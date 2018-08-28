101
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Dawes County Travel Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, September 4 at 9:30 a.m. at Crawford City Hall (135 Elm St., Crawford).
Publish Aug. 29, 2018
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Aug. 29, 2018
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Problem Resolution Team will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail liquor licensee:
American Legion Post 12
123 Bordeaux Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 31, 2018 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Bean Broker, LLC
dba Bean Broker
202 West 2nd Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 31, 2018 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail liquor licensee:
CK of Chadron, Inc.
dba CK of Chadron
1250 West 10th Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 31, 2018 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Hungry Birds, LLC
dba EJ’s BBQ & TakeOut
251 Main Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 31, 2018 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail liquor licensee:
The Favorite Bar
155 Main Street
K.C. Chasek
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 31, 2018 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Fryday’s 120 Bar & Grill, LLC
dba Fryday’s 120 Bar & Grill
120 West 2nd Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 31, 2018 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Hilltop Lanes, Inc.
dba Hilltop Lanes
950 West 10th Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 31, 2018 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail liquor licensee:
The Olde Main Street Inn, Inc.
dba Olde Main Street Inn
115 Main Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 31, 2018 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Ronald G. Moore
dba The Ridge
164 Main Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 31, 2018 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Safeway of Western Nebraska, Inc.
dba Safeway 2563
230 Morehead Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 31, 2018 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail liquor licensee:
JT Wild, Inc.
dba Wild’s Bar & Grill
216 West 2nd Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before August 31, 2018 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Upon the conclusion of any hearing required by this section, the local governing body may request a licensee to submit an application as provided in Section 53-135.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk