337
NOTICE OF MARSHAL’S SALE
By virtue of an Order of Sale and a Decree of Foreclosure entered in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska, Case No. 8:18CV321, wherein the United States of America is Plaintiff and Wallace W. Wohlers and Belinda June Wohlers, n/k/a Belinda June Clark, are Defendants, I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder certain property in Dawes County, commonly known as 546 Ann Street, Chadron, NE 69337, and legally described as:
Lot 6, Block 39, Western Town Lot Company’s Third Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
The sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 02, 2019 at the east door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, and will last until bidding is terminated. The terms of the sale require at least 10% down with the balance due within 10 days from the date of sale. Payment must be made in United States currency, or by cashier’s or certified check (cashier’s or certified check preferred).
If you have any questions concerning said property, contact the USDA – RD Centralized Servicing Center, 4300 Goodfellow Blvd., FC-215 Bldg. 105, St. Louis, MO 63120-1703. Tel: 314-457-4500 and toll free at 1-800-349-5097 Ext. 4500.
Dated this 6the day of March, 2019.
SCOTT KRACL
United States Marshal
District of Nebraska
Publish March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019
348
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Betty J. Balfany, Deceased
Case No. PR 19 -6
Notice is hereby given that, on March 4, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Dawn Bilby, whose address is 1131 Beaver Valley Rd., Chadron, NE 69337, was formally appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 13, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lori Miskimins, Clerk of the County Court
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
PO Box 1070, 201 East Third Street
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish March 13, 20, 27, 2019
349
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Shirley L. Deichert, Deceased. Case No. PR 19- 7
Notice is hereby given that on February 28, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Michael Deichert, whose address is 2510 Nancy Drive, Lincoln, NE 68507, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 15, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk/Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish March 13, 20, 27, 2019
350
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Mary Ann Mintken, Deceased. Case No. PR 19 - 8
Notice is hereby given that on February 28, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Allan L. Mintken, whose address is 7151 Hwy 20, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 15, 2019 or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish March 13, 20, 27, 2019
360
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
March 12, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:02 A.M. on the 12th day of March, 2019 and published pursuant to public notice as required by law and or posted. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney; Lindy Coleman, Assessor and Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the February 12, 2019 minutes as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Lindy Coleman, Assessor, presented tax correction #’s 5064-5073 for the Boards review and approval. Upon review of said tax corrections a motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving tax correction #’s 5064-5073 as presented and directed the Chairman to sign such. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 9:15 A.M. Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer, presented two (2) vehicle exemption applications to wit: Camp Norwesca-Van and NCAP-Suburban. Upon review of the applications presented, Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve both applications as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
There being no further business to be conducted by the Dawes County Board of Equalization the Chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:17 A.M. The next meeting will be held on April 09, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 04, 2019. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public.
Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board of Equalization is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
CHERYL FEIST
DAWES COUNTY CLERK
Publish March 27, 2019
361
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
March 12, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:18 A.M. on the 12th day of March, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the minutes of the February 26, 2019 meeting as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving all claims. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting in progress. Correspondence acknowledged by the Board included newsletters from NCAP and NNDC. No one from the Public was present for Public Comment.
At 9:57 A.M. Larry Hankin, Interim Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. The Crusher job description was reviewed by the Board. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve the Crusher job description. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Crusher salary was discussed. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to pay the Crusher position $17.70 per hour. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. In other business the Board reviewed and approved by general consent monthly fee/mileage reports. Also discussed was the meeting with Great Plains re: phone and internet services. An interim job description for Tourism Director was reviewed. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve the interim job description for Tourism Director. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. This individual will replace the current Tourism Director while on leave.
At 10:15 A.M. Karl Dailey, Sheriff and Steve Crile, Jail Administrator, met with the Board. The jail facility requested to start holding female prisoners to save the county money. They reported approximately eighty (80) hours per month are spend transporting female prisoners. The facility can hold eight (8) female prisoners with some modifications to the jail. Discussion ensued. No action was taken by the Board. Mr. Crile, Jail Administrator, will keep the Board updated. Also discussed were preparations being made in light of the in-coming storm.
