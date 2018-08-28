066
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, is requesting Construction Bids for the Chadron State College Armstrong Building Roof Replacement Project. Sealed bids will be received by Chadron State College until 2:00 PM, Mountain Time on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Chadron State College, Sparks Hall, Room 224, 1000 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska. Bidders should take caution if U.S. mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids. Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the College, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Bid response must be in a sealed envelope. Chadron State College reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted. Proposals will be publicly opened.
One proposal will be accepted for the general construction roof replacement work, which includes any possible associated materials, labor or equipment, electrical and/or mechanical work. Immediately following the approval of contract, the notice to proceed will be issued along with a contract. The general contractor shall be finally complete on or before a date executed in the standard Owner/Contractor Agreement.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on campus at the Armstrong Building at 1:00 PM Mountain Time on August 23, 2018. All interested bidding roof contractors are encouraged to attend. The purpose of this conference is to answer any administrative or technical questions which the prospective bidders may have.
A plan and specifications for the work may be obtained from the office of the Architect, LeeDavies Architecture, 2120 Birchwood Road, North Platte, Nebraska 69101, (308) 530-9138, or by contacting Chadron State College, Blair Brennan, Construction Project Coordinator Sparks Hall room 026 or at (308) 432-6044. Plans may also be examined at the Construction Industry Center, 2771 Plant Street, Rapid City, SD 57702.
At the time of filing their bids, all bidders will be required to furnish a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond for an amount equal to five percent (5%) of their proposal. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance and payment bond in a sum equal to 100% of the contract price. The successful bidder will be required to furnish proof of all builders’ risk insurance coverage naming Chadron State College as an additional insured which includes off-site and transit coverage to cover the value of the materials, equipment and/or machinery involved in the project. The successful bidder will also be required to provide evidence of adequate worker’s compensation, general liability and automobile liability insurance coverage, with limits and insurer acceptable to Chadron State College.
Each bidder must specifically agree not to discriminate against any recipients of service on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap or age and not to discriminate against any employees or applicants for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex or otherwise qualified status. Chadron State College reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to accept any bid considered advantageous to the College.
Publish Aug. 15, 22, 29, 2018
085
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, is requesting sealed bids for the percentage off the MSRP for team apparel (uniforms, warm-up, practice, etc.), shoes, gear, approximate costs for freight/shipping and embroidery/screen printing. Chadron State College spends approximately $100,000 in team apparel, shoes and gear annually.
Bidding documents may be obtained from the Athletic Department Accountant, Chadron State College, 1000 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337 (308) 432-6255. No deposit is required.
This bid may be awarded in full or by line item, whichever is most advantageous to Chadron State College. Due to the uniqueness of the sports, track and cross country shoes are excluded from this bid request.
Sealed bids will be received by Chadron State College until 5:00 PM, Mountain Time on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Chadron State College, 1000 Main Street, Chicoine Building, Room B215. Bidders should take caution if U.S. mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids. Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the College, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Bid response must be in a sealed envelope. Chadron State College reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted.
Bids will be opened at 10:30 AM Mountain Time on Friday, August 31, 2018 at Chadron State College, 1000 Main Street, Chicoine Building, Room B215 or if more space is needed the opening will take place in the Chicoine Center Lobby.
Publish Aug. 15, 22, 29, 2018
086
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, is requesting sealed bids for charter bus service for the 2018-2019 school year.
Bidding documents may be obtained from the Athletic Department Accountant, Chadron State College, 1000 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337 (308) 432-6255. No deposit is required.
Sealed bids will be received by Chadron State College until 5:00 PM, Mountain Time on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Chadron State College, 1000 Main Street, Chicoine Building, Room B215. Bidders should take caution if U.S. mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids. Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the College, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Bid response must be in a sealed envelope. Chadron State College reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted.
Bids will be opened at 10:00 AM Mountain Time on Friday, August 31, 2018 at Chadron State College, 1000 Main Street, Chicoine Building, Room B215 or if more space is needed the opening will take place in the Chicoine Center Lobby.
Publish Aug. 15, 22, 29, 2018
089
State of Nebraska
Request for Proposal - Commercial Lease
Department of Administrative Services, State Building Division (“AS/SBD”) is requesting sealed proposals for the purpose of leasing 4,612 (+/-) square feet of office space in Chadron, Nebraska. It is the intent of the AS/SBD to enter into a lease which includes all utilities and services and which may include Tenant Improvements. The award winning bidder will provide a facility suitable for the Department of Health & Human Services. Preference will be given to a location convenient to public transportation, within Chadron city limits, and with adequate parking for invitees, employees, and state vehicles.
Attendance is mandatory for all interested vendors at the pre-proposal meeting held at 1033 E 3rd Street, in Chadron, NE on September 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM MDT. Interested bidders are encouraged to send an email of intent to bid to Ashley.Holmes@nebraska.gov. For a complete bid specification packet via email and for all questions relative to the RFP, contact Ashley Holmes, Commercial Leasing Coordinator, at Ashley.Holmes@nebraska.gov. All questions asked and answered will be forwarded to all known interested bidders via email.
Proposals must be identified as “RFP 65183025” on the front of a sealed envelope and must be received in the office of the State Building Division, Attn: Ashley Holmes, PO Box 98940, Lincoln NE 68509-8940, no later than 10:00 AM CST, Wednesday, October, 3, 2018 OR hand delivered at a bid opening meeting on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 , 10:00 AM CST at the 1526 Building, 2nd Floor, Conference Room B located at 1526 K Street, Lincoln, NE where upon all proposals will be publicly opened. Proposals will be valid for a period of 45-days, with a possible site selection and intent of bid award on or before close of business, Tuesday, October 31, 2018. Desired move-in date is no later than May 15, 2019.
The State of Nebraska reserves the right to reject any or all RFPs, wholly or in part, or to waive any technicality in any RFP in order to award the lease contract in a manner deemed in the best interest of the State. Submitted by Ashley Holmes, Commercial Leasing Coordinator, AS/State Building Division, Lincoln, NE.
Publish Aug. 22, 29, 2018