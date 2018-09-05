111
Notice:
Sealed bids are being accepted for the purchase of a 1952 Willy’s Jeep. Interested parties may view the Jeep on September 4-7, 2018 from 8:00 A.M. to Noon at the Crawford City Park. Sealed bids will be accepted in the Dawes County Clerk’s Office until September 10, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. Bids will be opened/awarded at the September 11, 2018 Commissioner meeting at 9:45 A.M. in the former County Courtroom at the Courthouse.
Directions to view Jeep:
After entering Crawford City Park at the intersection of Main and First Streets, take the first right, continue on past the Cameco Pavilion and tennis court to the end of the loop. The Jeep is stored in the garage on the North end of the park loop, across from the RV camping spaces.