227
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, December 17, 2018, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Dec. 12, 2018
228
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock P.M., Thursday, December 20, 2018, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 12th day of December, 2018.
Robert Rickenbach
Secretary
Publish Dec. 12, 2018
229
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Pursuant to the Nebraska Budget Act, a public hearing on the Northwest Rural Public Power District 2019 Budget will be held Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., at the Board Room at the principal office of Northwest Rural Public Power District, 5613 State Highway 87, Hay Springs, Nebraska. A copy of the proposed budget is now available for review at the said office.
Dated this 12th day of December, 2018.
Chance Briscoe
Manager