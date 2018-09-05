Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Notice of Hearing on Proposed 2018-19 Budget

Chadron Public Schools

A Public Hearing on the proposed 2018-19 Budget for the Chadron Public Schools is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, September 10, 2018. The hearing will be held in the Office of the Superintendent at 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. The Hearing is open to the public.

Publish Sept. 5, 2018

Notice of Hearing on Proposed Tax Request for 2018-19 Budget

Chadron Public Schools

A Public Hearing on the proposed tax request for the Chadron Public Schools is scheduled for 5:35 pm on Monday, September 10, 2018. The hearing will be held in the Office of the Superintendent at 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. The Hearing is open to the public.

Publish Sept. 5, 2018

Notice of Regular Meeting

Chadron Public Schools

A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:40 pm on Monday, September 10, 2018. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent at 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.

Publish Sept. 5, 2018

NOTICE OF MEETING OF PLANNING COMMISSION

CITY OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Planning Commission will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, September 10, 2018, in the City Hall Conference Room at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.

/s/ Donna J. Rust

City Clerk

Publish Sept. 5, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will hold a Regular Board Meeting, at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday September 13, 2018, at the UNWNRD office, 430 E 2nd St Chadron, NE. An agenda of the matter to be considered at such date, time, and place is kept continually current, and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the District’s office at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, Nebraska.

Publish Sept. 5, 2018

