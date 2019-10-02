595
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of an Order for Sale issued by the Clerk of the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, wherein Equivest Financial, LLC., is Plaintiff and Marilyn Hinn, Hinn Investments, LLC., United States of America, John Doe, Jane Doe, and any and All Persons who have or claim some lien upon or Interest in the Real Estate, are Defendants. I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in District Court at the Courthouse in said County and State on the 17th Day of October 2019 at 10:00 o’clock a.m., the following described real estate:
Lot 16, Block 32, Western Town Lot Company’s Second Addition to the original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, commonly known as 335 Ann Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
To satisfy a judgment in the amount of $34,316.67 together with interest, costs, abstracting expense, and expenses of sale, less payments made, if any.
The property will be sold subject to unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, if any.
Terms of Sale: 15% date of sale; balance upon confirmation. All bids must be in person (no phone or mail-in bids).
Dawes County Sheriff
Sherriff Karl J. Dailey
Publish Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019
602
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
September 24, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:07 A.M. on the 24th day of September, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney and Roy Norgard. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion to approve the agenda by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart and seconded by Johnson to approve the minutes of the September 10, 2019 and September 16. 2019 meetings as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to approve all claims with exception of claim #’s 19090269 payable to River A Holdings in the amount of $684.00; claim #19090195 payable to Vic Rivera in the amount of $72.12 and adjustments will be made to claim #19090236 in the original amount of $557.06. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to pay claim #’s 19090269 in the amount of $684.00 payable to River A Holdings and # 19090195 payable to Vic Rivera in the amount of $72.12. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart and Johnson, with Rivera abstaining from the vote. Nays: None. Motion carried. Correspondence item: The Board is in receipt of the UNL-NE. Thriving Index Report. There being no one for Public Comment, the Board ensued with Board Reports to wit: Stewart-NCAP-finalized audit resulting in a twenty-five million dollar impact on five (5) counties. He also reported NCAP is guaranteed a fixed federal rate for grants; SWANN-audit is finished and effective November 01, 2019 SWANN will start charging for tire disposal; Region 23-Business as usual. Johnson-Area Aging-The State Unit on aging conducted an audit and there has been a turnover in site managers; RC&D-Budget has passed, different projects were discussed and they received a Cabela grant; PADD-The Revolving Loan Fund was discussed and OHD-Hail damage was reported on two (2) vehicles and buildings. Rivera-Region 1-Business as usual and Travel Board-Special meeting held on August 16, 2019 to recommend a Tourism Director to the Board. Mr. Rivera then reported the Tourism Board has made a recommendation to offer the Tourism Director position to Kerri Rempp. This position will work 40 hours per week at $17.25 per hour. Start date for will be October 14, 2019. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to accept the Tourism Board’s recommendation to hire Kerri Rempp for the Tourism Director position. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board welcomed her to employment with Dawes County. Commissioner Stewart discussed implementing pay pal services through the Dawes County website so individuals wishing to rent the conference room located at 342 Main Street can use pay pal through the website. Also available will be Google Maps. There is a one-time launch fee of $1335.00 with no further monthly charge to maintain the upgrades. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, to move forward with the website enhancements. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Kerri Rempp left the meeting.
At 10:04 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. He presented his 2019 Roads Inventory for review and approval of the Board. Upon review, Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve the 2019 Roads Department Inventory as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart moved to accept and direct the Chairman of the Board to sign the SSAR (Standardized System of Annual Reporting). Commissioner Johnson seconded the motion. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Mr. Hankin went over the SSAR with Board Members. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to authorize the Chairman to sign the Annual County Certification for 2019 and adopt Resolution No. 2019-22. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to authorize the Highway Superintendent, Larry Hankin, to sign the FFPP Annual Certification. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. The next order of business was awarding the generator grant bid. Commissioner Stewart reviewed all material related to the generator grant bids received. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to award the generator grant award to GenPro Energy Solutions in the amount of $84,796.00. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:26 A.M. Jim Gardner, GLR, met with the Board to go over the 2018 audit. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting. Also present was Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer and Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer. Findings in the 2018 audit indicated the Treasurer’s Office has inaccurate daily balance sheets, no bank reconciliations have been done for 2019, deposits have been made but not recorded in books, revenue item incorrectly posted and non-reconciliation of the tax rolls. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to accept the 2018 audit conducted by GLR. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board reviewed and approved by general consent the various departmental fee reports.
At 10:50 A.M. The Board recessed to conduct a quarterly jail inspection. At 11:30 A.M. the Board reconvened to regular session.
