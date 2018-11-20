209
The November meeting of the Board of Directors of Chadron Housing Authority will be held Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. in the Heritage Apartments Community Room located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish Nov. 21, 2018
210
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Problem Resolution Team will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Nov. 21, 2018