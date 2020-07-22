Miller, Marsha L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. | Marsha L. Miller, 77, died July 6, 2020 at her home in Hot Springs, surrounded by those who loved her.

Marsha was born on May 16, 1943 in Rapid City, SD, to Raymond and Ada Gay. Her father was a bit of a nomad, frequently moving the family, but never venturing far from the panhandle of Nebraska. Perhaps this contributed to Marsha’s love of change and the ease at which she made friends. At age 8, Marsha’s mother became ill, leaving Marsha to raise her two small brothers. While this was a heavy burden, Marsha confronted this like all other obstacles she would encounter in her life — fearlessly.

Marsha and her family enjoyed the outdoors, spending summers at the family cabin in Northern Canada, fishing, exploring and relishing family. In high school Marsha maintained a 4.0 GPA, ran a household, and made it to every dance.

On March 17, 1961, two months prior to her graduation from Assumption Academy in Chadron, NE, Marsha eloped with James C. "Jim" Miller in Hot Springs. They were married for 26 years. Jim was in the Air Force, and they traveled from coast-to-coast, having five children and many adventures.