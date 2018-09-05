057
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska on September 21, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., MST:
Lot 4, Northwest Ninth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, commonly known as 1050 West Highway 20, Chadron, NE 69337
All announcements on the date of sale will control.
First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee
Publish Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29, and Sept. 5, 2018
065
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at the East Door of the County Courthouse in Chadron, County of Dawes, Nebraska, on September 17, 2018, at 10:00 a.m.:
Lot 101, Block 2, West Hills First Addition, a Replat of Lots 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, Block 2 West Hills First Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
SUBJECT TO any and all easements, rights of way, and other restrictions of record.
The property is also known as the Motel 6 Chadron Inn & Suites.
The terms of the sale will be twenty (20%) of the bid payable by check at the close of the sale on September 17, 2018, with the balance due not less than thirty (30) days thereafter. Conveyance will be by Trustee’s Deed. At closing, the successful bidder will be responsible to pay the documentary stamps, if any, together with all recording fees. This sale, and its closing is made without any warranties as to title or the condition of the property.
Dated Aug. 1, 2018
Brendan J. Rice, Trustee
Chaloupka, Holyoke, Snyder, Chaloupka & Longoria, PC, LLO
1714 Second Avenue
PO Box 2424
Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69363-2424
Telephone: 308635-5000
Facsimilie: 308-635-8000
Email: bjr@chhsclaw.net
Publish Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 5, 2018