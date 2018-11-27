215
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Dawes County Travel Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, December 4 at 9:30 a.m. at Crawford City Hall (135 Elm St., Crawford).
Publish Nov. 28, 2018
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, December 3, 2018, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Nov. 28, 2018
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, on the 10th day of December, 2018, at 5:05 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, to consider a Rezoning Request for the Seven Day Adventist Church for Lot 1, Block 43,Western Town Lot Company 3rd Addition, to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, from existing R-1 Low Density Residential District to R-2 Urban Family Residential District, 602 Bordeaux Street, at which time all parties and citizens in interest shall have an opportunity to be heard.
Publish Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 2018
City Clerk