566
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pursuant to a power of sale contained in the deed of trust in the original principal amount of $37,213.00 executed by Connie J. Shell, an unmarried woman, which was filed for record on December 21, 2009 as Instrument No. 2009-01661 in the office of the Register of Deeds of Dawes County, Nebraska, the property described below will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, in the main lobby located on the 2nd floor of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main, in the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska at 10:00 a.m. on October 8, 2019:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE (AS DEFINED IN NEB. REV. STAT § 76-201) IN DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA:
LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 14, PADDOCK’S ADDITION, CRAWFORD, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENT, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.
APN: 000010227.
The highest bidder is required to deliver cash or certified funds to the undersigned by the close of business on the day of sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the beneficiary. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes, including the documentary stamp tax. At the discretion of the Successor Trustee, the purchaser may be required to deposit with the Successor Trustee, at the time of the sale, a nonrefundable certified or cashier’s check in the amount of $5,000.00 payable to the Successor Trustee, with the full purchase price, in certified funds, to be received by the Successor Trustee by the end of the day. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
Publish Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019
562
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Marceen A. Nichols, Deceased. Case No. PR 19 - 27
Notice is hereby given that on August 21, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Theodore Nichols, whose address is 177 Lake Street, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 28, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Clerk Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11, 2019
567
Notice of Board of Education Workshop
Chadron Public Schools
A Chadron Public School Board of Education Superintendent Search Work Session is scheduled for 5:30 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent at 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. No Action Will Be Taken. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish Sept. 4, 2019
568
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization and Commissioners September 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish Sept. 4, 2019
569
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, September 9, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Sept. 4, 2019
571
Notice of Hearing on Proposed 2019-20 Budget
Chadron Public Schools
A Public Hearing on the proposed 2019-20 Budget for the Chadron Public Schools is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019. The hearing will be held in the Office of the Superintendent at 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. The Hearing is open to the public.
Publish Sept. 4, 2019
572
Notice of Hearing on Proposed Tax Request for 2019-20 Budget
Chadron Public Schools
A Public Hearing on the proposed tax request for the Chadron Public Schools is scheduled for 5:35 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019. The hearing will be held in the Office of the Superintendent at 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. The Hearing is open to the public.
Publish Sept. 4, 2019
573
Notice of Regular Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:40 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent at 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish Sept. 4, 2019
570
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
AUGUST 5, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 5th day of August, 2019 at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: Cheryl Welch. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: None.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for Special City Council Meeting No. 2019-14, July 9, 2019 and City Council Meeting No. 2019-15, July 15, 2019
The Minutes for the Special City Council Meeting on July 9, 2019 were approved as corrected and the Minutes for the City Council Meeting on July 15, 2019 were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Council received the Minutes for the Problem Resolution Team meeting held May 22, 2019, as approved by the PRT on July 24, 2019. It was noted that a PRT Meeting was not held in June 2019, due to lack of a quorum. The Council also received a copy of the Planning Commission Minutes for the July 8, 2019 meeting.
4) Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
The Council received copies of the monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report for the month of June 2019.
5) City Sales Tax Analysis Report
An updated report on the City sales tax revenues was distributed.
6) Summary Analysis Report for the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center
An analysis report on the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center as of June 30, 2019. The reported included a breakdown for the months of October 2018 through June 2019.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, gave her monthly report and update of NNDC activities.
Mayor Bannan signed a proclamation declaring the week of August 11 – 17, 2019 as American Wind Week. The proclamation was requested by the New Power Nebraska and the American Wind Energy Association. The proclamation is to encourage residents of the community to learn about and celebrate wind energy.
The Council considered the application for a Special Designated License (SDL) for Helen’s & The Grove for Saturday, August 24, 2019. Jennifer Wright, the new owner of Helen’s, was in attendance to speak in support of the application and to answer questions.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-83, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from Helen’s & The Grove for a Special Designated Liquor License for a fundraiser. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Welch. Resolution No. 2019-83 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to make the following appointments to the Police Retirement Committee: Kerry Bailey, as one of the City Council’s selections, and Brewer Newton and Mark Cloyd as members of the police force. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1410 on its first reading:
AN ORDINANCE to establish the amount of certain fees and taxes charged by the City of Chadron for various services including but not limited to Building and Use, Zoning, Library, Occupation Licensing, and Pet Licensing, Water, Wastewater, Drainage Systems and Facilities of the City for Residential Users and Commercial Users (Including Industrial Users) of the City of Chadron for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year, to provide for the repeal of conflicting ordinances; to provide for an effective date.
