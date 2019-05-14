405
Request for Bids
The Board of Trustees for the Nebraska State Colleges doing business as Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, will receive sealed proposals for the Crites Hall ADA Entrance Ramp Renovation Project at Chadron State College until 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time on May 24, 2019 at the office of Ms. Kari Gaswick, VP for Finance and Administration, Sparks Hall Room 224. Proposals will be publicly opened.
One proposal will be accepted for the installation of a new entrance ramp and stairs at the south entry to the building replacing the existing, which includes any possible associated materials, labor or equipment, electrical and/or mechanical work.
A pre-bid conference will be held on the site at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 16, 2019. All interested bidding contractors and sub-contractors are encouraged to attend. The purpose of this conference is to answer any administrative or technical questions which the prospective bidders may have and take a tour of the Crites Hall Entry Area.
Plans and specifications for the work may be obtained from the architect, LeeDavies Architecture, 2120 Birchwood Road, North Platte, Nebraska, 69101 (308-530-9138) by request or by contacting Director of Facilities Harry Mowry at 308-432-6227. Plans may also be examined at the Construction Industry Center in Rapid City, South Dakota.
At the time of filing their bids, all bidders will be required to furnish a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond for an amount equal to five percent (5%) of their proposal. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance and payment bond in a sum equal to 100% of the contract price. The successful bidder will be required to furnish proof of all builders’ risk insurance coverage naming Chadron State College as an additional insured which includes off-site and transit coverage to cover the value of the materials, equipment and/or machinery involved in the project. The successful bidder will also be required to provide evidence of adequate worker’s compensation, general liability and automobile liability insurance coverage, with limits and insurer acceptable to Chadron State College.
Submit all questions regarding drawings and specifications to the architect or Harry Mowry. Answers to questions dealing with substantial matters involving discrepancies, ambiguities or clarifications will be issued in addenda. Questions shall be submitted in writing six (6) days prior to the bid opening date.
Publish May 1, 8, 15, 2019
415
Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska
SWANN
1010 E. Niobrara
P.O. Box 590
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
800-425-4245 or 308-432-4245
Advertisement for Bids
The Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) is soliciting bids for a new solid waste collection truck/compactor/loader complete unit. Detailed specifications (bid packets) are available to qualified bidders by contacting the main office with the contact information listed above. Bidders shall have established prior experience in the industry. Bid to include provision for trade-in at discretion of the purchaser (SWANN).
All bids shall be submitted to main office in a sealed envelope clearly marked “TRUCK BID” no later than 1 p.m. Mountain Time May 29, 2019. Bids will be opened in public at that time and place. Faxes will not be accepted.
SWANN reserves the right to reject any and all bids for any reason.
Publish May 15, 22, 2019
410
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m. May 16, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working day following the meeting. They may be obtained from our Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth
Executive Director
Publish May 8, 15, 2019
416
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock P.M., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 15th day of May, 2019.
Lee Ahrens
Secretary
Publish May 15, 2019
417
The Dawes County Extension Board Meeting will be on Wednesday May 15, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at the Extension Office Conference Room.
Publish May 15, 2019
418
The May meeting of the Board of Directors of Chadron Housing Authority will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Heritage Apartments Community Room located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish May 15, 2019
425
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, May 20, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish May 15, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
426
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Problem Resolution Team will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish May 15, 2019
419
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Patrick Wess, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-18
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Adjudication of Intestacy of said Decedent, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Emma Stokely as Personal Representative has been filed herein and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Chadron, Nebraska, on the 10th day of June, 2019, at 9:00 o’clock a.m.
/s/ Matthew R. Watson
Matthew R. Watson,
One of the Attorneys for the Petitioner
Michael T. Varn – NSBA #14305
Attorney for Petitioner
P. O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: (308) 282-0780
Matthew R. Watson – NSBA # 24735
Andrew M. Pope – NSBA #25956
Attorneys for Petitioner
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
May 15, 22, 29, 2019
420
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Shirley E. Sellman, Deceased. Case No. PR 19-17
Notice is hereby given that on May 2, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Richard A. Sellman, whose address is 131 Dry Creek Road, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 15, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lori Miskimins, County Court Clerk Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson – NSBA # 24735
Andrew M. Pope – NSBA#25956
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street ~ PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Publish May 15, 22, 29, 2019
421
Public Notification of WIC Benefits:
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides Federal grants to States for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk. Foster children up to 5 years of age are also eligible. You must live in the state of Nebraska to receive Nebraska WIC benefits and fall within these income guidelines:
Income Guidelines (Effective - June 2018)
Family Size Annual Monthly Semi-Monthly Bi-Weekly Weekly
1 $22,459 $1,872 $936 $864 $432
2 $30,451 $2,538 $1,269 $1,172 $586
3 $38,443 $3,204 $1,602 $1,479 $740
4 $46,435 $3,870 $1,935 $1,786 $893
5 $54,427 $4,536 $2,268 $2,094 $1,047
6 $62,419 $5,202 $2,601 $2,401 $1,201
7 $70,411 $5,868 $2,934 $2,709 $1,355
Applicants residing in homeless facilities may receive WIC benefits provided that
the facility has been assessed by the local agency and approved as meeting the
conditions outlined in federal regulations for these facilities.
