NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Maxine Bump, Deceased. Case No. PR19-13
Notice is hereby given that on April 4th, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Bruce L. Bump was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative(s) of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 17, 2019, or be forever barred.
Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate / Registrar
County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish April 17, 24, May 1, 2019
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Chadron is seeking qualified CPA firms to submit proposals for Financial and Compliance Audit Services for the Fiscal Years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Interested CPA firms should obtain a formal Request for Proposal packet by visiting chadron-nebraska.com under Government/Bid Opportunities or by contacting the office of the City Clerk at (308) 432-0505, 234 Main Street, PO Box 390, Chadron, NE 69337. Interested firms shall submit sealed proposals to the City Clerk’s Office no later than May 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm (Mountain Daylight Time).
The City of Chadron reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any informalities in the proposals received.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish April 24, May 1, 2019
Request for Bids
The Board of Trustees for the Nebraska State Colleges doing business as Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, will receive sealed proposals for the Crites Hall ADA Entrance Ramp Renovation Project at Chadron State College until 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time on May 24, 2019 at the office of Ms. Kari Gaswick, VP for Finance and Administration, Sparks Hall Room 224. Proposals will be publicly opened.
One proposal will be accepted for the installation of a new entrance ramp and stairs at the south entry to the building replacing the existing, which includes any possible associated materials, labor or equipment, electrical and/or mechanical work.
A pre-bid conference will be held on the site at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 16, 2019. All interested bidding contractors and sub-contractors are encouraged to attend. The purpose of this conference is to answer any administrative or technical questions which the prospective bidders may have and take a tour of the Crites Hall Entry Area.
Plans and specifications for the work may be obtained from the architect, LeeDavies Architecture, 2120 Birchwood Road, North Platte, Nebraska, 69101 (308-530-9138) by request or by contacting Director of Facilities Harry Mowry at 308-432-6227. Plans may also be examined at the Construction Industry Center in Rapid City, South Dakota.
At the time of filing their bids, all bidders will be required to furnish a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond for an amount equal to five percent (5%) of their proposal. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance and payment bond in a sum equal to 100% of the contract price. The successful bidder will be required to furnish proof of all builders’ risk insurance coverage naming Chadron State College as an additional insured which includes off-site and transit coverage to cover the value of the materials, equipment and/or machinery involved in the project. The successful bidder will also be required to provide evidence of adequate worker’s compensation, general liability and automobile liability insurance coverage, with limits and insurer acceptable to Chadron State College.
Submit all questions regarding drawings and specifications to the architect or Harry Mowry. Answers to questions dealing with substantial matters involving discrepancies, ambiguities or clarifications will be issued in addenda. Questions shall be submitted in writing six (6) days prior to the bid opening date.
Publish May 1, 8, 15, 2019
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF GUARDIANSHIP
OF:
HUNTER W. HUGHES, and
EMMA J. HUGHES
Minor children.
Case No. PR 19-12
NOTICE
YOU ARE HEREBY notified that Lucius W. Johnson III has filed a Petition for Appointment of Guardian of the aforementioned juveniles. Hearing to appoint Guardian will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m., in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska. You may appear at this hearing if you so choose. If you fail to appear the Court may grant the relief requested by the Petitioner and appoint a Guardian for the above name juveniles.
DATED this 15th day of April, 2019.
LUCIUS JOHNSON III, Petitioner
By:
Rebecca R. Chasek, #26426
Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl and Snyder, P.C.
271 Ann, Ste. 2
Chadron, NE 69337
308-432-6641
Publish April 24, May 1, 8, 2019
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
April 23, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:00 A.M. on the 23rd day of April, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney; Jerry Schumacher and Casey Schuhmacher. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving the agenda and acknowledging the cancellation of the Roads Department appointment at 10:00 A.M. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson to approve the minutes of the April 09, 2019 meeting. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting. Claims were reviewed. Motion to approve the claims by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart with the exception of claim#’s 19040170 in the amount of $4.25 and #19040204 in the amount of $3841.10 both payable to River A Holdings. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, to pay claim #’s 19040170 in the amount of $4.25 and claim# 19040204 in the amount of $3841.10 both payable to River A Holdings. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart, with Rivera abstaining from the vote. There was no correspondence to review. Public Comment ensued with Casey Schuhmacher asking why we’re paying to have gravel crushed we can’t access on the Kay pit? Commissioner Stewart informed him the County does have access to the gravel. He also asked about the crushed concrete at the Airport. Commissioner Stewart indicated the County crushes the concrete and receives half of the crushed concrete. Jerry Schumacher expressed concern with no public updates in the six weeks since the storm. He also expressed concern with the number of roads still closed. Commissioner Rivera indicated in his District roads are open to local traffic only. The roads are still rough, uneven and have ruts. Caution signs are still up. Mr. Schumacher asked when the 33 closed roads will be open. He again expressed concern with no updates from the County. Commissioner Stewart reported a layer through the pictometry program can be used to post road conditions. Mr. Schumacher said Game and Parks shouldn’t be the ones putting out a map showing which roads are closed; this is the County’s job. Board reports ensued to wit: Johnson-PADD and Area Aging moved their meetings to the 18th of April; OHD cancelled their meeting and will meet again in May; a steering committee meeting re: silent crossing in Crawford was also held. Stewart-NCAP met in Alliance, Ne., they will continue to move around the Panhandle; SWANN accepted GLR as their Auditor. Rivera-Region 1 met on the 18th of April and finished up policy revisions with business as usual.
At 9:31 A.M. Megan Koppenhafer, Community Planner for PADD met with the Board. She presented the 2018 year in review. Attached to these minutes is a copy of the 2018 year in review along with other various handouts. Commissioner Stewart asked when the Comprehensive Plan should be updated. Ms. Koppenhafer indicated these plans should be updated every ten (10) years. The Board reported an update to the 2014 Comprehensive Plan is necessary as there have been changes.
At 9:45 A.M. Rachel Johnson, RSVP, met with the Board. She presented information on recent activities of the RSVP program. Attached to these minutes is a copy of her report.
At 10:01 A.M. the appointment of Amanda Vogl was moved up due to cancellation of the Roads Department. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to enter executive session re: Mai case updates. Roll was called, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. At 10:25 A.M. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to reconvene to regular session with no action taken during executive session. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None Motion carried.
At 10:29 A.M. Jolene Absalon, Tailgate Bar, approached the Board re: SDL (Special Designated Liquor License) approval. Her bar will be catering to a wedding on May 18, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 1:00 A.M. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to approve the Tailgate Bar’s SDL request. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:32 A.M. Sharon Rickenbach and Phyllis Carlson, Dawes County Museum, approached the Board. The 2018 Annual Report was shared with the Board. Attached to these minutes is a copy of the 2018 Annual Report. The Museum opens for the season on May 26, 2019. They thanked the Board for the continued support of the Museum.
At 10:45 A.M. Brad Streeks, Custodian, approached the Board. He presented a bid from Robert’s Electric to install emergency lighting at 250 Main in the amount of $682.62 and 342 Main in the amount of $574.10. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to accept Robert’s Electric bid to install emergency lighting at 250 Main and 342 Main Street respectively. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Mr. Streeks also informed the Board the East cell in the Jail Facility needs a fan installed to prevent mold. The Board instructed Mr. Streeks to look into pricing to have a fan installed.
At 11:02 A.M. Dan Wordekemper, Weed Superintendent, met with the Board. He reported mowing will begin on May 15, 2019. He also discussed purchasing a new pickup in the new fiscal year. The Board instructed him to budget for the vehicle and put specifications together.
At 11:20 A.M. Members of the Agricultural Society met with the Board. Those present were Travis Nitsch, Brooke Keim, Crystal Brunsch, Dan Rhembrandt and Casey Schuhmacher. They presented pictures of the damage sustained due to high winds on the Old Show Barn. The barn itself was a total loss. Dan Rhembrandt reported moving electrical and adding a West wall on the Event Center will also be necessary. Commissioner Stewart shared information about submitting damages to NEMA and FEMA as well.
At 11:40 A.M. Marvin Blundell met with the Board. He reported he is the contact for the Antelope Springs Cemetery and Cemetery Association board members have been updated. He shared pictures of the cemetery and indicated per State Statute he believes the County can pay up to $1000.00 for cemetery maintenance. He reported 1945 was the last time anyone was buried at this cemetery. The cemetery is full of weeds, old grass and the Church has since collapsed. Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney, reported without an abandonment situation and the fact a cemetery association is active he isn’t sure the County is responsible for maintenance. In other business the Board approved by general consent monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments. The last order of business was a brief budget discussion.
