being done in District 2? The Board followed up by informing those present contractor’s have been hired, gravel has been hauled in District 2. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record joined the meeting. Casey Schuhmacher asked about the FEMA grant award amount. The Board indicated this is still being worked on and funds won’t be available to the County until this Fall. Work schedules of the Road Department was discussed. Flex time is available to all Road Crew Members according to Stewart. Jerry Schumacher indicated he was present when the Board met with Tony Armer re: Highway Superintendent position. He reported this position could require more than one person due to responsibilities of the position. He went on to say the Roads website is never kept current and communication with the Public is poor. The next order of business was Board reports to wit: Johnson: Area Aging didn’t meet in May; RC&D met and discussed Cabela’s grant with other business as usual. PADD received audit and there are some tweaks needed in the quick books system. OHD applied for a vehicle grant. Stewart: NNDC met and completed two (2) applications for two (2) more loans. Region 23 met and finalized their budget. Nan Gould and Melissa Fox were both acknowledged by the Region 23 Board for twenty (20) years of service each. NCAP met and received news the Feed A Hungry Senior Program has received $10,000.00 from 100 Women Who Care About Chadron. He acknowledged Rachel Johnson for all the work she put into this project. SWANN met and passed their budget. They are also thinking of suspending the recycling program due to costs associated with picking up recycled material. Rivera: Panhandle Public Health met the 9th of May and conducted the Director’s evaluation. Insurance renewal is in the works and rest of meeting was business as usual. There will be no Panhandle Public Health Meeting in July. Region 1 met on May 16th at which time a Regional Administrator was appointed. Her name is Holly Brandt. 18 West 16th Street property information was shared with remainder of meeting business as usual. The Board reviewed monthly fee/mileage reports and approved them by general consent of the Board. The Board then discussed health insurance renewal. The Board had requested permission from Blue Cross Blue Shield to move to another health coverage tier however Blue Cross Blue Shield denied the request. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to go with the $1500.00 deductible plan with Dawes County paying ninety percent (90%) of all health premium costs. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board recessed at 9:52 A.M. and reconvened to regular session at 10:01 A.M. John Axtel, KCSR; Denny Erickson, Titan Machinery and Pete Emerson joined the meeting.
At 10:02 A.M. Larry Hankin, Interim Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. Denny Erickson, Titan Machinery, presented information relevant to the rented Crusher. Pete Emerson discussed concerns with the rented crusher. The Board is interested in trading in the old crusher. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, directed the Interim Highway Superintendent to put together bid specifications and go to bid for a crusher and screener. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Mr. Hankin reported the West Dakota bridge is in but Lone Tree Creek is up and causing some issues. In other business Larry Hankin, Interim Highway Superintendent, presented a letter to the Board rescinding his resignation as Highway Superintendent. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to rescind the Highway Superintendents resignation. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to enter executive session at 10:35 A.M. re: personnel. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. At 10:50 A.M. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to reconvene to regular session with no action taken during executive session. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Mr. Hankin will remain at his current rate of pay on an hourly basis. In addition, no leave is due Mr. Hankin as this was paid out when he resigned his position on February 02, 2019.