The proposed revisions were reviewed with the Council with considerable discussion.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1411 on its first reading:
AN ORDINANCE to adopt the 2019-2020 budget statement to be termed the Annual Appropriations Bill, to appropriate sums for necessary expenses and liabilities; directing the publication of this Ordinance and prescribing the time when this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect.
The second reading of Ordinance No. 1411 will be held at the next regular scheduled City Council Meeting.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Arrow Building Center, Su, 111.70; Baker & Associates, Inc. Se, 3,156.90; Bauerkempers, Inc., Su, 55.42; Black Hills Energy, Su, 1,508.25; Border States Industries, Inc., Su, 398.28; Brennan Electric, Electric Repairs, 620.69; Business Connection, Su, 716.86; Century Link, Se, 982.72; Chadron Motor Company, Se, 52.93; Chadron, City of, Dental Insurance Side Fund, 1,353.23; Chadron, City of, Health Insurance Side Fund, 26,769.39; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 7/23/19, 7,432.08; Chadron, City of Payroll thru 7/23/19, 102,415.67; Chadron State College, Aquatic Center Operating Expenditure Overage, 15,311.41; CityServiceValcon, Jet A Fuel Delivery 7/9/19, 10,594.24; Coleman, Susan, Utility Deposit Refund, 23.35;Consolidated Management Co., NLET Training Meals, 42.59; Contractors Materials, Inc., Su, 102.00; Core & Main LP, Su, 177.61; Croell, Inc., Concrete/Gravel, 370.34; Culligan Water Conditioning, Su, 25.00; DAS State Accounting – Central, Network Service, 522.93; DBC Irrigation Supply, Su, 177.48; EMS Billing Services, Monthly EMS Billing Service Fee, 1,070.44; Entzminger, Lori, Utility Deposit Refund, 13.60; Feld Fire, Su, 113.01; First National Bank of North Platte, HSA thru 7/23/19, 885.50; First National Bank Omaha, Travel Expenses/Supplies, 3,934.87; Galls, LLC, Su, 152.03; Grant-Miller Communications, Se, 127.00, Hach Company, Su, 406.12; Hawkins, Inc., Su, 2,333.49; Hencey Plumbing & Hydronics, Se, 402.00; Hnizdil, Steven, Utility Deposit Refund, 39.62; Home Haven Furniture & Appliance, Fed Ex Shipping Charges, 423.41; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 583.37; J & A Traffic Products, Su, 731.25; John Deere Financial (Bomgaars), Su, 630.66; Kelly-Creswell Co Inc., Su, 30.96; Lincoln National Life Insurance Co, 8/19 Life Insurance Premium, 572.49; McCarthy, Christopher, Reissue Utility Deposit Refund, 9.09; Midwest Laboratories, Su, 75.95; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Nebraska, Su, 1,350.51; Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Annual Weights/Measures Device Registration, 24.90; Nebraska Department of Revenue, 6/19 Sales & Use Tax, 9,281.41; Nebraska Law Enforcement Center, Tabe Test, 20.00; Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, Testing, 1,370.00; Nebraska Public Power District, Su, 549.03; Neofunds by Neopost, Postage, 500.00; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Su, 1,551.64; Outlaw Printers, Su, 125.34; Quality Tire, LLC, Se, 134.95; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims Paid, 2,677.45; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims Paid, 52,793.77; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Insurance Premium, 32.00; Regional Care, Inc., Health Insurance Premium, 22,706.71; Rose Equipment, Inc., Su, 1,976.68; Roberts, Scott Electric, Inc., Se, 118.04; Rust, Donna, Reimbursement, 56.00; Tree Doc, Se, 350.00; Tyler Technologies, Utility Billing Online Component, 200.00; Upper Niobrara White NRD, Su, 200.00; US Postmaster, Utility Billing Postage, 438.20; US Treasury, PCORI Fee, 230.30; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 7/23/19, 3,254.44; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 7/23/19, 1,729.95; Various City Employees, Personal Wellness Activity, 200.00; Verizon Wireless, Se, 1,231.61; Wahlstrom Ford, Se, 890.25; Walmart Community, Su, 1,104.80; Warner, Elaine, Utility Deposit Refund, 37.72; Watch Guard, In Car Camera Repair, 248.50; Werner Construction, Inc., Asphalt Mix, 1,062.87; Western Communications, Inc., Se, 200.00; Western Cooperative Co., Propane Contract Program, 100.00; Western States Bank, HSA thru 7/23/19, 80.34; White River Feed & Supply, Su, 46.50; Woods & Aitken LLP, FOP Contract Review, 501.50; Xerox Corporation, Se, 995.61; TOTAL: $293,826.95.
