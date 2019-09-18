579
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m. September 19, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working days following the meeting. They may be obtained from the Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth
Executive Director
Publish Sept. 11, 18, 2019
The September meeting of the Board of Directors of Chadron Housing Authority will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Heritage Apartments Community Room located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish Sept. 18, 2019
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners Sept. 24, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish Sept. 18, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, September 23 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Sept. 18, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Problem Resolution Team will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Sept. 18, 2019
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pursuant to a power of sale contained in the deed of trust in the original principal amount of $37,213.00 executed by Connie J. Shell, an unmarried woman, which was filed for record on December 21, 2009 as Instrument No. 2009-01661 in the office of the Register of Deeds of Dawes County, Nebraska, the property described below will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, in the main lobby located on the 2nd floor of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main, in the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska at 10:00 a.m. on October 8, 2019:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE (AS DEFINED IN NEB. REV. STAT § 76-201) IN DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA:
LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 14, PADDOCK’S ADDITION, CRAWFORD, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENT, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.
APN: 000010227.
The highest bidder is required to deliver cash or certified funds to the undersigned by the close of business on the day of sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the beneficiary. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes, including the documentary stamp tax. At the discretion of the Successor Trustee, the purchaser may be required to deposit with the Successor Trustee, at the time of the sale, a nonrefundable certified or cashier’s check in the amount of $5,000.00 payable to the Successor Trustee, with the full purchase price, in certified funds, to be received by the Successor Trustee by the end of the day. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
Publish Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REVOKE A CONSTRUCTION APPROVAL
Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
Water Permits Division
Lincoln, Nebraska
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (Department) is issuing notice to provide an opportunity for any interested person to submit written comments, objections, and/or hearing requests concerning the revocation of a Construction Approval issued to the following animal feeding operation (AFO).
The Public Comment Period will run from September 18, 2019 through October 21, 2019.
Seth Terrell
Rivers Edge Cow Co.
708 Shelton Street
Chadron, NE 69337
The Department proposes to revoke the Construction Approval issued to the AFO located in the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 29N, Range 46W, Sheridan County, Nebraska.
This proposed revocation is based on an April 1, 2016, inspection conducted by Department representatives in accordance with the Nebraska Livestock Waste Management Act and Title 130, Livestock Waste Control Regulations. At the time of inspection, the AFO had reduced livestock numbers, and is currently operating as a small AFO. According to Title 130, Chapter 2, 001, any small AFO is exempt from…permit requirements, unless the AFO has discharged pollutants to waters of the State. The inspection revealed no evidence that the AFO had discharged pollutants to waters of the State and determined it is not likely that such a discharge might occur. As a result, the Department deems the operation eligible for an exemption from permitting requirements upon revocation of the permit.
Revocation of this permit by the Department does not relieve the operation of other duties and responsibilities under the Nebraska Environmental Protection Act, the Nebraska Livestock Waste Management Act or Title 130. Principally, the operation is responsible for preventing any discharge of livestock waste to waters of the State. Department staff will conduct periodic inspections of the operation to monitor compliance with these regulatory requirements. Violations of state regulations could result in fines, civil or criminal penalties or removal of the livestock from the operation. If, in the future, the AFO would seek to expand or modify its current operating style, they must first request an inspection by the Department prior to starting construction or implementing any modifications.
The inspection report, fact sheet and other public information are available for review and copying between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (CT), weekdays, excluding holidays at the Department’s Office, Suite 400, The Atrium, 1200 N Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68508-8922; Telephone (402) 471-2186; FAX: (402) 471-2909; or E-Mail: ndeq.records@nebraska.gov. Individuals requiring special accommodations or alternate formats of materials should notify the Department by calling (402) 471-2186. TDD users should call (800) 833-7352 and ask the relay operator to call the Department at (402) 471-2186. Please include the above name and legal description of the concentrated animal feeding operation.
All comments received during the public comment period will be considered in the final decision for revocation of the Construction Approval. A request for a public hearing must be submitted in writing and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised at a hearing. A determination to hold a hearing will be based on factual environmental or regulatory considerations. All public comments and requests for hearings may be submitted in writing to: Agriculture Section, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, PO Box 98922, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-8922.
