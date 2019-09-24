566
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pursuant to a power of sale contained in the deed of trust in the original principal amount of $37,213.00 executed by Connie J. Shell, an unmarried woman, which was filed for record on December 21, 2009 as Instrument No. 2009-01661 in the office of the Register of Deeds of Dawes County, Nebraska, the property described below will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, in the main lobby located on the 2nd floor of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main, in the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska at 10:00 a.m. on October 8, 2019:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE (AS DEFINED IN NEB. REV. STAT § 76-201) IN DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA:
LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 14, PADDOCK’S ADDITION, CRAWFORD, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENT, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.
APN: 000010227.
The highest bidder is required to deliver cash or certified funds to the undersigned by the close of business on the day of sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the beneficiary. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes, including the documentary stamp tax. At the discretion of the Successor Trustee, the purchaser may be required to deposit with the Successor Trustee, at the time of the sale, a nonrefundable certified or cashier’s check in the amount of $5,000.00 payable to the Successor Trustee, with the full purchase price, in certified funds, to be received by the Successor Trustee by the end of the day. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
Publish Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of an Order for Sale issued by the Clerk of the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, wherein Equivest Financial, LLC., is Plaintiff and Marilyn Hinn, Hinn Investments, LLC., United States of America, John Doe, Jane Doe, and any and All Persons who have or claim some lien upon or Interest in the Real Estate, are Defendants. I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in District Court at the Courthouse in said County and State on the 17th Day of October 2019 at 10:00 o’clock a.m., the following described real estate:
Lot 16, Block 32, Western Town Lot Company’s Second Addition to the original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, commonly known as 335 Ann Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
To satisfy a judgment in the amount of $34,316.67 together with interest, costs, abstracting expense, and expenses of sale, less payments made, if any.
The property will be sold subject to unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, if any.
Terms of Sale: 15% date of sale; balance upon confirmation. All bids must be in person (no phone or mail-in bids).
Dawes County Sheriff
Sherriff Karl J. Dailey
Publish Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
BUDGET HEARING
September 16, 2019
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in special session was commenced at the hour of 9:02 A.M. on the 16th day of September, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The Public Hearing for the 2019-2020 Dawes County Budget was called to order by Chairman, Vic Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioner’s were present: Commissioners’ Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Mark Betson, Mark Haynes and Gary Fisher. The Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. At 9:05 A.M. the Chairman declared the Public Hearing open to hear support, concerns, etc. Mark Haynes indicated for the record disbursements in fiscal year 17/18 were 6.5%; in fiscal year 18/19 it was 8.3% and for fiscal year 19/20 disbursements increased to 11.1%. Commissioner Johnson explained the increase for fiscal year 19/20 is due to the Courthouse Bond being paid off and Prisoner expenses increased. In addition, the Dunlap Project will increase the tax asking for fiscal year 19/20. Personal property taxes also have increased according to Haynes. Also discussed was assessment practices for commercial vs. residential and agriculture. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting. Mark Betson asked why the County has a $100,000.00 tractor pulling the mower. Commissioner Stewart indicated for the record the tractor pulling the mower is leased, not owned by the County. Mr. Betson also suggested the County look at leasing heavy equipment as opposed to buying; more miles need to be picked up for road maintenance as we are way behind and Barrel Butte Road needs maintenance. There being no further comment from the Public the Chairman closed the Public Hearing at 9:29 A.M. The following resolutions were adopted by the Board to wit:
Resolution No. 2019-17 was introduced by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, to increase restricted funds by 1% for fiscal year 2019-2020. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution No. 2019-18 was introduced by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, adopting the 2019/2020 budget and authorizing the various departments to expend the amounts appropriated to them. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution No. 2019-19 was introduced by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, setting the 2019/2020 property tax request at $3,646,683.43 and the Dunlap Bond amount is $43,723.33 for a total levy of .391230 for fiscal year 2019/2020. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution No. 2019-20 was introduced by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, establishing/authorizing Petty Cash Funds in the Clerk and County Court offices. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution No. 2019-21 was introduced by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, authorizing the Treasurer to transfer funds in increments of $200.000.00 from General Fund to Roads Fund as necessary to meet expenditures for fiscal year 2019/2020. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
There being no further business before the Board, the Chairman declared the meeting adjourned at 9:45 A.M. DISCLAIMER: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s Office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
CHERYL FEIST
DAWES COUNTY CLERK
Publish Sept. 25, 2019
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
NO. 2019-17
AUGUST 26, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 26th day of August, 2019 at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: None.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-16, August 5, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
The Council received a thank you note from the Chadron Softball Girls and parents for the LB840 funding that was granted to the organization
The Council also received a letter from Fr. Todd Philipsen of Saint Patrick’s Parish Community. In his letter, Fr. Philipsen asked the Council to give consideration to incrementally increasing the water fees for Calvary Cemetery, rather than asking the church to “take a large “hit” all at once. It is proposed in the Fee Ordinance that the Calvary Cemetery Annual Usage Fee be increased from $225.00 to $450.00.