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
Motion was made and seconded to reschedule the second regular Council Meeting in August 2019 from August 19th to August 26th to allow time for receipt of the certified valuation from the County Assessor’s Office and the budget numbers to be recalculated with more accurate numbers. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
City Manager Yanker reported that work is continuing with regard to the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police. He also reported that he is expecting a report from Nebraska Power District by the end of the month with regard to the Community Solar project.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-84, which Resolution excuses the absence of Councilmember Cheryl Welch from the regular Council Meeting held August 5, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-84 was passed and adopted.
Mayor Bannan commented on the budget process, stating that there will be hard decisions and honest discussions that will have to be held.
Councilmember Crofutt also commented on the budget process, stating that the Council needs to look at the future and encouraged the public to contact the Councilmembers with suggestions concerning the proposed budget.
Councilmember Werner thanked the Dawes County Ag Society, acknowledging that it takes a lot of work, but they did a great job with the fair. Councilmember Werner also thanked the participants and the buyers.
Councilmember Klein thanked everyone that attended the Ford Drive 4UR Community event on July 27th. All proceeds went to the Honor Flight. Councilmember Klein also reminded property owners of their responsibilities with regard to weeds and upkeep of their properties.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 7:50 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Sept. 4, 2019
576
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
August 27, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:00 A.M. on the 27th day of August, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Deb Lesmeister, Deputy Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Motion to approve the agenda by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart with the two following additions that were added 24 hours prior to the meeting: Resolution 2019-16 re: property tax allocation and Steve Crile, Jail Administrator re: Jail Budget-Medical Expenses. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart and seconded by Johnson to approve the minutes of the August 13, 2019 meeting. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to approve the claims with the exception of Claim #19080205 for $3.54 from the General Fund and Claim #19080233 for $225.00 from the Road Fund to River A Holding. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart and seconded by Johnson, to approve Claim#19080205 for $3.54 from the General Fund and Claim #19080233 in the amount of $225.00 from the Road Fund to River A Holding. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart. Abstain: Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Correspondence item: The Board is in receipt of a second letter from Terry Jessen. No one appeared for Public Comment.
At 9:20 A.M. Board reports were given. Commissioner Johnson report that the state audit for the Area Aging office is being conducted and work is being done on the new budget. RC &D and PADD did not meet in August but will in September. OHD program: The Executive Director evaluation was completed and the findings were very good. OHD budget was discussed and he stated the that amount of State funding is not yet final. Commissioner Stewart reported that NWCAP auditors from Kansas have completed their audit. The final report will be ready in October. Region 23 did not meet in August. SWANN is having Tire Amnesty day on September 13 and 14, 2019 at the Chadron Transfer Station only. The time will be from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. They will accept without charge the following tires from households in Hemingford, Sioux, Dawes and Sheridan Counties only. They will accept car and light truck, 20 per household, semi-truck/trailer, 10 per household, large equipment/ag equipment up to 4 per household. They will not accept tires on rims and no tires from commercial tire dealer and the tires must be sorted into the appropriate categories. Questions concerning this please call SWANN at 308-432-4245. Deb Cottier joined the meeting at 9:18 A.M. Commissioner Rivera reported that Region 1 met August 15, 2019. They did ratify the May and June 2019 agendas. They are presently trying to lease out the OHD in downtown Scottsbluff. This organization is trying to find ways to increase the awareness that resources are available for people in the Ag Community who may need support as this has been a very trying time for people in agriculture. Panhandle Public Health will meet on Thursday September 5, 2019.