At 12:15 P.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be May 14, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization meeting followed by the Commissioner meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. The meetings will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., May 09, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours. Also available during normal business hours are copies of any reports submitted by entities.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
April 23, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
Publish May 1, 2019
Publish May 1, 2019
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
APRIL 1, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 1st day of April, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo and Human Resource Officer Bev Bartlett. Others absent: City Attorney Adam Edmund and Public Works Director Milo Rust.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-06, March 18, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
There were no Minutes from other Boards and Commissions to distribute at this meeting.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Vicki Kotschwar, RSVP Volunteer and recent retiree from the RSVP Advisory Council, was in attendance on behalf of the Senior Volunteer Services to give an annual report highlighting some of the many activities by the volunteers.
Mayor Bannan proclaimed April 2, 2019 as National Service Recognition Day. Several volunteers from RSVP were in attendance in support of said proclamation.
Gale Kittel, 911 Supervisor for the Chadron Police Department, was in attendance in support of the Public Transit Week proclamation. Mayor Bannan signed said proclamation declaring the week of April 7-13, 2019 as Public Transit Week. Mr. Kittel commented on the Handi Bus service provided to the community. He also thanked the bus drivers and the dispatchers for the service they provide and for keeping the bus service running.
City Manager Yanker provided background information concerning the Community Solar program. He stated that the Community Solar Committee presented its final findings to the City Council on January 7, 2019. Based on the recommendation of the Committee, the City Council requested that staff continue to work with Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) to draft a Letter of Intent.
If approved by the Council, the Letter of Intent would allow NPPD to act on the City’s behalf and solicit Requests for Proposals (RFP) for potential developers in connection with the proposed Chadron Community Solar Project. NPPD will solicit bids for two sizes of generation, 500 kW AC and 1,150 kW AC. These two sizes represent the approximate midpoint size and maximum size generation project. NPPD will include two sites in the RFP, which includes the area east of the City street shops on East Niobrara Avenue and the area east of the intersection of East Niobrara and North Main Streets. Once the Letter of Intent has been issued, the process will take approximately six to eight weeks, at which time, NPPD will provide a recommendation to the Council for award of the project.
City Manager Yanker stated that if the Council approves the Letter of Intent, there is no obligation on the City’s part to move forward with the project beyond the RFP process. In addition, there is no budget impact for the City at this time.
Motion was made and seconded to to approve the Letter of Intent with Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) to authorize NPPD to act on the City’s behalf to solicit Requests for Proposals and to make recommendations to the City in connection with the development of the proposed Chadron Community Solar Project. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
City Manager Yanker provided background information concerning the next agenda item, Resolution No. 2019-25, which resolution approves a Release and Covenant Not to Sue Agreement between A& Aviation (Mark Hutton), Employers Mutual Casualty Company, and the City of Chadron.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-25, which Resolution does hereby accept and approve the Release and Covenant Not to Sue made by and between A&M Aviation, its agents, Mark Hutton, individually and in his official capacity, and Amy Hutton, individually and in her official capacity, the City of Chadron, its agents, insurer(s) Employers Mutual Casualty Company, its heirs, executors, administrators, and servants, and all other persons, firms, associations and corporations and authorizes the Mayor to execute the Release and Covenant Not to Sue Agreement on behalf of the City of Chadron. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-25 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the following list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Abstaining: Klein. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the following list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Abstaining: Klein. Motion carried.
TOTAL: $236,932.78
City Manager Yanker reported that the City did not receive any proposals for the Fixed Base Operator services for the Chadron Municipal Airport by the closing date. He stated that he will be reaching out to other Fixed Base Operators to try and negotiate services for the Airport.
Councilmember Werner commented on starting the budget process for the next fiscal year and stated that he would like to see this start as soon as possible. He also commented on having a review of the Comprehensive Plan as a part of the budget process.
Councilmember Welch stated that she was excited about the discussion with Nebraska Public Power District concerning the community solar program.
Councilmember Klein thanked Barb McDaniel, who recently retired, for her years of service to the City of Chadron. Councilmember Klein also congratulated Chief of Police Tim Lordino on being featured in the WNCC publication. He also reported that the Chamber Ambassadors will be returning with the traditional Buffalo Barbeque during Fur Trade Days.
Councilmember Crofutt expressed concerns with the traffic issues in the area of the City Schools and the dangerous situations that are occurring due to people driving the wrong way on certain streets.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 6:43 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish May 1, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish May 1, 2019
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will hold a combined Water Committee and Operating, Personnel and Policy Committee starting at 8:00 a.m. and a Regular Board Meeting, at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday may 9, 2019, at the UNWNRD office, 430 E 2nd ST. Chadron, NE. An agenda of the matter to be considered at such date, time, and place is kept continually current, and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District’s office at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish May 1, 2019