At 10:54 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be June 11, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization meeting, followed by the Commissioner meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. Both meetings will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., June 06, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours. Also available during normal business hours are copies of any reports submitted by entities.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
May 28, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,471.24 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $10,140.31 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-EXTENSION $55.88 100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $424.78 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $33,449.32 100 CARROT-TOP INDUSTRIES,INC $135.72 100 CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING CO $525.36 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $90.75 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CLERK $15.13 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CO ATTORNEY $22.61 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COMMISSIONERS $5.28 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COUNTY COURT $23.07 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DISTRICT CT $25.64 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-EXTENSION $33.19 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-PUBLIC DEFEND $16.70 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-SHERIFF $39.56 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-TREASURER $26.02 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-WEED $5.28 100 CHADRON LOCK $10.00 100 CITY OF CHADRON $47.53 100 CRITES,SHAFFER,CONNEALY,WATSON,HARF $1,567.91 100 CULLERS LAW OFFICE $2,950.00 100 CULLIGAN - PUBLIC DEFENDER $16.00 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $2,299.52 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $309.04 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00 100 DOUGLAS,KELLY,OSTDIEK,OSSIAN,BRODER $2,210.00 100 FIRST BANKCARD/TREASURER $135.05 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VETERANS $45.90 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $16,930.37 100 TIMOTHY FLICK $243.47 100 GIS WORKSHOP,INC $12,655.00 100 GRANT-MILLER COMMUNICATIONS,INC $105.99 100 VANCE E HAUG $407.90 100 HILLS TIRE & SUPPLY $57.90 100 HOME HAVEN FURNITURE AND APPLIANCE $498.00 100 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY,INC $121.08 100 INTRALINKS,INC $1,561.25 100 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-WEED $109.26 100 DILLON LESMEISTER $14.39 100 MANNA SYSTEMS AND CONSULTING $496.25 100 MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES $616.50 100 MONEY HANDLING MACHINES,INC $337.00 100 NACO $250.00 100 NE COUNTY ATTORNEYS ASSOCIATION $940.00 100 NE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SYSTEM $90.00 100 NE LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING CENTER $520.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,968.04 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-WEED $194.15 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/TREASURER $485.78 100 NIRMA $3,439.64 100 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $206.72 100 NOSSAMAN PETIT LAW FIRM,PC $34.50 100 OUTLAW PRINTERS,INC $503.67 100 PESTS GO $35.00 100 PINE RIDGE LAND SURVEYS,INC $10,286.700 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ASSESSOR $6.63 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $109.71 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/DIST COURT $56.65 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/WEBSITE $99.00 100 SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY SHERIFF $22.88 100 SMITH,KING AND SIMMONS,PC $4,432.32 100 THE NEW LEAF $916.80 100 THOMSON WEST PAYMENT CENTER $928.00 100 UNIVERSITY OF NE LINCOLN-TECH $1,627.21 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/SHERIFF $450.25 100 VIAERO WIRELESS-WEED $85.44 100 VSP VISION PLAN $239.69 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-TREASURER $50.81 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-VETERANS $24.43 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-WEED $12.88 100 WARNE CHEMICAL & EQUIPMENT CO $108.00 100 JON WORTHMAN LAW OFFICE $1,815.20 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $137.16 200 AFLAC $331.40 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,289.28 200 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $513.56 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,156.07 200 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DIST #1 ROADS $19.66 200 CROELL REDI-MIX INC $104.72 200 DAWES CO TREAS/DELINQUENT PP TAXES $80.18 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $3,712.88 200 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-ROADS $678.61 200 MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL CORP $273.80 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $756.07 200 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $121.81 200 RYAN FENCING $3,519.82 200 SORENSEN IRRIGATION $1,505.00 200 SOUTHERN HILLS FIRE & SAFETY $25.00 200 TOOF’S DIESEL REPAIR $8,664.47 200 VSP VISION PLAN $109.91 650 M C SCHAFF & ASSOCIATES INC $11,472.50 650 NORFOLK CONTRACTING INC $80,678.37 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $70.33 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $312.24 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $60.46 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 995 HOMESLICE MEDIA GROUP,LLC $741.18 1900 VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE $205.90 2500 CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS $2,942.72 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 CENTURYLINK $60.79 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.26 2910 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $195.00 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.31 2913 CENTURYLINK $259.14
Publish June 5, 2019
CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
MAY 6, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 6th day of May, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: None.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Councilmember Crofutt moved to approve the agenda as written and distributed. Seconded by Councilmember Klein.
Councilmember Werner moved to amend the agenda to show Agenda Item i. Resolution No. 2019-37 To Approve the Proposed Revisions to the City of Chadron Employee Personnel Manual per Salary and Benefit Negotiations with the Chadron City Employees Association (CCEA), as an information/discussion item and that no action be taken at this meeting. (City Manager Yanker’s Memorandum providing information for this agenda item was inadvertently left out of the City Council’s packets.)
City Attorney Edmund recommended leaving the agenda as written and distributed. He added once the Council gets to this agenda item, they could make a motion at that time to table any action on Resolution No. 2019-37.
The motion died for lack of a second.
A roll call vote was then taken on the motion to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-08, April 15, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
The Council received a letter sent to Rita Horse, Director for High Plains Community Development Corporation (HPCDC), signed by City Manager Yanker. The letter was written in support of HPCDC’s application for funding through the Nebraska Department of Economic Affordable Housing Trust Fund for safe and affordable housing.