A copy of the Conference Program for the Annual League of Nebraska Municipalities Conference, scheduled for September 18-20, 2019 in Lincoln, was distributed to the Council
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
There were no Minutes from other Boards and Commissions to distribute at this meeting.
4. Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
The Treasurer’s Report and the Water Report for the month of July, 2019 were accepted as presented and ordered placed on file.
5) Fire Department Membership Update
The Council received a letter from Nathan Rau, Secretary for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, advising of the changes during the July 2019 meeting. There were no new members added and Max Tritt and Victor King were removed from the Fire Department roster. As of July 2019, the Department had 42 active members.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, gave her monthly report and update of NNDC activities.
Darrell Marshall was in attendance on behalf of the American Legion to speak in support of the Nebraska Medal of Honor Memorial Highway. The American Legion is requesting that the Chadron City Council go on record in support of naming Highway US-20 through the State of Nebraska as the Nebraska Medal of Honor Memorial Highway. The Medal of Honor Highway committee will be submitting their application to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The Council discussed the portion of Highway US-20 from the west edge of Fort Robinson to the east boundary of Hay Springs being named as the Crazy Horse Memorial Highway.
Motion was made and seconded that the Chadron City Council go on record in support of Highway US-20 being named as the Nebraska Medal of Honor Memorial Highway with the stipulation that the Crazy Horse Memorial Highway designation be preserved. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-85, which Resolution states that the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between the City of Chadron and the Chadron Public Schools District No. 2 for the development of parking infrastructure for the use of the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center as approved on November 21, 2016, having been modified to state that “Within four (4) years of this Agreement, the parties shall split (50/50) the cost of a 2 inch asphalt overlay of the parking lot area.”, the Mayor and Council does hereby approve the original Agreement as modified with the understanding that the terms of the original Agreement remain in full force and effect, and directs the Mayor to execute said Addendum to the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-85 was passed and adopted.
Doug Downs was in attendance to speak with the regard to the Farm Lease Agreement proposed for general agricultural activities in the area of the City’s Wastewater Treatment Facility. Mr. Downs explained is plans for the property, if the Lease Agreement is approved, and answered questions from the Council.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-86, which Resolution states the City Council having reviewed the City of Chadron Municipal Farm Lease Agreement by and between the City of Chadron and Doug Downs, for the purpose of general agricultural activities to include use as farming of crops and harvesting of hay, on real estate surrounding the City’s Wastewater Treatment Facility, situated in the County of Dawes, Nebraska, which is shown on Exhibit “A” attached to the Agreement, and made a part of hereof by this reference, for a period of three (3) years, with the option for two (2), three (3) year extensions, does hereby adopt and approve the same. Resolution No. 2019-86 was passed and adopted.
City Manager Yanker reported on the proposals received for the City insurance services and the recommendation of LARM, League Association of Risk Management. Nate Fox, representative for LARM, was in attendance to explain LARM and to answer questions.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-87, which Resolution states that the Mayor and City Council find and determine that the proposal received from LARM, League Association of Risk Management, as filed with the City Clerk, for the furnishing of commercial insurance services, including property/casualty, auto, and worker’s compensation coverage, for the fiscal years ending September 30, 2020; September 30, 2021; September 30, 2022; with an optional one year extension, is hereby accepted and approved as presented, and further directs the staff to bring back to the Council, the required Council Resolution, the Agreement for the Establishment and Operation of the League Association of Risk Management under the Intergovernmental Risk Management Act and the Interlocal Cooperation Act of the State of Nebraska, and all other documents as are necessary to effect acceptance of the proposal as presented. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-87 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to appoint Dave Feddersen to the Business Improvement District Board to fill the vacancy created with the resignation of Andie Rising. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1410 on its second reading:
AN ORDINANCE to establish the amount of certain fees and taxes charged by the City of Chadron for various services including but not limited to Building and Use, Zoning, Library, Occupation Licensing, and Pet Licensing, Water, Wastewater, Drainage Systems and Facilities of the City for Residential Users and Commercial Users (Including Industrial Users) of the City of Chadron for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year, to provide for the repeal of conflicting ordinances; to provide for an effective date.