Publish Sept. 18, 2019
PUBLIC NOTICE
Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District Request for Proposals/Bids
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) is accepting proposals/bids on the following project:
Project: Cattail Vegetation Management on the Upper Niobrara River
Proposal/Bid Deadline: September 25, 2019 at 5:00 PM (Mountain Time)
Contact Person:
Upper Niobrara White NRD
Attn: Patrick O’Brien
430 East 2nd Street
Chadron, NE 69337
308-432-6190
Project Summary:
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District is soliciting bids and work proposals to treat cattails in and along 132 miles of the Niobrara River. The project area will extend upstream of the Dunlap Diversion in Dawes county to the Nebraska/Wyoming state line. The work will be conducted during October-November 2019.
Submission Requirements:
Proposals must include:
• • Relevant project experience and qualifications of individuals involved in this project.
• • Project references relating to relevant experience provided in submission.
• • Proposed herbicide(s) to be used
• • Statement of availability and ability to complete the proposed work during the fall of 2019.
• • Detailed and itemized price proposal.
• • Conflict of interest statement addressing if any potential conflict of interest exists between this project and other past or ongoing projects.
Publish Sept. 18, 2019
Sealed bids should be submitted to the NRD office by 5:00 PM (Mountain Time). Wednesday September 18, 2019. The NRD reserves the right to request additional information on submitted bids as well as reject any and all bids. Late proposals will not be eligible for consideration. Questions regarding the information contained in this RFP can be emailed to Patrick O’Brien, General Manager, at obrien@unwnrd.org or by calling 308-432-6190.
Selection:
Upon approval, UNWNRD representatives and the contractor will finalize the scope of work to be completed, timeline of treatment, and reporting progress of aquatic treatment. Proposals will be reviewed and the award made to the proposal that conforms to the minimum specifications outlined in this solicitation and provides the most value to the UNWNRD. The UNWNRD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.
Publish Sept. 18, 2019
Board Workshop
September 5, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in a Board Workshop on September 5, 2019 by President Menke at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Madison Nitsch, and Tye Pourier
Absent: Sandy Montague-Roes - participated via phone, did not vote
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the agenda for the Board Workshop for September 5, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
None
Shari Becker with NASB reviewed the process the board will use in hiring a new superintendent. Dates and times for meetings were set as follows: Monday, October 28, 2019 - meet with various stakeholders and staff during the day and the board at 5:00 pm. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 meet with the board to review applications. December 10 & 11, 2019 hold interviews.
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 7:40 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Publish Sept. 18, 2019
Chadron Public Schools
Budget Hearing
September 9, 2019
President Menke called the Budget Hearing for the 2019-20 proposed budget to order at 5:30 PM. Dr. Winchester presented additional information and reviewed the proposed tax revenues and state aid projections. Discussion occurred. President Menke declared the hearing closed at 5:58 PM.
Tax Request Hearing
September 9, 2019
President Menke called the Tax Request Hearing to fund the 2019-20 budget to order at 5:58 PM. Discussion occurred. President Menke declared the hearing closed at 6:02 PM.
Regular Board Meeting
September 9, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on September 9, 2019 by President Menke at 6:02 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, Madison Nitsch, and Tye Pourier
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Pourier, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the agenda for the Regular Board Meeting for September 9, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the minutes from the Special Board Meeting on August 28, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch
Voting No: None
Abstaining: Pourier
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to approve the minutes from the Board Workshop on September 5, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Abstain: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
High Fives
Staff covering while Principals were out of district for training.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
None
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of August 31, 2019
Fund, Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Tranfers/Others, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 8.31.2018
General Fund 3,020,568.34 217,134.75 1,182,473.20 (1,650.40) (90,000.00) (152,000.00) 1,811,579.49 1,575,723.10
Depreciation Fund 449,574.13 152,000.00 601,574.13 538,474.13
Lunch Fund 91,251.92 24,206.55 23,734.63 91,723.84 87,780.83
Special Building Fund 251,427.39 2,721.54 4,821.64 249,327.29 264,436.42
Cooperative Fund 3,733.40 2,436.02 305.96 5,863.46 3,507.15
Total 3,8416,555.18 246,498.86 908,861.53 (91,650.40) 2,760,068.21 2,469,921.63
As of August 31, 2019 the General Fund expenses are under budget by 8.40% or $1,085,489.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $90,192.92, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $414.13, Special Building Fund in the amount of $4,821.64 and Cooperative Fund in the amount of $28.09. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $8,056.72. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Unfinished Business
No updates on the Auditorium Stage Floor
New Business
No upcoming Board members attending Conferences/Meetings/Trainings.