Members of the Council commented on the importance of having High Plains Community Development Corporation in the community and also commented on the housing needs that HPCDC provides to the citizens.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Minutes for the Problem Resolution Team meeting held March 27, 2019, as approved by the PRT on April 24, 2019, were received by the Council.
Councilmember Welch noted that the minutes were in need of correction. Member Jennifer Fintel was shown as absent from the meeting, but the roll call for four (4) motions included Member Fintel in the roll call vote. City Clerk Rust stated that staff would follow up on this and correct the minutes accordingly.
4) Special Designated Licenses Administratively Approved
The Council was informed that the following Special Designated Licenses were administratively approved:
Wild’s Bar & Grill – Nebraska Disaster Flood Relief Fund Raiser - Arts Center – 05/10/2019
Wild’s Bar & Grill – Wedding Reception – Arts Center (06/22/2019)
The following Councilmembers voted Aye on the motion to approve the Consent Agenda: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Proclamation for Mental Health Awareness Month
Mayor Bannan proclaimed the month of May, 2019 as Mental Health Awareness Month. Terri Haynes, JoAnne Yekel and Laura Copper were in attendance in support of said proclamation.
Chief of Police Lordino read the Proclamation for Police Week and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day. Police Week is the week of May 12 – 18, 2019 and May 15 is Peace Officers’ Memorial Day. Mayor Bannan signed said proclamation.
Public Works Director Milo Rust was in attendance in support of a proclamation for Drinking Water Week, which is May 5 – 11, 2019. Said proclamation was read by Mr. Rust and signed by Mayor Bannan.
Public Works Director Rust reported that construction work is being done on one of the water tanks and alerted everyone that in the event the contractors run in to problems there may be a need to issue a water restriction notice.
The Council held a public hearing for the purpose of considering the liquor license application for a Retail Class CK, Beer, Wine, and Distilled Spirits, On and Off Sale, Liquor License and Catering License for Diamond DP, Inc. dba Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub located at 202 West Second Street. Mayor Bannan asked if anyone in attendance wished to be heard in favor or against the liquor license application.
Dave and Paige Feddersen were present at the meeting and spoke in support of the liquor license application. Mr. Feddersen explained that they would be operating the business similar to the way it was operated under the previous ownership. He added that there are plans to expand the menu to include pizza and other items. Mr. Feddersen stated that he would like to promote Chadron and the surrounding area through the business. His goals include bringing people downtown and to reach out to build relationships and partnerships.
Chief of Police Lordino stated that he did not have any objections to this liquor license application and he would recommend approval.
There being no one else wishing to be heard, Mayor Bannan closed the public hearing.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-35, which Resolution recommends approval of the “Retail Class CK, Beer, Wine and Distilled Spirits, On and Off Sale, Liquor License” application and the Catering License application of Diamond DP, Inc dba Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub (David W and Paige M Feddersen), located at 202 West Second Street. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-35 was passed and adopted.
The Council held a public hearing for the purpose of considering the liquor license application for a Retail Class C, Beer, Wine, and Distilled Spirits, On and Off Sale, Liquor License for Helen’s Restaurant and The Grove dba Helen’s and The Grove Located at 950 West Highway 20. Mayor Bannan asked if anyone in attendance wished to be heard in favor or against the liquor license application.
Jennifer Wright was present at the meeting and spoke in support of the liquor license application. Ms. Wright stated that she was born and raised in Chadron, left for a few years, and recently moved back. She has purchased the business from her mother, Mimi Wheeler Groves. Ms. Wright stated that she plans to operate the business similar to the way it was operated before. She added that she has worked in lots of restaurants and bars that has given her lots of experience.
Chief of Police Tim Lordino stated that the Police Department does not have any objections to the liquor license application and he would recommend approval.
There being no one else wishing to be heard, Mayor Bannan closed the public hearing.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-36, which Resolution recommends approval of the “Retail Class C, Beer, Wine and Distilled Spirits, On and Off Sale, Liquor License” application of Helen’s Restaurant & The Grove, LLC dba Helen’s & The Grove (Jennifer Wright) Diamond DP, Inc located at 950 West Highway 20. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Abstaining: Klein. Resolution No. 2019-36 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-37, which Resolution adopts and approves revisions to Section 3.10 Termination Pay and 4.3 Leave of the City of Chadron Personnel Manual.
