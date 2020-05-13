McInnis, Fauneil K.

Moving back to Denver Faun enrolled at Denver University, earning her Master of Library Science degree. As a condition of the scholarship she had used to earn her MLS, she worked in the Denver City Library system for two years.

By the summer of 1969 she had completed her scholarship obligation. She packed her belongings and moved to San Francisco and immediately got employment at the San Francisco Main Library in downtown San Francisco. She spent the next 32 years there before retiring in 2001.

At the time of her retirement she was the manager in charge of the fifth and sixth floor of the then newly built San Francisco Main Library. She gained many dear friends at the library and stayed in touch with them during her nineteen years of retirement.

Not only did she make many dear friends during her time at the library, she met and married Will McInnis. A few years later she gave birth to her son David Austin McInnis. She lost her husband to cancer when David was just six years old. As a single mother she raised David until he entered the U.S. Navy and made it a career. David McInnis and Faun’s three beloved granddaughters, Kiera McInnis, CiAnne McInnis and Zoey McInnis, live on Whidbey Island in the Seattle area.