No action on the DA Davidson Lease Purchase Contract.
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the 2019-20 Budget as published $14,165,443.00 in expenses and $1,698,826.43 in cash reserve for the general fund. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
2019/2020 TAX REQUEST RESOLUTION FOR
DAWES COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 23-0002
WHEREAS, public was given at least five days in advance of a Special Public Hearing called for the purpose of discussing and approving or modifying the District’s Tax Requests for the 2019/2020 school fiscal year for the General Fund, Bond Fund, Special Building Fund, and Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund of Dawes County School District 23-0002; and,
WHEREAS, such Special Public Hearing was held before the Board of Education (hereinafter “the Board”) of Dawes County School District 23-0002 (hereinafter “the District”) at the time, date, and place announced in the notice published in a newspaper of general circulation, a copy of which notice and proof of publication of which is attached hereto as Exhibit A, all as required by law; and,
WHEREAS, the Board provided an opportunity to receive comment, information and evidence from persons in attendance at such Special Hearing; and,
WHEREAS, the total assessed value of the property differs from last year’s total assessed value by 4%; the tax rate which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year, when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property would be $1.009373 per $100 of assessed value; the Chadron Public School District proposes to adopt a property tax requests that will cause its tax rate to be $1.05 per $100of assess value.
WHEREAS, based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of Chadron Public Schools will exceed last years by 19 percent.
WHEREAS, the Board, after having reviewed the District’s Tax Requests for each said fund, and after public consideration of the matter, has determined that the Final Tax Requests as listed below are necessary in order to carry out the functions of the District, as determined by the Board for the 2019/2020 school fiscal year.
NOW BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED that (1) the Tax Request for the General Fund should be, and hereby is set at $5,652,189.43; and (2) the Tax Request for the Special Building Fund should be, and hereby is set at $282,609.47.
It is so moved by Mr. Menke and seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes this 9th day of September, 2019.
Roll Call vote as follows:
Gary Hoffman YES Boone Huffman YES Tom Menke YES Sandy Montague-Roes YES Madison Nitsch YES Tye Pourier YES
The undersigned herewith certifies, as Secretary of the Board of Education of Dawes County School District 23-0002, that the above Resolution was duly adopted by a majority of said Board at a duly constituted public meeting of said Board.
Sara E Taylor, Secretary
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve Katelyn Briggs to graduate in December 2019, upon successful completion of all class requirements. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Personnel
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to Recognize Bargaining Unit II as the sole bargaining unit for custodians, maintenance, groundskeeper vehicle maintenance and bus drivers for 2020-21 and 2021-22. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Student Performance and Program Reports
Administrator Reports Including: Building Principals, Technology Director, Curriculum Director, and Maintenance Supervisor can be found on the district’s website at chadronschools.org.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester participated in an Education Committee Round Table on Student Discipline Bill on September 6, 2019.
Board Member Roundtable (non-action)
Approving the 2019-20 budget is something the board did tonight for student learning.
The board was reminded to do the follow-up items requested by the NASB for the Superintendent Search.