At 10:50 A.M. A motion to enter executive session re: performance appraisals was made by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to reconvene to regular session with no action taken. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 12:14 P.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be March 26, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., March 21, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
March 12, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=Hwy Bridge Buyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation & Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE $44.53 100 AFLAC $1,471.24 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $8,840.32 100 JACK ARTERBURN $37.76 100 BANK OF THE WEST $30.00 100 BAUERKEMPER’S INC-WEED $2,300.00 100 BENCO PRODUCTS INC $210.00 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-SHERIFF $751.85 100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $838.77 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $32,364.72 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $30.00 100 CENTURYLINK $1,053.06 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $201.42 100 CHADRON PLUMBING $106.00 100 LOIS J CHIZEK $1,905.00 100 CITY OF CHADRON $452.63 100 CONNECTING POINT $112.99 100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $878.40 100 SANDRA CRILE $30.00 100 KRISTI CROWELL $60.15 100 CULLERS LAW OFFICE $1,640.00 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $2,603.87 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $202.93 100 DAWES COUNTY DISTRICT COURT $282.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00 100 DOCU-SHRED LLC $240.00 100 DIXIE EATON $25.00 100 FIRE & ICE MECHANICAL $576.95 100 FIRST BANKCARD/PUBLIC DEFENDER $56.12 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VETERANS $17.39 100 FIRST BANKCARD/WEED DEPT $689.94 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $13,649.83 100 TIMOTHY FLICK $10.74 100 FP MAILING SOLUTIONS $110.85 100 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $438.05 100 HILLS TIRE & SUPPLY $161.95 100 ICS JAIL SUPPLIES INC $557.78 100 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY,INC $121.08 100 INTRALINKS,INC $127.50 100 VICTOR KING $300.00 100 MADISON NATIONAL LIFE $81.30 100 MIPS INC $3,264.15 100 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $265.86 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,402.64 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-E911 $32.50 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-WEED $279.37 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $2,043.50 100 NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT $145.55 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CLERK $262.97 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CO ATTORNEY $104.25 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/PUBLIC DEFEND $196.59 100 NEBRASKA WEED CONTROL ASSOCIATION $120.00 100 NETWORKFLEET,INC $530.60 100 NORTHWEST NEBRASKA SHOOTERS ASSOC $150.00 100 NOSSAMAN PETIT LAW FIRM,PC $175.50 100 OFFICE DEPOT CREDIT PLAN $95.96 100 QUALITY TIRE $20.00 100 QUILL CORPORATION $30.94 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ASSESSOR $7.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $141.20 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/WEBSITE $99.00 100 REGIONAL WEST MEDICAL CENTER $1,540.75 100 SADDLE ROCK ONE STOP $766.51 100 MALYCHANH SAYALOUNE $20.00 100 SCOTTS BLUFF CO DETENTION CENTER $9,415.00 100 SERVICE MATTERS CLEANING $1,690.40 100 SHELL FLEET PLUS-SHERIFF $70.03 100 SKAVDAHL & EDMUND $5,491.28 100 TEMPLE ALUMINIUM FOUNDRY INC $399.61 100 THOMSON WEST PAYMENT CENTER $2,320.00 100 TRANSUNION RISK AND ALTERNATIVE $6.70 100 UNL EXTENSION DAWES COUNTY $45.00 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/COUNTY ATTORNEY $103.33 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/E911 $163.39 100 VSP VISION PLAN $219.89 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-TREASURER $108.27 100 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $462.50 100 WESTERN PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS,PC $1,325.00 100 JESSICA WHETHAM $40.00 100 JON WORTHMAN LAW OFFICE $1,047.60 100 XEROX CORPORATION/SHERIFF $75.64 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $14.00 100 ZEPHYR MEDIA,INC $2,424.00 200 AFLAC $331.40 200 JARROD ALLEN $742.86 200 ALLIANCE TRACTOR & IMPLEMENT CO $1,800.00 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,407.99 200 BAUERKEMPER’S INC $76.52 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,156.07 200 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY $1,826.72 200 CENTURYLINK $144.24 200 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $6.78 200 CITY OF CHADRON $116.75 200 CITY OF CRAWFORD $114.40 200 CNH CAPITAL PRODUCTIVITY PLUS $443.79 200 COE ENGINEERING $480.00 200 DALE’S TIRE AND RETREADING,INC $3,180.00 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $4,851.37 200 H&H SANITATION AND RECYCLING,INC $53.50 200 HERREN BROTHERS TRUE VALUE $53.95 200 IMCO TRAILERS $395.40 200 LYCOX ENTERPRISES,INC $19,950.00 200 MATHESON LINWELD INC $408.50 200 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $38.10 200 MODERN FARM EQUIPMENT CORP $6,228.00 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,040.47 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $201.91 200 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/ROADS $592.62 200 NETWORKFLEET,INC $119.30 200 NEWMAN SIGNS,INC $1,931.42 200 NORTHWESTERN HEATING AND COOLING $383.00 200 POWERPLAN $11,417.16 200 QUALITY TIRE $2,401.00 200 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ROADS $196.28 200 ROCKY MOUNTAIN AIR SOLUTIONS $34.77 200 RON’S REPAIR SHOP $1,028.16 200 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $942.32 200 STURDEVANT’S AUTO PARTS $692.84 200 TOOF’S DIESEL REPAIR $1,750.36 200 TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT,LLC $2,454.55 200 VERIZON WIRELESS/ROADS $222.73 200 VSP VISION PLAN $109.94 200 WAHLSTROM FORD INC $179.22 200 XEROX CORPORATION/ROADS $97.89 200 21ST CENTURY EQUIPMENT $26.00 800 M C SCHAFF & ASSOCIATES INC $4,540.50 800 MAINELLI WAGNER & ASSOCIATES INC $45,040.78 800 NORFOLK CONTRACTING INC $40,940.25 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $57.54 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11 990 FIRESPRING PRINT INC $1,093.15 990 FIRST BANKCARD/TOURISM $1,394.26 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $146.46 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $27.22 990 NEBRASKA TRAVEL ASSOCIATION $50.00 990 KRISTINA REEVES $1,551.28 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 995 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY $185.55 995 CERTIFIED FOLDER DISPLAY SERVICE, I $3,574.31 2500 CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS $2,360.32 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 FIRST BANKCARD/E-911 $63.12 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.26 2910 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $195.00 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.31 2910 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $890.00
Publish March 27, 2019
362
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Dawes County Travel Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, April 2 at 9:30 a.m. at the Chadron Chamber and Visitors Center (706 W. 3rd Street, Chadron).
Publish March 27, 2019
363
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, April 1, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish March 27, 2019
364
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, on the 8th day of April, 2019 at 5:05 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, to consider a Special Use Permit for a Construction Yard in a GC General Commercial District for Steve Rozmiarek, 236 East Second Street, at which time all parties and citizens in interest shall have an opportunity to be heard.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish March 27, April 3, 2019
365
ORDINANCE NO. 1408
AN ORDINANCE to amend Chapter 2 “Building Regulations,” Article 1 “Building Code and Permits,” Section 2-101 “Adoption of Building Code” of the Municipal Code of the City of Chadron, Nebraska; to adopt the 2012 International Building Code and the 2012 International Residential Code except Sections R309.5 and R313; to repeal all Ordinances and parts of Ordinances in conflict herewith; directing the publication of this Ordinance and prescribing the time when this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA:
Section 1. Chapter 2 “Building Regulations,” Article 1 “Building Code and Permits,” Section 2-101 “Adoption of Building Code” of the Municipal Code of the City of Chadron, Nebraska is hereby amended to read as follows:
§2-101 ADOPTION OF BUILDING CODE.