At 11:30 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be October 08, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization meeting, followed by the Commissioner Meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. The meeting(s) will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., October 03, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours. Also available during normal business hours are copies of any reports submitted by entities.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
September 24, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE $10.63 100 AFLAC $1,517.15 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $10,146.40 100 DAVID BAUERKEMPER $35.00 100 BAUERKEMPER’S INC-WEED $12.20 100 THOMAS BEARD $64.00 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-SHERIFF $973.97 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-TREASURER $115.98 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-WEED $529.74 100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $31.91 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $32,983.65 100 JENNIFER BORIE $72.89 100 JEFF BRUNS $65.16 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $76.34 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $90.17 100 CENTURYLINK $16.11 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CLERK $12.64 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CO ATTORNEY $21.95 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COMMISSIONERS $5.53 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COUNTY COURT $27.68 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DISTRICT CT $27.72 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-EXTENSION $26.18 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-PUBLIC DEFEND $18.01 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-SHERIFF $35.76 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-WEED $5.53 100 DANNIE CERNY $38.48 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $106.32 100 CHADRON GLASS & WINDOWS,INC $12.00 100 MEGAN CHRISMAN $35.00 100 CITY OF CHADRON $38.42 100 JOHN CRAIG $35.00 100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $206.00 100 CRITES,SHAFFER,CONNEALY,WATSON,HARF $1,356.25 100 CULLERS LAW OFFICE $1,260.00 100 CULLIGAN-ASSESSOR $42.00 100 CULLIGAN-CO ATTORNEY $10.00 100 CULLIGAN-DIST COURT $18.00 100 CULLIGAN-PUBLIC DEFENDER $16.00 100 CULLIGAN-WEED $6.00 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $2,256.99 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $309.04 100 KIMBERLY DAVIS $35.00 100 DAWES COUNTY DISTRICT COURT $282.00 100 DAWES COUNTY IMPREST ACCT $132.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $706.00 100 DONNA LEMBKE DEXTER $69.22 100 MARY DONAHUE $48.92 100 FIRST BANKCARD/WEED DEPT $248.41 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $18,085.96 100 JESSICA FLACK $64.00 100 ROSANN FRYDA $35.00 100 WAYNE GIBBONS $64.00 100 DONNA GIMESON $35.00 100 NANCY GORACKE $69.22 100 GRP & ASSOCIATES,INC $44.00 100 JAMES HALLSTED $20.00 100 MICHAEL R HOLLIBAUGH $36.74 100 JONATHON HORNBY $64.00 100 JAMEE HOWARD $35.00 100 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY,INC $212.16 100 INTRALINKS,INC $272.50 100 RASHELLE KAISER $52.40 100 KCSR-AM $120.00 100 JERED KEARNS $20.00 100 BROOKE KEIM $46.60 100 KRISTA KEISER $35.00 100 ADAM KNIGHT $37.75 100 JOHN KOBEL JR $64.00 100 NIKKI KROTZ $35.00 100 LA SIGN & SCREEN PRINTING $45.00 100 REVA LITTLE MOON $35.00 100 JUSTIN MADSEN $47.76 100 MAIL FINANCE $1,650.00 100 RICKY MARTIN $133.10 100 JEREMY MCCANCE $41.96 100 JAROD MCCARTHY $35.00 100 BRUCE MCKIBBEN $35.00 100 ISAAC MILLS $35.00 100 MIPS INC $2,018.85 100 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $60.00 100 MORRILL COUNTY $180.00 100 SHEILA MOTZ $35.00 100 NACO $50.00 100 NE LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING CENTER $10.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $2,271.68 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $2,536.80 100 NEBRASKA SHERIFF’S ASSOCIATION $135.00 100 NEXTONER,LLC $75.80 100 BRONC NICHOLSON $36.74 100 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $211.26 100 NOSSAMAN PETIT LAW FIRM,PC $477.50 100 TIM OBER $49.00 100 LORI OETKEN $23.20 100 TY OLSON $35.00 100 BRIAN PANKONIN $35.00 100 ROSANNE PENOR $35.00 100 PESTS GO $35.00 100 PETERSEN DRUG $215.59 100 CLAYTON PINNT $39.64 100 TERRY PIPER $35.00 100 QUILL CORPORATION $192.90 100 RAMADA NORTH PLATTE $112.50 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $75.30 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/WEBSITE $310.78 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/WEED $224.20 