Councilmember Werner moved to table Resolution No. No. 2019-37, to change the purpose of this agenda item from approval of the Resolution to an explanation of the Resolution and to provide for information and discussion only at this time. Seconded by Councilmember Welch.
City Attorney Edmund advised the Council to continue with discussion of Resolution No. 2019-37. At the conclusion of the discussion, the Council can decide whether to table the resolution or not.
City Manager Yanker provided background information concerning the negotiations that have occurred with the Chadron City Employees Association (CCEA). He stated that during the budget process for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the Council and the Chadron City Employees Association (CCEA) agreed to create a committee to review wages and benefits relating to the three legged stool concept of wage changes. The Committee consisted of representatives from the CCEA, the City Manager and two Councilmembers. During the discussions, it was determined that wages would have to remain frozen due to the budget deficit issues. As part of the ongoing negotiations, the Committee came to a resolution to help address some of the wage issues.
The City Manager explained the proposed revisions to the City Employee Personnel Manual, adding that the additional benefits are for those employees not covered by a Collective Bargaining Agreement. The proposed revisions to the Personnel Manual were outlined in Resolution No. 2019-37.
City Manager Yanker stated that there was a tremendous amount of hours discussing different scenarios, adding that the goal was to find benefits for the employees that would be fiscally sustainable for the City.
City employees Janet Johnson, Terry Birnbaum, and Lori Storbeck were in attendance and spoke on behalf of the CCEA. Ms. Johnson stated that Mr. Birnbaum, Ms. Storbeck and herself were the representatives from the CCEA that participated in the negotiations. She said that the full CCEA membership met several times through this process. Several discussions and meetings were held with Councilmembers Keith Crofutt, George Klein, and City Manager Yanker. It was noted that Councilmember Klein was appointed to the Committee, after former Mayor John Coates left the Council. Ms. Johnson stated that the employees are united, acknowledging the large number of City employees that were in attendance at the meeting in support of the proposed benefits.
City Manager Yanker stated that during the 2017-2018 fiscal year, more than one-half of the positions were below comparability and this year the City will fall further behind. City Manager Yanker stated that he thinks there may be opportunities for some adjustments, but cautioned everyone that he cannot promise anything until the numbers for the next fiscal year have been worked out. The City Manager stated that the Department Heads and Supervisors are currently working on the budget numbers and looking for opportunities for available dollars. The City Manager expressed support for having a fiscally-balanced budget.
Councilmember Welch asked that she would like to see the issues with the comparability study and the employees’ salaries kept in the forefront of the discussions.
Councilmember Crofutt commented that the comparability study and the employees’ salaries should always be on the forefront of the discussions. He added that nobody on either side has forgot that, as this is an important part of the process.
Councilmember Werner stated that he understood that this has been a long process, but asked in the future that the Council work together. He reminded the Council that there are five (5) members with different backgrounds and ideas. He feels that by working together, the Council could be much stronger. Councilmember Werner also commented that in the future, he would like to be kept appraised and informed throughout the process.
After considerable discussion, a roll call vote was taken on the motion to table Resolution No. 2019-37. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: None. The following Councilmembers voted Nay: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The motion failed to carry.
A roll call vote was then called on the passage of Resolution No. 2019-37. The following Councilmembers vote Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-37 was passed and adopted.
City Manager Yanker explained that in May of 2018, negotiations started on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the City of Chadron and the Fraternal Order of Police Northern Panhandle Lodge #69 (FOP). The existing Agreement has a term period of October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2018. Since a new agreement has not been ratified by both parties to date, the existing contract remains in effect. Both parties are operating under the existing contract.
As part of the negotiation process, the City received a Last Best Offer from the FOP dated February 13, 2019. The City presented its Final Best Offer to the FOP on March 20, 2019.
On April 2, 2019, the FOP filed in the Commission of Industrial Relations, a wage and benefits case against the City for Fiscal Year 2018-2019.
As part of the formal proceedings, legal counsel has advised that the Council needs to take action on the Final Best Offer presented to the FOP, as well as the Last Best Offer received from the FOP.