At 9:27 A.M. Deb Cottier, NNDC approached the Board. She presented to them a Performance Monitor report that she received Friday, August 16, 2019. She stated this is the first time in 10 years that this program has ever issued a written document on things to be fixed within the program. The report stated that there are 8 findings that must be addressed. This must be done by October 2019. Roy Norgard entered the meeting at 9:36 A.M. She read aloud those findings to the Board and discussion ensued. She stated that in the last 10 years this program has helped 20 new businesses and the loan amount for that is approximately 2 million dollars. At the conclusion of the discussion it was decided that Ms. Cottier is going to find out if a waiver is available to Dawes County before proceeding with the other items that need to be fixed. Ms. Cottier will meet with the Commissioners on September 24, 2019 to report back. Ms. Cottier left the meeting at 10:02 A.M. The Board recessed briefly at 10:03 A.M. and reconvened at 10:10 A.M. Mr. Norgard directed a question to Commissioner Stewart in regards to the upcoming budget as to when the trees on Mill Road will be addressed. Mr. Norgard left the meeting at 10:12 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent did not appear for his scheduled appointment time as he is out of the office. At 10:15 A.M. Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk entered the meeting and took over recording the minutes of the meeting.
At 10:20 A.M. Caleb Johnson, Budget Coordinator met with the Board. Also present were: Sam Wellnitz, Dawes County Treasurer, Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer and Kerri Rempp, Chadron Record. This appointment was to discuss the receipt of the monies for the Dunlap Road Bond.
Funds and line items will need to be created on Revenue and Expenditure sides of the budget. Jenny Nixon, Tessa Reece and Melissa Mracek entered the meeting. The coding of the claims and bond payments will need to have a description of services rendered in relation to the Bond and this will be under the Roads Department Budget.
At 10:40 A.M. Jenny Nixon, Tessa Reece and Melissa Mracek met with the Board. Melissa Mracek was introduced as a new UNL contracted employee. The Board has agreed to pay to UNL on a contract basis approximately $46,000.00 for the salary and benefits for Tessa Reece, a UNL employee. Tim Lordino and Greg Yonker entered the meeting at 10:45 A.M. The group from UNL Extension left the meeting at 11:03 A.M.
At 11:04 A.M. Tim Lordino, Chadron Police Department and Greg Yanker, Chadron City Manager approached the Board in regards to the Communications budget. On the Communications budget under General Fund, line item copier expense $8,400.00 was added. On the 2910 Fund, $1,800.00 was added for salary Roberta “Lindy” Coleman to do the E-911 addressing. $5,000.00 was added for claims not paid last fiscal year, added $40,000.00 to revenue side under 911 surcharges, reduced computer line item to $5,000.00. Tower maintenance was reduced to $7,000.00. $33,071.00 will be transferred from the Inheritance Fund to the 2910 Fund. The ratio for the 2913 fund is 84% County expense and 16% City of Chadron expense at the present time. The Board recessed at 12:00 P.M. for lunch.
At 1:06 P.M. the Board of Commissioners reconvened. Steve Crile, Jail Administrator and Karl Dailey, Dawes County Sheriff met with the Board. They requested addition funds for the jail budget due to unexpected medical issues with the prisoners. Adjustments were made in the jail facility budget.
Resolution 2019-16 was introduced. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to approve Resolution 2019-16, which is the property tax request of the Chadron/Crawford Rural Fire Districts, Ag Society of Dawes County for the 2019-2020. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Family Heritage Insurance requested and was given approval that their information be shared with employees. The remainder of the meeting consisted of budget reviews with adjustments being implemented where necessary. At the end of the day and before budget finalization the tax asking will be $350,000.00 for the 2019/2020 budget. The 2019-2020 Budget hearing has been scheduled for September 16, 2019 at 9:00 A.M.