Advance Planning
American Civics/Curriculum Committee Meeting, September 16, 2019 at Noon-Public Meeting
Policy Committee Meeting-September 16, 2019 at 7:00 AM
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-October 7 @ Noon
Personnel Meeting-October 14, 2019 at 7 AM
Finance Committee Meeting – October 14, 2019 at Noon
Regular Board Meeting–October 14, 2019 at 5:40 PM
Foundation-September 18, 2019 @ 7 AM
NASB District Visit-Superintendent Search October 28, 2019
NASB/NCSA Conference in Omaha 11/20-22
Superintendent Applications Due November 25, 2019
BOE Workshop to Review Applications December 4, 2019
Superintendent Interviews December 10 & 11, 2019
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 6:31 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Bills 9.9.19
Ace Hardware-Chadron 310.22 Anderson, Kerri 150.42 ARROW BUILDING CENTER 1,100.04 Beguin, Brad 214.89 BLACK HILLS WEEKLY GROUP 714.96 Bosselman Administrative Services 344.31 Brad’s Truck Service, LLC 6,566.81 Buchheit, Kimberly 236.38 Buskirk, Kristen 64.47 Cash-Wa Distributing-Kearney 49.45 Cengage Learning 464.60 Chadrad Communications, Inc. 150.00 Chadron Lock 125.00 CHADRON MEDICAL CLINIC P.C. 245.00 Chasek, Rodney 150.48 COGDILL, WILLIAM 128.93 Connell, Dina 300.85 Cullan, Melissa 358.70 Dunbar’s U-Design-It 1,000.00 EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #13 58,571.70 Follett School Solutions, Inc. 112.55 Froman, CJ 150.42 Galbraith, Jennifer 214.89 Gill, Bobbie 73.06 Great Plains Communications 1,291.33 HENCEY PLUMBING 347.70 Hughbanks -Pyle, Jennifer 451.27 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 595.98 John Deere Financial 358.93 Kahl, Bryan 214.89 KEIM, BROOKE 128.94 Kelso’s Auto Repairs 121.86 Lesmeister, Bailey 214.89 Lien, Kayla 150.42 LIFE TRACK SERVICES 325.00 Lindsey, Angel 73.06 MADSEN, CAREY 193.40 MCGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION 1,911.46 MODERN FARM EQUIPMENT 120.67 NACIA 15.00 NAPA Auto Parts-Skeeter’s 452.55 NASB 216.00 Nebraska FCCLA 15.00 Nebraska Gov 108.00 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 32.50 NEBRASKALAND TIRE 707.39 O’Donnell, George 171.91 O’Keefe Elevator Company, Inc. 1,300.00 One Source 678.00 Pests Go, LLC 1,200.00 Pourier, Morgan 85.96 PRO-ED 102.30 Rising, Jessica 300.85 ROBERT’S ELECTRIC 65.00 SAFEWAY STORES 66.98 Scherbarth, Chelsey 386.80 Scholastic, Inc. 302.17 Sellman, Sandi 416.56 Smith, Heidi 268.61Stoker, Laura 300.85 TAESE/USU 750.00 TREE DOC 275.00 U.S. Bank 153.85 Verizon Wireless 163.87 Western Community Health Resources 3,227.23 WRIGHT EXPRESS FCS 132.61 General Fund 90,192.92 Fire & Ice Mechanical 267.18 HENCEY PLUMBING 90.00 VANCO Payment Solutions 56.95 Lunch Fund 414.13 Security First Bank-Chadron 4,821.64 Special Building Fund 4,821.64 Verizon Wireless 28.09 Cooperative Fund 28.09 Total 95,456.78
Publish Sept. 18, 2019
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
September 10, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:00 A.M. on the 10th day of September, 2019 and published pursuant to public notice as required by law and or posted. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney; Ron and Pat Wolvington and Lindy Coleman, Assessor. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the August 13, 2019 minutes with the following correction to wit: Tax correction #’s 5080-5089 were reviewed and approved, not tax correction #5089-5089 as recorded. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Lindy Coleman, Assessor, reviewed three (3) TERC cases regarding Limbach, Hinns and Singh with the Board. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson acknowledging receipt of the three (3) TERC cases. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 9:09 A.M. Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer, presented a tax exemption renewal on a 2008 Ford for Camp Norwesca. Upon review of the renewal information a motion was made by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, to approve said tax exemption renewal as presented by the Treasurer and directing the Chairman to sign such. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
There being no further business to be conducted by the Dawes County Board of Equalization the Chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:14 A.M. The next meeting will be held on October 08, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 03, 2019. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public.
Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board of Equalization is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
CHERYL FEIST
DAWES COUNTY CLERK
Publish, Sept. 18, 2019
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
September 10, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:15 A.M. on the 10th day of September, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney; Pat and Ron Wolvington. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion to approve the amended agenda noting the cancellation of GLR’s appointment at 10:30 A.M. by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart and seconded by Johnson to approve the minutes of the August 27, 2019 meeting with following corrections to wit: building downtown, not OHD building; Yanker, not Yonker and remove the word inheritance. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart to approve the claims. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Correspondence item: The Board is in receipt of the NCAP Newsletter.
At 9:30 A.M. Val Jansante, Adrian Smith’s Office, introduced himself to the Board. He is the new Community Liaison for Senator Smith’s Office. Darrin Crowell, Veteran Service Officer, introduced Sam Canet as the new Driver for the VSO Office. Pat and Ron Wolvington informed the Board there is gravel needed on East Table Road by Randy Wolvington’s place. Another spot needing attention is by Long and Bordeaux Roads off Table Road. The Board recessed at 9:50 A.M. and reconvened to regular session at 9:55 A.M.