Council discussion was held concerning the timing of the offers that were presented back and forth. Councilmember Werner stated that he would like to have been briefed on the negotiations throughout the process. He felt it was important that the Council be informed of the issues and fully understand what is going on, before having to take sides and vote. Councilmember Welch agreed that she would have appreciated having updates as well.
City Attorney Edmund reminded the Council that the City is in litigation, so the discussion should be limited at this time. Consideration of these two resolutions is a formality.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-38, which Resolution states that the Final Best Offer for an Agreement between the City of Chadron, Nebraska (City) and the Fraternal Order of Police, Northern Panhandle Lodge #69 (FOP) for the period of October 1, 2018 – September 30, 2021, as presented to the FOP by the City on March 20, 2019, and attached to the Answer filed by the City in the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations in Case No. 1486, is hereby approved. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Welch. The following voted Nay: Werner. Resolution No. 2019-38 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-39, which Resolution rejects the Last Best Offer for an Agreement between the City of Chadron, Nebraska (City) and the Fraternal Order of Police, Northern Panhandle Lodge #69 (FOP) for the period of October 1, 2018 – September 30, 2019, from the FOP to the City dated April 1, 2019, and attached to the Petition filed in the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations in Case No. 1486 by the FOP. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. The passage of the Resolution having been consented to by more than a majority of the members elected to the Council was declared passed and adopted this 6th day of May, 2019.
The Council received the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Annual Report for the Calendar Year 2018. City Manager Yanker stated this report is prepared and presented pursuant to LB874 and explained the information that is included in the report.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-40, which Resolution approves the request to temporarily use Highway US-20 at the intersection of Highway US-20 and Main Street on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, for the annual Cal Ripken League Regional Baseball Tournament Parade, assuming control at 5:00 o’clock p.m., and relinquishing control of such property back to the State of Nebraska at 5:45 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-40 was passed and approved.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-41, which Resolution declares a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria Police Car (VIN No. 2FABP7BV2BX161403) as surplus property and approved the damaged police vehicle and the title to be vehicle to be turned over to EMC Insurance as salvage property.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution NO. 2019-41 was passed and approved.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-42, which Resolution sets the 17th day of June, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, for the purpose of sitting as a Board of Equalization and levying special assessments on the lots in Business Improvement District No. 1. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-42 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the following list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Seconded by Councilmember Klein. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
American Legal Publishing Corp, 2019 Ordinance Code Program, $399.00; American Water Works Association, Membership Renewal, 352.00; Black Hills Energy, SE, 4,447.92; Business Connection, SU, 837.00; Century Link, SE, 980.75; Certified Laboratories, SU, 522.07; Chadron Community Hospital, SE, 76.00; Chadron Glass & Windows, SE, 620.07; Chadron Motor Company, SE, 78.14; Chadron Volunteer Fire Dept., Reimb., 1,660.00; City of Chadron, Dental, 1,418.27; City of Chadron, Health, 26,648.92; City of Chadron, FICA, 6,817.41; City of Chadron, FICA, 7,135.55; City of Chadron, Payroll, 94,518.98; City of Chadron, Payroll, 98,661.24; Chasek, Dale, SU, 430.00; Consolidated Management Co., Meals, 33.24; Culligan Water Conditioning, SE, 85.00; DAS State Acctg-Central Finance , SE, 527.69; Dawes County Court, Fees, 85.00; Diamond Lake Book Co., SU, 27.90; EMC Insurance Companies, Deductible, 500.00; Environmental Resource Associates, SU, 720.81; Fire & Ice Mechanical Inc., SE, 65.00; First National Bank NP, HSA, 869.88; First National Bank NP, HSA, 869.88; First National Bank Omaha, SU, 4,530.26; Fuller Construction, SE, 1,120.00;