The International Building Code (IBC) 2012 Edition, and the International Residential Code (IRC) 2012 edition except Sections R309.5 and R313 (Fire Sprinkling requirements for One and Two Family Dwellings) and the International Property Maintenance Code as amended are hereby adopted. Further, the City recognizes portions of previous Codes as they pertain to fire separation for One and Two Family Dwellings and Appendix F – Radon Control Methods of the International Residential Code for One and Two Family Dwellings. All of the above being on file in the office of the City of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, except as is hereinafter provided, be and the same is hereby adopted as the building codes of the City of Chadron, and each and all of the regulations, provisions, penalties, conditions and terms therein on file in the office of the City Clerk are hereby referred to, adopted, and made a part of hereof by this reference as if fully set out in this Section. (Neb. Rev. Stat. 16-246) (Ord. 1120, passed 9-18-1989; Ord. 1135, passed 7-1-1991; Ord. 1272, passed 12-15-2003; Ord. 1296, passed 4-16-2007; Ord. 1325, passed 12-15-2008; Am. Ord 1334, passed 6-21-2010; Ord. 1381, passed 5-18-2015)
Section 2. All Ordinances and parts of Ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.
Section 3. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, approval and publication according to law.
Passed, approved, and ordered published this 18th day of March, 2019.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Miles Bannan
Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
(S E A L)
Publish March 27, 2019
366
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS/BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by the Office of the City Clerk in City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chad-ron, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M., local time, on April 9, 2019, for furnishing all labor, equipment materials and incidentals necessary to properly reconstruct the High School Parking Lot. The project consists of over laying the existing asphalt parking lot with a two-inch-thick mat of as-phalt concrete. The approximate area of paving shall be 3,075 square yards. Incidental work shall also include saw cutting and removing a six-foot section of existing paving adjacent to the curb and gutter section on the east side of the new Aquatic Center. There will be a small amount of top soil placement and seeding. It is contemplated there will be 360 tons of asphalt concrete. The new paving surface shall be marked for parking stalls as shown on the drawings. Bids will be opened at 2:00 P.M. or as soon as possible thereafter, the bids will be opened in the presence of all other bidders in attendance.
The work consists of the construction of the items listed below and other related preparatory work. A summary of quantities to be paid for are listed below.
DESCRIPTION, SPECIFICATION, UNITS, QTY
SAW CUTTING PAVEMENT 207 LIN. FT. 205
REMOVING PAVEMENT STRUCTURE, BASE COURSE & SUBGRADE 203 SQ. YDS. 140
SUB-GRADE PREPARATION 302 SQ. YDS. 140
WATERING: SUB-GRADE & BASE COURSE 301 M.GAL 1
CRUSHED ROCK BASE COURSE, 6” THICK 305 TONS 50
BARRICADES AND TRAFFIC CON-TROL 422 LUMP SUM 1
TOP SOIL PLACEMENT AND SEEDING 807 SQ. YDS. 70
STRIPPING, MARKING & SIGNING 423 LIN. FT. 1250
ASPHALTIC CONCRETE OVERLAY (2”), INCLUDING TACK COAT AND INCIDENTALS, TYPE: “SPR” 503 TONS 360
MOBILIZATION 112 LUMP SUM 1
Specifications for the work can be examined and procured from the office of the City Clerk, Chadron, Nebraska.
The bids will be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the owner and shall be accompanied by bid security in an amount at least equal to 5% of the total bid.
In the event that contract award is made and the bidder fails to enter into contract with the own-er within ten (10) days, the bid security will be forfeited to the City of Chadron as liquidated damages.
The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities, reject any or all bids and accept the bid advantageous to the City.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish March 27, April 3, 2019