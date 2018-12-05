217
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, on the 10th day of December, 2018, at 5:05 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, to consider a Rezoning Request for the Seven Day Adventist Church for Lot 1, Block 43,Western Town Lot Company 3rd Addition, to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, from existing R-1 Low Density Residential District to R-2 Urban Family Residential District, 602 Bordeaux Street, at which time all parties and citizens in interest shall have an opportunity to be heard.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 2018
220
Notice of Regular Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, December 10, 2018. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish Dec. 5, 2018
221
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will hold a Regular Board Meeting, at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday December 13, 2018, the Methodist Church 119 Sprague ST. Rushville, NE. An agenda of the matter to be considered at such date, time, and place is kept continually current, and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District’s office at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish Dec. 5, 2018