100 STEVEN RATZLAFF $57.04 100 SHAWN REITZ $35.00 100 RESPOND FIRST AID SYSTEMS $183.10 100 TAMARA RIGGS $62.84 100 VALENTE RIVERA $72.12 100 STEVEN ROLFSMEIER $35.00 100 SADDLE ROCK ONE STOP $1,017.79 100 STEVEN SANFORD $35.00 100 DAN SCHERBARTH $35.00 100 TRUDY SCHERBARTH $35.00 100 STANLEY SHOENEMANN $64.00 100 TRACY SCHULER $35.00 100 SCOTTS BLUFF CO DETENTION CENTER $9,300.00 100 SHANE SHEPHERD $35.00 100 SKAVDAHL & EDMUND $5,719.80 100 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $5.57 100 CASEY SOESTER $48.92 100 PHETSAMONE SOUKSAN $35.00 100 KAREN TEN FINGERS $35.00 100 JUSTIN TOLLMAN $38.28 100 ANGELA TOOF $35.00 100 GINA TULLIS $35.00 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/SHERIFF $361.08 100 VIAERO WIRELESS-WEED $85.89 100 VSP VISION PLAN $237.83 100 WAHLSTROM FORD INC $206.69 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-VETERANS $7.94 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-WEED $185.74 100 WESTCO $54.31 100 JANKANOS WESTERBAND $35.00 100 WESTERN PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS INC $1,000.00 100 GARY WITT $81.40 100 XEROX CORPORATION/E911 $461.11 100 XEROX CORPORATION/SHERIFF $80.50 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $14.00 100 XEROX CORPORATION/VETERANS OFFICE $156.26 100 PAMELA YATES $40.22 200 ACE IRRIGATION & MANUFACTURING $22,945.08 200 ACTION COMMUNICATIONS INC $84.50 200 AFLAC $361.63 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,150.35 200 ARROW BUILDING CENTER $26.97 200 BAUERKEMPER’S INC $12.40 200 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $74.69 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $1,139.41 200 TONY BRIERLY $722.07 200 CENTURYLINK $144.44 200 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DIST #1 ROADS $18.66 200 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $90.00 200 CHADRON GLASS & WINDOWS,INC $300.00 200 CIRCLE J GLASS-N-MORE $312.43 200 CITY OF CHADRON $118.65 200 CITY OF CRAWFORD $123.88 200 DAWES CO TREAS/DELINQUENT PP TAXES $26.17 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $75.00 200 FIRST BANKCARD/LARRY HANKIN $0.96 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $3,267.58 200 FLOYD’S TRUCK CENTER,INC $99.59 200 H&H SANITATION AND RECYCLING,INC $53.50 200 HERREN BROTHERS TRUE VALUE $68.47 200 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-ROADS $872.00 200 LAWSON PRODUCTS INC $127.34 200 MAINELLI WAGNER & ASSOCIATES INC $2,019.22 200 MATHESON LINWELD INC $35.60 200 MARVIN MAZANEC $59.50 200 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $38.18 200 MONTANA CSED SDU-WAGE WITHOLDING $171.87 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $636.52 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $104.37 200 NEBRASKALAND TIRE $69.65 200 NMC EXCHANGE LLC/NEBRASKA MACHINERY $24,548.49 200 NORTH AMERICAN TRUCK AND TRAILER,IN $303.02 200 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $95.24 200 OUTLAW PRINTERS,INC $385.00 200 PHILLIPS F & T INC $128.00 200 POWERPLAN $4,479.23 200 QUALITY TIRE $3,120.00 200 RDO TRUCK CENTER $51.44 200 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $684.00 200 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $3,685.58 200 TITAN MACHINERY $27,660.00 200 VERIZON CONNECT NWF,INC-ROADS $227.40 200 VSP VISION PLAN $125.88 200 WALMART COMMUNITY-ROADS $168.26 200 WESTCO $22,340.81 200 XEROX CORPORATION/ROADS $145.11 2500 CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS $864.11 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 CENTURYLINK $51.80 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.32 2910 INTRALINKS,INC $85.00 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.33 2913 CENTURYLINK $271.97
Publish Oct. 2, 2019
609
ORDINANCE NO. 1412
AN ORDINANCE to adopt the amended 2019-2020 budget statement to be termed the Annual Appropriations Bill; to appropriate sums for necessary expenses and liabilities; directing the publication of this Ordinance and prescribing the time when this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA:
Section 1. That after complying with all procedures required by law, the budget presented and set forth in the budget statement as attached is hereby approved as the Annual Appropriations Bill for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020. All sums of money contained in the budget statement are hereby appropriated for the necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Chadron. A copy of the budget document shall be forwarded as provided by law to the Auditor of Public Accounts, State Capitol, Lincoln, Nebraska, and to the County Clerk of Dawes County, Nebraska, for use by the levying authority.