Great Plains Communications, SE, 169.95; Gregory’s Insurance, SE, 1,052.00; Grimms Pump & Industrial Supply, SU, 49.22; Hach Company, SU, 1,870.28; Hali-Brite, Inc., SU, 386.69; Hawkins, Inc., SU, 276.45; Hills Tire & Supply, SE, 388.25; Home Haven Furniture & Appliance, SE, 309.85; Ideal Linen Supply, SU, 422.12; Ingram, SU, 739.90; Intralinks, SE, 415.00; John Deere Financial, SU, 488.43; Kutschara, Shauna, SE, 36.00; League of Nebraska Municipalities, SU, 176.25; Levi’s Auto Metal & Recycling, SU, 30.00; Lincoln Financial Life Insurance, Life Ins., 609.89; Metal Products Company, SE, 60.00; Micromarketing LLC, SU, 116.99; Midwest Laboratories, SU, 33.45; Midwest Tape, SU, 185.92; Mobius Communications Co., SE, 100.55; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Nebraska, SU, 5,785.86; Nebraska Department of Revenue, Taxes, 8,951.04; Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, SE, 601.00; Nebraska Rural Water Association, Conference, 1,025.00; Nebraska Safety & Fire Equipment, SE, 135.00; Neofunds By Neopost, Postage, 500.00; NMVCA, Membership, 130.00; Oordt, Jerry & Joleen, SU, 2,077.69;
Outlaw Printers, SU, 516.19; Pathfinder Systems, SU, 952.24; Plastic Works, SU, 1,300.00; Region I OHD, SE, 365.00; Regional Care, Inc., Dental, 739.83; Regional Care, Inc., Health, 30,511.97; Regional Care, Inc., Dental, 35.00; Regional Care, Inc., Health, 23,158.46; Rust, Donna, Reimb., 63.45; Scott Roberts Electric, SE, 196.32; Security First Bank, Chadron Hospitality TIF Payment, 2,283.23; Service Really Matters, SE, 55.00; Simon Materials, SU, 1,272.60; Sirchie Finger Print Laboratory, SU, 217.36; Skeeters Napa Auto Parts, SU, 1,349.83; Smart Apple Media, SU, 89.96; Solid Waste Agency of NW Nebraska, Fees, 58,466.00; Tyler Technologies, SE, 200.00; US Postmaster, Postage, 439.32; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension, 3,563.36; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension, 3,654.46; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension, 1,415.71; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension; 1,707.71; Various City Employees, Activity, 378.08; Verizon Wireless, SE, 1,328.87; Wahlstrom Ford, Inc., SE, 120.18; Walmart Community, SU, 608.44; Weathercraft Companies, SE, 393.00; Western Communications, Inc., SE, 332.00; Western States Bank, HSA, 80.34; Western States Bank, HSA, 80.34; Wex Bank, SU, 5,134.09; White River Feed LLC, SU, 447.00; Woods & Aitken LLP, SE, 501.50; Xerox Corporation, SU, 618.19; TOTAL: $424,735.79
City Manager Yanker gave a report and update on the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) Contract Negotiations. He stated that he has not had an opportunity to reach out to other FBO’s to see if there is interest in working with the City to work on an arrangement to fulfill the FBO duties at the Chadron Municipal Airport.
City Manager Yanker gave a report and update on the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) Fuel Flow Charges. There was discussion with regard to the legal options for dealing with the former FBO.
City Manager Yanker reminded everyone that the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center is closed for maintenance from May 6 – 19, 2019.
Councilmember Werner stated that it was time for the annual performance evaluations for the City Manager and the City Clerk and asked that the staff start the process with distributing the evaluation forms. The Council agreed to have their evaluations completed and turned in to the Human Resource Officer by the end of May, 2019.
Councilmember Klein thanked the Chadron City Employees Association (CCEA) for working with the Council on the salary and benefit negotiations. He also reminded everyone that there is another honor flight leaving on June 20, 2019.
Mayor Bannan stated that he appreciates the City staff and commented that serving as Mayor is not easy, but is worth it.
Councilmember Crofutt stated he thought it was awesome that everyone was able to reach an agreement during the negotiations with the Chadron City Employees Association (CCEA). He also thanked the Police Department as they continue to patrol around the Primary School during the mornings, adding that this has helped tremendously.
Councilmember Werner congratulated the Chadron State College graduates and stated that he is looking forward to the upcoming High School graduation. The thanked everyone involved in the negotiations with the CCEA and thanked Councilmembers Crofutt and Klein for their time and involvement during the salary and benefit negotiations.
Councilmember Welch also congratulated the Chadron High School and Chadron State College graduates. She also commented on the Mental Health Awareness Month and stressed the importance of looking out for each other.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 7:37 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 5, 2019