The proposed revisions since the first reading were reviewed with the Council with discussion following. Jennifer Wallage and several others were in attendance to speak against the Seasonal Recreation Facility Participant Fee that is being considered by the Council. The Fee Ordinance included a $5.00 participant fee for use of the recreational facilities. Also speaking with regard to the participant fee were: Scott Gooder, Andy Gooder, and Betty Sanchez.
Barb McCartney expressed concerns with the increase in the Youth Swim Team Practice Fee. It is proposed that the fee increase from $60.00 to $75.00 per week. Ms. McCartney provided information concerning fees charged at other facilities.
The third and final reading of Ordinance No. 1410 will be held at the September 9, 2019 City Council Meeting.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1411 on its first reading:
AN ORDINANCE to adopt the 2019-2020 budget statement to be termed the Annual Appropriations Bill, to appropriate sums for necessary expenses and liabilities; directing the publication of this Ordinance and prescribing the time when this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect.
The third and final reading of Ordinance No. 1411 will be held at the September 9, 2019 City Council Meeting.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-88, which Resolution states that Pay Application No. 2 submitted by Fuller Construction, Chadron, NE, and filed with the Clerk, showing the amount of material finished and work performed in the City under contract heretofore let for the construction of improvements in the construction of the 2019 Concrete Street Repair Project, is hereby approved; and the Council finds that the materials therein set out have been furnished and have been received by the City and work has been performed and that Fuller Construction be paid the sum of $18,430.96 for materials furnished and work performed in the construction of said project. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-88 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-89, which Resolution states that Application for Payment No. 2-Final, submitted by Fuller Construction, for the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Facility Revisions Project (Stair Screen Room Rehabilitation), showing the total cost and the Final Certificate filed with the City Clerk by the Engineer, David Coe, showing the amount of material furnished and work performed in the City under contract heretofore let for the construction of said project is hereby approved, and the Council finds that the materials therein set out have been furnished and have been received by the City and work has been performed and Fuller Construction be paid the sum of $1,550.00 for materials furnished and work performed in the construction of said project. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-89 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-90, which Resolution states Progress Estimate No. 3 submitted by Olsson Associates, Special Engineers, and filed with the Clerk, showing the amount of material finished and work performed in the City under contract heretofore let for the construction of improvements in the construction of the 80’x80’ Storage Hangar at the Chadron Municipal Airport, is hereby approved; and the Council finds that the materials therein set out have been furnished and have been received by the City and that Fuller Construction be paid the sum of $140,757.84 for materials furnished and work performed in the construction of said project. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-90 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-91, which Resolution states Application for Payment No. 2 submitted by R.C.S. Construction, Inc., and filed with the Clerk, showing the amount of material furnished and work performed in the City under contract heretofore let for the construction of the West Storage Tank Interior Repairs Project and the statements of the Special Engineer and others set out below are hereby approved and the Council finds that the materials therein set out have been furnished and have been received by the City and that R.C.S. Construction, Inc. be paid the sum of $148,211.81 for materials furnished and work performed in the construction of said project. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-91 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-92, which Resolution states Application for Payment No. 3-Final, submitted by Fuller Construction, for the construction of the West Storage Tank Interior Repairs Project, showing the total cost and the Final Certificate filed with the City Clerk by the Engineers, Baker & Associates, showing the amount of material furnished and work performed in the City under contract heretofore let for the construction of the West Storage Tank Interior Repairs Project is hereby approved, and the Council finds that R.C.S. Construction, Inc. be paid the sum of $22,029.36 for materials furnished and work performed in the construction of said project. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-92 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-93, that the temporary use of Highway US-20 for Saturday, September 28, 2019, for the Chadron State College Homecoming parade, assuming control at 9:30 o’clock a.m., and relinquishing control of such property back to the State of Nebraska at 11:00 o’clock a.m. is hereby approved. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-93 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
