405
Request for Bids
The Board of Trustees for the Nebraska State Colleges doing business as Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, will receive sealed proposals for the Crites Hall ADA Entrance Ramp Renovation Project at Chadron State College until 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time on May 24, 2019 at the office of Ms. Kari Gaswick, VP for Finance and Administration, Sparks Hall Room 224. Proposals will be publicly opened.
One proposal will be accepted for the installation of a new entrance ramp and stairs at the south entry to the building replacing the existing, which includes any possible associated materials, labor or equipment, electrical and/or mechanical work.
A pre-bid conference will be held on the site at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 16, 2019. All interested bidding contractors and sub-contractors are encouraged to attend. The purpose of this conference is to answer any administrative or technical questions which the prospective bidders may have and take a tour of the Crites Hall Entry Area.
Plans and specifications for the work may be obtained from the architect, LeeDavies Architecture, 2120 Birchwood Road, North Platte, Nebraska, 69101 (308-530-9138) by request or by contacting Director of Facilities Harry Mowry at 308-432-6227. Plans may also be examined at the Construction Industry Center in Rapid City, South Dakota.
At the time of filing their bids, all bidders will be required to furnish a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond for an amount equal to five percent (5%) of their proposal. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance and payment bond in a sum equal to 100% of the contract price. The successful bidder will be required to furnish proof of all builders’ risk insurance coverage naming Chadron State College as an additional insured which includes off-site and transit coverage to cover the value of the materials, equipment and/or machinery involved in the project. The successful bidder will also be required to provide evidence of adequate worker’s compensation, general liability and automobile liability insurance coverage, with limits and insurer acceptable to Chadron State College.
Submit all questions regarding drawings and specifications to the architect or Harry Mowry. Answers to questions dealing with substantial matters involving discrepancies, ambiguities or clarifications will be issued in addenda. Questions shall be submitted in writing six (6) days prior to the bid opening date.
Publish May 1, 8, 15, 2019
404
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF GUARDIANSHIP
OF:
HUNTER W. HUGHES, and
EMMA J. HUGHES
Minor children.
Case No. PR 19-12
NOTICE
YOU ARE HEREBY notified that Lucius W. Johnson III has filed a Petition for Appointment of Guardian of the aforementioned juveniles. Hearing to appoint Guardian will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m., in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska. You may appear at this hearing if you so choose. If you fail to appear the Court may grant the relief requested by the Petitioner and appoint a Guardian for the above name juveniles.
DATED this 15th day of April, 2019.
LUCIUS JOHNSON III, Petitioner
By:
Rebecca R. Chasek, #26426
Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl and Snyder, P.C.
271 Ann, Ste. 2
Chadron, NE 69337
308-432-6641
You have free articles remaining.
Publish April 24, May 1, 8, 2019
412
NOTICE OF PERMIT ISSUANCE
The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ) proposes to reissue with change the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for the City of Chadron Wastewater Treatment Facility, PO Box 390, Chadron NE (NPDES# NE0029190; SIC 4952). The publicly owned treatment works receives and treats domestic wastewater which discharges from a mechanical treatment system through Outfall 001 to an undesignated tributary of the White River, Segment WH1-10000 in the White River-Hat Creek Basin. The permit would be issued for a period of up to five years and would restrict pollutant discharges to comply with the requirements of Department regulations. The draft permit, fact sheet, and other public information are available for review at NDEQ’s Lincoln Office (address below) between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays. To request copies of the draft permit and other information, call 402-471-3557. Individuals requiring special accommodations or alternate formats of materials should notify the Department by calling 402-471-2186. TDD users should call 800-833-7352 and ask the relay operator to call the Department at 402-471-2186. Written comments, objection and/or hearing requests concerning permit issuance may be submitted to Kim Bubb, NPDES Permits and Compliance Section, Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, 1200 N St., Suite 400, the Atrium, PO Box 98922, Lincoln, NE 68509-8922, before the comment period ending date of June 7, 2019. A determination to hold a hearing will be based upon factual environmental or regulatory consideration.
Publish May 8, 2019
410
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m. May 16, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working day following the meeting. They may be obtained from our Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth
Executive Director
Publish May 8, 15, 2019
411
Notice of Regular Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish May 8, 2019
413
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization and Commissioners May 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish May 8, 2019
414
NOTICE OF MEETING OF PLANNING COMMISSION
CITY OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Planning Commission will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, May 13, 2019, in the City Hall Conference Room at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish May 8, 2019