At 6:55 P.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be September 10, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization meeting, followed by the Commissioner meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. Both meetings will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., September 5, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours. Also available during normal business hours are copies of any reports submitted by entities.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Deb Lesmeister
Deputy Dawes County Clerk
August 27, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 ACTION COMMUNICATIONS INC/SHERIFF $92.40 100 AFLAC $1,483.74 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $10,102.82 100 ARROW BUILDING CENTER $7.00 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-TREASURER $33.17 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-VETERANS $181.97 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-WEED $504.86 100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $163.08 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $34,881.53 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $3,459.44 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $92.15 100 CENTURYLINK $67.47 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CLERK $16.55 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CO ATTORNEY $25.00 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COMMISSIONERS $5.53 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COUNTY COURT $33.37 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DISTRICT CT $24.21 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-EXTENSION $24.18 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-PUBLIC DEFEND $17.28 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-SHERIFF $35.54 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-TREASURER $29.04 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-WEED $5.94 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $311.05 100 CHADRON MEDICAL CLINIC $126.00 100 REBECCA CHASEK DBA DOUGLAS,KELLY $205.50 100 ROBERTA COLEMAN $118.08 100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $207.80 100 SANDRA CRILE $140.00 100 CULLERS LAW OFFICE $1,220.00 100 CULLIGAN-ASSESSOR $36.00 100 CULLIGAN-CO ATTORNEY $16.00 100 CULLIGAN-DIST COURT $18.00 100 CULLIGAN-PUBLIC DEFENDER $22.00 100 CULLIGAN-SHERIFF $19.00 100 CULLIGAN-WEED $12.00 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $2,123.63 100 KARL DAILEY $62.00 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $309.04 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $706.00 100 ENGRAVERS $404.00 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $17,727.31 100 GALLS $243.92 100 HERREN BROTHERS TRUE VALUE $10.39 100 ICS JAIL SUPPLIES INC $513.09 100 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY,INC $121.08 100 INTRALINKS,INC $232.47 100 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-BUILDING $23.98 100 MIPS INC $769.01 100 ELISA MOORE $100.00 100 NACO $12.00 100 NE ASSOC CO CLERKS,REG DEEDS,ELEC C $50.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $2,129.01 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-WEED $167.88 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $2,889.93 100 NEBRASKA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS/NPERS $25.00 100 NEBRASKA SAFETY & FIRE EQUIP INC $250.00 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/TREASURER $71.94 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/WEED DEPT $122.45 100 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $208.94 100 PANHANDLE RC&D $300.00 100 QUALITY TIRE $664.16 100 QUILL CORPORATION $104.39 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $239.12 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/TREASURER $101.06 100 REGIONAL WEST MEDICAL CENTER $1,239.90 100 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $3.54 100 SCOTTS BLUFF CO DETENTION CENTER $22,915.00 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/SHERIFF $454.01 100 VIAERO WIRELESS-WEED $85.89 100 VSP VISION PLAN $237.83 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-VETERANS $99.35 100 WESTERN CARTOGRAPHERS $905.00 100 JESSICA WHETHAM $255.00 100 DAN WORDEKEMPER $10.27 100 JON WORTHMAN LAW OFFICE $1,795.20 100 XEROX CORPORATION/E911 $380.34 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $14.00 200 AFLAC $361.63 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,343.59 200 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $71.98 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $1,135.93 200 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DIST #1 ROADS $21.30 200 DAWES CO TREAS/DELINQUENT PP TAXES $303.87 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $75.00 200 FERN ELESON ESTATE $2,011.50 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $4,044.89 200 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-ROADS $43.48 200 LAWSON PRODUCTS INC $87.49 200 MONTANA CSED SDU-WAGE WITHOLDING $171.87 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $855.73 200 NORTH AMERICAN TRUCK AND TRAILER,IN $76.54 200 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $94.78 200 QUALITY TIRE $1,692.12 200 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $225.00 200 TOOF’S DIESEL REPAIR $1,859.16 200 VSP VISION PLAN $125.88 200 WESTCO $18,319.68 200 WHITE RIVER FEED & TRAILER SALES $209.13 200 XEROX CORPORATION/ROADS $93.19 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $31.97 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $95.24 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $62.88 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $8.96 990 VSP VISION PLAN $9.13 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 CENTURYLINK $51.84 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.32 2910 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $195.00 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.33 2913 CENTURYLINK $272.15
Publish Sept. 4, 2019