At 10:00 A.M. bids for the generator grant were opened by Commissioner Stewart. Also present was Mark Brennan, Brennan Electric. There were two bids received to wit: Gen Pro-$84,796.00 with transfer switch and Brennan Electric-$87,075.71 with transfer switch. Mr. Brennan reported delivery time would be 10-12 weeks as storms/flooding have caused generator stock shortages. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to accept both bids received with a bid award scheduled for the September 24, 2019 Commissioner Meeting. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board reviewed and approved by general consent monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments. Budget discussion ensued with Commissioner Rivera reporting in speaking with other Commissioners he started thinking about how Dawes County could make cuts in the 2020-2021 Budget. He suggested freezing wages for the 2020-2021 Budget. Ag Producers are taking hits from all areas. Also discussed was going through all revenue to clarify coding with quarterly reviews. Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer and Shellie Decker, Deputy Treasurer, joined the meeting. Assessments were briefly discussed. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting.
At 10:40 A.M. Deb Cottier, NNDC, reported back regarding the CBDG audit findings. Since 1990 $1,597,700.00 has been loaned out to thirty-one (31) individuals. She reported the State won’t allow a waiver for NNDC to manage the program. She also contacted PADD to see if they could manage the grant without success. Repurposing the CBDG grant money is a possibility, however; there is nine (9) years of loan money left to be paid back. She suggested turning the CBDG grant back to the State. Discussion ensued. Ms. Cottier informed the Board she has to be certified as a Grant Administrator and the checking account needs to be turned over to the County at some point even if she were to continue administering the grant. The County needs to send a letter to Tom Stephens to relinquish the grant if the County doesn’t want to continue the CBDG grant. Commissioner Stewart will submit a letter to Tom Stephens on behalf of the County.
At 11:04 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be September 24, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., September 19, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours. Also available during normal business hours are copies of any reports submitted by entities.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk September 10, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=HwyBridgeBuyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation&Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,517.15 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $9,359.81 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-VETERANS $167.09 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $32,983.65 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $36.90 100 CENTURYLINK $985.25 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $2,575.44 100 CHADRON GLASS & WINDOWS,INC $180.00 100 CHADRON LOCK $1,500.00 100 CHADRON MEDICAL CLINIC $45.07 100 CITY OF CHADRON $705.24 100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $356.70 100 SANDRA CRILE $80.00 100 CRITES,SHAFFER,CONNEALY,WATSON,HARF $2,150.00 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $1,904.58 100 DAWES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $286.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $706.00 100 DOCU-SHRED LLC $40.00 100 DOUGLAS,KELLY,OSTDIEK,OSSIAN,BRODER $60.00 100 DIXIE EATON $25.00 100 FIRE & ICE MECHANICAL $1,014.93 100 FIRST BANKCARD/CHERYL FEIST $45.18 100 FIRST BANKCARD/EXTENSION $57.14 100 FIRST BANKCARD/PUBLIC DEFENDER $176.00 100 FIRST BANKCARD/ROBERTA COLEMAN $33.88 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VETERANS $158.81 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $16,354.58 100 FP MAILING SOLUTIONS $110.85 100 GALLS $570.02 100 GORDON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL $1,262.23 100 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $437.83 100 KCSR-AM $55.00 100 MADISON NATIONAL LIFE $81.30 100 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $193.41 100 MONUMENT INN & SUITES $720.00 100 ELISA MOORE $160.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,932.87 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $32.50 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CLERK $286.61 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CO ATTORNEY $45.82 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/DISTRICT CT $43.53 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/PUBLIC DEFEND $76.40 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/SHERIFF $133.39 100 NOSSAMAN PETIT LAW FIRM,PC $921.25 100 OUTLAW PRINTERS,INC $219.96 100 PINE RIDGE LAND SURVEYS,INC $2,304.76 100 PROTEX CENTRAL INC $490.00 100 AMY RAGSDALE $29.25 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $159.60 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/EXTENSION $62.95 100 STEUBEN COUNTY $44.00 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/COUNTY ATTORNEY $67.55 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/E911 $177.82 100 VSP VISION PLAN $238.02 100 WAHLSTROM FORD INC $299.70 100 WALMART COMMUNITY/CLERK $58.48 100 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $462.50 100 JESSICA WHETHAM $160.00 100 XEROX CORPORATION/E911 $75.10 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $119.23 200 AFLAC $361.63 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,119.44 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $1,139.41 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $75.00 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $3,133.06 200 MONTANA CSED SDU-WAGE WITHOLDING $171.87 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $599.34 200 VSP VISION PLAN $125.94 990 COX/JOHNSON CORPORATION $750.00 990 CRAWFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $1,500.00 990 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $54.40 990 DAWES COUNTY AG SOCIETY $2,000.00 990 FIRST BANKCARD/TOURISM $106.74 990 FORT ROBINSON CENTENNIAL,INC $2,250.00 990 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/TOURISM $119.99 990 NEBRASKA TRAVEL ASSOCIATION $150.00 990 PREHISTORIC PRAIRIES DISCOVERY CENT $1,500.00 990 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/VISITOR PROMO $4.05 995 HOMESLICE MEDIA GROUP,LLC $799.99 995 NEBRASKA TRAVEL ASSOCIATION $3,000.00 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.32 2910 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $195.00 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.33 2910 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $890.00
Publish Sept. 18, 2019
NOTICE
On the 9th day of September, 2019, the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska adopted an Ordinance entitled:
ORDINANCE NO. 1410
AN ORDINANCE to establish the amount of certain fees and taxes charged by the City of Chadron for various services including but not limited to Building and Use, Zoning, Library, Occupation Licensing, and Pet Licensing, Water, Sewer and Drainage Systems and Facilities of the City for Residential Users and Commercial Users (Including Industrial Users) of the City of Chadron for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year, to provide for the repeal of conflicting ordinances and to provide for an effective date.
Said Ordinance was published in pamphlet form and copies thereof are available at the office of the City Clerk.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Sept. 18, 2019
ORDINANCE NO. 1411
AN ORDINANCE to adopt the 2019-2020 budget statement to be termed the Annual Appropriations Bill; to appropriate sums for necessary expenses and liabilities; directing the publication of this Ordinance and prescribing the time when this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA:
Section 1. That after complying with all procedures required by law, the budget presented and set forth in the budget statement as attached is hereby approved as the Annual Appropriations Bill for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020. All sums of money contained in the budget statement are hereby appropriated for the necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Chadron. A copy of the budget document shall be forwarded as provided by law to the Auditor of Public Accounts, State Capitol, Lincoln, Nebraska, and to the County Clerk of Dawes County, Nebraska, for use by the levying authority.
Section 2. That an estimate of the probable money necessary for the purposes to be raised in said City during the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2019 and ending September 30, 2020, for which appropriation is to be made, shall be as follows:
FUND ALL SOURCES EST. AD VALOREM EST.
GENERAL FUND $4,325,150.00 $1,053,937.00
CITY RESERVES FUND 924,551.00
CAPITAL PROJECT RESERVES FUND 248,184.00
OPAL MUSSER (WILSON PARK) RESTRICTED 106,554.00
AMBULANCE FUND 272,325.00
PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE EQUIPMENT/APPARATUS 221,385.00
HORSE MEMORIAL 946.00
AQUATIC CENTER CONSTRUCTION/DEBT SERV 1,158,295.00
LB840 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM 393,633.00
LB840 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM 65,662.00
KENO (LOTTERY) FUND 17,077.00
ALLIANCE COMMUNITY ENERGY (ACE) 20,415.00
DEBT SERVICE FUND 1,056,766.00 38,000.00
INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS FUND 261,294.00
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (TIF) 101,740.00
BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 8,158.00
STREETS FUND 1,213,555.00
STREETS CAPITAL RESERVE FUND 195,235.00
GRANTS FUNDS 136,094.00
WATER FUND 947,695.00
WATER CAPITAL RESERVE FUND 130,834.00
WASTEWATER FUND 914,268.00
WASTEWATER CAPITAL RESERVE FUND 1,231,221.00
INTERNAL HEALTH SERVICE FUND 1,475,664.00
FIDUCIARY FUND (150th CELEBRATION) 10,306.00
SUBTOTAL $15,437,007.00 $1,091,937.00
PLUS COUNTY TREASURER’S COLLECTION FEE AT 1% $ 10,919.00
TOTALS $15,437,007.00 $11,102,857.00
Section 3. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage, approval, and publication as required by law.
Passed, approved, and ordered published this 9th day of September, 2019.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Miles Bannan
Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
(S E A L)
Publish Sept. 18, 2019