The WIC Program is offered through Western Community Health Resources, a department of Chadron Community Health Corporation at the following locations and times:
Gordon: 229 North Main Street, Every Thursday, 9:15 AM to 5 PM
Chadron: 300 Shelton Street, Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM
You have free articles remaining.
Second Saturday of the Month, 9 AM to 1 PM
Alliance: 619 Box Butte Ave, Monday through Thursday, 9 AM to 4:30 PM
Crawford: 11 Paddock Street, First Monday of every month, 9 AM to 12 PM
Please call (308) 432 8979 or stop in to make an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
Publish May 15, 2019
424
Notice of Parole Hearing
A total of 161 cases will be heard by the Board in May, 2019. The following case(s) sentenced in Dawes County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
May 31, 2019 – 9:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center, Omaha, Nebraska
Martinez, Rudy 82029 Sexual Assault 1st Degree
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
Publish May 15, 2019
422
Notice of Incorporation
of
TKG Enterprises, Inc.
A NEBRASKA CORPORATION
Notice is hereby given that TKG Enterprises, Inc. has been incorporated under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its initial registered office at 737 Chadron Ave., Chadron, Nebraska 69337. The initial registered agent at said office is Timothy D. Gaswick. The incorporators are Timothy D. Gaswick and Kari Jo Gaswick, whose address is 737 Chadron Ave., Chadron, Nebraska 69337. The Corporation is authorized to issue 10,000 shares of common stock at a par value of $1.00 per share. Perpetual existence of the Company commenced when the Certificate of Organization was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State on January 2, 2019.
BY: Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000 - 266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish May 15, 22, 29, 2019
423
Notice of Organization
of
Gaswick Property Management, L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Gaswick Property Management, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 737 Chadron Ave., Chadron, Nebraska 69337. The registered agent at said office is Timothy D. Gaswick. The purposes for which the Company is organized is to engage in any and all lawful businesses for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, including, but not limited to, the buying, owning, selling, leasing, developing, and operating of real estate and personal property. Perpetual existence of the Company commenced when the Certificate of Organization was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State on January 2, 2019. The affairs of the Company are to be conducted by the Members pursuant to an Operating Agreement duly adopted by the Company.
Gaswick Property Management, L.L.C.
By: Randy D. Cullers, Attorney at Law # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000 - 266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish May 15, 22, 29, 2019
427
CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
APRIL 15, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 15th day of April, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: None.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-07, April 1, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Council received a copy of the Minutes for the Problem Resolution Team meeting held February 27, 2019, as approved by the PRT on March 27, 2019, and a copy of the Planning Commission minutes for the April 8, 2019 meeting.
4) Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
The Treasurer’s Report and the Water Report for the month of March, 2019 were accepted as presented and ordered placed on file.
5) City Sales Tax Analysis Report
The City Sales Tax Analysis Report was received by the Council.
6) Summary Analysis Report for the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center
The Council received a summary analysis for the Chadron Area and Aquatics and Wellness Center as of March 31, 2019. The report included a breakdown for the months of October, 2018 through March 2019.
7) Fire Department Membership Update
A letter from Nathan Rau, Secretary for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, advising of changes during the March 2019 meeting. Maria Baglieri as voted to a 12 month probationary membership. As of the March 2019, the Department had 49 active members.
8) Special Designated Licenses Administratively Approved
The Council was informed that the following Special Designated Licenses were administratively approved:
Chadron Arts Center – Tasting Event Fund Raiser – Arts Center
(Rescheduled for 04/26/19 due to Snow Storm)
Niobrara Valley Vineyards – Tasting Event Fund Raiser– Arts Center
(Rescheduled for 04/26/19 due to Snow Storm)
Fryday’s 120 Bar & Grill – Wedding Reception – Fairgrounds (04/27/2019)
Knights of Columbus – Circle of Light Fund Raiser – Assumption Arena
(04/27/2019)
Councilmember Werner questioned why the $42,565.69 in the Community Development Fund was not mentioned during the discussion of a new ice skating when the Council was advised there were not any funds available for an ice skating. City Manager Yanker stated there is a pending application and it is anticipated that the entire amount of funds available will be committed for the project.
