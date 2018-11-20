211
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District is soliciting bids for a new 2018 or 2019 mid-size, all-wheel drive sport utility vehicle with the following minimum specifications: automatic transmission, all season tires, V6 engine, air conditioning, power windows and locks, cruise control, AM/FM radio. Trade in on the bid is a 2012 Chevrolet Impala VIN# 2G1WC5E30C1257260 with 91,000 miles as of November 1, 2018. Trade in vehicle can be seen by appointment at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, NE, by calling 308-432-6190. Sealed bids should be submitted to the NRD office, 430 East Second Street, Chadron, NE 69337. Bids will be accepted until DECEMBER 3, 2018. The NRD reserves the right to request additional information on submitted bids as well as reject any and all bids.
Publish Nov. 21, 2018