Section 2. That an estimate of the probable money necessary for the purposes to be raised in said City during the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2019 and ending September 30, 2020, for which appropriation is to be made, shall be as follows:
FUND ALL SOURCES EST. AD VALOREM EST.
GENERAL FUND $4,325,150.00 $1,053,937.00 4,325,152.00
CITY RESERVES FUND 924,551.00
CAPITAL PROJECT RESERVES FUND 248,184.00 248,185.00
OPAL MUSSER (WILSON PARK) RESTRICTED 106,554.00
AMBULANCE FUND 272,325.00
PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE EQUIPMENT/APPARATUS 221,385.00 183,885.00
HORSE MEMORIAL 946.00
AQUATIC CENTER CONSTRUCTION/DEBT SERV 1,158,295.00
LB840 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM 393,633.00
LB840 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM 65,662.00
KENO (LOTTERY) FUND 17,077.00
ALLIANCE COMMUNITY ENERGY (ACE) 20,415.00
DEBT SERVICE FUND 1,056,766.00 38,000.00
INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS FUND 261,294.00
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (TIF) 101,740.00
BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 8,158.00
STREETS FUND 1,213,555.00
STREETS CAPITAL RESERVE FUND 195,235.00
GRANTS FUNDS 136,094.00 378,089.00
WATER FUND 947,695.00
WATER CAPITAL RESERVE FUND 130,834.00
WASTEWATER FUND 914,268.00
WASTEWATER CAPITAL RESERVE FUND 1,231,221.00
INTERNAL HEALTH SERVICE FUND 1,475,664.00
FIDUCIARY FUND (150th CELEBRATION) 10,306.00
SUBTOTAL $15,437,007.00 $1,091,937.00 $15,641,505.00
PLUS COUNTY TREASURER’S COLLECTION FEE AT 1% $10,919.00
TOTALS $15,437,007.00 $1,102,857.00 $15,641,505.00
Section 3. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage, approval, and publication as required by law.
Passed, approved, and ordered published this 23rd day of September 2019.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Miles Bannan
Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
(S E A L)
Publish Oct. 2, 2019
603
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will hold a Regular Board Meeting, at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday October 10, 2019, at the UNWNRD office, 430 E 2nd ST. Chadron, NE. An agenda of the matter to be considered at such date, time, and place is kept continually current, and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District’s office at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish Oct. 2, 2019
604
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization and Commissioners October 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish Oct. 2, 2019
610
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, October 7, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Oct. 2, 2019
605
NOTICE
THE 2018 AUDIT FOR DAWES COUNTY HAS BEEN ACCEPTED AND APPROVED BY THE DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS.
A COPY OF THE AUDIT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS AT THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK.
CHERYL FEIST
DAWES COUNTY CLERK
Publish Oct. 2, 2019
608
NOTICE
The Section 8 Administrative Plan will be available for review at the Chadron Housing Authority Office located at 740 Pine Street throughout October. Please call 308-432-3340 for an appointment.
Publish Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019
606
NOTICE OF DIVORCE PROCEEDING
(With Children)
CI19-69
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF Dawes COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Korin Dunbar, Plaintiff
Vs.
Casey Carter, Defendant
TO: Casey Carter, whose whereabouts are unknown upon whom personal service of summons cannot be had, and is the defendant in said proceedings: You are notified that on July 29, 2019, Plaintiff Korin Dunbar filed a Complaint against you in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, at case no. 19-69, the object of which is to obtain a dissolution of marriage on the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken, to obtain an equitable division of the property, and to determine custody and child support, among other things.
You are required to answer said Complaint on or before Nov. 15, 2019, or said Complaint against you will be taken as true.
Korin Dunbar
105 N Main
Chadron, NE 69337
Publish Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019
607
Notice of Organization
of
Harmony Enterprises, L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Harmony Enterprises, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its registered office at 60 East Dakota Junction. The registered agent at said office is Lyndall D. Miller. The purposes for which the Company is organized is to carry on all business of producing organic produce, poultry, and farm and ranch products of all types, and to cultivate and harvest grains, hay and farm products of all kinds, and to breed, raise, buy, pasture, prepare for market, sell or otherwise deal in cattle and other livestock of all kinds, and to conduct any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business. Perpetual existence of the Company commenced when the Certificate of Organization was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State on May 3rd, 2019. The affairs of the Company are to be conducted by the Members pursuant to an Operating Agreement duly adopted by the Company.
Harmony Enterprises, L.L.C.
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019