A.M. Leonard Safety, Su, $249.18; Arrow Building Center , Su, 3,616.04; Awards Plus, Su, 52.00; Backflow Apparatus & Valve Co., Su, 628.00; Bauerkempers, Inc., Su, 29.12; Black Hills Energy, Se, 1,216.57; Bound Tree Medical, LLC, Su, 434.55; Business Connection, Su, 44.98; Butler Ag Equipment, Su, 4.56; Canyon Systems, Inc., Su, 61.28; Carrot-Top Industries, Inc., Su, 452.51; Century Link, Su, 736.30; Chadrad Communications, Inc., Ads, 440.00; Chadrad Communications, Inc., Ads, 120.00; Chadron Ace Hardware, Su, 33.13; Chadron Ace Hardware, Su, 886.00; Chadron Ace Hardware, Su, 5.92; Chadron Community Hospital, Pre-Employment Screening, 75.00; Chadron Motor Company, Su, 87.54; Chadron Plumbing, Wilson Park Water Supply Line,5,049.99; Chadron Rotary Club, Quarterly Membership Dues, 260.00; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 8/06/19, 6,891.11; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 8/20/19, 6,635.79; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 8/06/19, 95,344.36; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 8/20/19, 92,006.40; Total: $838,736.99. Construction, West Tank Interior Repairs Est.#2 & #3, 170,241.17; Rapid City Journal, Publications, 1,044.23; Region 23 Emergency Management, Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, 3,378.00; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims Paid, 817.40; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims Paid, 50,763.53; Region I OHD, Se, 195.80; Rust, Milo, Reimb, 45.63; Schremmer, Scott, Reimb, 47.51; Service Really Matters Cleaning, Se, 1,290.35; Simon Materials, Red Rock/Asphalt, 7,780.12; Skavdahl, Edmund & Stecher, Se, 1,505.32; Skeeters Napa Auto, Su, 776.90; Skeeters Napa Auto, Su, 37.74; Solid Waste Agency of NW Nebr, 7/19 Collections, 60,543.41; TTG Enterprises, Inc., Se, 3,183.00; VAG USA, LLC, Su, 298.30; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 8/06/19, 3,278.00; Vantagepoint Trust Employee, Pension thru 8/20/19, 3,272.68; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 8/06/19, 1,540.16; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 8/20/19, 1,706.21; Various City Employees, Personal Wellness Activity, 300.00; Verizon Wireless, Se, 230.22; Vernon Manufacturing, Su, 485.00; Wahlstrom Ford, Se/Su, 4,767.66; Walmart Community, Su, 646.94; Werner Construction, Inc., Asphalt Mix, 2,061.84; Western Communications, Inc., Radius Maintenance, 222.00; Western Cooperative Co., Su, 2,116.59; Western States Bank, HSA thru 8/06/19, 80.34; Western States Bank, HSA thru 8/20/19, 80.34; Wex Bank (Pump & Pantry), Fuel Charges, 5,784.60; Woods & Aitken LLP, FOP Contract Review, 6,871.38; WPCI, Random Drug Testing, 146.50; Xerox Corporation, Se, 1,536.03; Total: $838,736.99.
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
Councilmember Crofutt commented on the difference in numbers between the first and second readings of the budget and was encouraged by the changes.
Councilmember Werner thanked all of the volunteers that assist with all of the sports activities and different organizations.
Councilmember Welch also commented on the budget and stated that she appreciates all of the ideas that are being expressed.
Councilmember Klein stated that weeds are still an issue and thanked those that have been working on the weeds.
Mayor Bannan stated that he appreciates the Public Works employees and thanked them for all of their hard work, including the clean-up work in the public right-of-way and other areas.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 9:07 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Sept. 25, 2019
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock P.M., Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 25th day of September, 2019.
Lee Ahrens
Secretary
Publish Sept. 25, 2019
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING:
Notice is hereby given that the Dawes County Travel Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. at the Chadron Visitor Center (706 W 3rd St., Chadron, NE).
Publish Sept. 25, 2019
NOTICE
In accordance with Section 72-205.01 of the Nebraska Statutes, NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Educational Lands and Funds has adopted a new rental schedule according to classification and a new schedule of valuations for all school and any other lands managed by the Board in Dawes County; and that such new schedules, together with a tabulation of the valuation and the amount of semiannual rental of each lease, has been filed in the office of the county treasurer of such county and shall become effective January 1, 2020.
BOARD OF EDUCATIONAL
LANDS AND FUNDS
Publish Sept. 25, 2019