Councilmember Welch questioned why the Public Safety Fund is 97% spent, when the City is halfway through its fiscal year. Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo explained that this expenditure was for payment of the new Fire Truck.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye on the motion to approve the Consent Agenda: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Betty March was re-introduced to the City Council as one of Chadron’s newest Police Officers. It was noted that Ms. March was promoted to Police Officer and has completed her training at the Law Enforcement Training Academy. Betty has returned from training and has started her duties at the Police Department.
Chief of Police Lordino administered the Oath of Service to Betty.
Clarisa Liston was introduced to the City Council. Ms. Liston started work for the City on April 8, 2019 as the new Customer Service Clerk.
Mayor Bannan proclaimed April 26, 2019, as Arbor Day. Logan Groves and Phil Lollars, members of the Tree Board, and Scott Schremmer, Parks/Cemetery Superintendent, were in attendance in support of the proclamation. A Conservation Festival will be held on May 7, 2019 at the Assumption Arena.
Mayor Bannan proclaimed May 18, 2019 as Kids to Parks Day. The proclamation was requested by the National Park Trust.
Sean Cornish, representing EMC Insurance Company, was in attendance and presented the City with dividend checks in the amounts of $29,946.57 for the City and $2,250.20 for the Rural Fire Department. The dividends were based upon safety efforts by the City and the Fire Department.
Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, gave her monthly report and update of NNDC activities.
Resolution Nos. 2019-26 through 2019-29, as submitted by the Chadron Area Chamber of Commerce for the summer Bands on Bordeaux activities, were presented.
Councilmember Crofutt moved to approve Resolution Nos. 2019-26 through 2019-29, for the Special Designated Licenses for the Chamber of Commerce for the Bands on Bordeaux Concerts. Seconded by Councilmember Welch.
Councilmember Klein moved to separate Resolution No. 2019-29 for the SDL on August 15, 2019 from the other SDL resolutions and address this resolution separately. The event is scheduled the week that students and parents are in Chadron preparing for the upcoming school year at Chadron State College. Councilmember Klein expressed his objections with this SDL application, which will have alcohol at the event, as he is of the opinion that this is sending a wrong message. Seconded by Councilmember Werner. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Werner. The following voted Nay: Bannan, Crofutt. Motion carried.
Councilmember Welch also expressed her concerns with regard to the alcohol.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-26 through 2019-28, which Resolutions recommend approval of the request from the Chadron Area Chamber of Commerce for Special Designated Liquor Licenses for the summer 2019 Bands on Bordeaux activities on July 11, July 18, and July 25, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution Nos. 2019-26 through 2019-28 were passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-29, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from the Chadron Area Chamber of Commerce for a Special Designated License for the summer 2019 Bands on Bordeaux activities on August 15, 2019. The following voted Aye: Welch, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Abstaining: Klein. Resolution No. 2019-29 was passed and adopted.
Chief of Police Tim Lordino gave a power point presentation with regard to the proposed regionalization of the communications system. Motion was made and seconded to authorize the staff to proceed forward in drafting an intergovernmental agreement and bring back for consideration. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Michael Hoback of Almquist, Maltzah, Galloway & Luth, P.C. was in attendance to present the audit for Fiscal Year 2017-2018. Mr. Hoback reviewed the audit in detail with the Council. Discussion was held, with questions answered by Mr. Hoback.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-30, which Resolution states that the Financial Report of the City of Chadron, as prepared by Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth, P.C., for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018 is hereby accepted and filed with the City Clerk. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-30 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-31, which Resolution states that the City Council having reviewed a certain document entitled, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program, Chadron Municipal Airport, Chadron, Nebraska, established in accordance with regulations of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), 49 CFR Part 26; does hereby approve and adopt the DBE Program for the City of Chadron for its use in all U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) assisted contracts for Chadron Municipal Airport Projects for the 2019, 2020, and 2021 fiscal years. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-31 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dawes County Road Department for crushing surplus concrete stockpiled at the Chadron Municipal Airport, which provides that Dawes County will provide the staff and equipment to crush the concrete and will receive 50% of the crushed concrete. The City will use the other half as needed on street work and infrastructure improvements. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-32, which Resolution approves Application for Payment No. 1 filed with the Clerk by Fuller Construction, showing the amount of material furnished and work performed in the City under contract heretofore let for the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Facility Revisions Project and that Fuller Construction be paid the sum of $29,450.00 for materials furnished and work performed in the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Facility Revisions Project. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-32 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-33, which Resolution approves the Request for Proposals (RFP) for Audit Services for fiscal years ending September 30, 2019; September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2021, with an option of two (2) one (1) year extensions and authorizes the City staff to receive proposals for services as set out in the RFP.
Councilmember Klein moved to amend Resolution No. 2019-33 to change the deadline from May 17, 2019 to May 31, 2019 for proposals. Motion died for a lack of second.
Councilmember Welch moved to leave the deadline the same and change to the insurance requirements to $300,000 per claim and $500,000 per aggregate. Seconded by Councilmember Klein. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein. The following votes Nay: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. Motion failed to carry.
After further consideration, the roll was called on the passage of Resolution No. 2019-33 and the following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: Welch, Klein. Resolution No. 2019-33 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the following list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Almquist Maltzahn Galloway, Se, $33,180.00; Baker & Associates, Se, 1,065.64; Baker & Associates, Se, 2,499.86; Barco Municipal Products, Su, 519.55; BSN Sports, Su, 390.70; Business Connection, Su, 316.05; Butler Ag Equipment, Su, 1,997.35; Central Parts Warehouse, Su, 592.97; Chadrad Communications, Se, 440.00; Chadron Ace Hardware, Su, 134.39; Chadron Lumber, Su, 41.99; Chadron Motor Company, Se, 71.23; City of Chadron, FICA, 6,806.48; City of Chadron, Payroll, 94,377.18; Consolidated Management Co., Se, 25.36; Culligan Water Conditioning, Su, 47.50; EMC Insurance, Se, 963.88; EMS Billing Services, Se, 695.32; Engravers, Su, 10.00; ETS Corporation, Credit Card Fees, 630.25; Fire & Ice Mechanical Inc., Se, 78.36; First National Bank NP, Insurance, 869.88; First National Merchant Solutions, Credit Card Fees, 94.76; Fuller Construction, Se, 29,450.00; Godfrey Brake Service & Supply, Su, 209.28; Great Plains Communications, Su, 341.95; Hach Company, Su, 359.30; Hawkins, Inc., Su, 747.94; Hills Tire & Supply, Se, 15.00; Holiday Inn-Kearney, Lodging, 403.80; Home Haven Furniture & Appliance, Se, 133.83; HTM Sales, Inc., Su, 204.50; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 396.48; International Code Council, Su, 109.25; Intralinks, Se, 2,847.11; Littrel Construction Company, LLC, Se, 560.00; Matt Friend Truck Equipment, Inc., Su, 40.50; Matt Parrott/Storey Kenworthy, Utility Bills, 979.34; Michael Todd & Company, Inc., Su, 670.25; Mid-American Research Chemical, Su, 175.18; Mobius Communications Co., Se, 100.55; Nebraska Department Aeronautics, Se, 160.00; Nebraska Law Enforcement Center, Se, 240.00; Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, Se, 625.00; Nebraska Public Power District, Se, 16,977.67; NMC Exchange LLC, Su, 45.20; Northwest Rural Public Power, Se, 12,266.79; One Call Concepts, Inc., Se, 15.75; Panhandle Veterinary Clinic, Se, 300.00; Pests Go, LLC, Se, 350.00; Rapid City Journal, Se, 783.98; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims, 381.41; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims, 25,681.31; Sign Post Savers Sign, Su, 320.00; Skavdahl, Edmund & Stecher, Se, 3,570.96; Skeeters Napa Auto Parts, Su, 1,974.78; Solid Waste Agency of NW Neb., Se, 56,581.72; Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, Su, 172.98; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension, 3,571.03; Vantagepoint Trust, Pension; 1,622.10; Employee Wellness Activity, 100.00; Verizon Wireless, Se, 336.03; Western Communications, Inc., Se, 222.00; Western Cooperative Co., Se, 5,071.22; Western States Bank, Insurance, 80.34; Wex Bank, Fuel, 5,899.85; Whisler Bearing Co., Su, 41.72; WPCI, Su, 219.00; Xerox Corporation, Se, 830.74; TOTAL: $322,034.54
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 8:37 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish May 15, 2019